NASA astronaut to be first Black woman to join space station crew
By Joey Roulette, The New York Times Company
Two decades after the International Space Station became humanity’s long-lasting home in orbit, Jessica Watkins, a NASA astronaut, is poised to become the first Black woman to join its crew for a long-term mission.
NASA announced on Tuesday that Watkins, a geologist raised in Lafayette, Colorado, would serve as a mission specialist on SpaceX’s next astronaut flight, known as Crew-4, to the space station. She will join two other NASA astronauts and an Italian astronaut for a six-month mission aboard the orbital lab that is scheduled to start in April.
In an interview, Watkins said she hoped going to the space station would set an example for children of color, and “particularly young girls of color, to be able to see an example of ways that they can participate and succeed.”
She added, “For me, that’s been really important, and so if I can contribute to that in some way, that’s definitely worth it.”
Only seven of the 249 people who have boarded the space station since its creation in 2000 were Black. Victor Glover, a Navy commander and test pilot who joined NASA’s astronaut corps in 2013, became the first Black crew member in a regular long-duration mission at the station; his mission started last year. The six Black astronauts who had visited the space station before Glover were part of space shuttle crews that stayed for roughly 12 days.
In 1983, Guion S. Bluford became the first Black American to go to space, and Mae Jemison was the first Black woman to do so, in 1992. In 1961, Ed Dwight, an Air Force pilot, was NASA’s first Black astronaut trainee, but he was not selected. In September, Sian Proctor, a member of SpaceX’s Inspiration4 amateur astronaut mission that went to orbit but not to the space station, became the first Black woman to serve as a spacecraft pilot.
Jeanette Epps, a NASA astronaut, was initially set to be the first Black woman to live and work on the space station, in 2018. But she was replaced by another astronaut for reasons NASA has not explained. She remains scheduled for a six-month mission as part of the first operational astronaut crew to fly Boeing’s Starliner capsule to the station. But development of that capsule is years behind schedule. This summer, a faulty set of valves discovered on Starliner’s propulsion system before an uncrewed test launch further delayed Epps’ mission to late 2022 at the earliest.
Watkins completed her undergraduate studies at Stanford University and earned a doctorate from the University of California, Los Angeles, with a study of landslides on Mars and Earth. She has worked with NASA’s science labs, on projects including the Mars Curiosity rover mission, and joined the astronaut corps in 2017. Becoming an astronaut, she said, was “something I dreamed about for a very long time ever since I was pretty little, but definitely not something I thought would ever happen.”
Last year, she was among 18 astronauts NASA named to represent the agency’s Artemis program, a multibillion-dollar effort to return humans, including the first woman and the first person of color, to the surface of the moon in 2025. The astronauts NASA sent to the moon during the Apollo program were all white men. In recent years, the agency has sought to make its astronaut programs more representative of the American population.
“Exploring space beyond LEO is a huge effort, and we have to have the participation from all parts of our society,” Ken Bowersox, a senior official in NASA’s space operations wing and a former astronaut, said during an event last week, referring to the agency’s goals beyond low-Earth orbit.
Watkins had been training for a trip to space for months before her crew assignment. She has completed spacewalk simulations at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and learned the ins and outs of the space station, a football-field-size science laboratory 260 miles above Earth.
“It is certainly not lost on me that we’ve arrived in this moment in history,” she said of being the first Black woman to carry out a long-duration mission. “This moment is not as worthwhile if we are not able to focus on the job and perform well.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Vancouver-area native Bo Byram traveling with Avalanche: “He’s feeling a little bit better”
VANCOUVER — Avalanche rookie sensation Bo Byram, from nearby Cranbrook, B.C., is here with the team and feeling better, coach Jared Bednar said after Wednesday’s optional morning skate at Rogers Place.
The young defenseman won’t play against Vancouver but his presence is good news as he hopes to recover from at least his third concussion in 2021. Byram, 20, was limited to just 19-of-56 games last season because of two concussions and he told The Athletic that he feared that he would never play again.
Byram, who is tied for fifth in NHL rookie scoring with eight points in 11 games, absorbed an elbow to the head from Vancouver captain Bo Horvat late in the first period of last week’s 7-1 win over the Canucks at Ball Arena. Byram did not return and missed Saturday’s 6-2 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks.
“He’s feeling a little bit better (but) I’m not sure on his timeline,” Bednar said of Byram.
When asked if Byram could resume skating soon, Bednar said: “We’re hoping that he can.”
Byram was the first defenseman selected in the 2019 draft (fourth overall) — a pick the Avs acquired from Ottawa as part of the 2017 trade of Matt Duchene to the Senators.
Andrew Thomas says Giants’ Isaiah Wilson, practicing at guard, ‘definitely has his head on straight’
Isaiah Wilson’s off-field history, commitment to football and fitness all were major concerns when he signed with the Giants’ practice squad on Sept. 30.
So it was encouraging on Wednesday to hear Andrew Thomas, Wilson’s Georgia teammate, endorse the practice squad lineman’s start with the team.
“I think Isaiah definitely has his head on straight,” Thomas said Wednesday. “He’s trying to learn. He’s trying to get the playbook. We’ve sat down and had a couple talks because a lot of our scheme at Georgia was pretty similar. So just translating the terms was the biggest thing for him, and he’s learning pretty well.”
Thomas also said Wilson, who played right tackle at Georgia, is adjusting to his move inside to guard with the Giants.
“Moving him inside, playing a little bit more guard, he played tackle in college, so we’ll see how he does with that,” Thomas said.
Wilson, 22, is a developmental project for the Giants. He is working on losing weight and getting in football shape, which will take time. He is not expected to be a factor this season, although coach Joe Judge didn’t rule that out last week.
