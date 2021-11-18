Celebrities
#MAFS Messiness: Michaela Reveals That She Moved In With Zack After ‘Decision Day’—But Is Myrla Moving On With Johnny?!
The “Married At First Sight” Reunion aired Wednesday and there’s lots to unpack, mainly two splits that left fans in a state of shock.
During the Kevin Frazier hosted sitdown, viewers not only saw Kevin grill Jose into admitting that he purposely locked his wife Rachel out of the house, but they also saw the aftermath of a category 5 hurricane.
Michaela and Zack talked separately about their rollercoaster of a marriage that went from sparks flying to multiple move-outs, tossed furniture [and Chlorox wipes], and messy mixed signals.
On Decision Day, Zack told Michaela that he wanted a divorce but only a “divorce from their MAFS experience” so they could “see where things go.” Michaela was seemingly against it however and decided to end things for good—or so we thought.
During the #MAFS reunion, she revealed that Zack actually asked her to move back in with him, and for some strange reason she obliged.
Michaela who was hell-bent on “protecting her energy” hence why she wouldn’t do the interview alongside her husband, revealed that she gave Zack permission to leave their marriage early “several times” and she felt as though he was “messing with her emotions.”
She added that even after he said he wanted a divorce, she ended up staying with him for 7 to 8 days and cooked and cleaned and had sex with him. She also claimed that during their one-month anniversary staycation that was captured on camera, they were intimate but Zack told her “not to tell anyone.”
Ultimately Michaela said she ended things with Zack via a text apology and said she wanted to just be friends, but he dissed her and said he “only wanted to be cordial in front of other people.”
“Yeah, I got completely played,” said Michaela. “I was in a marriage, I don’t know what Zack was in.”
Zack be feeding right into Michaela’s craziness. He’s just as unstable as she is. #mafsreunion #mafs pic.twitter.com/L3fUHEXFHu
— Sistas with Standards (@SistaWStandards) November 18, 2021
Michaela just said she gave Zack the green light to leave but did all of this when he actually left… 🧐 🤔 #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/QsgVzTdcXJ
— Tatiana 💙 (@tatiana__xo) November 18, 2021
It was then Zack’s turn and he ripped into his estranged wife for trying to shift the blame.
“It was a very unique experience I never wanna go throgh again, I just feel like everything’s my fault,” said Zack. “I feel like Michaela sometimes thinks I want to make her look bad as if that’s my goal, instead of taking responsibility for her own actions. I wish I would have left, this is the worst relationship I’ve been in romantically, friendship-wise, work-wise, the worst one by far.”
Kevin Frazier then called him to the carpet and noted that on Decision Day Zack confusingly said that he was “willing to develop a relationship outside of this [MAFS].”
“Everything I said on Decision Day was true, but Kevin I also said it does not mean we’re gonna be together. “
Zack then got argumentative with the host.
“Where’s the disconnect here? Stop acting like what I said or did caused this s***! This is who she is, I hate to say that” said Zack. “She said it, her family said it, she acts like this.”
As for Michaela’s claims about their one-month anniversary intimacy, Zack denied even kissing Michael.
“Hell no! I wasn’t kissing her before, why would I be kissing her after?”
Later, despite her claims that she wouldn’t be in the same room as Zack, Michaela walked out onstage and an angry Zack left.
Michaela didn’t want to be on stage with Zach but then is ready to run up on him on stage when it’s his turn…how sway?! #MAFS pic.twitter.com/Mkowll4Bj6
— Frazzledblackmom (@SharitaATX) November 18, 2021
WHAT. A. MESS.
Tensions run HIGH on the first part of the #MAFS reunion TONIGHT at 8/7c – trust us, you won’t want to miss this pic.twitter.com/mhueDN1Ycw
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) November 17, 2021
That’s not all however, Myrla and Gil also had a standout moment and viewers think one of them might be keeping a secret.
A tearful Gil revealed during the #MAFS Reunion that 14 days after Decision Day, Myrla told him she no longer wanted to be with him. Michaela said she wasn’t attracted to Gil and in fact, hadn’t been from the start.
