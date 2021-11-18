Celebrities
‘Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff Pregnant & Expecting Baby No. 3 With Zach
Tori and Zach Roloff took to Instagram to announce the joyous news that they’re expecting their third child ‘this spring’ with a series of gorgeous autumn-themed family pics.
Tori Roloff, 30, and her husband Zach Roloff, 31, are about to be parents-of-three! The Little People, Big World stars shared the exciting news that they’re expecting their third child with an announcement post on Instagram on Nov. 17. The doting mom and dad revealed that they are very “grateful” to add to their already adorable brood in one of the captions for the post and shared gorgeous family pics that included them standing and posing with their two children, including son Jackson, 4, and one-year-old daughter Lilah, in an outside setting full of trees and autumn leaves on the ground.
“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!💙💗#zandtpartyoffive #babyroloff3 #storyofzachandtori,” Tori wrote in her caption for the post.
“We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever! #zandtpartyoffive @toriroloff,” Zach wrote in his.
In the pics, the family of four are all wearing dark toned clothes, including a black dress for Tori, a gray striped polo style shirt and black pants for Zach, a gray top for Jackson, and an olive green dress for Lilah. There was also a sign placed in front of them that read “Baby Roloff #3 Coming Spring 2022.”
“We’re definitely taking our time with Lilah and Jackson,” Tori, who married Zach in 2015, said at the time. “I am not pregnant and am not planning on being pregnant anytime soon. But, you know, God willing, we definitely want more kids in the future. That’s on our to-do list, so to speak, but right now we’re just enjoying our little unit and our kids.”
‘Masked Singer’s Mallard Admits He Was ‘Dying Laughing’ Over Panelists Thinking He Was Luke Bryan
The Mallard was revealed as a ‘Duck Dynasty’ star on ‘The Masked Singer.’ He spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about how he was cracking up that the panelists thought he was Luke Bryan or Garth Brooks!
The Masked Singer had a shocking double elimination during the Group B semi-finals on November 17. Bobby Berk was revealed as the Caterpillar, and Willie Robertson was unmasked as the Mallard. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the Duck Dynasty alum about his Masked Singer experience and whether or not he asked his friend Luke Bryan for singing advice.
“No, I did not ask him any advice,” Willie told HollywoodLife. “I have been on stage several times with him. We actually sang together on our Christmas album. But he’s seen it and I’m sure he understood that the entertainment quality would be fun enough. Although when they thought I may be him, I have to admit I was dying laughing. Nick actually heard me and he said he laughed because I was thinking of what was going through his mind thinking that someone thought that could possibly be him that’s singing was cracking me up.”
Before his reveal, the panelists guessed that the Mallard was a number of country stars, including Luke and Garth Brooks. When Willie heard Garth’s name as a guess, he was stunned. “I was done,” Willie admitted. “I just couldn’t believe it. I was like, I can’t believe the names I’m hearing, and a lot of those guys I know, so it was pretty cool. It was pretty interesting to be put in that class for sure.”
Even though he was dressed up as the Mallard and he was on Duck Dynasty, Willie wasn’t too concerned about “hiding in plain sight” with his costume. He added, “No one seemed to know who I was.” He was right!
Willie was upfront about how The Masked Singer was “the hardest thing I’ve ever attempted to do. I mean, in front of people for sure. People don’t realize that. Singing is one thing but the hardest part is the sweat. I was sweating so much. It would go in my eyes. You couldn’t wipe your face. It was tall so you would get a little off balance and you can’t see. I couldn’t see below my nose so that makes it super interesting. You feel like you’re going to fall every time you move when you’re supposed to be dancing and singing so it’s very difficult.”
