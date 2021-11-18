HEALTH
Nutrition Vs Junk Food For Kids
Parents and adults are given the responsibility of teaching children good eating habits. The first step in teaching them is by eating healthy. A child mimics adult behavior they see. If the adult influence in their young lives is eating vegetables and whole grains and enjoying them, this increases the chance the child will also want to eat these foods.
Children need essential vitamins and minerals in their daily diets to ensure healthy growth. Vitamin D, Calcium, Iron and Zinc are all important. They ensure a child will have healthy bones and growth patterns.
Another concern with children and nutrition is childhood obesity. With the availability of bad food choices surrounding them it is a growing issue in developed countries. The number one vegetable choice for children is the french fry. Teaching our kids to eat healthy is important in raising a healthy generation. Children who make bad choices and become obese may encounter many health issues while growing up and into adulthood.
Have your child help with the menu. Children who play an active role in making the decisions on healthy food choices will more willingly eat healthy. Explain to them the benefits of healthy eating in terms they can understand. Children are intelligent. They want more than candy is bad for you. Explain to them the importance of nutrition and their growing bodies on a level they can grasp.
Do not totally outlaw unhealthy food. We all know when things are forbidden they are desired even more. We need to teach our children moderation. Eating healthy can be a huge source of frustration if we let it escalate to that point. Some parents think they can’t turn their child’s unhealthy eating around. Balance is key. If you start slowly, and address one meal at a time, utilizing the suggestions above, healthier eating patterns can be established in a short time.
Get your children out and get them active. A child exposed to sunshine ten to fifteen minutes several times a week will get a source of Vitamin D that is important to bone and teeth health. Keeping them active on a regular basis also helps them maintain a healthy weight.
We are all concerned our children do not get the proper amount of minerals and vitamins. Even if they are eating a well rounded diet with varied foods and limited junk food, we still worry. Talk to your health care provider. Many times they will recommend the child take supplements. Food supplements will make certain your child gets the recommended daily allowance of nutrients the AAP, American Association of Pediatrics recommend.
The health of our growing children should be a priority. That they receive the daily nutrients they need for strong bodies and minds is key to raising healthy kids. Teach them to try different foods. Lead by example and eat health foods yourself. Limit the junk food and fast foods consumed, and watch liquids that contain sugar as these are liquid calories and many have very little if any nutrition.
Get involved in your child’s food choices. As they get older they will make more of these decisions on their own. Giving them a strong foundation to make the right choices can help make a dramatic difference in the health they enjoy as they grow.
Alcoholic Losers Or Victims of Innocence?
The explanation that follows is not meant in any way to mock or jab the real alcoholic. Although the language used is blunt, it is written with words which best portray the common characteristics of an everyday drunk. Because alcoholism is often referred to as the disease of denial, active alcoholics would find it difficult to find words to explain or even acknowledge their illness. Hopefully, this accurate assessment will help some problem drinkers identify the severity of their malady.
So powerful is its grip on the victim, the alcoholic mind manages to convince drunks the world over that they need the ‘high’ in order to function! Furthermore, a typical drunk has such a warped psyche that they believe there is nothing in their life today that sustained sobriety can possibly make better. More often than not, the one with the drinking problem not only turns his or her life upside-down, but they have a tendency to drag anyone who’s close to them into their pitiable turmoil too.
The world of a chronic alcoholic is one of rampant self. Most display self centred, self seeking egotistical behaviour more often than not! Many say that these folks are nothing more than the alcoholic losers of the twenty first century! Weak willed souls who have given up on life and who live only for the bottle. Others with more compassion would say they are simply lost victims of innocence. Ill-fated individuals who have fallen prey to a fatal disease.
Whatever other people’s views are on the alcoholic, the problem today is so great that just about everyone on the planet knows someone, or knows of someone, who has major issues with drink. It’s simply one of mankind’s modern day curses. Alcoholics are riddled with inferiority, even though they themselves may not know it. Most have a negative image of themselves, which probably explains why they’re always on the defensive and at wars with the world. Nothing is ever their fault! Everything would be just fine if only the world would leave them alone and agree with everything they say!
Alcoholic Losers Love to Gossip!
Alcoholic types love to gossip too. So long as they are focusing on the faults of others, they don’t have to work on their own shortcomings. It’s a common trait of drunks to ignore their own misgivings by zooming in on the seeming inadequacies of anyone but themselves. Often referred to as egomaniacs with inferiority complexes, the stereotypical alcoholic is self-centred to the extreme and become impossible to be around, let alone live with. In the mind of a true alcoholic, nothing is ever their fault!
