Massachusetts’ use of breath tests are suspended, again

A state judge has again suspended the use of breath tests from OUI prosecutions after defendants argued that the police Breathalyzer was not reliable.

Salem Judge Robert Brennan this week ordered the statewide exclusion of breath test results, pending a hearing in the next two months.

Brennan in his ruling said an evidentiary hearing is needed to address the defendants’ concerns about the reliability of the Draeger Alcotest 9510 breath tests.

“These issues clearly require prompt resolution,” Brennan wrote. “Breathalyzer results undeniably are among the most incriminating and powerful pieces of evidence in prosecutions involving either alcohol impairment or ‘per se’ blood alcohol percentage as an element.

“Their improper inclusion in criminal cases not only unfairly impacts individual defendants but also undermines public confidence in the criminal justice system,” he added. “Conversely, their exclusion has enormous potential to significantly impact public safety.”

Ten of the 14 Massachusetts district attorneys have elected to forego Breathalyzer evidence for much of the past year.

That decision from the DAs “signals to the Court and public that something is amiss,” Brennan said.

“The Court’s initial inclination was to err on the side of public safety and allow each district attorney’s office to continue to make its own choice, potentially at its peril if the evidence were later deemed inadmissible,” he wrote. “Upon further reflection, it is evident that this approach will result in individual courts being put in the position of adjudicating the very same issues that are raised here.”

Lead defense attorney Joseph Bernard has been raising concerns about the software problems impacting the scientific reliability of the breath test.

The Springfield lawyer has been involved in the statewide breath test litigation for several years.

“Here we go again,” Bernard said in a statement, later adding, “I’m really not surprised with all the problems we’ve seen in the past. This machine has been riddled with issues and the taxpayers, the citizens along with the criminal justice system all deserve better. It is time to move forward and put this machine in our rearview mirror.”