Celebrities
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In A Sequined Wedding Dress In First ‘Marry Me’ Trailer — Watch
‘Marry Me’ stars J.Lo as a Latin superstar who, after learning her fiancé has been cheating, picks out a stranger (played by Owen Wilson) in the crowd of her concert and decides to marry him, right then and there!
Jennifer Lopez gets married in her latest film role — though not to the man whom she expected. The trailer for Marry Me dropped on Thursday (Nov. 18), and it shows J.Lo, 52, as Kat Valdez, a Latin global superstar who is engaged to fellow superstar Bastian, played by Maluma. During a live concert, Kat learns the devastating news that Bastian is having an affair with her assistant. When she spots a random math teacher named Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) that is holding up a “Marry Me” sign in the audience, Kat accepts Charlie’s unintended proposal and invites him onto the stage to say “I do.” From there, Kat and Charlie are forced to navigate this whirlwind romance in the public eye. Sounds like the perfect premise for a rom-com to us!
Directed by Kat Coiro, Marry Me will be released in theaters on February 11, 2022. Just in time for Valentine’s Day! The film also stars John Bradley, Sarah Silverman, and Chloe Coleman. Michelle Buteau, Jameela Jamil, and Jimmy Fallon will all also appear as themselves. The film will include a dazzling soundtrack, which J.Lo spoke about during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in February 2020.
“I did an album with this movie,” J.Lo shared. “So there’s a whole — all new songs and all new music with it. It’s exciting. I think i have like six or eight songs and Maluma does two or three.” Jimmy then asked the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress if she would go on tour for the album, to which she replied, “Maybe? The Marry Me Tour? You know what? I could do that.”
Marry Me filmed in New York City in late 2019. The movie was initially supposed to be released in Feb. 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got delayed by an entire year. At the time of filming, J.Lo was still engaged to Alex Rodriguez. But as fans know, the pair have since split, and J.Lo has rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck.
Ready to see J.Lo back on the big screen? Marry Me is in theaters starting February 11, 2022.
Celebrities
VIDEO: See Trailer For Jen Shah’s Hulu Documentary as RHOSLC Star Unfollows Lisa Barlow and Shades Her as “Snake”
Jen Shah is the latest housewife to be spotlighted by Hulu.
On the heels of The Housewife & the Hustler, which featured The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member will be featured in The Housewife & the Shah Shocker, which will provide a deep-dive into Jen’s alleged involvement in a years-long telemarketing scheme that is believed to have preyed on the elderly.
According to ABC News, alleged victims Penny Joe and Yvonne Marie will be seen discussing the reported scam and explaining how their lives were impacted as a number of others, including members of law enforcement and RHOBH alum Dana Wilkey, are also featured.
As RHOSLC fans well know, Jen was arrested in March on crimes of fraud and money laundering and in the months that followed, she continued to document her legal scandal on season two of the show.
Also in the documentary, Jen’s childhood friend, Cherise Newson, and her aunt, Lehua Vincent, will discuss their firsthand accounts of the reality star as Jen’s ex-designer, Koa Johnson, who accused Jen of abuse earlier this year, opens up about his brief time working for her.
In other Jen Shah news, the RHOSLC cast member recently unfollowed her cast mate and former friend, Lisa Barlow, who was seen phoning a number of lawyers on the latest episode of the show after learning Jen had been taken into custody.
In addition to unfollowing Lisa on Instagram, Jen threw some shade her way in a series of posts shared to her Story.
In her first post, which included a hashtag, reading, “Wow Lisa Wow,” and a snake, a fan said that a scene filmed at the cast’s Vail, Colorado vacation home made them feel “grateful for” Heather Gay and Jennie Nguyen, who didn’t engage in the Jen-trashing session happening amongst the other ladies.
In a second, Lisa was seen gossiping about Jen’s legal crisis as a caption asked, “[With] friends like these who needs enemies!?!”
Jen also shared a third post in which a fan mentioned that “snakes” and “fakes” were being exposed.
“It is not my role to expose the fake people. In due time, they will expose themselves for who they really are,” a quote read, as another writing added, “Pay close attention. When you take joy in someone [else’s] pain that speaks volumes to your character!”
