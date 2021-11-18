Celebrities
Lady Gaga Gushes Over Her Boyfriend Michael Polansky: He’s ‘My Whole Life’
Lady Gaga offered rare comments about her relationship with boyfriend Michael Polansky while promoting her upcoming film, ‘House of Gucci.’
Lady Gaga called boyfriend Michael Polansky her “whole life” while discussing the kidnapping of her French bulldogs earlier this year. While filming her upcoming film House of Gucci in Rome in February, the 35-year-old singer’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot by perpetrators who fled the scene with two of her three dogs in West Hollywood. Gaga gave an update in her profile with The Hollywood Reporter published on Nov. 17, calling her boyfriend and her pups her everything.
“Everybody’s OK,” she said. “Everybody’s healing. I pray for Ryan all the time. I’m so grateful that we did not lose him. And every day I thank God for the safe return of my dogs.” Gaga added, “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.” Gaga said that authorities did not believe Ryan was targeted due to his connection to her. “It was random,” she said. “It’s what reminds me that I’m just like everybody else in some ways. We’re all susceptible to these things.”
The Oscar winner confirmed her relationship with Michael, a 43-year-old executive director at Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s The Parker Foundation, in February 2020. She shared a photo of the two aboard a yacht in Miami on Instagram. A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, and Michael are the “real deal,” calling the executive director Gaga’s “rock.”
“Michael is her North Star,” the source said. “He is such a grounding and guiding presence for her.” As for his preference for privacy amidst a relationship with a high profile figure, the source added, “He loves Lady Gaga, but he’s in love with Stefani. He loves the theatrics and her artistry, but he is very happy being out of the spotlight and letting her shine.”
Gaga has been shining, indeed, starring as Patrizia Reggiani, famously convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, Gucci heir, in 1995, in House of Gucci. On Nov. 16, Gaga spoke to Good Morning America about embodying the role and explained why she chose not to meet with Patrizia. “There was a lot that was in the media that was sensationalized about how she was this gold digger and about how she killed for greed and money,” Gaga said.
She continued, “I believe it was love, and I believe it was survival. I didn’t wanna meet her because I could tell very quickly that this woman wanted to be glorified for this murder, and she wanted to be remembered as this criminal. I didn’t wanna collude with something that I don’t believe in. You know, she did have her husband murdered.”
House of Gucci will arrive in theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Celebrities
Britney Spears Is House Hunting & Looking For More Privacy After Judge Ends Conservatorship
Britney Spears is headed to the hills — the Hidden Hills, that is, as she goes on the hunt for a potentially more private home after winning her freedom from her 13-year-long conservatorship.
Britney Spears wants to be left alone! The 39-year-old is reportedly house hunting in Hidden Hills after being bombarded by paparazzi who position themselves outside her home for a good snap. As a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife, the California community would provide a safer locale for the pop star where photographers can’t wait right outside the gates of her home.
“Although the conservatorship has been terminated, Britney’s life has not ‘gone back to normal’ as some people might envision,” the source revealed. “She’s able to enjoy her freedom for the first time in 13 years, but at the same time her life doesn’t look all that different yet. Although Britney is spotted coming and going as she pleases, she doesn’t really leave her car even when she is heading out for a drive, or to run an errand.” The insider shared that even though the “Stronger” star knows she’ll be in the limelight “no matter what she does,” she’s still searching for a more private way of being.
“Even though one option might be to move somewhere remote where she has a greater sense of privacy, Britney doesn’t have any such plans at the moment,” the source went on, revealing that there’s still so much to “get adjusted to” for Britney in the wake of her conservatorship battle and ultimate triumph. “Although both of Britney’s sons will be 18 in just a couple years, she feels the need to stay local for the time being,” the insider went on, noting how the Hidden Hills quest is a consideration, but still not in stone just yet.
Britney’s conservatorship finally ended on Nov. 12 after a 13-year legal arrangement under the supervision of her father, Jamie Spears, 69, who served as the conservator over her person and estate. Britney has sense tasted her first inklings of freedom, although per the above understanding of her lack of privacy, she’s done things as remotely as possible so as to distance herself from an overload of unwanted attention. On Oct. 27, the “Me Against the Music” singer took off to a private island via helicopter with fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, enjoying her newfound life as a free woman away from the press and the stress.
Celebrities
JoJo Siwa Admits Her ‘Body Has Changed A Lot’ After ‘Not Feeling Confident’ Ahead Of ‘DWTS’
JoJo Siwa’s growing strength & tone is hard to miss when she’s performing on ‘DWTS.’ She opened up about how the experience has changed her body and mind.
JoJo Siwa has blown away the judges and her fans on Dancing With The Stars week after week, as part of a history-making partnership with Jenna Johnson. Now, as the duo prepares to enter the finals, the pop sensation is opening up about her experience on the show and how it has changed her in more ways than one. “My body has changed a lot. My mind has changed more than my body, but I have dropped multiple sizes in clothes,” JoJo revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while discussing her new Peacock series JoJo’s Dance Pop Revolution. “Jenna has transformed my body. I could not do one single push up when we started and now, every day we do 15 solid nose to the ground, no cheating push-ups. I do it twice a day — once with her, once on my own.”
