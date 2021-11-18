News
Live your Hallmark fantasy at these Colorado hotels inspired by your favorite Christmas movies
Holiday movies span the genres, ranging from the quotable comedies to the classics you watch every year and the made-for-television romances that have more sap than pine trees. No matter your Christmas movie preference, though, there’s a Colorado staycation to suit your cinematic personality.
At these hotels and destinations, the silver screen comes to life. Some of the movie inspiration is literal, like the over-the-top Hallmark movie-branded suite at Club Wyndham near Vail. Others deliver a more subtle sprinkling of holiday magic. As we begin the countdown to Christmas, here are the best staycations to take, based on your favorite holiday movie. Don’t forget to pack those Fair Isle Christmas footie pajamas in your overnight bag.
“Elf”: Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center
Ready to graduate from spectator to star? Fans of the 2003 Christmas comedy “Elf” can immerse themselves in iconic movie scenes at the Gaylord Rockies, which has a dozen interactive film set challenges — like a virtual snowball fight in Central Park, the frenetic prep for Santa’s arrival at a New York City department store, meandering through the whimsical candy cane forest and meeting the Christmas Eve toy quota in the North Pole workshop. The Gaylord teamed up with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment for the marquee programming, “Mission: Save Christmas, Featuring Elf.”
The resort overall is brimming with a whole lot of holiday cheer (enough to power Santa’s sleigh, and then some). Cirque arts meets Broadway-style musicals at Cirque Dreams Holidaze in the on-site bubly theater. Outside at Glacier Point, guests can zip down a four-lane snow tubing hill, go ice skating or glide about a rink in ice bumper cars. Plus, there’s gingerbread decorating, photos with Santa, storytelling and more.
Overnight packages and event tickets can be purchased at christmasatgaylordrockies.com. Advance online reservations are required for all ticketed events. 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora, marriott.com. Nightly rates start at $259.
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”: Breckenridge
Did you know some of the most memorable parts of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” were filmed in and around Breckenridge? The slapdash sledding incident that sends Chevy Chase’s character Clark Griswold careening down the mountain was filmed at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Peak 8. Then, as Griswold’s greased-up saucer hits the pavement and he is dodging traffic with sparks flying, he’s actually skidding across Summit Boulevard in Frisco. Griswold cuts down a Christmas tree at the Breckenridge Golf Course, which is also where the family station wagon lands after being wedged under a logging truck and then flying off the road.
For a scenic Christmas vacation of your own (but, without, you know, the comedy of errors), head to Breck, which is a winter wonderland during the holiday season with more than 250,000 LED lights glimmering downtown. The Lighting of Breckenridge and Race of the Santas will be on Dec. 4. Or, sync up your visit with the Ullr Fest (Dec. 9-12) in honor of Ullr, the Norse god of snow. Also, you can go sledding at a more cautious speed at Carter Park.
Book a stay at Gravity Haus Breckenridge, a ski-in, ski-out boutique hotel that just landed on Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards. 605 South Park Ave., Breckenridge, gravityhaus.com. Nightly rates start at $195.
“Home Alone”: The Curtis
With Instagram-worthy vignettes around just about every corner, and each floor with its own dedicated theme (Superheroes! Sci-fi! Sports!), The Curtis Hotel excels at scene-setting year-round. But this time of year, the hotel decks its halls to the max. You can book the “Hyper Holiday Suite” that pretty much looks like the set of a holiday movie. Or, the hotel will be offering a “Home Alone”-themed package that comes with a complimentary movie rental. Order a pizza, bring your own candy and be sure to make Kevin McCallister proud and brush your teeth with a toothbrush approved by the American Dental Association.
Because this staycation is all about putting the exponential factor on the holidays, round out your staycation by heading over to Union Station for Santa-approved cocktails at The Miracle Bar. 1405 Curtis St., Denver, thecurtis.com. Nightly rates start at $99.
