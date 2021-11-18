Celebrities
‘MAFS’ Reunion Preview: Ryan’s Sister Claims Brett Was ‘Seeing Someone’ While On The Show
Ryan’s sister Alexa makes a shocking accusation about Brett ‘seeing someone’ else in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Married At First Sight’ reunion.
Ryan, Brett, and Ryan’s sister Alexa are sitting down for an honest conversation in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Married At First Sight Houston reunion. Host Kevin Frazier points out that Alexa threw Ryan under the bus during their heart-to-heart. Ryan weighs in about how he felt about it.
“I can understand why she would say that,” Ryan says. “She did live with me for four years, so I mean, she saw that happen first-hand in the past. Again, I probably could have been more open with my sister as well on a lot of stuff, communication that wasn’t had leading to assumptions of the past. ”
Kevin brings up that Alexa was also feeding all of what she said to Brett. Ryan reveals that Alexa came at him “pretty hard” after she spoke to Brett. Kevin asks if Alexa has any regrets about what went down.
“I regret making that assumption,” Alexa confesses. “He doesn’t have a glamorous dating past, so this is just what has happened previously, and I just went off of that and that was my gut feeling at the time, but yes I do regret it.”
Alexa reveals that, at the time, she really felt for Brett. When asked if that’s changed at all, Alexa replies, “It changed because I found out that she was seeing someone and was telling me to my face that Ryan was distracted when she was actually the one distracted.”
Brett looks absolutely stunned by what Alexa is saying. “Brett, is this true?” Kevin asks in the final moments of our exclusive preview. One thing is for sure, Brett is going to have to answer one way or another. Ryan and Brett will sit down to discuss their Married At First Sight journey in the epic reunion. Married At First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.
Celebrities
Ramona Singer on Why Sonja’s Townhouse Won’t Sell, Reacts to Gizelle Bryant’s Latest Diss, Talks Black Shabbat
Ramona Singer appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she revealed the real reason Sonja Morgan has been unable to sell her $10.75 million townhouse.
While promoting the recent debut of the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, the Real Housewives of New York City cast member explained the issue with the home before addressing her ongoing feud with Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant and looking back on Eboni K. Williams‘ Black Shabbat event.
“Do you think you will be able to sell Sonja’s townhouse?” host Andy Cohen asked on the November 16 episode of the WWHL: After Show.
“No,” Ramona replied. “She doesn’t really want to sell. That’s why it’s been on the market for 10 years.”
Although Andy said he was worried about Ramona being able to filter out fans from the real buyers as she embarks on her new career in real estate, Ramona said that she knows how to vet people.
“I have a customer right now wanting a $25 million apartment. He’s vetted. I know he’s serious. I’m a smart woman. I know what to do,” she explained.
Also during the After Show, Ramona responded to a fan who asked her how she felt about Gizelle recently saying she doesn’t want to get to know her.
“She just wants press. I don’t care,” Ramona fired back.
While appearing on the Chanel in the City podcast earlier this month, Gizelle looked back on the moment Ramona kicked her out of a picture during an event in the Hamptons.
“It was very weird,” Gizelle recalled. “I don’t know her. I don’t care to get to know her. I don’t know what her issues are and quite frankly, it’s not even any of my business. Like, it doesn’t affect me in any way. I’ve always gotten a massive amount of love from all the other Housewives on every other franchise except Ramona Singer. But I mean, and she doesn’t really count.”
During another moment of Tuesday’s WWHL, after revealing her broken wrist was the result of a fall, Ramona admitted she was absolutely “mortified” when she watched the events of Eboni’s Black Shabbat unfold on RHONY.
“When I went to Black Shabbat, my intent was to connect with everybody by sharing my experiences but I realized I should’ve just listened, absorbed, and learned. And for that I do feel bad,” Ramona admitted, seemingly giving a nod to her apparent denial of Black oppression.
“Also, obviously, I was drinking and when I watched it… the episode air, I was mortified. Mortified. [I sent] a lot of [apology texts],” Ramona said.
The Real Housewives of New York City was put “on pause” after a low-rated 13th season.
Photos Credit: Janet Mayer/Janet Mayer/startraksphoto, Instagram/GizelleBryant
Celebrities
Seriously Smitten: Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary With Private Dinner Date
“Nugget” and “Turtle” are still going super strong!
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey recently celebrated their one-year anniversary and they’re clearly still seriously smitten. The lovebirds shared a few sweet pictures of their relationship with fans on Instagram.
