Man who shot Arbery testifies ‘to give my side of the story’
By RUSS BYNUM
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery testified Wednesday that he feared the 25-year-old Black man was armed with a gun when he encountered Arbery “creeping” outside an unfinished house in his Georgia neighborhood 12 days before the shooting.
Travis McMichael’s testimony came as defense attorneys in the murder trial for the three white men charged with chasing and killing Arbery opened their case by building on arguments that their clients were lawfully trying to stop burglaries in their neighborhood.
“I want to give my side of the story,” McMichael, 35, said.
He said he first ran into Arbery at the house under construction on Feb. 11, 2020. McMichael said he was driving when he saw a man “lurking” and “creeping” outside the home. He turned his vehicle to point his headlights on Arbery, he said, and the man tried to hide behind a portable toilet at the construction site.
“He comes out and pulls up his shirt, and goes to reach in his pocket or waistband area,” McMichael said.
“It freaked me out,” said McMichael, who then went home and called 911. “Once I realized what’s going on, he’s doing this, I’m under the assumption he’s armed. I jumped back into the vehicle and he runs into the house.”
On Feb. 23, 2020, Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue Arbery after he ran past their home from the unfinished house. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck, telling police that he tried to run Arbery off the road and then recorded cellphone video as Travis McMichael fired three shotgun blasts before Arbery fell facedown in the street.
Travis McMichael began testifying after Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley denied renewed requests for a mistrial and a directed verdict acquitting all three defendants on murder charges. The prosecution rested Tuesday after eight days of testimony from 23 witnesses.
Walmsley also denied a request from defense attorneys to ban prominent civil rights leaders and other high-profile visitors from the courtroom and require instead that they view the trial on a video screen in another room that has been set up for additional spectators as part of COVID-19 precautions.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson sat with Arbery’s parents in the back row of the courtroom Wednesday for the second time this week. Attorneys for the defendants have said Jackson’s presence and that of others who have spoken out in support of convictions in the case could unfairly influence the jury.
“They represent part of a national conversation” on racial injustice that has advocated for “conviction of the defendants,” said Jason Sheffield, an attorney McMichael. “And for that reason I do not think they should be present in the courtroom.”
In an interview outside the courthouse, Jackson said that by bringing up the issue of his attendance and that of other Black pastors who have supported the Arberys, the defense attorneys are “looking for a diversion.”
“They don’t want a trial,” he said. “They want a mistrial.”
The trial is taking place before a disproportionately white jury at the Glynn County courthouse in the port city of Brunswick.
Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, argued Wednesday that Bryan never intended to harm Arbery and never tried to hide his involvement in the pursuit. He noted that Bryan openly shared his cellphone video — the key piece of evidence in the case — with police officers at the scene.
Gough suggested that Arbery was up to no good.
“When Mr. Arbery passes Mr. Bryan’s house, with all due respect, we know why,” he said. “And I think we can all discern that from the evidence.”
Arbery, 25, had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles when he was killed.
The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar because security cameras had recorded him several times in the unfinished house on their street. Defense attorneys said Travis McMichael opened fire in self-defense after Arbery attacked him by throwing punches and trying to grab his gun.
NASA astronaut to be first Black woman to join space station crew
By Joey Roulette, The New York Times Company
Two decades after the International Space Station became humanity’s long-lasting home in orbit, Jessica Watkins, a NASA astronaut, is poised to become the first Black woman to join its crew for a long-term mission.
NASA announced on Tuesday that Watkins, a geologist raised in Lafayette, Colorado, would serve as a mission specialist on SpaceX’s next astronaut flight, known as Crew-4, to the space station. She will join two other NASA astronauts and an Italian astronaut for a six-month mission aboard the orbital lab that is scheduled to start in April.
In an interview, Watkins said she hoped going to the space station would set an example for children of color, and “particularly young girls of color, to be able to see an example of ways that they can participate and succeed.”
She added, “For me, that’s been really important, and so if I can contribute to that in some way, that’s definitely worth it.”
Only seven of the 249 people who have boarded the space station since its creation in 2000 were Black. Victor Glover, a Navy commander and test pilot who joined NASA’s astronaut corps in 2013, became the first Black crew member in a regular long-duration mission at the station; his mission started last year. The six Black astronauts who had visited the space station before Glover were part of space shuttle crews that stayed for roughly 12 days.
In 1983, Guion S. Bluford became the first Black American to go to space, and Mae Jemison was the first Black woman to do so, in 1992. In 1961, Ed Dwight, an Air Force pilot, was NASA’s first Black astronaut trainee, but he was not selected. In September, Sian Proctor, a member of SpaceX’s Inspiration4 amateur astronaut mission that went to orbit but not to the space station, became the first Black woman to serve as a spacecraft pilot.
Jeanette Epps, a NASA astronaut, was initially set to be the first Black woman to live and work on the space station, in 2018. But she was replaced by another astronaut for reasons NASA has not explained. She remains scheduled for a six-month mission as part of the first operational astronaut crew to fly Boeing’s Starliner capsule to the station. But development of that capsule is years behind schedule. This summer, a faulty set of valves discovered on Starliner’s propulsion system before an uncrewed test launch further delayed Epps’ mission to late 2022 at the earliest.
Watkins completed her undergraduate studies at Stanford University and earned a doctorate from the University of California, Los Angeles, with a study of landslides on Mars and Earth. She has worked with NASA’s science labs, on projects including the Mars Curiosity rover mission, and joined the astronaut corps in 2017. Becoming an astronaut, she said, was “something I dreamed about for a very long time ever since I was pretty little, but definitely not something I thought would ever happen.”
