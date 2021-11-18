Joe Flacco is in the unvaccinated QB club

Betting on the NHL is very popular as teams and the league as a whole are partnering with sportsbooks. With a steady 82-game regular season, there are plenty of opportunities to place bets virtually day and night.

Legal sports betting has arrived in Colorado with several legal sportsbooks throughout the state. But before you wager a single dollar on the NHL, you need to pick out the best NHL betting sites for you.

In this guide, you’ll find everything you need to know about where to find the best NHL picks and parlays, what are the best NHL betting sites and how to maximize your profits. You’ll also learn how to take advantage of new player promos. And the best part? You don’t need to go to a freezing arena to place your bets unless you want to bet live on the action as it unfolds.

Advantages of NHL Online Betting Sites

There are several advantages to using NHL online betting sites rather than betting at a physical location. The main advantage to using online NHL betting sites is that you don’t need to go to a specific place to place your bets. As long as you’re in Colorado, you can place bets on the Avalanche at any legally licensed online sportsbook.

Always use a licensed sportsbook when making your wagers. Licensed NHL betting sites provide additional security and accountability around user data and finances so you can rest assured your money is safe.

The ease of comparing odds across multiple online NHL betting sites is also a huge positive to betting on the NHL. Just like it’s more convenient to compare prices online rather than driving from store to store to find the best deals, online NHL betting lets you see the best odds each sportsbook offers with just a few taps.

Another major advantage to using an NHL online betting site to wager is that you know what odds you’re getting when you place your bet and that it won’t change. Compare that to going to a land-based sportsbook, where the odds could change while you’re driving to get there.

Hockey Betting Sites – What to Look For

There are several criteria that you should look for when deciding which sportsbook is the best NHL sportsbook online. These criteria are weighted differently from one person to the next, as your priorities as a bettor aren’t going to be identical to anyone else’s. But no matter how you weigh these criteria, you should keep them in mind to give yourself the best chance at having an enjoyable NHL betting experience.

The first thing you need to look at are the betting odds at the NHL betting site you are thinking about using. Many bettors do not consider the odds they are betting into as important, but you have to think about them the way you would think about the price when buying any item. If you can avoid paying more for the same thing at one place than you would elsewhere for that same thing, the decision as to where to buy that thing should be an easy one.

What NHL betting markets are available is something else you should consider when picking an NHL betting site. Every sportsbook is going to have puck line and moneyline bets, but some sites offer props and odds boosts that aren’t a given to be found at every sportsbook. If you are someone who likes betting on more than the standard betting markets, this is something to put some serious effort into researching.

Finally, sportsbook promos are something that can really set a sportsbook apart. Sportsbook promotions give you a chance to add money to your bankroll beyond what a simple wager would yield. Some sportsbooks are more generous than others, and you can check out what each site is offering quickly and easily before signing up to take advantage of their offers.

Above all, registering for and testing multiple online sportsbooks allows you to custom-fit your options to your betting wants and needs. The same way a coach will juggle lines to find what works on the ice, you should be trying out multiple sportsbooks to see what works best for you, and to ensure that you’re always getting the best price.

Best Betting Sites for NHL Odds

NHL odds can vary from sportsbook to sportsbook, which can have a direct impact on how much money you stand to make and risk to lose when you place your bets.

Typically, puck line bets and totals bets have roughly the same odds from one site to the next. But there are markets that have more pronounced differences in odds that can have larger impacts on potential profits.

A great example of this is moneyline and futures bets, which feature bigger straddles in the odds than the typical -110 or so odds that spreads and totals offer. When betting money lines and futures, you absolutely must compare the NHL odds across different sportsbooks. In this example, we will show you why that is as important as it is.

Let’s say that the Avalanche are a +120 underdog on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights at BetMGM. At the same time, BetRivers may have the Avalanche at a +135 underdog. At BetMGM, bettors can win $120 on a $100 bet on the Avs, while BetRivers would pay out $135 on that same $100 bet, making it a no-brainer where to place your bet.

Like a free agent looking for a new contract, it’s important to find where you’re most likely to get the biggest payout.

NHL Live Betting

Not many things are as exciting as betting live on the NHL. Live betting simply means that you’re placing bets while the game is on. With nerves of steel and odds constantly changing as the play moves between zones, you’ll have to pick your bets carefully. The only way you can get closer to the action is if Avs coach Jared Bednar puts you on the ice.

