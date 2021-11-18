NFL is requiring players and staff to wear masks indoors at team facilities — regardless of vaccination status — in an update to COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thanksgiving

DraftKings is a company that’s now synonymous with sports betting and the DraftKings Sportsbook in Colorado is one of the leaders. This DraftKings Sportsbook review will highlight many of the key features of the site, and will provide you with useful information about their promotions, promo codes and bonuses.

The current DraftKings Promotions is pretty generous and it can be used by anyone who is over the age of 21 years, based in Colorado and it doesn’t already have an account with DraftKings.

DraftKings Current Promotion – GET A DEPOSIT BONUS UP TO $1,000

T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.

In order to gain access into Colorado, DraftKings Sportsbook partnered with the Golden Mardi Gras Casino. Retail sports betting is available at the Mardi Gras Casino, but this review focuses on the online DraftKings Sportsbook experience.

In order to gain access into Colorado, DraftKings Sportsbook partnered with the Golden Mardi Gras Casino. Retail sports betting is available at the Mardi Gras Casino, but this review focuses on the online DraftKings Sportsbook experience.

DraftKings Promo Codes

Ready to move on to the fun stuff?

DraftKings Promo Codes

A promo code is a common term in the sports betting industry and it’s used by sportsbooks to attract customers. DraftKings doesn’t exactly need help in doing so and you don’t even need a promo code to take advantage of the great offers from their site.

You might see some websites begging you to click a certain link to unlock the DraftKings special promo offering, but don’t be fooled by that. Anyone in Colorado can get the welcome offer and you don’t need some VIP access to get it.

This might seem like a small thing, but not requiring a promo code is one of the first reasons that the DraftKings Sportsbook is a leader in the state. So, what exactly is the welcome bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook?

DraftKings – Welcome Bonus and How to Claim It

In the previous section, we mentioned that DraftKings doesn’t need help in attracting new customers, but the sportsbook sure doesn’t cut any corners with the welcome offer. You’re going to have to search high and low to find a welcome bonus that’s as solid as the one from DraftKings Sportsbook.

The total value of the welcome bonus is up to $1,000, but that depends on a few factors, notably how much you’re willing to deposit. This is a two-part welcome bonus from DraftKings with a deposit bonus and a free bet included.

Let’s discuss the free bet portion of the offer first since this doesn’t really require any effort on your part. Simply make a deposit at DraftKings Sportsbook and you’ll have a $50 free bet waiting for you to use.

The deposit bonus is a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000. So if you’re a high roller and want to deposit $5,000 then you’ll receive a free $1,000 in your account. If you don’t just have $5,000 lying around you can still get some extra cash just for making a deposit at DraftKings Sportsbook.

It really is a pretty simple process to claim the welcome bonus for DraftKings and the first step is registering for a new account. After you complete that process then you’ll be required to make a deposit of at least $5 in order to get the free bet.

Remember that this welcome bonus is only available on your first deposit, keep that in mind. If you’re going to think about adding more money to your account at a later date then it would pay to get it all done at once.

There’s a 1x playthrough requirement with the free bet or any money that you add to your account through the deposit bonus. This means that you can’t simply “cash-out” after receiving the free funds and you have to wager that amount before it becomes available to withdraw.

This might seem like some pretty strict requirements, but the DraftKings welcome bonus offer is one of the best in the industry.

Which DraftKings Bonus is Best For Me?

There are some sportsbooks that have a number of different bonus options to choose from, but that’s not the case at DraftKings. The one offer is more than good enough, and it’s one that you should take advantage of to the fullest extent.

Depending on the time of year in which you sign up for a new account at DraftKings then you’ll also have some additional bonus options available. You’ll want to check out the list of promos available at DraftKings after your account is all set up and established.

You don’t have to make a decision at DraftKings Sportsbook, but you do want to take advantage of every bonus that is available to you. Who doesn’t love free money?

DraftKings Sportsbook Pros & Cons

Pros

Huge welcome offer

Clean design of online site and mobile app

Wide range of live betting options available

Cons

Could use more banking options

Promotions don’t usually change often.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promotions

We’ve already covered the terrific welcome offer from DraftKings Sportsbook, but the offers don’t stop there. By this point you should understand that DraftKings enjoys rewarding its customers and you’ll find a long list of sportsbook promotions every single day.

Not only will you find promos, but you’re also going to see daily odds boosts available on the site. Before you make any wagers, you need to check out the list of promotions or odds boosts that are listed.

DraftKings has recently joined the group of sportsbooks that is now offering a same-game parlay option. In an effort to attract bettors to this new option, DraftKings is offering a risk-free same game parlay on NBA or NFL markets.

The other promotions at DraftKings Sportsbook are constantly changing, and the list is updated each time that a new sport begins. It’s hard to predict what promotions DraftKings Sportsbook will think of next, but you can expect that they’ll be among the best in the industry.

DraftKings Special Offers

You thought we were done with the promotions or bonuses offered up from DraftKings? Think again, as there are two other special offers from DraftKings that again make it one of the best in the business!

