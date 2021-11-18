NYC sanitation workers suspended without pay for submitting fake vaccine cards

Dozens of NYC sanitation workers have been suspended without pay for three weeks for submitting falsified vaccination cards.
The sanitation workers submitted the vaccine cards in compliance with the Biden administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates.
The cards verified that the workers received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, ABC News reports.
New York City’s Sanitation Department followed up on the validity of the vaccine cards which were all issued by the same southern Brooklyn CVS store.
The department discovered that CVS stopped administering single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines in May.
“These are very concerning allegations and we take them very seriously,” Sanitation Department spokesman Joshua Goodman told ABC News. “Getting vaccinated is important to public health, and we do not tolerate anyone faking something that is a requirement of city employment.”
“Anyone found to have faked their vaccination will be suspended without pay,” Goodman added.
According to ABC NYC affiliate WABC, over 87% of the department’s roughly 10,000 employees are either fully or partially vaccinated.
On Nov. 18, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated 21 years of marriage, and he posted a touching tribute for her on Instagram in honor of the occasion.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have beaten the Hollywood odds and hit the 20+ year stretch of marriage. The lovebirds tied the knot on Nov. 18, 2000, which means that they celebrated their 21st anniversary on Nov. 18 of this year. Michael took to Instagram on the early hours of the morning to share a video tribute to his wife, which you can see here. The montage features photos of them on their wedding day and then through the years. From red carpets to personal photos, the footage gives a true glimpse into the pair’s long-lasting relationship.
“Happy anniversary my darling Catherine!” Michael wrote. “I love you so much. #21 years.” He also included a red heart emoji to show his love. Michael and Catherine, who are exactly 25 years apart, met in August 1998 and subsequently began dating. They got engaged on New Year’s Eve of 1999 and were married nearly one year later. Although the two briefly separated in 2013, they have been going strong ever since.
The famous actors share two children together, as well. Their son, Dylan Douglas, who was born in Aug. 2000, is 21-years-old, and their daughter, Carys Douglas, born April 2003, is 18. Earlier this year, the family celebrated a major milestone when Carys headed off to college. In honor of the occasion, Catherine posted a throwback video to remember her daughter’s youth. “Very cute alert!!!” she wrote. “The road to higher education begins on the bathroom floor, with limited teeth (thus the lisp) and a passion for books. Carys is packing her bags and I’m looking at old videos. Don’t tell her I posted this.”
As for how Michael and Catherine have made their love last after nearly 25 years together, Catherine said earlier this year, “The constant is love and respect. We’ve never ever lost our sense of humor and we enjoy each other’s company.” She also credited the amount of time they’re able to spend together to helping their relationship work. “We’ve had in our relationship, huge amounts of times where we’ve been just us,” she explained. “We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other’s space and our humor is just long-lasting.”
Steve Harvey is a proud grandpa to seven adorable grandchildren. Learn about them here.
Steve Harvey has done a lot throughout the course of his career: TV presenter, actor, author, comedian, businessman. While the 64-year-old star is known for his various projects, he’s also a notable family man, often having his children and grandchildren appear on his former syndicated talk show, Steve. Much is known about his seven children Karli, 39, Brandi, 39, Morgan, 34, Broderick, 30, Jason, 30, Wynton, 24, and, of course, Lori, 24, with wife Marjorie and ex-wife Marcia. What might not be common knowledge is the fact that he’s also a grandfather to a large brood.
Through son Jason and daughters Karli and Morgan, the comedian has, on top of seven children, seven grandchildren. Learn about Steve’s grandkids below, and all the hilarious things he’s said about being a grandpa.
Rose, Ezra, Noah, and Joey Harvey
Steve’s son Jason and his model wife Amanda are parents to four children: the above photo, in order from left to right: daughter Rose and sons Ezra and Noah. The couple welcomed their fourth child just last summer: a baby girl named Joey, seen in the photo below shared by grandma Marjorie. The proud grandparents often share snapshots of the kids on their respective Instagram accounts.
Given baby Joey’s newborn status, grandpa Steve may not have bonded with her just yet. Shortly after the arrival of Ezra in 2018, Steve appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that December and said he hadn’t played with his grandson yet, joking, “I don’t like them when they don’t have head control.” He said, “You gotta put your two fingers [behind their heads] and then they slide off.”
The comedian said proper head control is required, explaining to host Ellen DeGeneres, “I need a couple of words, too. I don’t like that stage where they don’t do nothing. They just little blobs and I don’t care for that. So I’ll wait where they can say ‘papa’ and then I’ll play with them.” He joked, “Other than that, I just disown them.”
Elle and Marley Hawthorne
Steve’s daughter Morgan shares two children with her husband Kareem Hawthorne: daughters Elle (seen in the pink tulle dress in the photo above) and Marley (pictured in the red tulle tutu alongside her big sister Elle). The couple recently welcomed Marley in September 2020, making the baby girl the comedian’s seventh grandchild. A few days ahead of her grand arrival, Steve appeared on Access and confirmed Marley’s arrival was imminent.
