Kiszla: As apathy grips Broncos Country, every empty seat at stadium is vote to fire coach Vic Fangio
The burning passion for football in hearts throughout Broncos Country is slowly being snuffed out, replaced by an empty feeling in the stomach. It’s the pits. And it feels like apathy.
If quarterback Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t care, why should you?
“I am 43 years old and have grown up bleeding orange and blue. My two favorite players of all time are John Elway and Steve Atwater, “ die-hard fan Adrian Gonzales told me.
He plunked down more than $500 of hard-earned money on tickets, parking and concessions to attend a home game last month against the Raiders when Mike Shanahan and Atwater were honored at halftime. Denver got spanked 34-24.
“We left midway through the fourth quarter as I was disgusted,” said Gonzales, who has turned down an offer from a buddy to buy two tickets at 33% off full price for a future home game. “I declined because I cannot justify spending $8 a beer on top of another $8 for any sort of food, knowing that the only way to enjoy this garbage is to have at least six of those $8 beers.”
Know what’s going to get Vic Fangio fired as coach of this motley, orange-and-blue crew?
Empty seats. Unless the Broncos start winning, the peeps are going to vote with their feet. Fans will stop showing up. During the four home games remaining on the schedule, the no-shows in Empower Field at Mile High will tell us everything we need to know about the malaise that has enveloped Broncomania.
Everyone that cares about this team knows until serious change occurs from the owner’s box to the playing field, it will be difficult to get back that loving feeling.
It’s gone, gone, gone.
While sipping on my morning coffee as Wednesday dawned, I perused the internet, checking out the resale market for Broncos tickets. It has crashed.
After chowing down on Thanksgiving, if you’re a glutton for football punishment, to say good seats are available for the home date against the Chargers is an understatement. In the upper reaches of the stadium, I found nearly entire rows of seats begging for buyers.
“Season tickets have been in my family since 1962. I suffered through Hank Stram’s onside kicks with the Chiefs as a kid, Super Bowls lost, and then finally won. My tickets sell, but at face or below these days, “ said Bob Kumagai, who sits in Row 16 of Section 125, where he has been too close for comfort for every pratfall by the Broncos during the past five years “The game-day experience is pretty lousy. May not renew. My dad would be heartbroken.”
The heartache of Kumagai is representative of disgruntled fans that contacted me after I reached out on social media to take the pulse of Broncos Country. While far from a scientific survey, anecdotal evidence suggests the heartbeat is so faint that barring a late-season run to the playoffs, Fangio is already a dead coach walking.
After getting blown out 30-13 by Philadelphia, Fangio has presided over defeat in nine of the team’s previous 13 home games, with seven of those losses by double digits. There were nearly 12,000 no-shows for the game against Washington, Empty seats are duly noted by team president Joe Ellis. When a significant number of tickets are purchased by fans of the visiting team, the stadium vibe can quickly deteriorate from one big, happy, orange tribe to us-versus-them ugliness.
“I own a suite, right next to Peyton (Manning),” said Paul Reed, the owner of a roofing company. “Most years, it’s super-easy to fill with clients. This season, we are lucky if we get 15 people to attend, when we normally have 25 begging for tickets.”
Although the Broncos remain in the playoff hunt, how much optimism can a thinking fan truly maintain, when any semblance of home-field advantage is gone?
Lose to the Chargers, and the team might be advised to start Drew Lock as a marketing ploy, so the no-show count for December dates with Detroit and Cincinnati don’t climb to 15,000 and beyond.
I’m not here to dump all the team’s woes at the feet of Bridgewater. He is far from the worst problem at Dove Valley Headquarters, which has become infected by an uneasy feeling that everybody’s marking time until the franchise is sold and the bickering Bowlen kids go away.
After initially ducking the issue with precisely the lame effort he ducked his head and let Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay return a fumble unimpeded for a touchdown, Bridgewater apologized for the football sin we all saw.
“I own up to it,” Bridgewater said. “It’s unacceptable as a football player.”
But know what? It’s too late for this mess of an organization to say it’s sorry.
The broken-hearted in Broncos Country has better things to do than cheer a team that has betrayed the trust of the NFL’s most loyal fan base.
After sitting through the insult of “Let’s go Eagles!” chants from visitors on top of the emotional pain of watching Denver get blown out, Victor Martinez sold his tickets for the remainder of the season. Love dies hard in Broncos Country. But he’s tired of being played for a fool.
“Not giving up Sundays with my kids,” Martinez told me, “to watch Teddy give up.”
Aurora Public Schools pays $5.5 million settlement in abuse case
AURORA — Aurora Public Schools has agreed to settlements totaling $5.5 million for two former Rangeview High School students who were sexually assaulted by an employee, according to documents obtained by Sentinel Colorado.
Aurora Public Schools does not admit guilt in the Aug. 19 settlements except for “the conduct of James Dolmas.”
Dolmas is a former campus monitor and theater assistant who was convicted of two felony charges of sexually exploiting a child, Sentinel Colorado reports. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
The former students will receive $2.75 million each.
Court documents say authorities arrested Dolmas in 2019 after investigators discovered he was in a sexual relationship with one student and had exchanged sexually explicit messages with another. Prosecutors contended Dolmas assaulted four girls and had unlawful sexual contact with a fifth.
Black SUV believed to be connected to shooting of teens in Aurora is found
Aurora police on Wednesday said that they’ve found an SUV believed to be connected with the shooting of teenagers across the street from a high school.
A black Chevrolet Tahoe was located by detectives, police said Wednesday.