When you click on the promotions tab at DraftKings Sportsbook, you’re going to see a heading that says “Missions.” This is a very unique feature of DraftKings that allows you to rack up some free bets by completing the tasks that are assigned to you.

You can also rack up “DK Dollars” at DraftKings Sportsbook, and this program serves as the loyalty rewards program on the site. These dollars are earned by placing and winning bets or by opting it to some of the other promotions.

If you earn enough DK Dollars then those can be exchanged for odds boosts or free bets to use at the sportsbook. You can easily track your DK dollars status by clicking on your name up in the right hand corner of the mobile app or online site.

In Which States Does DraftKings Operate

By the end of 2022 it might be easier to list the states in which DraftKings Sportsbook does not operate than trying to list all of the available states. DraftKings Sportsbook has wasted little time in expanding throughout the U.S., and it continues to seek out new opportunities.

Of course, the Colorado version of DraftKings Sportsbook is most important to our readers, but you might also like to know where else you can find this sports betting option. Not only is DraftKings available in a long list of states in the U.S., but it’s also a proven leader in most of these markets.

Here is the complete list in which DraftKings Sportsbook has a mobile sportsbook up and running:

Arizona

Colorado

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

This is the list of states as of November 2021, but there will be new states added soon. You can also check the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see where it’s operational in the U.S.

DraftKings Sportsbook Registration Requirements

DraftKings Sportsbook Registration Requirements

If you’re not yet at least 21 years of age then you might as well stop reading this section right now. That is the first requirement to create an account at DraftKings Sportsbook, and that law is set by the state.

So if you’re legally drinking a beer right now while reading this, you can continue on to see if you’re still eligible.

Anyone that can affect the outcome of a sporting event is also not eligible to sign up for an account, and casino employees are also ruled out.

Hopefully you don’t fall under any of those categories because then you should be able to move on to the next step. You might be a little bit leery about the registration process at DraftKings Sportsbook, but it’s a simple process that can be completed in minutes.

You’re going to have to provide DraftKings with some personal information so hopefully you know these things:

Legal name

Date of Birth

Address

Email Address

Phone Number

Last four digits of your social security number

All of that information will then be checked by DraftKings to ensure that you’re a real person, and that your identity can be verified.DraftKings is also incredibly secure with this information and doesn’t share it with anyone.

If you pass the test (you most likely will) then you’ll be asked to create a username and password.

That’s really all there’s to the process of registering for a new sports betting site account at DraftKings. You’ll be able to bet in less time than it takes for an official replay during an NFL game.

Now that you have your account, you probably want to know what exactly you can do with it.

DraftKings Sportsbook Languages, Currencies and Odds Formats

Before we get into talking about betting and banking at DraftKings Sportsbook we have to look at different features available. DraftKings Sportsbook is all-inclusive and they have some great tools for bettors that prefer different languages, currencies, or odds formats.

The default odds format at DraftKings Sportsbook is American or moneyline odds. You usually only find these types of odds here in the United States as Americans like to do things a bit differently.

If you prefer to sharpen up on your math skills while betting on sports then you can change the odds to decimal or fractional odds. Other countries only use these two odds formats, and they can actually be easier to use once you get the hang of it.

In Colorado, bettors are able to access a Spanish language version of the online site or mobile app. You can also reach out to customer support about using a different form of currency other than the U.S. dollar.

The one form of currency that is completely off of the table at DraftKings Colorado is cryptocurrency. You’ll likely be able to fund your account with Bitcoin at some point, but we aren’t quite there yet.

DraftKings – Sports Coverage

DraftKings – Sports Coverage

Most sports bettors come to DraftKings Sportsbook looking to bet on football, and the site obviously has you covered there. Both NFL and college football are featured at DraftKings Sportsbook, and that is where a majority of the promotions come from as well.

If you’re someone that doesn’t want to bet on football then your first step should be going to get your brain checked out. If the doctor somehow says that everything is working properly then you can come back and take a look at the long list of available sports.

The other three major professional sports in the U.S. are also highlighted on the site and that includes baseball, basketball, and hockey. Soccer is also available, and most of the top international leagues are offered.

One of the top unique betting markets in Colorado is table tennis, and DraftKings has daily offerings of that “sport.” Even though DraftKings is a company that has its roots in the United States, you can also find international sporting events as well.

Here is a list of some of the sports available at DraftKings Colorado:

Australian Rules Football

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Curling

Cycling

Darts

Football

Golf

Hockey

Horse Racing

MMA

Motorsports

Olympics

Soccer

Swimming

Table Tennis

Tennis

Volleyball

DraftKings – Betting Markets

DraftKings – Betting Markets

The most common betting options are available at DraftKings, but you'll be hard pressed to find a sportsbook that has more options than this site. There's a reason that DraftKings is one of the leaders in Colorado, and throughout the United States.

The most common betting options are available at DraftKings, but you’ll be hard pressed to find a sportsbook that has more options than this site. There’s a reason that DraftKings is one of the leaders in Colorado, and throughout the United States.

The three main types of betting markets are:

These three betting types will be available for nearly all of the sports listed above, but they might be offered in slightly different ways. If you don’t know how the three main types of bets work then you might want to do some additional research before making any wagers.