“I think we have long term plans for this guy in terms of where we see this guy being able to help in the future,” Judge said after a developmental bye week practice. “However, in terms of this year, he’s made a lot of progress and if the situation arises and the opportunity comes up, we’re getting him ready to go ahead and help us.”
The Giants have not made Wilson available to the media since he signed. He has missed practices in two different weeks for what the team referred to as an illness.
Offensive line coach Rob Sale’s early review of Wilson was that he had to get in shape first before they could properly evaluate him.
Wilson is listed as 330 pounds on the Giants’ team roster, which is not believed to be accurate. This third NFL stop is viewed as his last opportunity to turn his career around.
The Tennessee Titans picked him late in the 2020 first-round and cut him due to a variety of incidents and issues. One was a January arrest at gunpoint after he wrecked his car at the end of a high-speed chase with police that uncovered acid, marijuana and paraphernalia.
The Miami Dolphins tried to help him and he lasted only three days there after skipping workouts and showing late to meetings. A league source told the Daily News when he signed that Wilson simply “doesn’t love football.”
The Giants have gone to great lengths to keep Wilson off the media’s grid, so there is no first-hand information on how well Wilson is doing, and little second-hand information, too.
But Thomas’ early review is at least encouraging, because Thomas is honest and has a good head on his shoulders, and he wouldn’t have said that if he didn’t believe it.
BOOKER STARTS WEEK ON THE SIDE
Running back Devontae Booker (hip), the Giants’ top offensive option this season, worked on the side with trainers at Wednesday’s practice.
Booker, 29, a free agent signing in the spring, leads all Giants skill players with 105 offensive touches and 476 yards from scrimmage. His three TDs are tied with Saquon Barkley for the team lead, too.
Barkley looks like he will play on Monday night at Tampa for the first time in five games, but it’s possible Booker’s sore hip will keep him out, if not sidelined and limited.
Including the Week 4 loss at Dallas, when Barkley turned his left ankle, Booker has 95 touches for 440 yards (4.6 yards per touch) and three TDs as the top weapon in Jason Garrett’s attack.
Otherwise at Wednesday’s one-hour walkthrough practice, TE Kaden Smith (knee) and special teamer Nate Ebner (ankle) were not on the field. Kicker Graham Gano and edge rusher Lorenzo Carter also were kept away due to a stomach bug, Judge said. WR Sterling Shepard (quad) worked with trainers.
Booker, Gano and RB Eli Penny were both back with the team after being absent on Monday due to personal matters. Carter has missed the Giants’ last two games with an ankle injury.
Joe Flacco to start against Dolphins with Zach Wilson still not fully healthy
The “let Mike White cook” era is over, as the Jets are rolling with Joe Flacco against the Miami Dolphins.
Zach Wilson is still recovering from his sprained PCL and after White’s poor performance Sunday, the Jets are starting Flacco. Robert Saleh doesn’t believe Wilson is ready yet.
“He was limited all week last week. And we’re monitoring it,” Saleh said of Wilson. “We pushed him pretty good on Sunday to give him a good workout but it’s still the same, he’s not 100%.”
Wilson suffered a knee injury in a Week 7 loss to the Patriots. He was replaced by White, who started Gang Green’s last three games.
White led a shocking upset over the Bengals in his first career NFL start by throwing for 405 yards with three touchdowns. Then he hurt his forearm against the Colts after tossing a touchdown pass to Elijah Moore and was ruled out.
There was a chance if White continued to play well he could continue starting, even if Wilson was healthy. But that opportunity vanished as he tossed four interceptions in a 45-17 loss to the Bills.
Now the Jets are rolling with a former Super Bowl MVP on his second stint with the Jets. After Wilson went down, they traded for Flacco on Oct. 25, sending a sixth-round draft pick to the Eagles.
Under Adam Gase, Flacco started four games last year when Sam Darnold was injured, throwing for 864 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.
He went winless in his four starts.
Flacco saw action in the 45-17 loss to Buffalo after White got the wind knocked out of him. He completed all three of his passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Saleh’s reasoning for starting Flacco centered around having a veteran quarterback who has seen the aggressive blitzing style of the Miami Dolphins.
“Miami’s got a dynamic coverage system as it pertains to defense with zero and all the different coverages they run,” Saleh said. “And Joe’s kind of been there, done that and just kind of a steadying experience that we felt would put us in the best position.”
The Dolphins lead the NFL in defensive blitzes on 39.7% of snaps, and have totaled 123 quarterback pressures, second most.
With a secondary led by former All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, cornerback Byron Jones and safety Jevon Holland, the Dolphins are confident leaving their defensive backs on an island.
Flacco started against that defensive scheme last year on Oct. 18, as the Jets lost 24-0. He went 21-44 for 186 yards with an interception and took three sacks.
The Dolphins blitzed Flacco on 49% of his dropbacks. When he was faced with five or more rushers he had a passer rating of 45.
Saleh dismissed those numbers and didn’t view them comparable.
“Last year is irrelevant,” Saleh said Wednesday. “Completely different scheme, O-Line, different receiver, different coach, different coordinator, different everything.”
Even though Flacco’s numbers didn’t look good against that scheme, White would struggle in his first against that look. White hasn’t played well against the blitz, with a passer rating of 37 when teams send heat.
Flacco is better equipped to handle it by knowing where to go when the blitz is coming.
However, the upgrade might not be much. Flacco hasn’t played well against the blitz in the last three years. Here are his numbers.
2018 (Ravens): 48% completion, three touchdowns, two interceptions, 68 passer rating
2019 (Broncos): 59% completion, one touchdown, one interception, 77.8 passer rating
2020 (Jets): 52% completion, one touchdown, two interceptions, 63 passer rating
It makes sense in theory to start Flacco against the Dolphins defense, but it might not move the needle in terms of offensive production.
