Jeremy Renner Reacts To Ex-Wife’s Abuse Allegations After Split: ‘I Don’t Fuel S*** Fires’

Jeremy Renner is speaking out against abuse claims made by his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, saying he wasn’t keen on responded to ‘nonsense.’

Jeremy Renner and his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, divorced almost seven years ago, but they still have some drama they have to sort out. In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Jeremy addressed the former couple’s messy custody battle, dismissing his ex’s claims that he abused her but keeping the subject general. “I don’t respond publicly or privately to nonsense,” the 30-year-old told the outlet on Nov. 17. “It only empowers it. … If you respond to it, you give it gas. I don’t fuel s—t fires. I just don’t do it. I refuse to.”

The former husband-and-wife have definitely gone through their ups and downs, with TMZ reporting on legal documents that have Sonni accusing the Avengers: Endgame actor of putting she and their daughter, Ava‘s lives at risk. Jeremy’s former wife accused him of plotting a murder-suicide, with their nanny allegedly overhearing Jeremy once say he was going to go over to Sonni’s house to kill her, then himself, because “it was better that Ava had no parents than have [Sonni] as a mother.”

In addition to those shocking allegations, Sonni also claimed that Jeremy has a history of substance abuse as well as verbal and emotional abuse. HollywoodLife reached out to Jeremy’s rep for comments at the time, but didn’t get a response on the alleged claims.

In addition to the somewhat touching on the subject in the recent Men’s Health article, Jeremy has denied all the allegations. “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy,” a rep for Renner told TMZ. “This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.” The American Hustle actor also disputed claims of substance abuse and claims he submitted to random drug testing to prove it.