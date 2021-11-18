Celebrities
Lil Nas X Reveals ‘Scandalous’ Love Triangle In Hilarious ‘Maury’ Video — Watch
Lil Nas X’s boyfriend has a wife and child in a new ‘Maury’ spoof loosely based on the rapper’s ‘That’s What I Want’ music video.
Lil Nas X has continued his reign as the king of the internet with a Maury spoof. The rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, 22, partnered with veteran talk show host Maury Povich for a hilarious parody segment tied to the plot featured in his “That’s What I Want” music video. The Grammy winner stars as Montero in the skit, a football player (much like in the music video) who learns that his boyfriend (played by real ex and music video co-star Yai Ariza) is married and has a child with another woman.
In the segment published on Wednesday, Nov. 17, Maury calls the love triangle “one of the most scandalous stories” he has ever heard on his long-running show, famed for its segments centered on DNA and lie detector tests to prove paternity, much to the outrageous delight of a very verbal audience. In the bit, Montero explains that he and Yai fell in love at football practice and “could not keep our hands off each other,” adding, “I feel like a damn fool. He’s been lying to me.”
“Don’t get me started on that damn baby,” he continues. “I want somebody who loves me. How can you love me and Ashley at the same time? He told me he didn’t even want to be with her. He wants me. When we’re together, it’s always about us.” The rapper adds, “He doesn’t love her and he doesn’t think that’s his child. That baby looks nothing like him and it’s not his baby. Maury, look at this baby. This baby could be your baby!”
Deeper into the roughly 20 minute segment, Ashley calls the “Industry Baby” rapper a liar and “homewrecker.” Of course, in true Maury fashion, a DNA test is later employed, revealing that Yai is not, in fact, the father of Ashley’s 4-year-old child. While Yai admitted that he wanted to leave his wife for Montero, it’s revealed that he slept with a handful of other people during the course of his relationship with Montero, prompting the latter to storm out of the studio.
Lil Nas X confirmed that he and Yai previously dated while on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 LA in October, revealing that the two are “still on very good terms.” The Maury spoof is the rapper’s latest show of parody ingenuity. He previously announced the release of his debut album Montero with a pregnancy photoshoot (prosthetic baby bump in tow), paralleling the release to the birth of his child.
Celebrities
Jeremy Renner Reacts To Ex-Wife’s Abuse Allegations After Split: ‘I Don’t Fuel S*** Fires’
Jeremy Renner is speaking out against abuse claims made by his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, saying he wasn’t keen on responded to ‘nonsense.’
Jeremy Renner and his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, divorced almost seven years ago, but they still have some drama they have to sort out. In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Jeremy addressed the former couple’s messy custody battle, dismissing his ex’s claims that he abused her but keeping the subject general. “I don’t respond publicly or privately to nonsense,” the 30-year-old told the outlet on Nov. 17. “It only empowers it. … If you respond to it, you give it gas. I don’t fuel s—t fires. I just don’t do it. I refuse to.”
The former husband-and-wife have definitely gone through their ups and downs, with TMZ reporting on legal documents that have Sonni accusing the Avengers: Endgame actor of putting she and their daughter, Ava‘s lives at risk. Jeremy’s former wife accused him of plotting a murder-suicide, with their nanny allegedly overhearing Jeremy once say he was going to go over to Sonni’s house to kill her, then himself, because “it was better that Ava had no parents than have [Sonni] as a mother.”
In addition to those shocking allegations, Sonni also claimed that Jeremy has a history of substance abuse as well as verbal and emotional abuse. HollywoodLife reached out to Jeremy’s rep for comments at the time, but didn’t get a response on the alleged claims.
In addition to the somewhat touching on the subject in the recent Men’s Health article, Jeremy has denied all the allegations. “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy,” a rep for Renner told TMZ. “This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.” The American Hustle actor also disputed claims of substance abuse and claims he submitted to random drug testing to prove it.
