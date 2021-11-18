Mentalism Secrets Revealed – The Real Truth About Stage Magic

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you have ever seen David Blaine perform the voodoo ash trick you will know what we mean, but it doesn’t stop there. We all know the mastery of Criss Angel and the amazing things he can do, and this information will empower you to the levels of these great people, including the difficulty of the levitation trick we all know and love to watch.

A combination of illusion and wonderful stage magic, mentalism is fast becoming recognized as a very powerful performing art, of the likes we have not really seen in the past. However when we look to the history and consider the great mentalists like Uri Geller and Richard Osterlind, we can see that it has been performed in different ways to achieve different results.

In history, mentalism was more about possessing supernatural powers and special mental abilities. The latest masters in this amazing field, like Criss Angel, David Blaine and Derrin Brown, have managed to redefine the art of mentalism for the 21st century.

One of the fantastic things about today’s mentalism is the total freshness of the illusions and tricks we have all come to know and love when watching these modern day masters perform their craft. Each illusion having its own level of difficulty means that anybody can learn these secrets of mentalism.

Most popular would be the tricks that involve the illusion of mind reading or telepathy. Imagine doing as these modern day masters do, and be able to foretell the outcome of certain events or read the minds of your audience, with the obvious outcome of absolutely baffling your audience!

Telepathy is one of those abilities that can be performed using many different props, and in so many different ways, it may not seem that two events are ever performed the same way. It truly is an amazing ability to possess, and mentalism is the way to learn it.

To make it one of the most exciting and awe-inspiring arts, there is usually a mix of clairvoyance, precognition and even psycho-kinesis thrown in to absolutely blow the minds of those lucky enough to witness it. Even by itself the art of psycho-kinesis, which is the art of being able to move or manipulate things with your mind, is thrilling to witness.

These things could include bending spoons, or moving objects, and we all know the excitement of seeing this happen before our eyes.

It may seem impossible at this stage, but with a little practice and the correct guidance, it really is possible for anyone to achieve the status that these modern day mentalists have achieved.

If you are one of those people who would consider yourself to be a budding mentalist, and would like to become involved in an in-depth course about mentalism, to learn the fundamentals and a lot of inspiring tricks, or if you are an accomplished mentalist and would just like a few more tricks to pump up your set, you have come to the right site.

We have a vast number of exciting and informative articles, as well as our EBook that contains all of the information on this site, and a further ‘exclusive’ EBook that contains many new tricks and descriptions of each. We hope you are ready to use only the powers of your mind, to completely defy the law of physics.