Successful live betting involves understanding game flow trends and instant decision making. It’s a difficult skill to master, but with practice, patience, and persistence, you’ll win big more often than the Maple Leafs!

There are a few things to look at when picking the best NHL betting site for live betting. The most important is how often odds are updated and whether or not it’s easy to get a bet in before the odds are changed again. After all, you can’t place in-play bets if the odds keep changing and a bookmaker doesn’t give you the time to lock in your wager.

Also, you want a sportsbook that’ll settle live bets so you can keep placing bets while the action is hot. You never want to be in a situation where you have a lot of winning bets but have to wait for them to settle. Especially when the market just opened up for the next team to score and the Avalanche is about to get a power play.

The live betting odds at each sportsbook also need to be compared to determine which site offers the most value on each market. Some sportsbooks will offer you odds that have the potential to be more profitable than others, even while a game is in-progress. The failure to develop an understanding of which sites offer the best odds on in-play markets is practically giving money away.

NHL Betting Site Bonuses

When you sign up to use any NHL sportsbook, you will likely be greeted by a signup bonus. This is the sportsbook’s way of enticing you to choose them over the long list of other sportsbooks operating in Colorado today. And you should take advantage of those attempts to earn your business, as they often contain perks that provide plenty of added value.

To find out what sportsbook bonuses are available at each site, go to the promotions section and take a look. There, you can compare the different bonuses to find out which you want to use and which aren’t as appealing. No matter what, always read the terms and conditions before agreeing to anything.

Doing so will let you know how long you have to use the bonus, what kind of wagering requirements exist, and other information that can give you insight into just how useful that bonus will be for you before you bet on the NHL.

Best NHL Betting Mobile Apps

Mobile sports betting is the best way to use a mobile device since the invention of scrolling through Twitter while hiding in the bathroom during work. With mobile sports gambling, you can place bets at legal sportsbooks while located anywhere in the state of Colorado. But, as is the case with any attribute of a sportsbook, not all sports betting apps are created equal.

The first thing you need to do when choosing a sports betting app for NHL gambling purposes is make sure you can navigate it easily. Most sportsbook apps make it easy to navigate from one sport to the next within just a couple of taps. But testing the app out yourself and making sure it is easy to get through on your phone using your own hands is important.

You also need to make sure that the color scheme of the app meshes well with your eyes and the display on your mobile device. Some NHL betting apps use a darker color scheme, while others go with a white background. Whichever your preference, you will want to make sure the app doesn’t offend your eyes before putting your money into it.

Betrivers and Betway are great examples of the contrast you might see between one mobile app and another. Betrivers uses a white background with blue, yellow and black text. Betway, on the other hand, uses a black background with white text. The way you react to those very different visual approaches could decide which sportsbook you prefer as a whole.

But in the end you might want to set your color preferences aside and go with both, just to be sure you’re always betting with the best odds.

Do Mobile App Bonuses Differ From the Desktop Site Bonuses?

Typically, the bonuses that are available at mobile sportsbook apps are no different than the bonuses that are available at the desktop versions of those sites. A sportsbook may occasionally introduce a bonus offer that is only available at one version of their site or the other, but that would certainly be more of an exception than a rule.

Types of NHL Betting Promotions

There are several types of promotions that NHL online bookmakers will use to try and attract you as a new customer. The most common types are the risk-free bet and deposit bonus. A deposit bonus allows you to receive a percentage on top of your deposit as bonus money, while a risk-free bet will reimburse your first bet if you don’t win.

Many sportsbooks offer promotions outside of those welcome bonuses too, with odds boosts, profit boosts and parlay insurance serving as common promotional tactics. The NHL is a sport where the finest of margins can determine the outcome of a game and a bet. Therefore, you should take advantage of any of these promotions you can, to help beat those margins whenever possible.

Here 4 NHL betting sites worth trying:

NHL Betting Sites Deposits & Withdrawals

Being able to deposit and withdraw funds is essential to NHL betting, as you can’t place any bets without first putting money into your account. Fortunately, it’s easy to deposit funds into most Colorado sportsbooks, as you can use common financial tools like credit cards and PayPal to complete those transactions.

Withdrawing money from NHL betting sites in Colorado is equally easy, as you can use the same payment methods you used to deposit into your account in the first place. However, withdrawals will take longer than deposits. And you may have to verify your identity as part of the process to make sure your money is going to the correct recipient.