Cheesy made-for-TV holiday movies: “Catbird”
The plots of made-for-TV movies are about as predictable as Christmas falling on Dec. 25. An overworked big city executive falls back in love with her hometown high school sweetheart as they work to save the local Christmas tree farm/fruitcake bakery/toy store. At Catbird, you can crawl under the covers in a lofted bed and unabashedly enjoy a heartwarming holiday movie marathon with the “Catbird and Chill Holiday Experience.”
The new RiNo hotel has 4K Ultra HD Projectors that drop from the ceilings to give guests a theater-like viewing experience. Dozens of new holiday movies come out each season, so to help you narrow down your selection, the hotel offers a “Catbird Favorites” holiday movie menu. The package also comes with cheesy holiday movie Bingo cards, with squares for scenes like “accidentally caught under the mistletoe,” “reunited in the town’s romantic gazebo” and “caught in an unexpected snowstorm.” Also included is movie theater popcorn, hot chocolate kits, romance novels from Tattered Cover and in-room holiday foliage from ReRoot botanicals. (Hint: Make your own mistletoe). The package is available through Dec. 31. 3770 Walnut St., Denver, catbirdhotel.com/special-offers, Nightly “Catbird and Chill” package rates start at $244.
“Deck the Halls”: The Art, a Hotel
In “Deck the Halls,” a 2006 Christmas comedy, Buddy Hall (Danny DeVito) wants to decorate his house with enough lights so that it can be seen from space. Try this at home and you might get an HOA fine. But you can certainly enjoy an over-the-top light show and avant garde holiday decor at The Art, a Hotel, situated in the Golden Triangle museum district. The porte-cochère dazzles year-round with a light show of 22,000 LED light bulbs, an installation by Leo Villareal, the well-known artist behind the San Francisco Bay Bridge’s “Bay Lights.” During the holiday season, the hotel that could double as a museum puts a playful pop-art twist on classic Christmas tree decoration by decking the lobby and halls with Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein-inspired trees. 1201 Broadway, Denver, thearthotel.com. Nightly rates start at $164.
Hallmark movies: Club Wyndham Resort at Avon
Picture this: After a day of skiing or ice skating, you retreat to your mega Christmas-themed hotel room where you sip hot cocoa with a projector casting snowflakes on the wall. Or you sidle up to the fireplace to toast s’mores, the holiday lights twinkling on your in-room Christmas tree. This cheerful dreamscape is the result of a collaboration between Club Wyndham Resort at Avon (near Vail) and the Hallmark Channel. The brands created three Hallmark movie-inspired suites across the country, including the winter wonderland-themed Colorado suite and others in New York City and Nashville.
Hallmark movie star Holly Robinson Peete told the “Today” show that the suites are like walking on to the set of one of her Christmas movies. They’re definitely a good setting to get cozy and watch one of the 40 new original holiday movies that Hallmark is premiering this year. The suite is available until Jan 1. 75 Benchmark Road, Avon, clubwyndham.wyndhamdestinations.com. Nightly Hallmark suite rate starting at $295.
“The Polar Express:” Durango
All aboard for a magical ride. During the holiday season, the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad runs its “Polar Express” Train Ride, which re-creates the classic holiday story of a child’s Christmas Eve journey aboard a vintage steam train. During the 65-minute excursion, you’ll sip hot chocolate, enjoy a reading of “The Polar Express” by the conductor, and visit the North Pole, which dazzles with a light show synced up with holiday tunes. Santa will make his rounds on the return trip, passing out gifts. You’re encouraged to wear your pajamas (just like in the book and movie adaptation). But bundle up, too, because it’s wintertime in Colorado. 877-872-4607, durangotrain.com. Train tickets start at $29 for children, $39 for adults.
