NHL Picks and Parlays by Our Experts 2021
In NHL betting, there are tons of games available for betting, along with futures bets that make wagering on the sport a full-year experience. But before you start locking your wagers, you should know as much as you can to maximize your chances of winning your hockey wagers.
By the end of this guide to making NHL picks, you should know about everything you need to know to win money and feel like you just etched your name on the Stanley Cup.
With this guide, we’ll show you what you need to do to make the more successful picks, strategies for betting with our NHL tips, and teach what types of bets you can make. And don’t worry, you don’t need to know how to skate to put any of our advice to good use. Here are the top betting sites that provide NHL games:
How Do We Get the Best NHL Picks Possible?
In the NHL, smart picks can come in a lot of different forms. All bettors have different strengths and preferences with betting markets that they target and teams they follow closely. But one thing all of the best NHL picks have in common is the fact that they are well researched and are made with the intention of getting value compared to the closing betting line.
Just like you wouldn’t go into a final exam without studying in a class you cared about passing, your expectations on a bet you did not research would be lower than they would be if you did some research on the same bet.
Researching statistics, scheduling quirks, injuries and other factors can help bettors understand why a betting line is what it is and can help bettors determine where the line should be relative to the actual numbers.
Seasoned bettors also understand the importance of placing bets with the intention of beating the closing line. If you feel like the current moneyline ahead of a hockey game should be further in the favor of one team or another, betting on that team early would help you get value against the closing number in the event that the line does eventually move to meet your expectations.
The ultimate goal of sports gambling is to win bets and not to beat the closing line. That will remain the case until landlords and mortgage lenders start accepting closing line value as payment for housing. But bettors who beat the closing line and do their research will have a better chance of winning long-term than those who do neither of those things.
What is the Best Way to Wager Using Professional NHL Picks?
The best way to wager on hockey or on sports in general is to bet the same amount on each wager you place. Even with the best NHL picks, bettors could cost themselves money by wagering an uneven amount on different picks, as a bet isn’t guaranteed to win even if you wager more on it and feel more confident in it. Bankroll management is often just as important as being able to identify and pick winning bets.
In a similar vein, never chasing losses is important if you want to use professional NHL picks to make a profit. If you lose a bet, you should simply trust your system and wait until the next game worthy of a bet. Adding additional bets after suffering a loss or wagering more money than usual after a loss is a recipe for a bankroll that will be lighter than it would be if you stayed disciplined.
Finally, you need to be willing to bet on favorites or underdogs when betting on hockey. There are times where favorites should be more heavily favored in the betting marketplace, or times where underdogs should be closer to even odds if not favored. With the goal being to get as much value as possible for each bet, you need to be able to cast aside any preconceived notions and place bets on either side when necessary.
Moneyline NHL Picks
A lot of the free picks NHL fans like you will see are moneyline picks. Moneyline picks are the easiest to comprehend in hockey, in that they ask you to simply pick which side is going to win by the time a hockey game is completed. Depending on the market being wagered on, moneyline bets in hockey could include overtime or only include regulation and feature a tie as a third option.
In moneyline betting, you have to risk more on the favorite to win your desired profit than you do when betting on the underdog. For example, let’s say that the Colorado Avalanche are a -150 favorite over the Ottawa Senators, who come in at +125 odds. In that example, you would need to bet $150 to win $100 on the Avalanche, while a $100 bet on the Senators would yield $125.
Of course, there’s a reason that the teams that are favored are in that position and in a position where you need to risk more to win with them. That reason is that the favorites are perceived to be a better team, or at least a better team given the current situational factors surrounding each side.
But hockey games can go either way regularly, with plenty of underdogs having a chance to win on a nightly basis. And this is why tracking NHL picks is so important.
NHL Picks This Week
When it comes to NHL picks for this week, there are plenty of games to look at. The league schedule is in full swing as the season is ongoing, with each team playing multiple times per week. As a result, you have plenty of games to choose from and we have plenty of NHL picks for you to look at and wager on as the NHL campaign continues.
NHL Picks Against the Spread
Betting on the NHL against the spread is known as puck line betting. In puck line betting, the favorite typically lays a goal and a half as a point spread, while underdogs get a goal and a half. That means that the favorite has to win by two goals or more to cover the puck line, while underdogs need to simply lose by a goal or win the game in order to cover.
The puck line is one of the more interesting betting markets in all of sports gambling, as it is one market with a result that is still in doubt at all times as long as a hockey game is within two goals down the stretch.
