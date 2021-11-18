Tech
Mind Games Women Play – And How to Fight Back Like a True Casanova
Most guys come across girls at least once in their lives who have played with their minds for no better reason than that they could. In a lot of these cases, guys end up feeling totally lost and confused without knowing what to do.
Are you one of these guys? Do you want to get total revenge? Well, you can, and it’s quite simple to do, too. You simply have to learn the reasons behind these female mind games and how girls end up playing them. Keep reading for the ultimate secrets to use in turning things around and making girls beg for your time instead.
How To Battle The Mind Games That Girls Play On Guys – Revenge Is Sweet
1. “The Game Of Utter Disrespect”. Within no time at all, girls will begin to misbehave in your relationship by asking you questions and seeming incredibly disrespectful towards you. Usually, this occurs after girls get highly comfortable around the guy they are with. If this happens to be your main problem, you can get past it with ease. If your girl stays rude and misbehaves a lot, simply threaten to leave her and remember to sound serious as you do so.
If you cannot deliver your threat in a serious tone, you will simply seem hollow and incongruous and she will keep acting the way she has been acting since you clearly did not mean what you said.
2. “The Game Of Complete Jealousy”. The most common game in female books of mind games would be the one on jealousy. There are various ways in which girls can use this particular mind game, one way of which would be through innocence. A girl can do this by comparing you to other guys you might know and telling you how different you are from them in a bad way. Usually, girls do this so that their guy will put in more effort in their relationship and do things that she wants to get done.
So now you know the top 2 games that girls like to play on guys – what now? Well, now you can finally fight back. Give her a dose of the same thing through a discreet weapon known as hypnosis. Morality aside, hypnosis happens to be an incredibly powerful technique you can use to make a girl utterly compliant to all of your wishes.
Choose Skateboard Wheels With Confidence
In the same way that the tyres of a car can affect the way it handles the road, skateboard wheels can determine a rider’s enjoyment and stability. Fortunately, once you know what to look for when choosing your wheels, you’ll be well able to find something appropriate for your needs.
Pay Attention to your Riding Style
The way in which you most often ride your skateboard will be very helpful to consider when you’re selecting wheels. Today, most wheels are made from polyurethane, which is very durable. Also, although skateboard wheels are generally between 52 and 54 mm in diameter, the ideal size will vary depending on your preferred type of riding.
For example, if you focus on the longboard style, your board will probably need wheels that are quite large in diameter. Larger wheels rotate faster to allow skateboarders to achieve and maintain greater speeds over longer distances. Since longboards are commonly used to commute in towns that have a lot of sidewalks, it makes sense why larger wheels are usually standard in this type of riding. Bigger wheels also work well for people who perform tricks on ramps, because the constantly high rate of speed is essential for maintaining momentum in a safe manner.
Alternatively, if you like to concentrate on street skating and performing tricks lower to the ground such as flip kicks and ollies, smaller skateboard wheels are a wise pick. Keeping a lower centre of gravity makes it easier to manoeuvre the board while remaining secure.
The Hardness of Skateboard Wheels
A wheel’s hardness is also worth a look. In skateboarding, the amount of hardness is also referred to as durometer. Harder wheels roll faster, and those that are softer offer better traction over various terrains. Therefore, it’s important to think of what’s most important for you by evaluating the environment in which you normally ride.
If you like to be versatile with your skateboard, it’s best to choose wheels with a durometer of approximately 95A-100A, because this range offers several features for multitasking riders, such as smoothness combined with excellent grip over several surfaces.
Wheel Colours
Surprisingly, experts say that the colour of skateboard wheels can play a role in their overall toughness. Translucent wheels last the longest, and are less prone to developing flat areas because they do not include dyes that can interfere with the overall amount of polyurethane. Since polyurethane is related to strength, the more that’s present in skateboard wheels, the better. Therefore, it’s a trade-off between style and substance. Fortunately, since wheels are so easily replaced, riders do not have to deal with a lot of hassles when altering their gear.
The suggestions above should make it much easier to find skateboard parts that suit your expectations. Start shopping today and enjoy taking your riding to a whole new level.
Is There A Certain Magic To Believing? Part 1 Of 3
Are you tired of feeling that the world is against you or do you know someone who suffers from a Negative Mental Attitude? Then this article, and the next 2 of a 3 part series, are just what the doctor ordered. This series explores the magical power of believing in one’s self, and what it can do to improve your world!
“Whatever you think you can do or believe you can do, begin it. Action has magic, grace and power in it.” (Johann Wolfgang)
First and foremost, to believe is “to have confidence or faith in the truth, the existence, or the reliability of something, although without absolute proof that one is right in doing so: only if one believes in something can one act purposefully.”
So here we are once again, beginning a New Year, 2012, all set to tackle another year filled with world-wide problems. Currently the most crucial issue that is vexing every one is the global economy. Each of us has so many of our own problems to sort out, we have to do our best to fix or co-exist with them.
Of course, many people are facing far more oppressive circumstances than others.
This New Year is borne of a dismal picture, darkly painted by the stains of previous years as many are still looking for employment in a barren labor market, having been fired or struggling to hold on to jobs they already have. Too many people are drowning in fixed overhead expenses, trying to support themselves and their families to stay afloat. How many retired seniors living on fixed pensions and social security benefits have had to move in with their children? They just can’t afford to live by themselves. In actuality, there isn’t one person alive without problems. Everyone’s situation is different, but no one is isolated.