His most difficult performance was “My House” by Flo Rida. “That was the hardest for me to do. It had that rap bridge, so that was difficult,” Willie said. “In fact, when I started I was like, ‘There’s no way I’ll ever be able to pull this off, especially under the gun.’ I was so nervous. I was in my dressing room and my wife’s like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I was like, ‘I can’t even talk. I got to focus on this.’ It started so fast. It just starts and doesn’t stop. I had to do that big move where I went all the way over to the judge and come back. I was a little mortified thinking I was going to fall on my face.” The Masked Singer season 6 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Relationship Timeline: From Lovebirds To Heartbreaking Split
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s romance came to an end in Nov. 2021, after two years of dating. Relive their sweetest moments together in this relationship timeline.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced the end of their romantic relationship with a joint statement on Nov. 17, 2021, and fans didn’t want to believe it. Shawn and Camila went into their romance as best friends navigating their way through Hollywood as young, new artists, and they soon became two of the most sought after singers in the biz. They were an amazing couple, but their love didn’t last. Still — we’ll always have the memories and so will they. To relive some of them now, take a look at their romantic timeline below:
First Meeting
While there’s no photos from their first meeting in 2014, we can only imagine the glow these two probably had at the time. Shawn and Camila met while working together on singer Austin Mahone’s 2014 tour. During Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, (the singer’s 2020 Netflix music documentary) the couple recalled their first impressions of one another.
“Camila, she was in Fifth Harmony and we were both opening my very first tour ever,” Shawn recalled in the November-released project. “She was the act after me. I was the first in the lineup, with the shortest set, and then they went on. Five years ago, man,” he says. For her part, Camila remembered Shawn as “super hyper-focused,” and explained that she “never saw him that whole tour. He was constantly going in and out of his bus, playing guitar, writing songs,” Camila said.
First Photos
After their first meeting, the first time Shawn and Camila were photographed was at the 2015 Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. Camila, at the time, was still a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony. The pair, who were still just friends at this point in their relationship, attended an afterparty at Ysabel in West Hollywood, thrown by Republic Records. A few weeks later, in September (2015), Shawn and Camila reunited at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
Sometime that same year, the pair crossed paths again at a Taylor Swift concert. “I went to his dressing room to say hi. And we, like, started writing this song,” Camila recalled in Shawn’s Netflix documentary. “Then after that, we like, spent a lot of time with each other because we had the song together and we did a whole Jingle Ball tour together. And that’s really when the f–king saga started,” she explained, admitting, “I really liked him. I guess he liked me, but I don’t really know.”
First Collaboration
In late November of 2015, Shawn and Camila teamed up for their first collaboration: “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” The upbeat track was a hit and went on to top the music charts. The song also marked Camila’s first solo music venture outside of Fifth Harmony. She would eventually depart from the group in December 2016.
Winning Awards Together
In June 2016, Shawn and Camila accepted the award for Best Pop Video and Fan Favorite for their hit song, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” at the iHeartRadio Much Music Awards. This would be one of many awards the friends turned lovers would go on to win through the years.
The Power of Friendship
Throughout 2017 and 2018, Shawn and Camila’s friendship flourished. They continued to support one another’s music and randomly gushed about each other in interviews. Both artists would often discuss their close friendship and how they leaned on one another throughout their adolescent years in the music industry. While every box was checked to equal a romance, fans were convinced that the two truly were just best friends.
. @Camila_Cabello https://t.co/WqCHnYzgVE speechless.. goosebumps all over. You’re incredible
— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) May 19, 2017
In Shawn’s Netflix documentary, he recalled a moment when the couple reminisced over younger years and the unique bond they share. “Yesterday we were watching videos of us when we were, like, 16. We both got so caught up in it,” he recalled. “We looked at each other and were like, ‘I don’t feel good.’ Cause we were taken right back to that insecure, unsure 15-year-old. And I just felt like, ‘Wow, she really understands that feeling.’ We looked at each other and said, ‘We feel weird right now, don’t we?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, we do.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m so happy you know why, cause I don’t know if I could explain this very well to other people.’”
Officially Dating
Finally — after much dating speculation (due to their fiery “Señorita” music video in June 2019) Shawn and Camila (sort-of) went public with their romance that July. While romance rumors were already at an all-time high, especially after Camila’s split from ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey, photos and videos of Shawn and Camila looking very much like a couple emerged. The two appeared to be kissing and holding hands at a friends Fourth of July bash. In October, Shawn later revealed (during a Q&A with fans) that he officially started dating Camila on July 4, 2019.
Quarantined Together
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States around March 2020, nationwide stay-at-home orders were put in place. Shawn and Camila opted to spend quarantine together at her parents home in Miami, Florida. The couple kept up with fans on social media, despite the lack of public events, concerts and red carpets. They often shared photos and videos together that showed them either singing, goofing around or lounging in their pajamas together. Paparazzi also snapped a number of photos of Shawn and Camila on daily walks down south. So, they weren’t too hard to keep up with throughout 2020!