Sonni and Jeremy reportedly met on the set of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol in 2011. They were married in January 2014 but it had apparently fallen apart by December of that year, with Sonni filing for divorce before the year was over, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian Gifts Travis Barker With His ‘Dream’ Buick For His 46th Birthday — Photos
Travis Barker took to Instagram to share several new photos of him enjoying his brand new impressive Buick that his ‘dream girl’ fiancee Kourtney Kardashian got him for his 46th birthday.
Travis Barker, 46, is taking in the excitement of getting his “dream car,” a Buick reportedly estimated at around $70,000, from his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian, 42, by sharing awesome photos of it! The Blink 182 drummer celebrated his birthday on Nov. 14 and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star apparently got him the epic car for the special occasion and their happiness could be seen in Instagram pics he shared on Nov. 17. The lovebirds are sitting in the vehicle and smiling in the black and white snapshots and wearing skeleton outfits and sunglasses.
“When your dream girl gets you your dream car @kourtneykardash,” Travis captioned the pics.
Once the post was published, his fans responded with congratulatory messages and compliments on the car. They also commented on Travis and Kourtney’s loving romance.
“Seee .. when a guy treats a girl like everything ..they can have whatever they want . It’s really simple,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “I’m so happy for you guys.” A third asked, “Do you know that you are the perfect couple✨♥️✨??” and a fourth shared, “dreams really do come true sometimes.”
Travis’ latest post comes after Kourtney shared a sweet birthday tribute to him on her own Instagram page. “I f***ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!” she wrote alongside several photos of them together. The birthday boy didn’t hesitate to respond with, “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU.”
Kourtney and Travis got engaged in Oct. and have seemed inseparable ever since. From PDA-filled outings to loving posts on social media, they haven’t been shy about their connection and plans for the future. They also make grand gestures whenever it’s a special occasion, including on Kourtney’s birthday when the smitten beau gifted her with a large display of her favorite flowers, tulips and gardenias.
Celebrities
Lady Gaga Gushes Over Her Boyfriend Michael Polansky: He’s ‘My Whole Life’
Lady Gaga offered rare comments about her relationship with boyfriend Michael Polansky while promoting her upcoming film, ‘House of Gucci.’
Lady Gaga called boyfriend Michael Polansky her “whole life” while discussing the kidnapping of her French bulldogs earlier this year. While filming her upcoming film House of Gucci in Rome in February, the 35-year-old singer’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot by perpetrators who fled the scene with two of her three dogs in West Hollywood. Gaga gave an update in her profile with The Hollywood Reporter published on Nov. 17, calling her boyfriend and her pups her everything.
“Everybody’s OK,” she said. “Everybody’s healing. I pray for Ryan all the time. I’m so grateful that we did not lose him. And every day I thank God for the safe return of my dogs.” Gaga added, “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.” Gaga said that authorities did not believe Ryan was targeted due to his connection to her. “It was random,” she said. “It’s what reminds me that I’m just like everybody else in some ways. We’re all susceptible to these things.”
The Oscar winner confirmed her relationship with Michael, a 43-year-old executive director at Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s The Parker Foundation, in February 2020. She shared a photo of the two aboard a yacht in Miami on Instagram. A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, and Michael are the “real deal,” calling the executive director Gaga’s “rock.”
“Michael is her North Star,” the source said. “He is such a grounding and guiding presence for her.” As for his preference for privacy amidst a relationship with a high profile figure, the source added, “He loves Lady Gaga, but he’s in love with Stefani. He loves the theatrics and her artistry, but he is very happy being out of the spotlight and letting her shine.”
Gaga has been shining, indeed, starring as Patrizia Reggiani, famously convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, Gucci heir, in 1995, in House of Gucci. On Nov. 16, Gaga spoke to Good Morning America about embodying the role and explained why she chose not to meet with Patrizia. “There was a lot that was in the media that was sensationalized about how she was this gold digger and about how she killed for greed and money,” Gaga said.
She continued, “I believe it was love, and I believe it was survival. I didn’t wanna meet her because I could tell very quickly that this woman wanted to be glorified for this murder, and she wanted to be remembered as this criminal. I didn’t wanna collude with something that I don’t believe in. You know, she did have her husband murdered.”
House of Gucci will arrive in theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
