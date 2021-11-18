Celebrities
Madonna, 63, Rocks Mesh Shirt & Leather Jacket In Fierce New Photos
Madonna looked super sexy when she wore a sheer mesh shirt tucked into distressed jeans with a leather jacket on top in a slew of sexy new photos.
When it comes to Madonna, 63, there’s one thing for sure – she always manages to look sexy and that’s exactly what she did when she posted a slew of sexy new photos. Madonna posted a video to Instagram that was a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a completely see-through black mesh shirt. Under her shirt, she rocked a black bralette and she tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted baggy jeans. You can see the photos, HERE.
The jeans were light wash and completely distressed and she added a black leather jacket on top that was decorated with a silver-studded Playboy bunny. She topped her look off with a black leather captain hat, a ton of layered diamond necklaces and jewels, and a pair of black leather platform booties. Madonna captioned the video, “Don’t Make Me spell it Out………! #raw #hardcandy @moschino @balenciaga.”
Madonna is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and just the other day she opted to wear yet another leather ensemble. She posted a slideshow of pictures with the caption, “Wandering around my house at Night……. looking for my Angels, to console me…….Art and Nature. #artbyrhed.”
In the photos, the singer opted to wear a tight, black patent leather trench coat which was tied around her waist, cinching it in. Underneath the jacket, she went topless and she styled the coat with a pair of black leggings, over-the-knee black leather boots, and a black leather hat.
Wait, What?! Georgia Ambulance Driver Allegedly Admitted To Drinking Alcohol, Taking Adderall & Smoking Marijuana Before Crash That Killed Patient
It’s a sad day when one can’t even rely on a medical professional to look out for the safety and physical well-being of the general public.
On Friday night, a Marrietta, Georgia, ambulance driver crashed his vehicle killing a non-emergency patient he was transporting unrestrained to a local hospital. But this ambulance driver didn’t just happen to get into some freak, unavoidable accident that ended in tragedy; he admitted to police that he was using drugs and alcohol before and during the fatal ride to the hospital.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 34-year-old Kevin Tirrel McCorvey has been arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail on multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree homicide by vehicle, felony involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and multiple other traffic offenses. McCorvey admitted to Fairburn police officers that he had taken Adderall and was smoking weed before and during the course of driving a patient in his ambulance and was also drinking beer while driving.
The crash, which happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday along West Campbellton Street, left McCorvey’s ambulance in a ditch and killed 66-year-old Wilton Thomason Jr., who was reportedly thrown around the back of the vehicle as it rolled. A second ambulance crew—one that was sober, thankfully—pronounced Thomason dead at the scene after responding officers attempted to provide medical assistance.
McCorvey may have admitted to wrongdoing, but after Fairburn police called in Georgia State Patrol troopers to continue the investigation into the crash and Thomason’s death, he and another member of his ambulance crew tried to call an Uber driver so they could leave the scene, reports the AJC.
I mean, was McCorvey still drunk and/or high? In what world is an ambulance driver going to be allowed to leave the scene and go home after admitting to consuming drugs and alcohol before a crash that killed someone?
Obviously, McCorvey was instructed to stay and he was arrested after state troopers performed a field sobriety test on him. The other crew member was eventually permitted to leave and was picked up by the owner of the private ambulance service.
McCorvey remains in jail without bond.
This is a damn shame.
Ye (Kanye West) and Drake End Their Decade-Long Feud
Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, ended his decade-long beef with rapper Drake. The two superstars have been feuding for years.
On Tuesday, Ye shared a photo of himself posing with Drake at a party at Drake’s Toronto mansion.
Ye captioned the image with an emoji of a dove with a leaf in its beak – typically a symbol of death – to indicate their beef is dead.
“You have reached your destination,” Drake wrote in the caption of a video that shows comedian Dave Chappelle speaking at the same party.
According to Yahoo! News, their decade-long beef began when Ye cut Drake’s verses from his hit song song, “All Of The Lights” in 2010.
In 2011, Drake shaded Ye and Jay-Z‘s joint album Watch The Throne. “I heard some other guys are coming out with an album, too,” he said on Westwood.
“There’s two other rappers that are coming out with an album together. I don’t know where they got that idea.”
