Old Dominion Suspends Trans Professor Who Advocated for ‘Minor-Attracted People’

Published

2 mins ago

on

Old Dominion University has removed a controversial professor who advocated for “minor-attracted people,” following disruptions on campus.

Dr. Allyn Walker, a female-to-male trans, was placed on paid leave amid public backlash to Walker’s research and book titled “A Long Dark Shadow: Minor-Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity.”

In the book, Walker claims so-called “non-offenders” — pedophiles who don’t act on their urges — should be treated with empathy.

Dr. Walker supports “affirming therapy” for non-offenders by using child pornography and child sex dolls to suppress their urges toward children.

Part of affirming therapy is to change “pedophile” to MAPs because the P-word is offensive to non-offenders.

ODU issued a statement announcing Walker’s suspension on Tuesday.

“Reactions to Dr. Walker’s research and book have led to concerns for their safety and that of the campus. Furthermore, the controversy over Dr. Walker’s research has disrupted the campus and community environment and is interfering with the institution’s mission of teaching and learning.”

Change.org

A Change.org petition calling for the removal of Dr. Walker from the ODU campus has collected over 11,000 signatures so far.

One person who signed the petition wrote:

“I am disgusted that Old Dominion would employ someone who tries to normalize the sexuality of Pedophiles. They should think of the children in their own families.”

Celebrities

‘Double Shot At Love’ Preview: Pauly Puts The Ladies & Their Loved Ones To The Test With A Tell-All Game

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Vinny Guadagnino has narrowed the ladies down to just a few on this season of ‘Double Shot At Love,’ so Pauly D really puts them to the test in this week’s episode. Here’s an exclusive clip!

Pauly D is on this season of Double Shot At Love to help Vinny Guadagnino find the girl of his dreams, and the journey continues on the Nov. 18 episode. This week, the ladies’ loved ones are with them in a continuation of Friends & Family Day, and at brunch, Pauly reveals he has another task for them. “It was really fun and really dope getting to know each other, but I think we need to take it a step further and play a little game,” Pauly tells the group. “I’m going to ask you guys some tough questions, but in a really fun way. Just remember one thing — when answering every question, don’t hold back!”

In a confessional, Pauly further explains that he wants to “get a little bit more information” by having the friends and family members “give the dirt.” The game is appropriately titled “Don’t Hold Back,” and immediately sets some of the girls on edge. “Everyone has their friends here or something, but [I’m with] my dad!” Danielle says. “I don’t know what these questions are going to be, but I instantly look at him and I’m just like, ‘Plug your ears if you have to!’”

Pauly D on the Nov 18 episode of ‘Double Shot At Love.’ (MTV)

Peachy is also concerned about what might come out about her. “I’m a little uneasy just because Evan knows the party Peachy,” she admits. “He knows the Peachy that goes out, turns up and is always a good time. So this is going to be very interesting.”

vinny guadagnino pauly d
Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D at the VMAs. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

It’s Peyton in the hot seat first, though, and she and her loved one, Jeremy, take center stage. Jeremy is tasked with revealing Peyton’s biggest secret, and Pauly makes sure to warn him not to “hold back” with his answer. “Oh my God,” Peyton says in a confessional. “As soon as biggest secret came up, I as just like, ‘This motherf***er’s gonna say something stupid.’”

Jeremy struggles to answer at first, telling the group, “Peyton is very secretive, so I don’t even know what secret I can tell.” We’ll have to see what tea he spills when the full episode airs. Double Shot at Love is on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. on MTV.

Celebrities

“Peace Of Mind With Taraji” Exclusive: Comedienne Nicole Byer Details Her Adult ADHD Diagnosis And How Her Meds Are A Must!

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Did you guys know that adults suffer from ADHD too?

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

We’re still a few days away, but Monday’s episode of “Peace of Mind with Taraji” is all about adult ADHD.

Do you ever look for your phone with your phone in your hand? Maybe you have Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). On Monday’s episode of “Peace of Mind with Taraji,” #NailedIt’s Nicole Byer opens up about not being diagnosed with ADHD until she was an adult and how it affects her life and mental health. We’ve got an exclusive clip from Monday’s episode where Nicole describes living with ADHD and how her medication has helped her. Check it out below:

Also on the episode, 25-year-old Christina Brown shares her traumatic experience growing up with ADHD and how she struggles with it today. Psychiatrist Dr. Eraka Bath shares tools and insight about the diagnosis, treatment and how it’s often mislabeled in the Black community.

This is incredible. So many people are probably dealing with this same illness without being aware of what the actual issue is! We’re so glad Taraji is having these important conversations.

Peace of Mind with Taraji, debuts new episodes every Monday at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch. Episodes can be found on Facebook Watchsd

and Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook page

Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In A Sequined Wedding Dress In First ‘Marry Me’ Trailer — Watch

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

‘Marry Me’ stars J.Lo as a Latin superstar who, after learning her fiancé has been cheating, picks out a stranger (played by Owen Wilson) in the crowd of her concert and decides to marry him, right then and there!

Jennifer Lopez gets married in her latest film role — though not to the man whom she expected. The trailer for Marry Me dropped on Thursday (Nov. 18), and it shows J.Lo, 52, as Kat Valdez, a Latin global superstar who is engaged to fellow superstar Bastian, played by Maluma. During a live concert, Kat learns the devastating news that Bastian is having an affair with her assistant. When she spots a random math teacher named Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) that is holding up a “Marry Me” sign in the audience, Kat accepts Charlie’s unintended proposal and invites him onto the stage to say “I do.” From there, Kat and Charlie are forced to navigate this whirlwind romance in the public eye. Sounds like the perfect premise for a rom-com to us!

Jennifer Lopez in ‘Marry Me’ (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Directed by Kat Coiro, Marry Me will be released in theaters on February 11, 2022. Just in time for Valentine’s Day! The film also stars John Bradley, Sarah Silverman, and Chloe Coleman. Michelle Buteau, Jameela Jamil, and Jimmy Fallon will all also appear as themselves. The film will include a dazzling soundtrack, which J.Lo spoke about during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in February 2020.

“I did an album with this movie,” J.Lo shared. “So there’s a whole — all new songs and all new music with it. It’s exciting. I think i have like six or eight songs and Maluma does two or three.” Jimmy then asked the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress if she would go on tour for the album, to which she replied, “Maybe? The Marry Me Tour? You know what? I could do that.”

Owen Wilson & J.Lo
Owen Wilson & J.Lo in ‘Marry Me’ (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Marry Me filmed in New York City in late 2019. The movie was initially supposed to be released in Feb. 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got delayed by an entire year. At the time of filming, J.Lo was still engaged to Alex Rodriguez. But as fans know, the pair have since split, and J.Lo has rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck.

Ready to see J.Lo back on the big screen? Marry Me is in theaters starting February 11, 2022.

