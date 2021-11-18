News
Judge at Rittenhouse trial blasts media coverage of him
By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial said Wednesday that he would “think long and hard” about allowing televised trials in the future, criticizing media coverage of some of his decisions after calling prosecutors and defense attorneys into court to discuss a jury request to view video presented earlier in the trial.
Jurors weighing charges against Rittenhouse returned for a second day of deliberations after failing to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator of a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
About two hours into deliberations Wednesday, jurors asked to view video shown earlier in the trial and Judge Bruce Schroeder said he would determine the procedures to allow that, though it would be in the courtroom without members of the public or press present.
Prosecutor Thomas Binger said they should be able to view any video they wanted as many times as they wanted, and the judge seemed to agree. “Sometimes there is one piece of evidence that is absolutely critical. … To me, if they want to watch it 100 times, that’s them,” Schroeder said.
Defense attorney Mark Richards said he would object to the jury viewing video taken by a drone that prosecutors said showed Rittenhouse pointing his gun at protesters before the shootings. The image prompted heated dispute earlier in the trial over technical questions about whether enlarging images notably changes them.
But before that, Schroeder took exception to news stories about his decisions to not allow the men Rittenhouse shot to be called victims and to allow Rittenhouse to play a minor role in determining which jurors were alternates, and the fact that he had not yet ruled on a defense motion for a mistrial.
Schroeder said he hasn’t read the motion to dismiss because he just received it on Tuesday.
“It’s just a shame that irresponsible statements are being made,” Schroeder said of comments in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story from law school professors about him not ruling on the mistrial motion.
The case went to the anonymous jury after Schroeder allowed Rittenhouse to reach into a raffle drum and draw numbered slips that determined which of the 18 jurors who sat through the case would deliberate and which ones would be dismissed as alternates.
That task is usually performed by a court clerk, not the defendant. Schroeder has said he has been having defendants do it for at least 20 years.
“I would admit that there are not a large number of courts that do that, maybe not any,” Schroeder said Wednesday.
The jury of 12 deliberated for a full day Tuesday without reaching a decision.
Rittenhouse, 18, faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge for using an AR-style semi-automatic rifle to kill two men and wound a third during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. The former police youth cadet is white, as were those he shot.
Rittenhouse testified he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors argued he provoked the violence. The case has become a flashpoint in the U.S. debate over guns, racial-justice protests, vigilantism and law and order.
The jury appeared to be overwhelmingly white. Prospective jurors were not asked to identify their race during the selection process, and the court did not provide a racial breakdown.
Though protests have been generally muted around the courthouse during the trial, on Wednesday a man arrived carrying a long rifle and wearing what appeared to be body armor. After being approached by police, he left and returned a short time later without the gun. The man had spent Tuesday shouting anti-Black Lives Matter statements through a megaphone and was involved in a confrontation that day with another protester.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who faced criticism over his response to the Kenosha protests in 2020, urged calm as the jury deliberated. He announced last week that 500 members of the National Guard would stand ready for duty in Kenosha if needed.
Rittenhouse was 17 when he went to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, in what he said was an effort to protect property from rioters in the days after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white Kenosha police officer.
In a fast-moving series of clashes in the streets, Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28.
During closing arguments Monday, prosecutor Thomas Binger said that Rittenhouse was a “wannabe soldier” who set the deadly chain of events in motion by bringing a rifle to a protest and pointing it at protesters just before he was chased.
But Rittenhouse lawyer Mark Richards countered that Rittenhouse was ambushed by a “crazy person” — Rosenbaum.
Rittenhouse testified that Rosenbaum chased him down and made a grab for his rifle, causing him to fear the weapon was going to be used against him. His account of Rosenbaum’s behavior was largely corroborated by video and some of the prosecution’s own witnesses.
As for Huber, he was gunned down after he was seen on video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard. And Grosskreutz admitted he had his own gun pointed at Rittenhouse when he was shot.
In his instructions to the jury, Schroeder said that to accept Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense, the jurors must find that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.
___
Forliti reported from Minneapolis; Bauer from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press writer Tammy Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.
___
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice with non-COVID illness; RB Latavius Murray, RT Patrick Mekari back
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and center Bradley Bozeman missed practice Wednesday with illnesses that aren’t related to the coronavirus, coach John Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh said Wednesday that Jackson and Bozeman were sent home sick from the team’s facility. “I guess it’s that time of year,” Harbaugh said.
Jackson has now missed three practices this season because of an illness, sitting out a workout in Week 3 and Week 6. He also missed two practices in Week 4 with back soreness. The Ravens won all three games, beating the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos, respectively.