“For me, the initial attraction and chemistry was not there from the beginning and I realized I was not happy,” said Myrla. “I think there was attraction that came, but for me, there has to be more. When you don’t have that chemistry, that fire, you can’t force someone to have that. He’s an amazing person. He’s handsome, everything but we are just not for each other.”
That’s not all, however, Gil who said that he’s still in love with Myrla despite their breakup revealed that he sold everything he owned except for a blender, clothes, and his dog before moving in with his now-estranged spouse.
He’s since moved out and he’s reeling and in therapy.
Thinking about what everyone from #MarriedAtFirstSight Houston has been up to 🧐 pic.twitter.com/wRUmmHVoOu
— Kinetic Content (@KineticContent) November 16, 2021
“The biggest issue I have with all of this was that she felt like this from the very beginning,” said Gil. “I was blindsided because everything about our relationship was based on communication. I completely understand if she’s not attracted to me, she doesn’t think I’m the man for her. I don’t want to force anybody to be with me if they don’t want to be with me. But if you feel like that, why not speak to me about it?”
And while Gil was noticeably emotional, a very calm Myrla simply said:
“I did what I felt was best for him. I did not think it was healthy for you to be around me. I told you that.”
Wow!
Viewers are of course slamming Myrla for being “cold”…
Myrla is a stone cold YIKES #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/OjpIMB4CZv
— ♡ (@tvgoldtweets) November 18, 2021
Myrla is cold blooded. That man, Gil, put in WORK and she did him so dirrrrrrrty. #mafs #marriedatfirstsight #mafshouston pic.twitter.com/zgdZSaaqLa
— Angela (@GlitterGumbo) November 18, 2021
and they’re convinced that based on a reunion teaser she might actually be in a new relationship with a fellow #MAFS participant.
“Myrla, you and Johnny are just best friends, right?” Kevin Frazier was seen asking while Myrla nodded her head in confirmation.
Johnny however who was married to Bao, however, didn’t answer and instead just shrugged his shoulders.
Gil is then seen storming off noting that he’s “not feeling it” while the “besties” looked sheepish.
WHAT’S HAPPENING HERE?!
Yeah Myrla and Johnny messing around. They really playing in Gil face like this? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/O1qf2crsVD
— Lex (@pennedbylex) November 18, 2021
Omg!! Myrla and Johnny together????! 🤢🤮🤮🤮 #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #mafsHouston pic.twitter.com/1tkjwsF1yN
— realityfun (@realityfun2) November 18, 2021
Lemme find out Myrla dumped Gil and got with Johnny 😂😭 if you did that you goofy asf sis #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsHouston pic.twitter.com/98Ffppb3Cc
— Jane Doe (@blkgrlspaint) November 18, 2021
Do YOU think Myrla’s moved on with Johnny?
Catch part 2 of the “Married at First Sight” Season 13 reunion next Wednesday at 8 pm ET/PT on Lifetime.
Celebrities
Twitter Doesn’t Want You to See Brutal Zac Stacy Video
Twitter is outraged over the Zac Stacy viral video — but not for the reasons you think.
Home surveillance video shows the ex-NFL player punching and throwing his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans, to the floor. He is also seen dragging her off a sofa and throwing her into a flat screen TV.
The video is shocking and disturbing to watch. But many on Twitter say people should stop sharing the video.
Ex-NFL player Cam Worrell tweeted “There is no need to post the video of Zac Stacy.”
There is no need to post the video of Zac Stacy.
— Cam Worrell (@CamWorrell) November 18, 2021
Others on Twitter agree that the video shouldn’t be shared because it’s too “traumatic” and “triggering”.
One user tweeted: “I hate that I see that Zac Stacy guy video circulating. It’s very traumatic for me and triggering.”
Another user wrote: “Don’t retweet that Zac Stacy video on the timeline, at least not without a trigger warning. Be mindful of domestic violence survivors that may follow you.”