Last year, she was among 18 astronauts NASA named to represent the agency’s Artemis program, a multibillion-dollar effort to return humans, including the first woman and the first person of color, to the surface of the moon in 2025. The astronauts NASA sent to the moon during the Apollo program were all white men. In recent years, the agency has sought to make its astronaut programs more representative of the American population.
“Exploring space beyond LEO is a huge effort, and we have to have the participation from all parts of our society,” Ken Bowersox, a senior official in NASA’s space operations wing and a former astronaut, said during an event last week, referring to the agency’s goals beyond low-Earth orbit.
Watkins had been training for a trip to space for months before her crew assignment. She has completed spacewalk simulations at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and learned the ins and outs of the space station, a football-field-size science laboratory 260 miles above Earth.
“It is certainly not lost on me that we’ve arrived in this moment in history,” she said of being the first Black woman to carry out a long-duration mission. “This moment is not as worthwhile if we are not able to focus on the job and perform well.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Vancouver-area native Bo Byram traveling with Avalanche: “He’s feeling a little bit better”
VANCOUVER — Avalanche rookie sensation Bo Byram, from nearby Cranbrook, B.C., is here with the team and feeling better, coach Jared Bednar said after Wednesday’s optional morning skate at Rogers Place.
The young defenseman won’t play against Vancouver but his presence is good news as he hopes to recover from at least his third concussion in 2021. Byram, 20, was limited to just 19-of-56 games last season because of two concussions and he told The Athletic that he feared that he would never play again.
Byram, who is tied for fifth in NHL rookie scoring with eight points in 11 games, absorbed an elbow to the head from Vancouver captain Bo Horvat late in the first period of last week’s 7-1 win over the Canucks at Ball Arena. Byram did not return and missed Saturday’s 6-2 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks.
“He’s feeling a little bit better (but) I’m not sure on his timeline,” Bednar said of Byram.
When asked if Byram could resume skating soon, Bednar said: “We’re hoping that he can.”
Byram was the first defenseman selected in the 2019 draft (fourth overall) — a pick the Avs acquired from Ottawa as part of the 2017 trade of Matt Duchene to the Senators.
Andrew Thomas says Giants’ Isaiah Wilson, practicing at guard, ‘definitely has his head on straight’
Isaiah Wilson’s off-field history, commitment to football and fitness all were major concerns when he signed with the Giants’ practice squad on Sept. 30.
So it was encouraging on Wednesday to hear Andrew Thomas, Wilson’s Georgia teammate, endorse the practice squad lineman’s start with the team.
“I think Isaiah definitely has his head on straight,” Thomas said Wednesday. “He’s trying to learn. He’s trying to get the playbook. We’ve sat down and had a couple talks because a lot of our scheme at Georgia was pretty similar. So just translating the terms was the biggest thing for him, and he’s learning pretty well.”
Thomas also said Wilson, who played right tackle at Georgia, is adjusting to his move inside to guard with the Giants.
“Moving him inside, playing a little bit more guard, he played tackle in college, so we’ll see how he does with that,” Thomas said.
Wilson, 22, is a developmental project for the Giants. He is working on losing weight and getting in football shape, which will take time. He is not expected to be a factor this season, although coach Joe Judge didn’t rule that out last week.
“I think we have long term plans for this guy in terms of where we see this guy being able to help in the future,” Judge said after a developmental bye week practice. “However, in terms of this year, he’s made a lot of progress and if the situation arises and the opportunity comes up, we’re getting him ready to go ahead and help us.”
The Giants have not made Wilson available to the media since he signed. He has missed practices in two different weeks for what the team referred to as an illness.
Offensive line coach Rob Sale’s early review of Wilson was that he had to get in shape first before they could properly evaluate him.
Wilson is listed as 330 pounds on the Giants’ team roster, which is not believed to be accurate. This third NFL stop is viewed as his last opportunity to turn his career around.
The Tennessee Titans picked him late in the 2020 first-round and cut him due to a variety of incidents and issues. One was a January arrest at gunpoint after he wrecked his car at the end of a high-speed chase with police that uncovered acid, marijuana and paraphernalia.
The Miami Dolphins tried to help him and he lasted only three days there after skipping workouts and showing late to meetings. A league source told the Daily News when he signed that Wilson simply “doesn’t love football.”
The Giants have gone to great lengths to keep Wilson off the media’s grid, so there is no first-hand information on how well Wilson is doing, and little second-hand information, too.
But Thomas’ early review is at least encouraging, because Thomas is honest and has a good head on his shoulders, and he wouldn’t have said that if he didn’t believe it.
BOOKER STARTS WEEK ON THE SIDE
Running back Devontae Booker (hip), the Giants’ top offensive option this season, worked on the side with trainers at Wednesday’s practice.
Booker, 29, a free agent signing in the spring, leads all Giants skill players with 105 offensive touches and 476 yards from scrimmage. His three TDs are tied with Saquon Barkley for the team lead, too.
Barkley looks like he will play on Monday night at Tampa for the first time in five games, but it’s possible Booker’s sore hip will keep him out, if not sidelined and limited.
Including the Week 4 loss at Dallas, when Barkley turned his left ankle, Booker has 95 touches for 440 yards (4.6 yards per touch) and three TDs as the top weapon in Jason Garrett’s attack.
Otherwise at Wednesday’s one-hour walkthrough practice, TE Kaden Smith (knee) and special teamer Nate Ebner (ankle) were not on the field. Kicker Graham Gano and edge rusher Lorenzo Carter also were kept away due to a stomach bug, Judge said. WR Sterling Shepard (quad) worked with trainers.
Booker, Gano and RB Eli Penny were both back with the team after being absent on Monday due to personal matters. Carter has missed the Giants’ last two games with an ankle injury.