Running back Latavius Murray and right tackle Patrick Mekari, meanwhile, returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering ankle injuries in Week 6 and Week 7, respectively. Both could be on track to play and start Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
In addition to Jackson and Bozeman, the Ravens were without wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder), outside linebacker Justin Houston and cornerbacks Tavon Young (foot) and Jimmy Smith for the open portion of practice.
This story will be updated.
News
Ravens linebacker Justin Houston, and his son, not ready to stop at 100 sacks: ‘He’s going to work the crap out of me’
Justin Houston had made no secret of his zeal for reaching 100 career sacks, a milestone the Ravens linebacker achieved in the team’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.
He collected the jersey of the quarterback he dropped, Jacoby Brissett, and made plans to frame it. But his son, Junior, allowed him little time to bask in the achievement.
“He had been on my head about getting to the 100-sack club,” Houston said. “He was happy. But I’ve still got more work to do, so he’s not too happy. He’s going to work the crap out of me. We’ve still got more goals to reach.”
How many sacks, exactly, is this grade-school taskmaster expecting from his 32-year-old father?
“One hundred and thirty,” Houston said, laughing. “He said you can’t retire until you get to 130. So I’m praying that somehow, God will make that happen.”
For a moment, Houston’s sack seemed to take on a darker tone as Brissett, his former teammate with the Indianapolis Colts, writhed on the field, clutching his knee. But Brissett walked off, and he and Houston connected, as friends, after the game.
“He knew I wasn’t the guy that hit his knee,” Houston said. “I actually tried to turn him away from it.”
News
Defendant takes stand in trial over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
By RUSS BYNUM
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The defendant who fired the shotgun that killed Ahmaud Arbery took the stand Wednesday as defense attorneys began presenting their case in the murder trial of three men, saying, “I want to give my side of the story.”
Travis McMichael told Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley he understands that he is not compelled to testify but said, “I want to explain what happened.”
McMichael’s testimony came as defense attorneys opened their case by building on arguments that their clients were lawfully trying to stop burglaries in their neighborhood in Georgia. The three defendants are white. Arbery was Black.
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley denied renewed requests for a mistrial and to grant a directed verdict acquitting all three defendants on murder charges. Defense attorneys argued that the prosecutors’ case was legally insufficient to support convictions.
The prosecution rested on Tuesday after eight days of testimony from 23 witnesses.
Walmsley also denied a request from defense attorneys to ban prominent civil rights leaders and other high-profile visitors from the courtroom and require instead that they view the trial proceedings on a video screen in another room that has been set up for additional spectators as part of COVID-19 precautions.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson sat with Arbery’s parents in the back row of the courtroom Wednesday for the second time this week. Attorneys for the defendants have said Jackson’s presence and that of others who have spoken out in support of convictions in the case could unfairly influence the jury.
“They represent part of a national conversation” on racial injustice that has advocated for “conviction of the defendants,” said Jason Sheffield, an attorney for Travis McMichael, the man who shot Arbery. “And for that reason I do not think they should be present in the courtroom.”
In an interview outside the courthouse during a lunch break on Wednesday, Jackson said that by bringing up the issue of his attendance and that of other Black pastors who have supported the Arberys, the defense attorneys are “looking for a diversion.”
“They don’t want a trial,” he said. “They want a mistrial.”
Jackson reiterated his “hope that the outcome will be one where the jury will condemn the killers, the jury will convict the killers.”
The trial is taking place before a disproportionately white jury at the Glynn County courthouse in the port city of Brunswick.
Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue Arbery after he ran past their home from a nearby house under construction Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck, telling police that he tried to run Arbery off the road and then recorded cellphone video as Travis McMichael fired three shotgun blasts before Arbery fell facedown in the street.
Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, argued on Wednesday that Arbery seemed suspicious to his client because he didn’t call out for help as the McMichaels chased him past Bryan’s front porch where Bryan was working.
“Mr. Arbery has the opportunity, before Mr. Bryan even understands what’s going on, to speak and say, ‘Help! Call 911!’”
Gough added: “That doesn’t happen.”
Gough also said Bryan never intended to harm Arbery and never tried to hide his involvement in the pursuit. He noted that Bryan openly shared his cellphone video — the key piece of evidence in the case — with police officers at the scene.
Gough suggested that Arbery was up to no good.
“When Mr. Arbery passes Mr. Bryan’s house, with all due respect, we know why,” he said. “And I think we can all discern that from the evidence.”
Arbery, 25, had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles when he was killed.
The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar because security cameras had recorded him several times in the unfinished house on their street. Defense attorneys said Travis McMichael opened fire in self-defense after Arbery attacked him by throwing punches and trying to grab his gun.