“Santa Claus is Coming to Town”: C Lazy U
From an ice skating pond to sleigh rides and tabletop Christmas trees in the cozy-chic cabin accommodations, C Lazy U Ranch is an ideal setting for a classic Colorado holiday. Leading up to Christmas, there’s nightly entertainment including traditional carols, cookie decorating, bonfires and hot cocoa bars. It’s tradition for Santa to visit the ranch the night before Christmas, arriving on a horse-drawn sleigh filled with presents to place under the tree for guests. On Christmas Eve, a traditional Christmas dinner is served in the dining room, with a turkey for each table. 3640 CO-125, Granby, clazyu.com. Nightly rates at the all-inclusive luxury dude ranch start at $410 for an adult and $200 per child.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
“Encanto,” “West Side Story” herald growing Latinx influence in movies, but Denver has a ways to go
With Disney’s “Encanto” in theaters next week, and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” arriving Dec. 10, Latinx voices are having a moment U.S. cinema, injecting a diverse set of cultures long ignored by TV, books, movies, video games, stage shows and news media.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creative force behind Broadway’s “In the Heights” and “Hamilton,” has revolutionized the kid’s side of things, writing songs for multimillion-dollar Disney productions such as “Encanto” — set in the mountains of Colombia — but also “Moana” (for which he won an Academy Award).
Almost without exception, they feature Latinx and Indigenous cultures seldom depicted in children’s entertainment.
“It’s become a lot more mainstream in the last 10 years, because when my kids were growing up, they had none of those things,” said Elizabeth Renee Fajardo, director of Chicana/o Studies at Metropolitan State University of Denver.
Big-budget family films set in Mexico, or that embrace Spanish language and musical influences, have been part of the trend, including 2017’s Pixar film “Coco” and 2014’s “The Book of Life.” “Encanto,” which hits theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 24, tells the story of the Madrigal family from daughter Mirabel’s perspective, adding South American tones to Disney’s widening palette and new batch of songs destined to become family sing-alongs.
Amid these successful crossovers, streaming giant Netflix spent $200 million to produce content in Mexico last year (an amount that’s expected to grow this year), while Disney+ launched its Latin America service on Nov. 17, according to the Los Angeles Times.
In the city and county of Denver, Latinx people make up about 29% of the population, the U.S. Census Bureau reported. That has not frequently been reflected in public cultural offerings, Colorado arts leaders say, and in some cases, it’s still difficult to find Spanish-language or Latinx-friendly programming in the city.
But it’s improving, Fajardo said. Bilingual and Spanish-language shows from Colorado Symphony and Denver Center for the Performing Arts service school children and low-income families, while smaller theater companies such as Su Teatro are being recognized for their years-long efforts with popular shows like “Northside,” which grapple with racial identity and gentrification. New bilingual signage at museums, galleries and tourist magnets like Meow Wolf are also acknowledging the diversity of their visitors.
“My father would have gotten in trouble if he spoke (Spanish),” said Fajardo, who’s also chairwoman of the Chicano Humanities & Arts Council. “A whole generation had nothing to pass on.”
Now in their 20s and 30s, Fajardo’s kids were among the last to grow up in a U.S. media sphere that ignored their existence. It’s taken two generations to get it back, but her grandchildren are now proudly bilingual and consuming media that’s increasingly so.
“The rise of Netflix and global programming that’s in Spanish and subtitled — or even dubbed from Spanish — was something we never thought was going to happen,” said Peter Markham, CEO of Estrella Media, a Burbank, Calif., company that owns a dozen-plus Spanish-language radio and TV stations in the U.S., including in the Mile High City. “Denver right now is in that power-alley for us in terms of (audience) engagement.”
In addition to a broadcast network that reaches about 40 million homes, including through its Denver affiliate, Estrella is in the process of bulking up its kids’ programming. The Spanish-language Univision network, which also operates a Denver affiliate, this year also launched its free, kid-focused PrendeTV, an ad-supported service for mobile and connected-TV devices such as Amazon Fire and Roku (or at prende.tv).