A big reason for this is the presence of the empty net, where the trailing team will pull its goalie in favor of an extra attacker in the final moments of a game. This can help the trailing team get back into a game, but also leaves them open to giving up empty net goals.
When betting on the puckline, you have to consider how often teams are able to score in empty net situations or how often they allow goals in empty net situations. With how much leverage those situations carry at the end of games, you should check the NHL picks at Betting.com in advance which teams are the most likely to improve their results through empty nets and which are in the most danger of coming up short when the horn sounds.
Best NHL Picks for the Season
Throughout the season, you will be able to find the best NHL picks here, as we offer predictions from before the first puck drop all the way to the final horn of the Stanley Cup Final. Our expert picks will span single game bets like puck lines and totals, but will also spotlight some futures bets worth taking a flyer on. With futures bets spanning the entire season, those bets can give you more bang for your buck given how long those bets last.
Among the futures bets we cover each year with our NHL picks are team-based futures such as which team will win each division, conference and the Stanley Cup Final. We also take a look at which side will win the Presidents’ Trophy, which is awarded to the team with the best regular season record each year. We will also give you insight as to which players will win the major individual awards in the National Hockey League.
When it comes to individual awards, we look at major awards like the Hart Trophy for the MVP of the regular season and the Vezina Trophy that goes to the best goaltender.
We also handicap the races for the Calder Trophy for the best rookie of the season, the Rocket Richard Trophy for the top scorer, the Norris Trophy for the best defenseman, and the Jack Adams Award for the NHL’s coach of the year.
These individual NHL picks on prop bets are very difficult to predict early in the season since hockey players are always at risk of injuries.
NHL Playoffs Picks
When placing NHL futures, you need to remember that this is a sport where the favorite doesn’t always win. Unlike the NBA, where there are usually only a handful of teams that can win the Finals, the NHL is full of parody thanks to the sport itself consisting of supreme athletes sliding around on a sheet of ice while inflicting pain on one another.
Eastern Conference Playoff Teams
In the Eastern Conference, the two Florida teams are considered the favorites to win the East. The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning are at the top of the list of NHL odds to come out of the Eastern Conference, while the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes are not far behind them.
But teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers are all teams to look at in this market at double digit odds. Western Conference Playoff Teams
As for the West, the local Colorado Avalanche are the favorites to win the conference, with the Vegas Golden Knights right behind them looking to claim the conference crown. Further down the list, though, the Dallas Stars are a team that could surprise a lot of people this year as they appear to be moving in the right direction and could get hot at the right time to sneak through this loaded conference.
Stanley Cup
When picking a Stanley Cup champion, you have better odds on the favorites than you do on those teams to win their conference. This is because those teams have to win one additional series to win the title. Because of that, a team like the Edmonton Oilers is back in play as a solid bet, as they re-enter double-digit odds when you move from their conference championship price to their Stanley Cup championship price.
Conclusion
All in all, you have a lot to consider when making NHL predictions. But with our NHL picks and handicapping advice, you should have the tools you need to place winning bets and identify where winning bets exist elsewhere in the NHL betting marketplace. Just make sure to stay out of the penalty box. To help you make the best betting decisions we’ve also gathered for you the best sportsbooks available in Colorado:
Gambling involves risk. Please only gamble with funds that you can comfortably afford to lose. Whilst we do our utmost to offer good advice and information we cannot be held responsible for any loss that maybe be incurred as a result of gambling. We do our best to make sure all the information that we provide on this site is correct. However, from time to time mistakes will be made and we will not be held liable. Please check any stats or information if you are unsure how accurate they are.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post's preparation.
This sponsored content article is governed by our Online Gambling Content Disclaimer (the "Disclaimer") available here (or at the following URL: https://www.denverpost.com/online-gambling-content-disclaimer), and this sponsored content article constitutes "Gaming Content" as that term is defined in the Disclaimer. Among other things, the Disclaimer governs your access to, and use of, this Gaming Content. By accessing and using this Gaming Content, you expressly agree to the terms and conditions of the Disclaimer. The entire Disclaimer is incorporated herein by this reference. We strongly encourage you to please read the entire Disclaimer carefully.
U.S. unemployment claims drop seventh straight week to 268,000
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the seventh straight week to a pandemic low of 268,000.
U.S. jobless claims dipped by 1,000 last week from the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The applications for unemployment aid are a proxy for layoffs, and their steady decline this year — after topping 900,000 one week in early January — reflects the labor market’s strong recovery from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. The four-week average of claims, which smooths week-to-week volatility, also fell to a pandemic low just below 273,000.