A New Addition
… a puppy! Shawn and Camila adopted their pup, Tarzan, in early November 2020. The adorable dog is now a regular in the couple’s social media posts and sometimes, their music projects (hint: Shawn and Camila’s Christmas duet!).
Every Song Shawn Has Written Is About Camila
Seriously, every-single-song. “We were in New York and my song comes on the radio or something, and the fact comes up that it’s about her, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s about you.’ And I’m like, ‘Everything is about you. They’ve always been about you,’” he admitted during his In Wonder documentary. “She goes, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like, ‘They’re all about you. Like, every song I’ve ever wrote.’ And I’m, like, rhyming off the songs. I’m like, ‘Treat You Better,’ like, all these songs. And she’s like, ‘Oh, my God,’” Shawn recalled, admitting, “She literally had no idea. This whole time I thought she, like, knew.”
Engagement Talk
While Shawn and Camila are usually candid about their relationship, he took things a step further when asked if the couple talks about getting engaged one day. “Yeah, absolutely,” Shawn told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on December 4, 2020. “I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” he said. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we’re really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”
In a separate interview published on December 5, Shawn admitted that his father, Manuel Mendes refers to Camila as his daughter-in-law. “My dad is never very serious about things, but he would always bug me and be like, ‘How’s my daughter-in-law doing?’,” Shawn explained on the Zach Sang Show, before going on to talk about marriage. “Obviously your parents don’t know, but when you know you know, but I definitely went to them a lot about it.”
A Christmas Duet to End 2020
On December 7, 2020, Shawn and Camila released a duet of the holiday classic, “The Christmas Song”. They also shared an intimate visual behind the collaboration, which featured home videos during quarantine with their new pup, Tarzan. Both artists took to social media to promote the cover, with Camila adding, “Shot by us, directed by Tarzan from our quarantine bubble. @ShawnMendes Every stream supports those in need through @feedingamerica.” The duo’s “The Christmas Song” cover is featured on the new deluxe version of Shawn’s latest album, Wonder.
Shawn & Camila Split
On Nov. 17, 2021, after two years of dating, Shawn and Camila revealed they were ending their romantic relationship. “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the message read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”
Bella Thorne Rocks Thong Bikini Before Attending Her Mom’s Wedding In Mexico
It may have been Bella Thorne’s mom’s big day, but the 24-year-old actress also stunned before the event, rocking a blue-and-white thong bikini & looking amazing in the process.
Relaxing before her mother’s wedding in Mexico, Bella Thorne, 24, hit the beach with fiancé Benjamin Mascolo, 27, in a skimpy thong bikini. The swimsuit, which she rocked at the Puerto Vallarta resort where family and friends were staying, was a deep navy color with white lining, putting her derriere on display while also showing off other aspects of her stunning physique. In the photos, which you can see here, Bella also stunned with fire-red hair, complementing her bikini with beachy waves at the tropical locale.
The former Disney star was equally as stunning for her mother Tamara Thorne‘s nuptials, wearing a black taffeta fishtail dress with a plunging neckline. The bridesmaid dress also featured a visible zipper down the back and wider straps over the shoulders which turned into spaghetti straps, aptly displaying Bella’s toned back.
Other photos of the pre-wedding events show Bella and the other bridesmaids gathering on the suit’s deck to prepare her mother for walking down the aisle, as Tamara stole the show in a stunning strapless white bridal gown with a long train and plunging neckline. Bella and her bridesmaids pals smiled and laughed as they geared up for the ceremony, tending to Tamara and posing for various photos.
In addition to Bella showing off her beach bod before her mom’s nuptials, her fiancé, Ben, put his body on display as well, hanging with his bride-to-be in short black swim trunks and showing off his multiple tattoos and toned figure. Bella’s handsome beau, who performs as a solo artist under the name B3N, proposed to his Famous in Love girlfriend of a year on Saturday, March 20, sharing the news via Instagram. “She said yes,” Benjamin posted to his account with a sweet series of photos.
Fans could sense early on that the pair was right for each other — a sentiment a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in July 2019. “She has fallen head over heels for Ben, they’re already using the ‘L word,’ it’s all very intense but that’s typical of Bella,” the insider revealed. “She always falls in love quickly…they’re crazy about each other.”