From Hollywood flicks and telenovelas to kid’s comedy and educational programs, the Univision app is deep dive into the market, with more than 140 titles, 1,000 hours of preschool-aged content, and animated fare, said Julissa Bonfante, vice president of content publicity, via email.
Telemundo, another major player in Spanish-language TV, also operates a Denver station. Officials there did not respond to requests for comment.
“Hispanic culture is coming in on its own terms as it seeps into the culture,” Estrella’s Markham said. “Our Hispanic audience tends to watch as a multigenerational family, so they’re all exposed to different types of programming. It’s a huge consumer base that’s becoming more and more important to advertisers as they build wealth. And growing up in cities like Denver, your kids aren’t tied to those traditional cultural identities as they mix with others.”
“That’s a huge change from 20 years ago,” he added, “because it’s not vanilla-ized for general audiences.”
The growth of Latinx and Hispanic voices in mainstream arts and entertainment — particularly in children’s programming — has mirrored their demographic growth in the U.S. Hispanics and Latinx people are now nearly 20% of the population, or about 60.5 million people, the 2019 U.S. census found. That’s a 70% jump since 2000, making Latinx people the second-fastest-growing racial or ethnic group in the country, according to Pew Research Center data (Asian Americans are the No. 1 group).
In southern Colorado and northern New Mexico, Hispanic and Latinx people have been living and absorbing other cultures prior to the area becoming part of the U.S. and, even before that, Mexico, with a unique language and culture known as manitos — itself discriminated against by Mexican immigrants and the Indo-Hispano populations a century ago, according to the Manitos Digital Resolana project.
They still lack media representation, owing largely to their relatively small population, but are another example of a demographic that may embrace the increasing Spanish-language TV and film world — blending even more cultural perspectives in the process.
“Having all of this mainstream characters that speak in English and Spanish and Spanglish is a wonderful role model for kids,” said Fajardo, whose Chicano Humanities & Arts Council has programmed dozens of Spanish, Spanglish and bilingual events for Denver families at museums, libraries and other venues. “I would have given anything for my parents or grandparents to have these same options when they were raising their own kids.”
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Other voices: Justice delayed for murdered and missing Indigenous women
SEATTLE — Despite a groundswell of awareness of the alarming epidemic of violence against Native American women, federal law enforcement has been slow to step up to the crisis.
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell has called on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to get moving on implementing changes designed to help federal, tribal and local law enforcement agencies better respond to reports of missing or murdered Indigenous women. They should hasten to do so.
In October 2020, federal lawmakers passed the Not Invisible Act and Savanna’s Act, named for Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a 22-year-old pregnant member of the Spirit Lake Tribe in North Dakota who was kidnapped and brutally murdered in 2017.
But officials at the federal departments of Justice and Interior have failed to carry out many of the provisions of those laws, according to the U.S. Government of Accountability Office. That includes appointing a Joint Commission on Reducing Violence Against Indians to identify best practices for combating the murder, trafficking, disappearance and other violent crimes against Native Americans and Alaska Natives. It also means increasing cross-jurisdictional cooperation in cases of missing or murdered Indian people and violent crime on Indian lands.
Both laws were enacted in October 2020 after years of advocacy by Indigenous women, tribes and organizations. Further delay is unacceptable. American Indian and Alaska Native women experience higher rates of violence than most other women in the U.S., the GAO reports. The true magnitude of the problem is unknown, thanks to jurisdictional challenges and lack of comprehensive data.
Journalists, community groups and advocates like Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Washington have attempted to fill in the gaps. The Vanished, a partnership between the Yakima Herald-Republic, El Sol de Yakima and Radio KDNA with support from the Yakima Valley Community Foundation and Microsoft, has documented dozens of cases — most unsolved — of missing and murdered Indigenous women in and near the Yakama reservation. The list still is growing.
But as important as these efforts have been to raise awareness, it will take robust and coordinated law enforcement response to solve the crimes, bring victims justice and end this scourge.
News
Love croissants? Me too. Here are six of my local favorites.