And a third person tweeted: “I will NOT be sharing the #ZacStacy video but if you do please please put a trigger warning (TW).”
But other Twitter users say sharing the video is important to raise awareness for domestic violence victims who often suffer in silence.
Evans said she was ignored by her local police department in Florida after she tried to take out a restraining order on Stacy.
“The Oakland PD officers that came to my house didn’t seem to think this was a bad enough incident to make an immediate arrest or to file for an immediate warrant. It took four days of me calling people and an Orange County officer speaking on my behalf.”
She added:
“The Florida justice system has been failing me. I have filed police reports previously and the State Attorney hasn’t picked them up. Other women fall victim to this everyday. Please call attention to the Florida State Attorney.”
#zacstacy #domesticviolence The Florida justice system has been failing me. I have filed police reports previously and the State Attorney hasn’t picked them up. Other women fall victim to this everyday. Please call attention to the Florida State Attorney. pic.twitter.com/ugaXNdSfzR
— K Evans (@KEvans_) November 18, 2021
Hoping this is happening to Zac Stacy rn pic.twitter.com/JkLlAVp5dU
— Jeffrey Walizer Jr (@JWalizerJr) November 18, 2021
Please don’t share the Zac Stacy video without a warning. Also, please note that, w/out this video, the woman being attacked would likely be labeled as a gold digger trying to extort money from an NFL player, had she come forward. #BelieveWomen
— Julie DiCaro wrote a book (@JulieDiCaro) November 18, 2021
the zac stacy video is horrifying, but that’s stating the obvious. knowing how many of your mutuals on this app are survivors of DV – you don’t have to share the video.
and if you do, at least warn people because it’s going to be a trigger.
— Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) November 18, 2021
How are you gon be showing your manpower using the mother of your child? Are these men mad or what? I couldn’t even watch the video without trying to punch him through my phone.#ZacStacy
— Nze (@nzekiev) November 18, 2021
Mute the words “Zac Stacy” if you don’t want to see a domestic abuse video on twitter today.
— Tortured Existence (@devinnotkevin) November 18, 2021
I love how Fox News says that Zach Stacey allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend, when there was a whole video that shows her being brutalized by this man. #zacstacy #NFL #FoxNews #Trending pic.twitter.com/AD3n1E3qZP
— Brieana-Maryse John (@john_maryse747) November 18, 2021
Where are you #ZacStacy? ?? pic.twitter.com/4meulGETPm
— GREAT NEGRO Incognito?? (@Incognito2yew) November 18, 2021
Woke up to the Zac Stacy video. Made my stomach turn. Not retweeting. Crazy to play w someone for a couple years & you have no idea what kind of bullshit they do at home.
— chris long (@JOEL9ONE) November 18, 2021
Caution: The video below contains violence which may be disturbing to some viewers.
Celebrities
What will happen when Jason Kenney’s dissidents—and even some fans!—spend a weekend together – Macleans.ca
Not everyone in the Alberta premier’s party wants him gone, but believing he’ll hang onto the leadership and win another election requires some magical thinking
Folks were quick to draw comparisons when now-former Conservative Senator Denise Batters publicly declared her petition to depose Erin O’Toole as party leader. Why, it’s open dissent in the ranks, just like the United Conservative Party unrest plaguing Jason Kenney! If you couldn’t see me flailing my hands in disagreement from Calgary, rest of Canada, let me shoot down this for-now facile comparison. For one, the internal strife Kenney faces runs much deeper, broader and has lingered for nearly a year now (about as long as his governing crew has trailed the NDP in Alberta polls).
The bigger difference, though, is that O’Toole has lieutenants leaping to his side. Melissa Lantsman’s “hard no.” Michelle Rempel Garner saying the “Liberals are popping Champagne.” Bob Zimmer: “an unnecessary distraction.” In his many months of turmoil, Kenney has had precious few cheerleaders, though the rural backbencher who called him “the leader God raised up for these times” now has business cards that call him “Minister.”
