Connect with us

News

Nuggets’ Monte Morris improving amid leg injury: “I’ve definitely been playing through stuff”

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Nuggets defeat Pacers with Nikola Jokic serving one-game suspension
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The Nuggets’ infirmary report got slightly rosier on Wednesday.

Monte Morris, who’s been dealing with — and playing through — a nagging leg injury for a couple weeks, stayed after practice to get some extra shots up.

“Today was the first time I was able to do (player development) probably since the second Memphis game (on Nov. 3), so I haven’t even been able to do that,” Morris said. “I’ve been getting treatment and just playing in games. I’m starting to feel better. Been able to play without pain and stuff like that.”

Amid the discomfort, Morris has been settling into his role as the starting point guard. With Michael Porter Jr. (five games) and Will Barton (two) out due to back injuries, Morris has played a more aggressive brand of basketball, one in which the Nuggets (9-5) need him to hunt for his offense. Over the past five games, Morris’ offense has ticked up to an average of nearly 13 points per game on 49% shooting. In the last two, Morris has averaged 16 points.

“I’ve definitely been playing through stuff,” said Morris who prides himself on not missing any games.

The Nuggets might get some reinforcements heading into the first game of their Thursday-Friday back-to-back beginning with Philadelphia. Coach Michael Malone said Barton was trending towards probable after missing their last two games. He said Barton’s individual work on Wednesday looked promising.

As for Zeke Nnaji, who missed the Dallas loss with an ankle injury, Malone said he was likely doubtful. There was no update on Porter, whose back issues remain vague.

According to Malone, the Nuggets used Wednesday’s practice as a “mental” day given that they were coming off four games in six nights. He said fatigue was a factor in the team’s second-half drubbing in Dallas.

Green’s view: Early in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Mavericks, JaMychal Green got hooked by Mavs guard Frank Ntilikina on a rebound attempt. Numerous Mavs took exception after Green tossed the Dallas guard to the floor.

Both Green and Dorian Finney-Smith drew technical fouls for inciting the skirmish.

“I’m gonna start walking away,” Green said unconvincingly. “I’m losing too much money. It’s crazy. … Confrontation, it kind of excites me. It kind of turns me up in the game. For me, I love it.”

Green, who’s been at the center of several flare-ups this season, said he can’t help his reaction.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news [give_form id="136891"]
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Malik Willis to the Broncos? ESPN’s 2022 NFL mock draft has Liberty quarterback headed to Denver.

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Malik Willis to the Broncos? ESPN’s 2022 NFL mock draft has Liberty quarterback headed to Denver.
google news

It doesn’t feel like an NFL draft without speculation that the Broncos will select a quarterback in the first round.

In ESPN’s Jordan Reid’s initial 2022 mock draft, he has Denver selecting Liberty quarterback Malik Willis with the No. 14 overall pick.

“The term ‘boom or bust’ will be attached to Willis’ name frequently throughout the draft process, but the Broncos must address the one position that is holding its roster back from being a consistent AFC contender,” Reid writes. “Built like a tank in a 6-foot-1 frame, Willis has plenty of arm strength. He oozes athletic traits that evaluators love to see at the position. While the Auburn transfer has the ability to become an NFL starter, his consistency this season has been a roller-coaster experience, as he has thrown three picks in three different games.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

News

2 men set to be cleared in the 1965 killing of Malcolm X

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

2 men set to be cleared in the 1965 killing of Malcolm X
google news

NEW YORK — Two of the three men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared Thursday after insisting on their innocence since the 1965 killing of one of the United States’ most formidable fighters for civil rights, their lawyers and Manhattan’s top prosecutor said Wednesday.

A nearly two-year-long re-investigation found that authorities withheld evidence favorable to the defense in the trial of Muhammad Aziz, now 83, and the late Khalil Islam, said their attorneys, the Innocence Project and civil rights lawyer David Shanies.

“The assassination of Malcolm X was a historic event that demanded a scrupulous investigation and prosecution but, instead, produced one of the most blatant miscarriages of justice that I have ever seen,” Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck said in a statement.

Vance later tweeted that his office would join the men’s attorneys in asking a judge Thursday to toss out the convictions.

“These men did not get the justice that they deserved,” District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told The New York Times, which first reported on the developments.

One of the civil rights era’s most controversial and compelling figures, Malcolm X rose to fame as the Nation of Islam’s chief spokesperson, proclaiming the Black Muslim organization’s message at the time: racial separatism as a road to self-actualization. He famously urged Black people to claim civil rights “by any means necessary” and referred to white people as “blue-eyed devils,” and he later denounced racism.

About a year before his death, he split from the Nation of Islam and later made a pilgrimage to Mecca, returning with a new view of the potential for racial unity. Some in the Nation of Islam saw him as a traitor.

At age 39, he was gunned down as he began a speech in Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965.

Aziz, Islam and a third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim — also known as Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan — were convicted of murder in March 1966 and sentenced to life in prison.

Hagan said he was one of three gunmen who shot Malcolm X, but he testified that neither Aziz nor Islam was involved. The two, then known as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, maintained throughout that they were innocent and offered alibis at their 1966 trial. No physical evidence linked them to the crime.

“Thomas 15 Johnson and Norman 3X Butler had nothing to do with this crime whatsoever,” Hagan said in a sworn statement in 1977.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

News

Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations jump again, on track to exceed 2020 peak

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Colorado could move to “crisis standards of care” because of COVID surge. What does that mean?
google news

Colorado’s weekend decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations didn’t last, with nearly 100 more people hospitalized on Wednesday than Monday.

“I wish I had better news to report on the hospitalization front,” Scott Bookman, the state’s COVID-19 incident commander, said on a press call Wednesday, before announcing 1,526 people were receiving hospital care for the virus. The last time Colorado saw more people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 was Dec. 11.

Hospitalizations had dropped from 1,476 on Friday to 1,431 on Monday, before losing much of that ground again on Tuesday. More than 80% of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 aren’t fully vaccinated.

The fall 2020 wave had peaked on Dec. 1, when 1,847 people were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19. Projections show Colorado could exceed that level and possibly run out of hospital beds by the end of December.

“We still seem to be heading very much in that direction,” Bookman said.

New COVID-19 cases appear to have somewhat leveled out in the last week, but it’s likely at least part of that change came from delays in data reporting, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said. The percentage of tests coming back positive also dropped slightly, though it’s still nearly double the state’s 5% goal.

“The overall trajectory continues to be an upward trajectory,” she said.

Unvaccinated people are about four times more likely to test positive than fully vaccinated people, Herlihy said. After adjusting for age differences between the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, those who haven’t completed their primary shot series are about 10 times as likely to be hospitalized and 14 times as likely to die, she said.

Spread of the virus continues to be highest in children between 5 and 11, the group that recently became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, followed by the adult population, Herlihy said. The youngest children continue to have the lowest rates of new cases.

Nationwide, cases are rising again after dropping throughout October, and hospitalizations have stabilized at about 47,000 after falling for weeks. Deaths, which lag behind hospitalizations by at least two weeks, are still falling.

Evidence is growing that immunity wanes in the months after vaccination or infection, so it’s a good idea to get a booster shot, Herlihy said.

Last week, Colorado became the first state to expand eligibility for boosters to anyone who had their last shot at least six months ago. (People who received the Johnson & Johnson shot are eligible after only two months.) Arkansas, California, New Mexico and New York City have followed suit, and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to expand its booster authorization to all adults as soon as Thursday, according to The New York Times. If the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concurs, as expected, anyone at least six months out from their last shot could get another starting this weekend, regardless of where they live.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Trending