Croissants: they’re not exactly everyday breakfast fare in Minnesota.
Although the decision to go out and sink your teeth into that golden, waning crescent of laminated dough is an intentional one, there are still a plethora of award-winning bakeries in St. Paul that make stellar versions. Here are a few of my favorite patisseries and hometown heroes that offer the croissants or some other laminated legends.
Wuollet
Humble like Minneapolis’ sister city itself, Wuollet bakery has been whipping up pastries in St. Paul since their mere beginnings in 1944. Keep it simple with the all-butter croissant, a blank and buttery canvas for your pastry and hot beverage pairings. Or if a sweet sensation overcomes you, try the caramel pecan croissant and Wuollet’s chocolate croissant.
1080 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-292-9035; wuollet.com
Trung Nam French Bakery
Trung Nam’s croissant recipe has some years on it — 32 years to be exact. The University Avenue bakery sells 11 different varieties of the pastry, including a slew of fruit croissants for the eater who justifies a buttery indulgence as long as it contains fruit. For the eater who throws their cares to the wind to luxuriate in flaky dough and calorie-dense menu items, order their butter, chocolate or cinnamon croissants. Wash your pastry down with a traditional Vietnamese coffee (French press with condensed milk), or grab one of their beloved Banh Mi’s for lunch time. Because who said you can’t celebrate lunch, too?
739 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-229-0887; trung-nam.squarespace.com
Rose Street Patisserie
Imagine the croissant’s overachieving sister. She went to Harvard, studied law, graduated summa cum laude. Her name is kouign amann, and Rose Street Patisserie knows all about her. As if a croissant isn’t decadent enough, Rose Street’s kouign amann (pronounced kween uh-man), offers the ultra-decadence of a butter-laced pastry and the sweetness of a birthday cake with a caramel exterior that shatters like plexiglass upon first bite. Along with the butter cake— that’s what “kouign amann” translates to in French— Rose Street also boasts a classic croissant, a chocolate, an almond, a chocolate-almond and a ham and cheese croissant.
171 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-556-4488; patisserie46.com/rose-street-patisserie
Marc Heu Pâtisserie Paris
At Marc Heu’s pastry palace right off the Green Line, gorgeously laminated pastries await. With rose-shaped kouign amann and golden butter croissants, the patisserie offers pastries, cakes and tarts guaranteed to stun a breakfast book club or a dinner party.
383 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 763-401-7930; marcheuparis.com
La Boulangerie Marguerite
Find Viennoiseries straight from France on the corner of Randolph and Syndicate at La Boulangerie Marguerite. With laminated pastry a’plenty, you can’t go wrong with a classic almond croissant or a spinach feta walnut croissant for those savory days. And don’t walk out of there without the namesake Danish.
1279 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-699-9292; la-marg.com
Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill St. Paul
St. Paulites no longer have to make the trek to Minneapolis to get their hands on Gavin Kaysen’s Bellecour Bakery pastries. The new bakery in Cooks of Crocus Hill, recently opened on Grand Ave, offers the regular array of viennoiserie and pastry. Stop in for a pain au chocolat for breakfast or a BLT croissant sandwich for lunch.
877 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-228-1333; cooksofcrocushill.com/bellecour-bakery
Live your Hallmark fantasy at these Colorado hotels inspired by your favorite Christmas movies
Top 3 Outstanding Projects To Watch From Solana’s Breakpoint Conference
What is a Holistic Health Practitioner? (HHP)
How to Get Rid of Gumblar Virus
Managing Change "When Alligators Are Nipping at Your Heels"
“Encanto,” “West Side Story” herald growing Latinx influence in movies, but Denver has a ways to go
Social Trading Platform Bingbon Completes Rebrand to BingX
The Myths About Breathing Oxygen Versus Carbon Dioxide
Mind Games Women Play – And How to Fight Back Like a True Casanova
What Does A Data Science Course Encompass?
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities5 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH6 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19