So when United Conservatives hold their annual convention this weekend at a casino hotel on Tsuu T’ina Nation, the novel utterances won’t be coming from Kenney’s detractors, like the 20-some constituency associations that demanded a fast-tracked leadership review, or the latest caucus member to publicly air grievances. Like the mating call of a strutting sage grouse, rare sounds will be heard in this Alberta habitat: calls in defence of Jason Kenney. A minister’s warble; a lobbyist’s crow; a campus keener’s chirp; a pamphleteer’s… cuckoo?
How full-throated these trills will be, or how ritualistic they will sound, are open questions. If genuine Kenney loyalists exist, after this many disastrously managed COVID waves and a tanker-load of other problems, now is certainly their time to speak out. We’ll hear from the many UCPers who want Kenney to quit as leader, pronto; perhaps new voices from caucus will join that chorus, giving the party and public a truer picture of whether that crowd is pervasive or, as the premier insists, just a disillusioned minority.
More important, though, will be the ones in the middle of the United Conservative base—those who believed in Kenney when he descended from federal Parliament to run Rachel Notley’s NDP out of office, but have found him disappointing as premier. These members are either pragmatically quiet about wanting him gone, or are anxiously hoping he’ll change his ways and become that leader they thought he would be.
Jack Redekop finds himself in that camp, somewhat to his surprise. He’d been a firm Kenneyite before—for a while, he was president of Kenney’s federal Conservative riding association in Calgary, and was an early backer on his provincial leadership bid. This week, Redekop was among the 22 UCP riding presidents who publicly demanded the leadership review now scheduled for next April—a date already advanced once due to internal pressure—be held by March at the latest. The riding presidents also want the vote to be made an all-members, grassroots referendum, not simply an AGM vote among delegates who trek to an Edmonton hotel and shell out convention fees. Those 22 constituencies amount to one-quarter of Alberta ridings, the threshold requiring their wishes be carried out, under rules drafted when Kenney helped birth the United Conservatives in 2017. Now that this grassroots-friendly rule isn’t so friendly to the leader, a party staffer will try during the convention to raise that threshold. To Redekop, that’s the sort of top-down crap that got Kenney into this trouble. “They screw around with this and the party’s dead,” Redekop tells Maclean’s in an interview.
But Redekop doesn’t want others to call him a dissident. Some of the constituency leaders surely want Kenney’s head, many of them rural opponents to COVID restrictions and the vaccine-passport system Alberta eventually imposed. But Redekop counts among those who still think Kenney can regain Albertans’ trust, and even victory in the 2023 election. He can, that is, if he comes out at this convention as contrite for having fallen short on his “grassroots guarantee” to his followers, and seeks to overhaul his approach to governing, with more consultation and listening to United Conservatives and Albertans. “How do you develop a team and a caucus that totally does a 180 in whatever their departments are, [that] becomes completely consultative before they bring in legislation?” he says. “He has to surround himself with a group, ministers and caucus that are totally responsive to listening to Albertans and what they’re saying. Jason has to give very specific direction, and some of those ministers probably need to be changed.”
That’s a mighty big ask, especially of a premier who tends to be stubbornly confident in the rightness of his decisions. Change up his staff, his cabinet and the way he’s led Alberta for the last 2½ years. Yet Redekop believes it’s more simple than it sounds, as long as Kenney remembers and takes seriously the grassroots-y rhetoric that he wooed so many Alberta conservatives with in the first place.
This hope for a radically reinvented Jason Kenney points to one of the premier’s most catastrophic problems in his five years of dabbling in the woolly world of Alberta politics. He got United Conservatives to engage in a tonne of magical thinking. He got his base to believe, among other things, that a wonky referendum on a wonky issue—equalization—would somehow bring the Ottawa Liberals to their knees and rejig federalism in Alberta’s favour. That an inquiry into foreign funding of environmental groups and a well-funded energy war room would humble greenies and give the petro-province an upper hand in the Climate Wars. That by leaning hard on personal responsibility and libertarianism, Alberta could weather the COVID storm and get churning on economic recovery. And that this savvy Ottawa operator under Stephen Harper genuinely wanted to know what Duane and Jane in Two Hills believed should be encoded in legislation, even if that blue pickup truck he toured the province in was an obvious bit of prairie cosplay.