JoJo admitted that in the early rehearsal days for DWTS, Jenna “broke down a wall” she had up and “got into [her] mind.” “She figured out that I’m not very confident in my body, in the way that I look, and she was not having it at all. Jenna was like ‘We are not doing that here. Never ever,’” the ‘DREAM’ singer explained. “She got me over it and she got me over the hump. It’s something that I didn’t really tell anybody about. I didn’t even really tell my family about it. Nobody knew about it. It was something that I kept to myself.”
JoJo continued, “Now, knowing that I can do those push ups and knowing that I can only plank for three minutes, I’m like, ‘Ok, you’re actually pretty strong!’” She went on to rave about her Dancing With The Stars partner, calling her “part of the family now.” “I’m lucky to have her in my life for forever,” JoJo gushed.
The multi-hyphenate also spoke, alongside her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, about their new Peacock series JoJo’s Dance Pop Revolution. The reality competition show follows the mother-daughter duo joining forces to form the net best pop group. “Honestly, it’s interesting, because I have a lot of ideas that I’m now just too old for, at 18, but now, with this girl group, I can do stuff for them and they can do it,” JoJo explained. “That’s been something that I’ve been loving so much about this project. I’m getting to do all the choreography and all the creative directing and it is just a blast.”
She added that viewers will see that she has always been in charge of her own career, despite a belief that she had a “corporation and management” making “choices for her.” “I really put in all the work and it really was my choices when I was younger and still is now, but especially when I was younger, and that’s something too that I want to pass along to these kids,” JoJo told HL. “Even though I’m doing their choreography and we’re coming up with their costumes, it’s still their choice on everything. If they don’t like what we’re wearing, let’s change it. You don’t like your, makeup let’s fix it. It’s their voice on it. It’s their bodies in the costumes, it’s their faces with the makeup on, so we want everything to to be what they like.”
You can stream JoJo’s Dance Pop Revolution on Peacock now and tune in to DWTS Monday at 8 PM ET!
Celebrities
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday Together Amid Dating Speculation — Photos
You’ll want to sit down for this one: Pete Davidson celebrated his 28th birthday with Kim Kardashian — matching plaid pajamas in tow.
Pete Davidson celebrated his 28th birthday with an eclectic mix of characters. The comedian commemorated another year around the sun on Nov. 16 with rumored girlfriend Kim Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, and rapper and TV personality Flavor Flav. A group photo came courtesy of none other than Flavor, real name William Drayton Jr., 62.
The rapper documented the festivities on Instagram and wished his “adopted son” a happy birthday. “celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner,” Flavor captioned the post. “Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,” The second slide features the Saturday Night Live actor in the rapper’s signature clock necklace.
The birthday gathering took place at Kris’ home in Palm Springs, according to TMZ. Pete, Kim, 41, and Kris, 66, even wore matching brown plaid pajamas. It’s unclear who else attended the festivities, as the rapper only shared photos with the comedian and the two Kardashian-Jenners. The celebration comes amidst romance speculation between Pete and Kim, who met when the reality TV star hosted the October 9 episode of SNL.
The two starred in an Aladdin sketch together as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, even sharing a kiss on the magic carpet. Following Kim’s hosting debut, she and Pete were spotted at Knott’s Scary Farm together on October 29 with friends, including sister Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker. Then, in early November, the two had dinner together various times in New York, when the SKIMS founder was in town for the WSJ Innovator Awards.
One rendezvous included dinner at a pizza joint on Staten Island, where the comedian grew up. A source previously told HollywoodLife that the dinner was “without a question a date,” adding that there was a definitive spark between the pair. “They were having a good time,” the source said. “You could see that there were sparks. You can tell they became quick friends while she was on the show.” The romance comes amidst Kim’s separation from husband Kanye West, who she co-parents children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with.
Lady Gaga Gushes Over Her Boyfriend Michael Polansky: He’s ‘My Whole Life’
Betway Promo Codes [2021] – #Bonus Message
Britney Spears Is House Hunting & Looking For More Privacy After Judge Ends Conservatorship
DraftKings Promo Codes [2021] Get $1000 Bonus and $50 Free
JoJo Siwa Admits Her ‘Body Has Changed A Lot’ After ‘Not Feeling Confident’ Ahead Of ‘DWTS’
4 Best UFC Betting Sites and Sportsbooks [Colorado 2021]
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday Together Amid Dating Speculation — Photos
4 Best MLS Betting Sites and Sportsbooks [Colorado 2021]
Scott Disick Wants Kourtney Kardashian To Be ‘Happy,’ Even If It’s Not With Him
4 Best MLB Betting Sites and Sportsbooks [Colorado 2021]
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Celebrities4 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH6 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19