So we look for a magic wand that we can wave to stabilize the national and global economy. Can we conjure some tricks or illusions with words like “Abra-Cadabra, give us back our jobs our homes,” and “Hocus Pocus… restore our financial well-being!” As much as we would like a fairy tale ending, it doesn’t work that way. Although there may not be a magic wand to wave, or the use of a supposed supernatural power to make impossible things happen, I must say that there is a certain magic in believing.
Just think back for a moment, back to when we were kids, we believed in the magical world of Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy and the Easter bunny. Our parents made us believe it to be true. There was a certain magic to that innocent faith. It made our eyes shine and made us shout with joy and glee in expectation. It’s that same magic that we as adults pass on to our own children as we continue to pass joy and hope down through the generations.
As adults, many people believe only what they want to believe or what may fit into their own strategy of thinking. They reject whatever is not in agreement. Some can’t help but wonder why some people can progress in life while they, for whatever reason, seem blocked in their own ambitions no matter how hard they try. There are those with a “get rich quick” mentality who resort to positive thinking videos. These individuals also read a wide variety of “success” books hoping to stumble upon that royal path to absolute fortune. When they fail to understand or attain the immediate results they so desire, they toss their dreams and effort aside in utter discouragement.
Believing makes things happen, that’s the true magic, and it must begin with you. It is the motivating force that enables us to reach our goals and to achieve outward and material results. This blind belief can become so empowering, especially if it’s a belief in yourself and in the infinite. So in order to claim what is rightfully yours, you need to start embracing the opportunities that are all around you. You need to free yourself of all self-imposed limitations. You also need to create a mental image of what you want in life as long as it’s within reason. If you have faith that you can, you will get it as long as you picture it persistently enough until it is fully actualized. Alexander Graham Bell once said: “When one door closes, another opens: but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed-door that we do not see the one which has opened for us.” So with this quote in mind, I would like to probe a few ways that may shine some light on how you can succeed in your undertaking. I hope you will be able to then believe that there is a certain magic to believing.
Whatever you exhibit outwardly is the result of the way you think 365 days a year. Each one of us is directly or indirectly responsible for everything that happens in our lives. We get out of life exactly what we put into it, no more and no less. We are the deciding factor about the way our lives go. Whatever you focus on, you tend to gravitate towards, producing more of the same results of the past because “like attracts like.” We project positive as well as negative energies on a daily basis. These energies attract like energies and results. This Law of Attraction applies to all aspects of everyone’s lives. It is necessary to make positive choices which will lead to better results. So without further ado, let’s see what roadblocks there are that stand between you and that certain magic which happens when you believe. In part 2 of this 3 part series, we’ll explore how you can utilize the power of believing in magic, thereby improving your PMA.
5 Questions To Ask A Prospective SEO Service
Did you know that hiring the wrong organization to handle your SEO Services
could not only cost you thousands of dollars a year more than you need to pay…
But it could get your website banned by Google for up to 6 months or more!
That’s right, choosing the wrong Search engine optimization services could
mean having your website become totally disappear from the Google search
engine.
So how do you choose an agency to do the SEO work on your website?
Here are a few questions to think about when choosing SEO agency…
1) Do they use any black hat or spamming techniques such as:
a) Keyword stuffing (This is the unethical practice of stuffing your page,
title and Meta tags with your targeted keywords. This will get you penalized
by the search engine)
b) Invisible Text: (This technique tries to cheat the system by putting lists
of keywords in white text on a white This is a definite no-no!)
c) Doorway Pages: (Imagine having an invisible web page that only an Internet
spyder can see. This page has all of your keywords on it and is designed to
trick the spyders into considering your website as important)
d) Any other technique that is designed to “trick” the search engines:
(Heres a tip…If they talk about tricking or fooling the search engines then
run for the hills.)
2) How long will it take to see results?
· Run and hide from any SEO company that promises results in 24-72 hours.
Remember black hat techniques may work temporarily…but you will eventually
pay the real price when Google bans you.
· Expect results to begin to organically occur anywhere between 90-120 days of
continuous honest SEO activity.
3) Do they promise to blast your website out to thousands of directories
overnight?
· This is a signal to keep on looking for another SEO organization. Such
directory submission services that offer immediate gratification may get you
short-term results…but will definitely register a warning signal with
Google.
· Directory submission is one way to get your website indexed…however it
needs to be submitted by hand (not by automatic software) and it needs to be
done slowly and steadily over several weeks and months to be effective.
4) Do they have a website of their own?
· You would be surprised how many so-called SEO experts do not even have a
website of their own.
· Make sure they have a real website with a real email address (not a free email account from Google, yahoo or hotmail), with real references & with a real phone number so you can check them out!
5) Do They Guarantee Your Site Ranking # 1 on Google?
· No one can guarantee the #1 spot on Google. Sure they may do it for a few
days…. but they usually involve black hat SEO techniques. No one can
guarantee the #1 position because Google specifically changes their
algorithms to keep one step ahead of the black hat SEO companies.
· Other times such #1 rankings have nothing to do with SEO…but are really a
PPC campaign (pay for click) service in disguise.