On Monday, six victims, who range in age from 14 to 18 and are students at Aurora Central High School, were shot in Nome Park, which is nearby the school. Two of the teenage victims remained in the hospital Tuesday.
Police are also looking for a black Chrysler 300 sedan believed to be associated with the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE – Detectives have located the black Tahoe & are following up on leads associated w/ the occupants.
The black Chrysler 300 is still outstanding. If you have any information on the driver, owner, or suspects involved, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO. https://t.co/ncTA4bj6we pic.twitter.com/1jwyrLLfOR
— Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 18, 2021
5 things we heard about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields this week, including his appreciation for Lamar Jackson and his continued connection with Darnell Mooney
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday he used the bye week to rest his body as he gears up for the second half of the season, starting with Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field.
As the Bears resumed practices at Halas Hall this week, here are five things we heard from the rookie and his coaches.
1. Fields said he studied Lamar Jackson film at Ohio State.
Fields expressed admiration for the fourth-year quarterback, who has 2,447 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions and 639 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season.
“There’s not many guys who are like Lamar Jackson,” Fields said of the Ravens QB. “He does stuff that some receivers, running backs can’t even do. … Just all of the backlash he got coming out of college saying he was a running back and stuff like that, he’s just proving everybody wrong and, of course, he’s one of the best in the league right now. So just seeing that young Black quarterbacks can get the job done — and we don’t have to be old-fashioned Pro-style passers to get it done — it just shows that it’s kind of a new wave coming and that athletic guys can play quarterback also.”
Jackson leads all NFL quarterbacks in rushing, followed by Jalen Hurts (547 yards), Josh Allen (322 yards) and Fields (288 yards).
Fields said in his final year of college he tried to learn from watching Jackson from afar.
“I would turn on his highlights and study how he ran the read option, how his feet were and how he kind of got a running start,” Fields said. “When he runs the read option, he staggers his feet so he can be already in a running position to run the ball after he’s reading the defensive ends.”
2. Fields regrouped mentally during the bye as he deals with the first four-game losing streak of his football career.
While the Bears have weathered losing streaks of at least four games each of the last three seasons, Fields said he is new to navigating such a stretch. But it wasn’t a focus as he regrouped during the bye, including spending some time in Florida, where he worked out at Brandon Marshall’s House of Athlete.
“I’m not just on the bye week thinking, ‘Dang, we’re on a four-game losing streak,’” Fields said. “I’m of course learning from those mistakes from the games and moving onto the next week. You can’t dwell over the four losses you have. You’ve just got to keep moving and keep pushing forward.”
Quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo said he wanted Fields to use the time off to relax and get away from football. He noted the grind that rookies go through from the college season to the draft process to offseason workouts, though that process was altered this year because of COVID-19.
“Mental health in this grind of a season is real,” DeFilippo said. “…He needed a couple days, and I was happy that he did that. And then once he got back in town, it was all football. But that was the No. 1 thing, just get away and take a breather.”
3. Fields said the work wide receiver Darnell Mooney puts in is ‘inspiring.’
Fields and Mooney had a solid connection over the first half of the season, when the second-year receiver led the Bears with 36 catches for 450 yards and two touchdowns, including a 16-yard touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mooney also had a 15-yard touchdown run in the game.
Fields said he has been impressed with Mooney’s approach and said that shows up on gameday.
“He’s always willing to work, always wanting to meet late, meet after meetings and get on Zoom and stuff like that,” Fields said. “Early in the year, we would just stay and throw after practice. So just the connection that we have and just the amount of work he puts in, how great he wants to be, it’s inspiring to me. When I FaceTime and he’s watching film, I’m like, ‘Dang, maybe I should be watching more film.’”
4. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Fields’ improvement in recent weeks can help build confidence as the team tries for its first win since Oct. 10.
Nagy and DeFilippo were encouraged by Fields’ second-half performance against the Steelers as he led a near comeback and finished with 291 passing yards and 45 rushing yards.
DeFilipposaid that Fields keeping his composure to mount the comeback in a national “Monday Night Football” game was significant even if the Bears didn’t pull out the win.
He said that was made possible by Fields’ even-keeled nature.
“We’re the calmest two guys on the field,” DeFilippo said. “He doesn’t need a coach … that after a good play is Mr. Cheerleader and doesn’t need Mr. Hardass after a tough play. … It allows you to have the confidence within yourself to go out and have the second half that our offense had and Justin had.”
After a week to reflect on how Fields has grown since his first start against the Cleveland Browns, DeFilippo noted a greater comfort level on multiple levels, from communication to reading defenses.
“He’s worked hard and he’s done a great job of seeing the blitzes, seeing coverages, all those things where he’s grown exponentially,” DeFilippo said. “Like on the first RPO when he pulled it and we took the sack, he’s the first guy who came up to me on the sidelines and before he even took off his helmet and said, ‘Flip, I should have handed that off.’ So those areas of growth, where he’s just seeing the whole thing.”
5. Fields said he needs to ‘pick and choose my battles’ when it comes to sliding or taking hits when on the run.
One of the plays that didn’t make Fields’ highlight reel from the Steelers game was when Fields took off on third-and-9 in the second quarter and absorbed a huge hit on the right sideline from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fields gained 6 yards, and the Bears punted.
“You saw last game when I got boomed by Minkah and then next time we met I slid, so I pick and choose my battles, and that battle I lost,” Fields said. “… During the week I pick and choose who I might try if I see him one on one. Especially in that situation, it’s third down, I’ve got about 2, 3 yards. If I hit him, I could fall forward and get the first down. You just have to pick and choose the times in the game. I chose that one, and I just lost that one.”