Alcoholic Losers Love to Resent!
According to Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), one of the biggest problems their members face is that of resentment. It is said that resentments destroy more alcoholics than any other cause. The reason they resent so much is, once again, to focus on the defects of others so that they don’t have to look at their own faults. Their mind is often twisted to such an extent that they find it impossible to separate the false from the real. A life filled with resentment and loathing can never be productive and fruitful.
There is a solution!
After reading the above, you might think that the everyday alcoholic is destined to a life of unequalled misery and an early grave. Some reading this might also think that the term ‘loser’ is a little harsh, but is it? Loosely translated, loser simply means a person with a record of failing. If trashing your god given life and making the lives of those around you a misery isn’t classed as failing, then pray tell what is? The good news is that it doesn’t have to be this way. Many alcoholics can and do recover from their once seemingly helpless condition of body and mind, but only when they throw in the towel and admit to their problem with booze.
Above are just some of the common character defects of a typical drunk, but there are many more. Alcoholics are not necessarily born as awful people. They didn’t ask to be this way, but once in the grip of king alcohol, they get caught in a downward spiral and over time emerge with distorted minds. About 1 in 10 people are said to be alcoholic or borderline alcoholic, but many started out just like everyone else, as moderate, temperate, social drinkers. For some reason, some of us end up in the grip of what is recognised as a progressive illness. A condition which only gets worse over time if left untreated!
The alcoholic who is able to put aside that false pride and reach out for help when life becomes totally unmanageable, is indeed the lucky one. Talk to many ‘recovering’ alcoholics, and most are brimming with gratitude. They have managed to untangle their minds and gone on to live a life beyond their wildest dreams. Those who are able to stop and stay stopped have transformed their attitude and outlook on life from one of darkness and discord, to one of light and relative harmony.
World Class Hospitals in Dakar, Senegal
Dakar is the capital and largest city of Senegal and homes National Assembly of Senegal. Dakar, located on the western edge of Africa is a major regional port and also a well-known commercial and administrative center. Dakar is a member of the Organization of World Heritage Cities. Dakar was the finishing point of the famous Dakar Rally (‘Paris to Dakar Rally’) up to year 2009.
Dakar has a number of hospitals in both public and private sectors. Nevertheless, health care centers of global standard with modern facilities are not so common in the city. Still some of the leading hospitals in Dakar are well equipped and offer good quality health service.
This is a note on some of the popular hospitals in Dakar.
The Principal hospital is the oldest and most popular public hospital in Dakar and is located at 1, Avenue Nelson Mandela, Dakar. This huge hospital established by the French Empire in 1890 belongs to the Great Colonial Hospitals, the world famous network of hospitals in former French colonies. The hospital which was operated by the Colonial Health Service with the help of French government has a small beginning as a military hospital and then, after more than a century of existence, developed in to an internationally renowned modern hospital that offers best and cost effective health care service to a very large number of native and foreign people. They have also established a second general hospital in Dakar named Le Dantec Hospital with more than thousand beds in 1912.The hospital offers modern medical service in all major disciplines and employs eminent doctors including some famous French doctors. The hospital has all sophisticated medical equipment and is keen to keep international standard in all their operations. The dense vegetation and tropical gardens around the hospital as well as the comfortable rooms provide a very pleasant stay for the patients. This famous research and training center has a separate school for nurses and midwives in the same campus. Tel. (+221) 33 839-5050. Emergency Services Tel.: 839 5050 Ext. 5294
Clinique du Cap is one of the major private hospitals in Senegal and the hospital is situated at Avenue Pasteur, near old Palais de Justice. B.P. 583. Dakar. This excellent hospital offers high quality clinical, diagnostic and surgical service in all major areas of medicine like departments of general medicine, cardiology, neurology, ophthalmology, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, dermatology, orthopedics, trauma, respiratory allergy, anesthesia, urology, rheumatology, proctology, radiology, plastic and reconstructive surgery and oto-rhino-laryngology. The hospital is well equipped with four operating rooms, maternity unit with modern facilities, pediatric and neonatology unit with various incubators, Intensive Care Units and special adult ICU. Their general biology laboratory and reproductive