Jobless claims have been edging lower, toward their prepandemic level of around 220,000 a week.
Overall, 2.1 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment checks the week that ended Nov. 6, down by 129,000 from the week before.
Until Sept. 6, the federal government had supplemented state unemployment insurance programs by paying an extra payment of $300 a week and extending benefits to gig workers and to those who were out of work for six months or more. Including the federal programs, the number of Americans receiving some form of jobless aid peaked at more than 33 million in June last year.
The coronavirus slammed the U.S. economy early last year, forcing many businesses to close or reduce hours of operation and keeping many Americans shut in at home as a health precaution. In March and April 2020, employers slashed more than 22 million jobs.
But the economy began to recover last summer. Consumers, pocketing government relief checks and gaining confidence as COVID-19 cases fell, resumed spending. With the rollout of vaccines this year, they began to return to shops, restaurants and bars.
Suddenly, many employers were struggling to keep up with an unexpected surge in demand. They are scrambling to fill job openings — a near-record 10.4 million in September. Workers, finding themselves with bargaining clout for the first time in decades, are becoming choosy about jobs; a record 4.4 million quit in September, a sign they have confidence in their ability to find something better.
Unemployment claims “have been declining on a sustained basis and are moving closer to pre-pandemic levels,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. “Layoffs are falling, reflective of companies holding on to workers amid a labor shortage.”
Since April 2020, employers have hired more than 18 million people, including 531,000 in October. But the U.S. economy is still more than 4 million jobs short of where it was in February last year.
Gabon is “last stronghold” of endangered African forest elephants
PONGARA NATIONAL PARK, Gabon — Loss of habitat and poaching have made African forest elephants a critically endangered species. Yet the dense forests of sparsely populated Gabon in the Congo River Basin remain a “last stronghold” of the magnificent creatures, according to new research that concluded the population is much higher than previous estimates.
Counting forest elephants is a far bigger challenge than surveying plains-dwelling savanna elephants from the air. It takes difficult and dirty scientific work that doesn’t involve laying eyes on the elusive animals that flee at the slightest whiff of human scent.
Instead, researchers have been trekking for years through dense undergrowth collecting dung from Gabon’s forest elephants and analyzing the DNA from thousands of samples to determine the number of individual elephants in each plot of land examined.
Now the survey by the New York-based Wildlife Conservation Society and the National Parks of Gabon, released Thursday, has concluded that the central African country of about 2.3 million people harbors about 95,000 forest elephants.
Previous estimates put the population at 50,000 to 60,000 — or about 60% of the world’s remaining African forest elephants.
Herds have nearly been decimated elsewhere in the region Gabon shares with conflict-ridden countries such as Cameroon, Congo and Central African Republic, according to researchers.
Central Africa has the largest number of forest elephants in the world, although figures have fallen by more than 86% over a 31-year period, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which cites increasing threats of poaching and habitat loss.
The latest new survey in Gabon is the “first nationwide DNA-based assessment of a free-ranging large mammal in Africa,” according to the researchers. The technology is also being used to count elephants and tigers in India.
“Gabon is quite unique, certainly for forest elephants. But actually across Africa where elephants occur, it’s very unique in that … what we call potential elephant habitat pretty much covers the entire country,” said Emma Stokes, the WCS Africa regional director.
“We found elephants were distributed across almost 90% of the total surface area of the country,” she said. “And you know, Gabon has forest cover of up to 88% of the country. That’s very unusual.”
In Gabon, tourists may still see some elephants on the beaches and coastal forests of the Atlantic coast. But, unlike their bigger savanna cousins that roam the plains of southern Africa in abundance, most forest elephants live in dense forests so counting them is painstaking work.
The solution: Trail their dung for genetic material. For three years, research teams would spend a month in the bush, walking 12 kilometers (about 7 miles) a day seeking elephant fecal samples, breaking only for a week at a time.
The team trudged through patches of savanna, thickets, densely wooded wetlands and rivers following elephant tracks marked by broken tree branches, old dung piles and footprints, looking for fresh dung.
“We got some dung here,” Fabrice Menzeme, a ranger, shouted after walking for about three kilometers (1.8 miles) in Pongara National Park on the Atlantic coast during fieldwork in 2020. Animated team members rushed in. Upon closer inspection, disappointment followed. The dung was more than a day old.