It’s all fizzled—his anti-Ottawa push, his “fight back” antics for the oil patch, his pandemic approach and, in what may be ultimately be the fatal self-blow, his proper care and feeding of the grassroots. Now, even as Kenney nears his political deathbed, there are those who believe he can magically become the leader he claimed to be.
Kenney’s leadership will probably survive this weekend’s convention. There’s no measure that can fell him or trigger an immediate review, and his team will no doubt scheme to gain the upper hand over those meddlesome constituencies. People will say mean things about Kenney; others will say pleasant things. But it’s hard to see how he emerges from all of this stronger.
Celebrities
Lauren Davidson Channels ‘My Everything’ Into An Emotional Reflection In ‘Hindsight’
With the new year just around the corner, rising country songstress Lauren Davidson holds a mirror to a moment when things went wrong, but ‘Hindsight’ reveals that they may have actually gone…right.
“Things won’t always feel so blue / memories fade and so will you,” sings Lauren Davidson, right as the chorus to “Hindsight” kicks in. In the title track to her Hindsight Is 2020 EP, premiering here on HollywoodLife, Lauren gets lost in her memories (“I can still see that look in your eyes / like a moment frozen in time”) surrounding the end of a relationship gone wrong. With soaring vocals that match the emotional weight of the song’s lyrics, Lauren realizes that “even the wrong things were right,” and those devastating moments resulted in her being a stronger person.
“Hindsight” heralds Lauren’s new EP, a seven-song collection that includes “Live In The Light,” “Backfire,” “Thinking About You,” “Silver Linings,” “A Little Love,” “I Don’t Need Your Reason” and the title track. “2020 came with a lot of feelings and emotions, to say the least, and I have never been happier to be a songwriter and artist with an outlet to express myself,” Lauren tells HollywoodLife. “These songs are a reflection of that – a mirror image in my mind’s eye of that past year in which I channeled my thoughts, my life, my everything, into a series of songs co-written with some amazing people who continue to champion me through the light and dark times.”
I’m proud to release Hindsight Is 2020 – a collection of songs written in 2020, during the quarantine, when life seemed to be standing still – but I wasn’t,” adds Lauren. “I fell back in love with music this year. Maybe I never actually fell out of love with it, but I felt disconnected from it in many ways. 2020 came with deep-seated reflection in a way I’ve never explored before, and each of these songs is a product of that.”
There’s still plenty of time in 2021 to fall in love with Lauren Davidson’s music. Her approach bridges the gap between the countryside and the urban sprawl, taking the tones of contemporary Country Music and blending in the vibes you’d find on the streets of New York City. She first tasted success in 2019 when “Soaking Up Every Second” earned critical acclaim and a spot on Spotify’s New Music Nashville playlist. Since then, she’s continued to perform around the country, and she created Urban Country Jam, which puts on mini-festivals in major cities, bringing the sound of Nashville to the concrete jungle. With comparisons to Patsy Cline, Linda Ronstadt, and Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren should be on your radar in the coming year. After all, you don’t want to be caught up in your own “hindsight,” wishing you listened to this rising star sooner.
Twitter Doesn’t Want You to See Brutal Zac Stacy Video
4JNET: The Upcoming Blockchain Phenomenon
#MAFS Messiness: Michaela Reveals That She Moved In With Zack After ‘Decision Day’—But Is Myrla Moving On With Johnny?!
Do Nutriworks Detox Patches Work?
Beginner Bird Watching for Hikers
How to Prepare for Those Inevitable Difficult Conversations With Those You Lead
The loneliness of grief during the holiday season
What will happen when Jason Kenney’s dissidents—and even some fans!—spend a weekend together – Macleans.ca
Lone Worker Safety – Are Your Workers Adequately Protected?
Great Plains Dynamics GP Reporting Tools and Reports Design Overview
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities5 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH6 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19