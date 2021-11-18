Old Dominion Suspends Trans Professor Who Advocated for ‘Minor-Attracted People’

Old Dominion University has removed a controversial professor who advocated for “minor-attracted people,” following disruptions on campus.
Dr. Allyn Walker, a female-to-male trans, was placed on paid leave amid public backlash to Walker’s research and book titled “A Long Dark Shadow: Minor-Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity.”
In the book, Walker claims so-called “non-offenders” — pedophiles who don’t act on their urges — should be treated with empathy.
Dr. Walker supports “affirming therapy” for non-offenders by using child pornography and child sex dolls to suppress their urges toward children.
Part of affirming therapy is to change “pedophile” to MAPs because the P-word is offensive to non-offenders.
ODU issued a statement announcing Walker’s suspension on Tuesday.
“Reactions to Dr. Walker’s research and book have led to concerns for their safety and that of the campus. Furthermore, the controversy over Dr. Walker’s research has disrupted the campus and community environment and is interfering with the institution’s mission of teaching and learning.”
A Change.org petition calling for the removal of Dr. Walker from the ODU campus has collected over 11,000 signatures so far.
One person who signed the petition wrote:
“I am disgusted that Old Dominion would employ someone who tries to normalize the sexuality of Pedophiles. They should think of the children in their own families.”