Researchers want the dung “steaming fresh,” Stokes said. “So, it’s warm, it’s fresh, it has a sheen to it. And the idea is to take the outer surface of that dung pile; a very small amount is needed in purpose-built tubes that are taken out by the field teams.”
The fecal swabs were put into small test tubes and taken to a government wildlife genetic analysis laboratory in the capital, Libreville, where scientists extracted DNA from about 2,500 samples collected countrywide.
Extracting DNA from dung samples is “a bit like a cooking recipe, following several steps” to remove vegetation and seeds arising from elephants’ diet or bacteria or organisms that develop on the dung, said Stéphanie Bourgeois, a research scientist with the parks agency and co-author of the research paper. “That’s why you have to clean them and try to purify your DNA before you do your analysis.”
“DNA is unique for every individual, the same for humans as it is for elephants. So DNA is just a tool to help us identify individuals and the number of times we sample each of these individuals,” Bourgeois said at the laboratory. “We use a complex statistical model and from this we estimate the number of elephants that are in the area we sampled.”
This is Gabon’s first nationwide elephant census in 30 years. Only 14% of the elephant habitat in the country had been surveyed in the last decade, according to researchers. Previous surveys relied on dung counts, which can be more expensive, more difficult and less reliable than DNA sampling on large-scale surveys, they said.
“This is an exciting paper because it substantially raises the population estimates of forest elephants in Gabon and establishes a new, rigorous country-level monitoring methodology,” said John Poulsen, associate professor of tropical ecology at Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment, who was not involved in the research.
“At the same time,” Poulsen said, “the government of Gabon now has an enormous responsibility for conserving forest elephants in the face of poaching, and especially human-elephant conflict and crop-raiding.”
About 65% to 70% percent of all African forest elephants surviving today live in Gabon, according to Lee White, Gabon’s minister of water and forests.
“That’s an indication of the fact that Gabon has resisted the slaughter and the tragedy that has played out in the countries around Gabon,” said White.
Conservation efforts include massive public awareness campaigns and efforts to deter cross-border poachers.
“You see it around Africa. Countries that have lost their elephants, have lost control of their natural resources, have often actually lost control of their countries,” White said. “The countries that have almost no elephants have been through civil wars and are much less stable than the countries that have preserved their elephants.”
Still, the minister said, Gabon is facing elephant problems of its own in addition to cross-border poaching for ivory, which he says has declined since China banned ivory imports.
One big problem, he said in an interview at the recent climate conference in Glasgow, is human-elephant conflicts that kill about 10 people a year. “When I go into rural Gabon, I get a lot of angry people who are screaming at me because the elephants have eaten their crops and, tragically, even occasionally have killed their relatives.”
One reason elephants are raiding village crops, White said, may be that global warming has dramatically reduced the abundance of forest fruit over the past 40 years. “So, it looks like climate change is starting to impact the forest,” he said. “And that means the elephants are hungry.”
The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
NHL Betting – Everything You Need to Know 2021
When it comes to NHL betting, this is still a sport that’s drawing very little attention. If there was a Mount Rushmore of popular sports to bet on, then the NHL would be looking up from the ground at four other major sports.
NHL betting is starting to grow though, and it’s best that you learn about hockey betting before it really starts to take off. This is a fast-paced sport that is played by men who drive the prices of dental insurance, and NHL betting is starting to move in that direction as well.
Most popular Sportsbooks for NHL betting that we tested:
So what exactly is it that you need to know about NHL betting before you’re able to start winning some money? Grab a seat in your most comfortable chair and read on to find out how to score more on NHL betting than Wayne Gretzky scored on opponents.
How to Place Successful Bets on the NHL
If you’ve ever heard, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take,” then you are familiar with the first step to place a successful bet on the NHL, and you’ve come across a second reference to Gretzky in this guide to NHL betting. This NHL betting guide will attempt to give you a hockey assist to set you down the right path, but it’s really all up to you at that point.
The first step to being successful when betting on the NHL is doing research, research, and even more research. Just as the Colorado Avalanche put together a scouting report for their opponents, you must also do some scouting before making a bet.
Sure, doing research is boring and can be a nightmare, but losing your entire bankroll because you’re not prepared is a reality you don’t want to deal with. Not only do you need to research, but you also need to know how NHL betting works and which NHL betting markets are available.
This is where we come in and we will provide better coaching than the legendary hockey coach, Scotty Bowman. You think you are ready to learn more about NHL betting?
