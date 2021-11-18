Jennifer Lopez Stuns In A Sequined Wedding Dress In First ‘Marry Me’ Trailer — Watch

‘Marry Me’ stars J.Lo as a Latin superstar who, after learning her fiancé has been cheating, picks out a stranger (played by Owen Wilson) in the crowd of her concert and decides to marry him, right then and there!

Jennifer Lopez gets married in her latest film role — though not to the man whom she expected. The trailer for Marry Me dropped on Thursday (Nov. 18), and it shows J.Lo, 52, as Kat Valdez, a Latin global superstar who is engaged to fellow superstar Bastian, played by Maluma. During a live concert, Kat learns the devastating news that Bastian is having an affair with her assistant. When she spots a random math teacher named Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) that is holding up a “Marry Me” sign in the audience, Kat accepts Charlie’s unintended proposal and invites him onto the stage to say “I do.” From there, Kat and Charlie are forced to navigate this whirlwind romance in the public eye. Sounds like the perfect premise for a rom-com to us!

Directed by Kat Coiro, Marry Me will be released in theaters on February 11, 2022. Just in time for Valentine’s Day! The film also stars John Bradley, Sarah Silverman, and Chloe Coleman. Michelle Buteau, Jameela Jamil, and Jimmy Fallon will all also appear as themselves. The film will include a dazzling soundtrack, which J.Lo spoke about during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in February 2020.

“I did an album with this movie,” J.Lo shared. “So there’s a whole — all new songs and all new music with it. It’s exciting. I think i have like six or eight songs and Maluma does two or three.” Jimmy then asked the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress if she would go on tour for the album, to which she replied, “Maybe? The Marry Me Tour? You know what? I could do that.”

Marry Me filmed in New York City in late 2019. The movie was initially supposed to be released in Feb. 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got delayed by an entire year. At the time of filming, J.Lo was still engaged to Alex Rodriguez. But as fans know, the pair have since split, and J.Lo has rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck.

Ready to see J.Lo back on the big screen? Marry Me is in theaters starting February 11, 2022.