“Happy Anniversary,” the 34-year-old actor captioned one photo of himself nestled up against Harvey. The star then shared another pic of the model planting a big kiss on his cheek noting that he couldn’t believe that “It’s been a year.”
The loving couple appeared to celebrate the special occasion with a romantic dinner. Harvey, 24, posted a picture from their precious outing, and apparently, Jordan pulled out all the stops for his “turtle” with a delicious tasting menu that read, “Happy Anniversary Michael and Lori!”
Dating rumors about Michael and Lori’s suspected baeship began to swirl last year when the couple was spotted together during Thanksgiving. In January 2021, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.
So what’s the secret sauce to their year-long loving bliss you ask?
Lori told Bustle back in June that privacy has been key. “I think we’re both very private people naturally,” she explained. “So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not?”
Harvey continued, “I think just as I’ve gotten older and interests change, I think this was something that I just decided to be a little bit more public with because it’s a more serious relationship.”
Michael echoed a similar sentiment to PEOPLE telling the publication in April that this is the first time he’s been so public about his love life.
“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he said at the time. “I am extremely happy.”
“I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in,” Jordan added. “So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”
On social media, fans are “congratulating” the couple on hitting the 1-year mark and they’re ‘oh so happy for them.
LMAO!
Congrats to the happy couple!
Celebrities
Lauren Lane Reveals Whether She Wants More Kids & If She’d Ever Do Reality TV Again
Five months after giving birth to a baby boy, Lauren Lane is opening up all about motherhood, her relationship with Chris Lane, what she learned from her time on ‘The Bachelor’ and much more.
Lauren Lane (nee Bushnell) is embracing every moment with her five-month-old son, Dutton. “I’ve heard a lot of moms talk about the 3-month fog that begins to lift past the three month mark, so that’s hit for us,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting her Women’s Sonoma Goods for Life x Lauren Lane clothing line at Kohl’s. “He started sleeping through the night, so I’m getting more sleep, and he’s starting to really show his personality. He’s very chatty and a bit strong-willed, too. It’s been really fun to see his personality bloom. I love being a mom. It’s true — it’s a love you never knew you could feel until having a child.”
The former reality star shares Dutton with her husband, Chris Lane, who she married in October 2019. Now that Dutton is nearing the six-month mark, the two have begun to discuss the possibility of adding more to their brood, as well. “If you would’ve asked me two months ago, I think me and Chris both would’ve been like, ‘Ooh, I don’t know, sorry, Dutty, you might be an only child,’” Lauren admitted. “But I think now, again, that we’ve kind of turned that corner we’re starting to get more of a routine. I grew up with three older siblings, so I definitely think it’s important for me to give him siblings. I just loved having siblings and they are my best friends. Hopefully we are blessed with another child because I think we both want another one.”
Since becoming parents, Lauren and Chris have had to learn to adapt to life with a newborn at home and Chris on the road as a country singer, which Lauren admitted is “challenging” for them — especially at bath time! Plus, as first time parents, they had the normal strains of getting used to a newborn. “When you have a newborn, you don’t really have time to focus on [the relationship] because you’re so focused on keeping this precious little human faed and taken care of,” Lauren explained. “This is our first baby and we were kind of a deer in headlights and didn’t know what to do, so there was some stress there, too. But now that Dutton is sleeping and he’s out of our room and he’s in his own room, we’ve been able to reconnect and spend more time together, so that’s been good. Chris is my best friend. I’m so happy and happy that we have that back so we can connect and date again.”
Long before Lauren and Chris were an item, though, the 31-year-old was known for being a contestant on The Bachelor. She even got engaged to Ben Higgins on the show, and they subsequently had their own reality show, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, before their 2017 breakup. However, that world is part of Lauren’s past, and reality television isn’t on her radar right now. “I feel like I’m in full mama-bear mode right now where I just want to protect Dutton,” she said. “I want him to grow up in as normal of an environment as possible. Not to say that you can’t have normal with cameras around, but I just kind of want him to be a kid and be able to play and have fun. I guess if something were to present itself where that would stay the case, then maybe. I guess never say never, but it’s definitely not something that I think about.”
Luckily, Lauren has found plenty of other ways to keep busy, especially with her new clothing line. “I love fashion,” she gushed. “I love all things Kohls, and when this came about, it was kind of an obvious yes for me. I love that Kohl’s is really attainable. A lot of our pieces are online, which is amazing. I was very involved from the very beginning from the design process. i was really able to get my hands on the entire process from start to finish, which was really fun.”