Along with those options, you’ll also see these betting markets at DraftKings:

Parlays

Teasers

Round Robin

Futures

Individual Props

Teams Props

Live Betting

Same Game Parlays

The list of available betting markets continues to grow as DraftKings is always looking for an edge over its competitors.

DraftKings Sportsbook Payment Methods

And now, we have reached the banking portion of the review. You’ll want to pay close attention to this section. Before signing up for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook, you’ll want to pay close attention to the different ways to fund your account.

All of the banking processes at DraftKings Sportsbook are safe and secure, and most can be completed in a matter of seconds. You’ll find a much longer list of available deposit methods, but you can still find enough withdrawal options to meet your needs.

How to Deposit

When you go to make a payment at DraftKings Sportsbook then the first step will be to click on your name or picture in the upper right hand corner. From there, you’ll see an option to “Deposit” and a list of options will become available to you as well.

There’s a minimum deposit of $5 required at DraftKings, but some methods could come with a higher minimum deposit. Here are some of the top deposit options available at DraftKings Sportsbook:

ACH/echeck

Cash at Casino Cage

Credit/Debit Cards

Online bank transfer

Neteller

PayPall

Skrill

Play+ Card

The Play+ Card is a great offer from DraftKings Sportsbook that will allow you to fund the prepaid card in a number of different ways. You can then connect your Play+ Card to your sportsbook account for quick and easy payments.

PayPal or Skrill are two other great options to use at DraftKings Sportsbook as that can allow for money to be transferred back and forth in minutes. It’s never easy seeing money leave your account and make its way to DraftKings, but it must be done before you can wager.

How to Withdraw

Making a withdrawal at DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the best feelings ever, especially if it comes on the heels of hitting a huge parlay. You might think that DraftKings is going to fight to keep your money in your account, but that’s not the case at all.

You’ve officially picked up a victory over DraftKings and the sportsbook acknowledges that the winnings are indeed yours. This money will be available to you in a quick manner, and it could be yours in less than a day depending on what method you choose.

Making a withdrawal request is simple as you simply click on the option that you want to use and then request the amount of money that you want to receive.

Here are the options offered to you by DraftKings Sportsbook when looking to receive a payout:

Check by mail

PayPal

ACH/ECheck

Play+ Prepaid Card

Cash at Casino Cage

DraftKings Customer Support

Hopefully, you won’t ever run into any problems when betting at DraftKings Sportsbook, but there’s a good chance that an issue will arise at some point. You’ll be happy to know that DraftKings has a terrific customer support team, and you won’t even have to speak to an automated recording or a robot to get some answers.

If you’re someone that likes to figure out answers on your own then DraftKings has a “Help” section with a long list of frequently asked questions, and the answers to those questions.

Need further assistance? There are a couple of different ways to get some help. With an online form to fill out, you can get the process started. From there a live representative will get in touch with you, and they are available 24/7.

You can also send them an email at [email protected] Since this is a massive company, you won’t have to wait long for an answer.

DraftKings Sportsbook Mobile App

One of the best features of the DraftKings Sportsbook is the mobile app that is offered. This mobile app has been proven to be one of the best in the industry, and it’s extremely easy to navigate.

Some sportsbook apps bombard the bettor with odds as soon as you log on, but that is not the case at DraftKings. Everything is laid out in a way that makes things easy to find.

Another great feature of the DraftKings mobile app is that you can easily switch back and forth between the sportsbook and the DFS side of things.

FAQs

Is DraftKings Legal?

Yes, DraftKings is 100% legal in Colorado and is one of the leading sports betting options available. DraftKings has a proven track record of success in the sports betting and DFS industries.

Does DraftKings Offer Live Streaming of Sports?

Yes, DraftKings Sportsbook does offer live streaming on its sportsbook mobile app. DraftKings has continued to add new live streaming options, but this is one area that could still use some improvement.

Does DraftKings Have an App I Can Download?

Absolutely! The DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app is highly rated and functions in nearly the same way as the online site. Android users can find a link to download the mobile app on the site, while iPhone users can find the app on the App store.

Can I Bet From My Mobile Device at DraftKings?

Yes, that is what the mobile app is for in Colorado. You can use the mobile app to place bets, make banking transactions and opt into the promotional offerings at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Can I Register at DraftKings From Another State?

Yes, this is something that DraftKings will allow you to do, and you also don’t have to be a resident of Colorado to create an account. You’ll have limited options on the sportsbook app if you’re trying to register outside of Colorado.

All betting must be done from inside Colorado and geolocation services will be used to track your exact location.

Can I Withdraw from DraftKings After I Leave the State?

Yes, even though you can’t place a wager once you leave Colorado, you can still withdraw your winnings. You can find a complete list of available withdrawal options when visiting the DraftKings Sportsbook site.

What do I do if I have trouble depositing on DraftKings?

If you have trouble making a deposit at DraftKings Sportsbook then the first thing you should do is contact customer service. The customer service department will attempt to troubleshoot the issue for you in hopes that it can be resolved quickly.

If the problem still persists then you might have to contact your bank or credit card company depending on what method you’re trying to use.