When asked if he treated his grandchildren different than his kids, Steve called their relationship “wonderful,” noting that they love him because he allows them to indulge on foods that their parents wouldn’t. “Half of my grandkids are vegan and the other half are pescatarians,” Steve said. “So most of my grandkids don’t eat meat, but they love me because I give them everything.” He joked, “I gave one of him a Slim Jim and told him it was tofu.”
Benjamin “BJ” Raymond
Steve’s daughter Karli shares one child with her entrepreneur and business coach husband Ben Raymond: son Benjamin, named after his father, but also referred to as BJ by his loved ones. The adorable tot even has his own Instagram account, sharing photos of himself with his parents, grandparents, and six cousins. BJ turned 5 in June, celebrating with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles party.
While he clearly loves his seven grandchildren, Steve joked about his expanding family while on his eponymous talk show back in 2018. “I’ve been waiting years for my kids to get out of my house,” he quipped. “I wanna be an empty nester. Now they come back to the house and they got some more people with ’em. They always bring ’em over and drop ’em off. And I’m going ‘Now, I been talking to my girl all day long. All we been talking about was what was gonna happen tonight. Then, I get to the house and here they is!”
Since her romance to actor Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens has had a slew of serious boyfriends and minor flings with names in Hollywood and sports. Find out more about her dating history here!
Vanessa Hudgens, 32, is a well-known actress and singer who got her start in 2003 in the teen drama film Thirteen. It wasn’t until her debut as Gabriella Montez in High School Musical that she began to become a household name. While auditioning for the hit Disney musical, Vanessa met her soon-to-be co-star Zac Efron, 34, and the two began a romance shortly thereafter. After their split in 2010, the Knight Before Christmas star went on to date numerous actors and athletes. Find out more about Vanessa’s most recent loves here!
Zac Efron
Zac and Vanessa first met and began dating after co-starring together on the hit Disney musical High School Musical — a franchise that catapulted both of their careers and made them into one of the most beloved Disney couples of all time. Opening up on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatterpodcast in 2019, Vanessa shared how “grateful” she was to have dated Zac early in her career. “It’s just a really weird foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, I feel like it kind of kept me stabilized and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well,” she said.
The couple ultimately went their separate ways in 2010, with a source telling E! online at the time that the relationship simply “ran its course.” After Vanessa broke things off with her next serious boyfriend, Austin Butler, in 2019, HSM fans rooted for her to reunite with Zac — even causing their nickname “Zanessa” to trend on Twitter. As nostalgia-inducing and sweet as it might be for them to find love again a decade after splitting, a reunion is unlikely. During a 2017 appearance on Access Hollywood Live, when asked if she talked to Zac much, Vanessa replied, “Um no. I’ve completely lost contact with him.”
Josh Hutcherson
Vanessa was linked to actor Josh Hutcherson in early 2011, after the pair had co-starred together in Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. “I don’t know if ‘dating’ is the right word,” Josh told Seventeen magazine later that year when describing his relationship to the Spring Breakers actress. Although their relationship wasn’t officially confirmed, they did awkwardly and indirectly announce their split on Australia’s TODAY while promoting their film in early 2012. “We were [going out] at one point,” Josh said in the clip, “but she broke my heart — no I’m just kidding.” The Hunger Games star then clarified that they were romantically linked “at one point,” but now remain “just friends.”
Austin Butler
Austin Butler was Vanessa’s next serious boyfriend after Zac, as the two dated for nearly nine years. Vanessa and the Carrie Diaries star were first linked in Sept. 2011 and then made their debut as a couple at the Journey 2: The Mysterious Island premiere in Feb. 2012. Vanessa, however, didn’t officially confirm their relationship until 2014 — nearly two years later — when she posted a sweet Instagram tribute to her beau, calling him “the love of my life.”
The pair sparked breakup speculation in 2019 after not spending the holidays together. One month later, they officially parted ways. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” a source revealed to Us Weeklyat the time of the split.
Kyle Kuzma
The Princess Switch star was briefly linked to KyleKuzma, 28, in Jan. 2020, as the two were spotted out on a Brooklyn dinner date just seven days after she split from Austin. Kyle is a basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers, and Vanessa was also photographed watching him play courtside at a home game in LA. Their romance was short-lived, however, and didn’t really manifest into anything beyond a brief fling.
Cole Tucker
Cole Tucker is Vanessa’s current boyfriend, and the two seem happier than ever. The pair made things Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021 when Vanessa posted a photo of the two kissing and wrote, “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us.” Cole is a professional baseball shortstop and outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. On April 22, the MLB player shared a series of sweet photos with friends and family, including Vanessa, showing how close the pair had gotten since they were first photographed getting cozy in Nov. 2020.
An insider also dished EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about Cole and Vanessa back in April. “Cole treats Vanessa like a queen, he adores her. People were a little skeptical of him at first. I mean, a pro athlete and he’s only in his early twenties, no one really expected it to last,” the source shared with HL. “But he has been very serious about her from the get-go and that has not wavered. He adores her and says all the time that she is his dream girl, it’s sweet.”
The insider went on, “Vanessa is very taken with him too. Last month she went to see him while he was at Spring training in Florida. All the other wives and girlfriends were very welcoming, she had a blast,” they shared. “It’s a new experience for her, she’s used to guys that are in the business, so she really loves that Cole is different that way. It’s a whole new world for her to join. She’s definitely in love and very, very happy.”