NHL Betting Markets
Before strapping on the gear and taking the ice, you must first know how to skate. Similarly, you must first understand the different NHL betting markets that are available before you start placing some wagers.
We’ll use the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild as examples to help explain some of the most popular betting markets. Of course, it’ll be the Avalanche that are the favorites against the lowly Wild.
Having this knowledge will have you on the power play and ready to score some winning bets at the betting site of your choosing.
NHL Moneyline bets
If you’re just getting into NHL hockey betting then your first step should be a moneyline bet. This is the easiest bet to make, and it’s also the easiest betting type to explain and understand.
With a moneyline bet, you’re simply placing a bet on which team will win the game. If that team is victorious then you can also pop some champagne and celebrate your win.
- Colorado Avalanche -160
- Minnesota Wild +140
In the situation above, it would take a $160 bet on the Avalanche to win $100, while a $100 bet on the Wild would result in a win of $140. Of course, winning the bet is ultimately more important than the payout, but it’s something to keep in mind when making a moneyline bet.
NHL Spread betting / Puck Lines betting
“Betting against the spread” is as common of a phrase in the sports betting industry as “icing the puck” is in hockey. When it comes to NHL betting on the spread, it looks and acts a bit differently.
Instead of a spread, it’s known as a puck line in the NHL, and it’s almost always set at 1.5 goals either way. This puck line is how many goals a team would have to win by or lose by for the bet to hit.
- Colorado Avalanche -1.5
- Minnesota Wild +1.5
Not only do the Avalanche need to beat the Wild, but they need to win the game by at least two goals to be the right selection. The Wild, while still losing, can simply keep the deficit to just one goal to make them the right team to bet on.
Pulling the goalie is always fun for hockey fans, but it can be a nightmare for you if you’re taking the 1.5 goals on the puckline.
NHL Prop Betting
If you’re someone that likes to live on the wild side a bit, then perhaps prop betting is the right choice for you. NHL prop betting is an area that continues to grow and expand, especially at sportsbooks such as Betway and BetMGM.
There are two kinds of NHL prop bets: skill and fun. You can also find prop betting options for both individual players and for teams.
Prop betting typically doesn’t have anything to do with the outcome of the game, but rather on things that’ll take place within a game. The most famous prop bet of them all is on the coin flip for crying out loud!
Prop betting options will come around more often during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and each sportsbook will do things a bit differently here. If you’re making a “fun” prop bet then you better hope you have more luck than the Arizona Coyotes have had finding a goalie.
Here are some examples of prop bets that you might be able to find:
- Over/Under 2.5 total points for Nathan MacKinnon
- Will the Colorado Avalanche record at least one power play goal
- Over/Under 6.5 total penalties in the Avalanche/Wild game
- Will the zamboni break down in between periods (we told you these are random)?
NHL Totals
There traditionally isn’t a ton of scoring being done in the NHL, but you can still make a wager on the total number of goals being scored. This betting market is sometimes referred to as an over/under, because those are your only two options.
This is a bet that doesn’t require you to pick which team will win the game, and that can take some pressure off. You still have to make a sound choice to win this bet, but it’s entirely different than the first two markets discussed.
Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild
Over/Under 5.5 Goals
If the Avs and Wild combine for at least six goals then the over would be the right play. If the offenses take a night off and five or fewer goals are scored then betting the under would win.
NHL Parlay bets
If you’re looking to win big and feel like Floyd “Money” Mayweather then you need to look into parlay betting. It should also be noted that sportsbooks encourage this form of wagering because bettors tend to get carried away at times.
A parlay bet is a “combination” wager and you’re in complete control. You’re able to add many different “legs” or bets to the parlay, and it makes the potential payout larger with each leg that you add.
Of course, there is also a catch as adding each leg also increases the risk of losing that parlay. Unless you are getting some parlay insurance from sites such as Betway and BetMGM. Then you have to hit each leg to win.
This is the ultimate go-big-or-go-home wager.
NHL Live betting
Hockey is a fun sport to watch because it’s played at such a fast pace, and NHL live betting falls right in line with that. Live NHL betting is an experience unlike any other, and there’s a rush that is felt when making these bets.
Live betting odds are available on nearly all of the options discussed above, but you don’t have much time to think before making a decision. If you’re someone that tends to overthink things then this might not be the right betting option for you.
NHL Betting Strategy
When you’re looking to put together an NHL betting strategy, there are a number of different ways to go. These strategies can start out small and then get more complex and complicated over time.
