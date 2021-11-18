Connect with us

News

Massachusetts’ use of breath tests are suspended, again

Published

1 min ago

on

A state judge has again suspended the use of breath tests from OUI prosecutions after defendants argued that the police Breathalyzer was not reliable.

Salem Judge Robert Brennan this week ordered the statewide exclusion of breath test results, pending a hearing in the next two months.

Brennan in his ruling said an evidentiary hearing is needed to address the defendants’ concerns about the reliability of the Draeger Alcotest 9510 breath tests.

“These issues clearly require prompt resolution,” Brennan wrote. “Breathalyzer results undeniably are among the most incriminating and powerful pieces of evidence in prosecutions involving either alcohol impairment or ‘per se’ blood alcohol percentage as an element.

“Their improper inclusion in criminal cases not only unfairly impacts individual defendants but also undermines public confidence in the criminal justice system,” he added. “Conversely, their exclusion has enormous potential to significantly impact public safety.”

Ten of the 14 Massachusetts district attorneys have elected to forego Breathalyzer evidence for much of the past year.

That decision from the DAs “signals to the Court and public that something is amiss,” Brennan said.

“The Court’s initial inclination was to err on the side of public safety and allow each district attorney’s office to continue to make its own choice, potentially at its peril if the evidence were later deemed inadmissible,” he wrote. “Upon further reflection, it is evident that this approach will result in individual courts being put in the position of adjudicating the very same issues that are raised here.”

Lead defense attorney Joseph Bernard has been raising concerns about the software problems impacting the scientific reliability of the breath test.

The Springfield lawyer has been involved in the statewide breath test litigation for several years.

“Here we go again,” Bernard said in a statement, later adding, “I’m really not surprised with all the problems we’ve seen in the past. This machine has been riddled with issues and the taxpayers, the citizens along with the criminal justice system all deserve better. It is time to move forward and put this machine in our rearview mirror.”

News

Battenfeld: Rachael Rollins’ arrest as a college student bears similarities to another Biden nominee

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Battenfeld: Rachael Rollins’ arrest as a college student bears similarities to another Biden nominee
A controversy over a theft arrest by a nominee for a top Treasury post bears striking similarities to an incident by another Biden nominee — Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins — who was charged with receiving stolen property while a UMass student in 1991.

Saule Omarova, Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, was charged with misdemeanor “retail theft” in 1995, according to a report by Fox News.

The arrest showed up in a Wisconsin background check which is available to the public. Omarova’s case was ultimately dismissed through the Wisconsin first offender program.

The White House strongly defended Omarova, a Cornell Law School professor whose nomination is being targeted by some Republicans in the Senate because of her past writings about socialism and banking.

“To be clear, Saule has been fully transparent about this incident her entire career, including to the Senate, in applications and when she worked at the Treasury Department during the Bush administration,” a White House spokesperson said. “This case was ultimately dismissed in January 1996 — more than 25 years ago — and was the result of a misunderstanding and confusing situation.”

Rollins, nominated by Biden to be U.S. Attorney, has been less than transparent about her own arrest, which the Herald first reported when she was running her first DA campaign.

Rollins was just 19 when she was charged with receiving stolen property under $200, a misdemeanor, by Amherst Police, according to a court complaint obtained by the Herald.

She was arraigned in December 1991 and pleaded not guilty, according to court records. She paid court costs of $200 and five months later the case was continued without a finding and eventually dismissed.

The court records never said what the stolen property was and Rollins refused to release any details about the incident, except to say it was “minor” and “informed how she views criminal justice reform.”

Rollins’ campaign said at the time that her arrest never affected her career, which included four years in the U.S. Attorney’s office.

“She has since passed federal clearance checks and state police background checks for her jobs for the state and federal governments,” according to a statement by her campaign.

A spokesman for the Suffolk DA’s office did not answer a Herald inquiry about Rollins’ case.

Rollins has drawn heat from Senate Republicans over her list of “minor” offenses like disorderly conduct, trespassing and shoplifting that she has refused to prosecute.

Receiving stolen property happens to be one of the offenses her District Attorney’s office is now declining to prosecute, which is even more reason why she should be fully transparent about her own case.

Rollins’ nomination to be U.S. Attorney is being held up by Republicans. The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on her nomination earlier this year, and it’s unclear when it will go to the full Senate.

Rollins’ arrest never became an issue during Senate Judiciary Committee hearings.

But it bears striking similarities to Omarova’s case.

News

Court sides with Boston over ACLU on Mass and Cass — but it’s unclear what comes next

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Court sides with Boston over ACLU on Mass and Cass — but it’s unclear what comes next
google news

A judge has given the city the go-ahead to continue with tent removal on Mass and Cass — but new Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration won’t say whether it’s actually restarting following a “pausing” of removals.

News

Massachusetts lawmakers miss deadline for ARPA deal, break for holidays

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

New Senate, House districts would boost minority vote power in Massachusetts politics
google news

Massachusetts lawmakers blew past a self-imposed deadline to broker a deal on a nearly $4 billion coronavirus relief spending bill, with key legislators saying a deal was “too far apart” to reach before they take a seven-week holiday break.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’re going to be able to get this bill done, the ARPA spending bill, looks like we’re not going to be able to get it done today,” House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz told State House News Service outside his second-floor office late Wednesday afternoon. “Obviously, it doesn’t end the discussion. I think we’re going to continue to negotiate beyond today because there’s obviously a need to try to get this done as soon as possible.”

Michlewitz said negotiations between the House and Senate will continue over the break despite their inability to reach a deal and appeared to leave the door open for a vote during informal sessions over the coming weeks.

But sources close to State House leaders have expressed skepticism over striking a deal during informal session, when a single lawmaker can derail a vote.