biology laboratory provide service in hematology, immunology, bacteriology, biochemistry, parasitology, hormonology, cytology and Vitro Fertilization (IVF).The hospital has all sophisticated medical equipment needed to deliver effective health care which includes medical imaging unit, dental X-ray device, two mammography, three mobile X-ray, a bone densitometry unit, an apparatus color doppler ultrasound, a helical CT.,two image intensifiers for surgery and MRI magnetic imaging unit. Clinique du Cap offers excellent accommodation in spacious and air-conditioned rooms as well as various delicious dishes. Special Deluxe (VIP) rooms are also there. Their urgent medical assistance service (S.A.M.U) is also remarkable with fully equipped ambulance and modern devices like cardio scope, respirator and pulse oximetry.. Tel. (+221) 33 889-0202
Clinique de la Madeleine is another renowned hospital in the city that offers quality health care service of global standard. This seven-floor multidisciplinary hospital is situated at 18, Ave. Des Jambaars, Dakar. This modern private hospital has 70 beds provided in 50 air-conditioned and comfortable rooms. In these 35 rooms are single, five are suites and 12 are two bedded rooms. Clinique de la Madeleine offers effective diagnostic, clinical and preventive medical service in all major departments of medicine and their well equipped Department of Surgery with two operating theaters and one post-operation observation room provides service in areas like emergency surgery, elective surgery and plastic surgery. Eminent psychologists, dieticians, speech therapists and osteopaths are also practicing in the hospital. The operation theaters and allied rooms are equipped in accordance with the recommendations of the SFAR and perform 720-800 regular and emergency operations annually, of which 30-40 % are laparoscopic. The hospital has modern ICUs and 3 delivery rooms where about 1,000 deliveries are conducted each year. Their pediatric unit is also noteworthy with various types of incubators and intensive phototherapy lamp, all manufactured by the MEDIPREMA. The Laboratory of Clinique de la Madeleine is remarkable with excellent service in hematology, biochemistry, serology, and bacteriology. The hospital has discovery room, radiology unit and hemodialysis unit. Clinique de la Madeleine is well known for using the latest medical technology and possesses all modern medical equipment ike cardiac and vascular ultrasound Doppler, Holter ECG and Holter blood pressure, a helical CT, an MRI, stress test echo Doppler, ultrasound endoscopy, scanner etc. Tel (+221).33 821 9470/ (+221) 33 821 9476
Brain Cancer Cases on the Rise World Wide
Most people don’t know a lot about brain cancer, although I am sure everyone will admit they don’t want anything to do with it. Unfortunately, brain cancers are on the rise world-wide and there are many reasons for this. It is a very serious problem and challenge for the future of humanity – not only for the inflicted but also due to the severe challenges it causes with health-care costs and family issues.
Did you know in places like Japan and other Asian nations that brain cancers are severely on the rise? It’s true. But this is not the only place where there are problems, problems which are getting worse. Indeed, I’d like to take this opportunity to get you to think about brain cancers, and some of the causes and what we can all do to help. Let’s talk about this topic, one which no one really wants to discuss.
In Asian countries the populations have always eaten lots of fish, but due to pollution in the oceans, the fish have plastics inside of them, and toxins like mercury for instance. This is causing a terrible problem and this is why brain cancers are way up in these nations. Although there is a lot of data in Japan on this, other nations have been slow to notice the rise or attribute it to the pollution problem – worse, the very nations which do the most polluting, don’t even realize it’s killing their population and causing cancer.
And, it’s not just in Asia, the Pacific Islanders and Polynesians never had a problem with cancers of the brain, but now they do. Indeed, much of the fish bought, sold, and shipped world-wide comes from polluted oceans, meaning they are not alone by any means, it’s something very serious for US populations too.
We need the Omega 3 in our diets, but the toxic fish seem to be part of that trade off, one we really can’t afford at all. Still, even without the problem with the fish there is yet, an even more serious issue which needs to be addressed. Can you guess what that is?
If you guessed “frequency pollution” you guessed right. Our cell phones although low-wattage are a contributor to brain cancers show Swiss Studies and Research. Unfortunately, the public is ill-informed on this. Luckily the wattage of current cell-phone technology is a lot less than it was, which is a start and that helps tremendously.
However, what about all the WiFi systems, and mobile electronics these days? Yes, all potential contributors, and just these two reasons alone are why we will continue to see more brain cancers in the future. I hope you will please consider all this and do your own research to verify what I’ve said here today.