The best NHL betting strategy to use is to start small and then go up from there. You can’t jump on the ice if you don’t know how to skate, and you can’t start winning bets until you spend some time getting settled.
Another betting strategy to use is to set a unit size and use that same unit for all of your bets. A “unit” is the amount of money that you’re willing to wager, and it should fall in line with your overall bankroll management plan.
So now the question is, how many different times can you use an NHL betting strategy during the NHL season?
NHL Schedule
After making some changes to the regular season schedule in 2020-21, the NHL has returned to a normal schedule for the 2021-22 season. Each team plays an 82-game schedule, which might be about 30 games too long for a team that can’t seem to find a win.
There are a total of 1,312 regular season NHL games, and the season stretches from October through April. If that’s enough time to get your NHL betting going, we don’t know what is. For teams such as the Colorado Avalanche, this is just a tune-up for the real fun in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Eight teams from each conference then advance to the playoffs, which presents even more NHL betting opportunities online. If you’ve ever seen how cool it looks when players drink out of the Stanley Cup then you know why teams fight so hard to reach the postseason.
Each round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is a best-of-seven format, with the final two teams ultimately meeting up in the Finals. The Stanley Cup is traditionally awarded in June, just as most of the country is heading for a beach.
Now that you have a better idea of how the schedule works, you are probably wondering how to find the best NHL picks? That answer is coming up quicker than you can say, “Zamboni machine.”
Where to Find the Best NHL Picks?
You might think that simply doing a quick Google search is the best way to find NHL betting picks, but you couldn’t be more wrong. There are two places to look when you want to find NHL picks, and both sites will have a full slate of picks each day.
The Denver Post and Betting.com will both have these picks available to you, and no, the Colorado Avalanche won’t be picked to win every single night. Both of these sites know their hockey though, and you’d be a fool to look elsewhere.
Doing your own research is important as well, but you also want to compare your picks to the “experts.” Let’s face it, you can use all of the help you can get.
NHL Odds comparison and Live odds
Before you make any bet on an NHL game you first need to “shop around” and do an NHL odds comparison at several different sportsbooks. Even though you typically won’t find a huge disparity in the odds, every little bit can help when betting on the NHL.
Unfortunately, this isn’t really an option when you are live betting as there just isn’t enough time. These odds are posted in real-time, and the odds can change depending on what takes place in the game.
NHL Expert Predictions
Stop me if you have heard this before, but the Colorado Avalanche are the betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season. It’s deja vu all over again as Yogi Berra would say, but at some point, the Avalanche have to cash in.
The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the title two straight years in a row, and the Vegas Golden Knights are always in contention. Colorado should have another great regular season, but they have to find a way to deliver in the postseason.
This year just feels like the perfect year for Colorado to cash in and win the Stanley Cup. Tampa Bay can’t win the title every year, and that will open up a new spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Avalanche against the Florida Panthers feels like the correct pick to meet up in the Stanley Cup Finals. The streak will finally end for the Avalanche as they win the title.
Conclusion
The Denver Post and Betting.com are two of the best sources to find terrific hockey picks before visiting a site such as DraftKings and FanDuel to make your wagers. Sportsbooks are starting to offer new and exciting ways to bet on hockey, and those were all covered earlier in this review.
The Colorado Avalanche are one of the teams helping to make this sport popular, but we are even hoping to help fans of the hated Vegas Golden Knights. There are some great betting opportunities available when it comes to hockey, especially if you put together a sound strategy.
Don’t let the ice melt before you get to the mobile betting app and place your first NHL bet. Use the information from this NHL review and take your best (slap)shot at the sportsbook.
Gambling involves risk. Please only gamble with funds that you can comfortably afford to lose. Whilst we do our utmost to offer good advice and information we cannot be held responsible for any loss that maybe be incurred as a result of gambling. We do our best to make sure all the information that we provide on this site is correct. However, from time to time mistakes will be made and we will not be held liable. Please check any stats or information if you are unsure how accurate they are.
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post's preparation.
This sponsored content article is governed by our Online Gambling Content Disclaimer (the "Disclaimer") available here (or at the following URL: https://www.denverpost.com/online-gambling-content-disclaimer), and this sponsored content article constitutes "Gaming Content" as that term is defined in the Disclaimer. Among other things, the Disclaimer governs your access to, and use of, this Gaming Content. By accessing and using this Gaming Content, you expressly agree to the terms and conditions of the Disclaimer. The entire Disclaimer is incorporated herein by this reference. We strongly encourage you to please read the entire Disclaimer carefully.