Also in 2011, Drake told the Source magazine he wanted to be “better” than Ye.
“when I was a kid trying to figure out what I liked, it was Ye who I related to the most. He was an artist, in every sense, from his cover art to his music. Now, I would say, he is [a] really great competitor… and friend, at the same time… My goal is to surpass everything he’s accomplished. I don’t want to be as good as Kanye, I want to be better.”
In 2014, Drake dissed Kanye’s album Yeezus in an interview with Rolling Stone. “There were some real questionable bars on there,” he said.
Ye reportedly responded to the interview during a concert, saying:
“They always be trying to pit ****** against each other and it ain’t going down no more. So, tonight, it ain’t none of that. We love Drake.”
In 2015, Ye called out Drake’s collaboration with Nike in the song “Facts”, while Drake mocked Ye about the size of his pool in “Summer Sixteen”, with the lyrics, “Ye’s pool is nice, mine’s just bigger’s what I’m saying.”
In 2018, rapper Pusha T – who is signed to Ye’s record label – released a Drake diss track, “The Story of Adidon”, in which he alleges that Drake has a secret son. Drake later confirmed he was a father, with lyrics on his number one album Scorpion in June 2018.
Drake’s producer J Prince later hinted that Ye told Pusha about Drake’s son — which Ye has denied.
Kanye — a father of 4 — tweeted: “I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier.”
I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier.
— ye (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018
In September 2018, a fan tweeted a theory that Drake slept with Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. “Drake’s been telling us for months now he slept with Kim K, we just haven’t been listening”.
Kim denied the rumors and Ye lashed out at Drake on Twitter, posting 18 tweets in a row.
Ye also took to Instagram to slam Drake for not denying the rumors.
“People making rumors or thinking you f****** my wife and you’re not saying nothing… that don’t sit well with my spirit. You know, if I had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita, and you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called ‘Riri.’ So when you’re like, ‘I don’t know where it came,’ you too smart for that bro.”
In December 2019, Drake told the Rap Radar podcast he had no interest in squashing his beef with Pusha T.
“That’s where all of this stems from,” he said.
“It’s all rooted in that situation, yes. I think that he definitely recruited a guy with a similar dislike for me no matter what he says in interviews… I could never ever ever ever turn my back on the things that I’ve said about Ye in a positive light, and I still feel all those same things.”
In November 2021, Kanye changed his name to “Ye,” — an apparent nod to Drake who always refers to him by that name.
In a video shared on Twitter, Ye said:
“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest.”
‘MAFS’ Reunion Preview: Ryan’s Sister Claims Brett Was ‘Seeing Someone’ While On The Show
Ryan’s sister Alexa makes a shocking accusation about Brett ‘seeing someone’ else in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Married At First Sight’ reunion.
Ryan, Brett, and Ryan’s sister Alexa are sitting down for an honest conversation in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Married At First Sight Houston reunion. Host Kevin Frazier points out that Alexa threw Ryan under the bus during their heart-to-heart. Ryan weighs in about how he felt about it.
“I can understand why she would say that,” Ryan says. “She did live with me for four years, so I mean, she saw that happen first-hand in the past. Again, I probably could have been more open with my sister as well on a lot of stuff, communication that wasn’t had leading to assumptions of the past. ”
Kevin brings up that Alexa was also feeding all of what she said to Brett. Ryan reveals that Alexa came at him “pretty hard” after she spoke to Brett. Kevin asks if Alexa has any regrets about what went down.
“I regret making that assumption,” Alexa confesses. “He doesn’t have a glamorous dating past, so this is just what has happened previously, and I just went off of that and that was my gut feeling at the time, but yes I do regret it.”
Alexa reveals that, at the time, she really felt for Brett. When asked if that’s changed at all, Alexa replies, “It changed because I found out that she was seeing someone and was telling me to my face that Ryan was distracted when she was actually the one distracted.”
Brett looks absolutely stunned by what Alexa is saying. “Brett, is this true?” Kevin asks in the final moments of our exclusive preview. One thing is for sure, Brett is going to have to answer one way or another. Ryan and Brett will sit down to discuss their Married At First Sight journey in the epic reunion. Married At First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.