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo and The Housewife & the Shah Shocker begins streaming on Monday, November 29, on Hulu.
Celebrities
So Sickening: Video Shows Ex-NFL Player Zac Stacy Brutally Beating Ex-GF In Front Of 5-Month-Old Son
Ex-NFL RB Zac Stacy is under fire after video surfaces of him brutally abusing his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5-month-old son.
On Saturday, rumors surfaced that former NFL running back Zac Stacy was involved in a domestic violence altercation at his ex-girlfriend’s house in Florida. Earlier today, the suspicion went out the window and video proof surfaced that showed him viciously attacking the woman without an ounce of remorse.
In the video, the ex-football player begins punching his ex violently before throwing her head-first into a television. To make matters even more heartbreaking, he did all of this in front of their 5-month-old son who could be heard in the background. After slamming her into the television, it falls on top of the woman and Stacy throws an unknown object at her. The woman was able to get up and call the police and Stacy fled before cops could get there.
On Monday, she filed for a restraining order and explained exactly what went down in detail to authorities according to TMZ.
“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” the woman wrote in the restraining order application.
She continued … “He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up. As I lay on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I’m destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body-slammed me into our son’s bouncy seat.”
We’ve seen domestic violence videos go viral on social media before, but this has to be one of the most disturbing ones we’ve ever seen.
We have to warn you it is graphic, but if you wish, you can see for yourself below:
Celebrities
Sarah Ryder Delivers Some Grinchy News In The Hilarious ‘You Ain’t Gettin’ S—This Year’
Santa Claus can just on flying by. Country star Sarah Ryder’s new song details an ex who ‘crossed the line,’ so his name got crossed off the Nice List, and he’s getting absolutely nothing in his stocking!
It may not be December 25, but Christmas has come early for holiday music fans. Sarah Ryder – a rising country star who is equally charismatic and witty – just slid the next great Christmas song under the tree. In “You Ain’t Getting $H!T This Year,” premiering here on HollywoodLife, Sarah channels all the great lounge singers of yesteryear in a velvety, peppermint-flavored tune about how she didn’t get a present for that “special someone” in her life. Instead of Ray-Bans, tickets to an NBA game, or a homecooked meal, Sarah is getting them…nothing.
“Ain’t getting coal in your stocking / your fruitcake is rotten / and you can hear a pin drop in here / don’t get your hopes up / ‘cause you ain’t getting [sleighbell] this year,” she sings on the chorus. Sarah details how her beau decided to get wrapped up in some “ho, ho, ho’s” despite not being Santa and that this “crossed a line.” So, Sarah is happy to play The Grinch to this naughty man and tell him that he’ll be sipping eggnog on his own this Yule.
“I started writing this song while running on a treadmill,” Sarah tells HollywoodLife. “I started cracking up as I was thinking about it and probably looked like a lunatic cracking myself up at the gym. I took the ideas I had down to my co-writers, and we had a fun time finishing the tune!” She also shared the origin behind the video, which has Sarah dressed up in a big, red bow – a present that her now-ex will never get to unwrap again.
“Inspiration for the video, I can’t take credit for,” she says with a laugh. “My marketing guru and owner of Crowd Surf, Jade Driver, was cracking herself up at the idea of me in ‘nothing but a bow’ and thought that would stand out. I think she is right. It does stand out! [laughs] We had a blast on set, and as usual, our director Sean Hagwell and producer, Kirsten Hagwell, made the shoot extra fun!”
The clever self-censorship in both the song and the video makes “You Ain’t Getting $#!T This Year” a perfect addition to your Christmas playlist, right between Robert Earl Keen’s “Merry Christmas From The Family” and one of the countless covers of “Blue Christmas.” There is charm, there is cleverness, and there is a dynamic voice in this song – and it shows why this Pennsylvania native should be on your list of Artists To Watch in the coming year.
As for 2021, Sarah released a handful of songs – “You Ain’t Breaking Mine,” “Woman,” and “Get Back,” each a poignant observation on her experiences with marriage, failing relationships, and the power of close female friendships. While her ex may be getting coal, Sarah has been more than Nice, so expect Santa to be one of the many fans pre-saving her debut album when it arrives in 2022.
