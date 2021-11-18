NHL Picks and Parlays by Our Experts 2021

In NHL betting, there are tons of games available for betting, along with futures bets that make wagering on the sport a full-year experience. But before you start locking your wagers, you should know as much as you can to maximize your chances of winning your hockey wagers.

By the end of this guide to making NHL picks, you should know about everything you need to know to win money and feel like you just etched your name on the Stanley Cup.

With this guide, we’ll show you what you need to do to make the more successful picks, strategies for betting with our NHL tips, and teach what types of bets you can make. And don’t worry, you don’t need to know how to skate to put any of our advice to good use. Here are the top betting sites that provide NHL games:

How Do We Get the Best NHL Picks Possible?

In the NHL, smart picks can come in a lot of different forms. All bettors have different strengths and preferences with betting markets that they target and teams they follow closely. But one thing all of the best NHL picks have in common is the fact that they are well researched and are made with the intention of getting value compared to the closing betting line.

Just like you wouldn’t go into a final exam without studying in a class you cared about passing, your expectations on a bet you did not research would be lower than they would be if you did some research on the same bet.

Researching statistics, scheduling quirks, injuries and other factors can help bettors understand why a betting line is what it is and can help bettors determine where the line should be relative to the actual numbers.

Seasoned bettors also understand the importance of placing bets with the intention of beating the closing line. If you feel like the current moneyline ahead of a hockey game should be further in the favor of one team or another, betting on that team early would help you get value against the closing number in the event that the line does eventually move to meet your expectations.

The ultimate goal of sports gambling is to win bets and not to beat the closing line. That will remain the case until landlords and mortgage lenders start accepting closing line value as payment for housing. But bettors who beat the closing line and do their research will have a better chance of winning long-term than those who do neither of those things.

What is the Best Way to Wager Using Professional NHL Picks?

The best way to wager on hockey or on sports in general is to bet the same amount on each wager you place. Even with the best NHL picks, bettors could cost themselves money by wagering an uneven amount on different picks, as a bet isn’t guaranteed to win even if you wager more on it and feel more confident in it. Bankroll management is often just as important as being able to identify and pick winning bets.

In a similar vein, never chasing losses is important if you want to use professional NHL picks to make a profit. If you lose a bet, you should simply trust your system and wait until the next game worthy of a bet. Adding additional bets after suffering a loss or wagering more money than usual after a loss is a recipe for a bankroll that will be lighter than it would be if you stayed disciplined.

Finally, you need to be willing to bet on favorites or underdogs when betting on hockey. There are times where favorites should be more heavily favored in the betting marketplace, or times where underdogs should be closer to even odds if not favored. With the goal being to get as much value as possible for each bet, you need to be able to cast aside any preconceived notions and place bets on either side when necessary.

Moneyline NHL Picks

A lot of the free picks NHL fans like you will see are moneyline picks. Moneyline picks are the easiest to comprehend in hockey, in that they ask you to simply pick which side is going to win by the time a hockey game is completed. Depending on the market being wagered on, moneyline bets in hockey could include overtime or only include regulation and feature a tie as a third option.

In moneyline betting, you have to risk more on the favorite to win your desired profit than you do when betting on the underdog. For example, let’s say that the Colorado Avalanche are a -150 favorite over the Ottawa Senators, who come in at +125 odds. In that example, you would need to bet $150 to win $100 on the Avalanche, while a $100 bet on the Senators would yield $125.

Of course, there’s a reason that the teams that are favored are in that position and in a position where you need to risk more to win with them. That reason is that the favorites are perceived to be a better team, or at least a better team given the current situational factors surrounding each side.

But hockey games can go either way regularly, with plenty of underdogs having a chance to win on a nightly basis. And this is why tracking NHL picks is so important.

NHL Picks This Week

When it comes to NHL picks for this week, there are plenty of games to look at. The league schedule is in full swing as the season is ongoing, with each team playing multiple times per week. As a result, you have plenty of games to choose from and we have plenty of NHL picks for you to look at and wager on as the NHL campaign continues.

NHL Picks Against the Spread

Betting on the NHL against the spread is known as puck line betting. In puck line betting, the favorite typically lays a goal and a half as a point spread, while underdogs get a goal and a half. That means that the favorite has to win by two goals or more to cover the puck line, while underdogs need to simply lose by a goal or win the game in order to cover.

The puck line is one of the more interesting betting markets in all of sports gambling, as it is one market with a result that is still in doubt at all times as long as a hockey game is within two goals down the stretch.

A big reason for this is the presence of the empty net, where the trailing team will pull its goalie in favor of an extra attacker in the final moments of a game. This can help the trailing team get back into a game, but also leaves them open to giving up empty net goals.

When betting on the puckline, you have to consider how often teams are able to score in empty net situations or how often they allow goals in empty net situations. With how much leverage those situations carry at the end of games, you should check the NHL picks at Betting.com in advance which teams are the most likely to improve their results through empty nets and which are in the most danger of coming up short when the horn sounds.

Best NHL Picks for the Season

Throughout the season, you will be able to find the best NHL picks here, as we offer predictions from before the first puck drop all the way to the final horn of the Stanley Cup Final. Our expert picks will span single game bets like puck lines and totals, but will also spotlight some futures bets worth taking a flyer on. With futures bets spanning the entire season, those bets can give you more bang for your buck given how long those bets last.

Among the futures bets we cover each year with our NHL picks are team-based futures such as which team will win each division, conference and the Stanley Cup Final. We also take a look at which side will win the Presidents’ Trophy, which is awarded to the team with the best regular season record each year. We will also give you insight as to which players will win the major individual awards in the National Hockey League.

When it comes to individual awards, we look at major awards like the Hart Trophy for the MVP of the regular season and the Vezina Trophy that goes to the best goaltender.

We also handicap the races for the Calder Trophy for the best rookie of the season, the Rocket Richard Trophy for the top scorer, the Norris Trophy for the best defenseman, and the Jack Adams Award for the NHL’s coach of the year.

These individual NHL picks on prop bets are very difficult to predict early in the season since hockey players are always at risk of injuries.

NHL Playoffs Picks

When placing NHL futures, you need to remember that this is a sport where the favorite doesn’t always win. Unlike the NBA, where there are usually only a handful of teams that can win the Finals, the NHL is full of parody thanks to the sport itself consisting of supreme athletes sliding around on a sheet of ice while inflicting pain on one another.

Eastern Conference Playoff Teams

In the Eastern Conference, the two Florida teams are considered the favorites to win the East. The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning are at the top of the list of NHL odds to come out of the Eastern Conference, while the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes are not far behind them.

But teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers are all teams to look at in this market at double digit odds. Western Conference Playoff Teams

As for the West, the local Colorado Avalanche are the favorites to win the conference, with the Vegas Golden Knights right behind them looking to claim the conference crown. Further down the list, though, the Dallas Stars are a team that could surprise a lot of people this year as they appear to be moving in the right direction and could get hot at the right time to sneak through this loaded conference.

Stanley Cup

When picking a Stanley Cup champion, you have better odds on the favorites than you do on those teams to win their conference. This is because those teams have to win one additional series to win the title. Because of that, a team like the Edmonton Oilers is back in play as a solid bet, as they re-enter double-digit odds when you move from their conference championship price to their Stanley Cup championship price.

Conclusion

All in all, you have a lot to consider when making NHL predictions. But with our NHL picks and handicapping advice, you should have the tools you need to place winning bets and identify where winning bets exist elsewhere in the NHL betting marketplace. Just make sure to stay out of the penalty box. To help you make the best betting decisions we’ve also gathered for you the best sportsbooks available in Colorado:

