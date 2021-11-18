Open Post: O.J. Simpson gets REJECTED by hot blonde

O.J. Simpson went viral this week after a hot blonde curved him when he leaned in to kiss her in a TikTok video.
The 74-year-old former running back is seen flirting with a hot blonde in a viral TikTok video.
Simpson was in a Las Vegas nightclub flirting with a chick who fits the profile he likes: hot & blonde.
The former Heisman Trophy winner wore Bigen in his greying hair and a ’70s style button-down shirt opened to reveal his hairy chest.
The blonde seemed happy to see O.J., as she yelled, “He’s out, baby! He’s out!”
As Simpson leaned in to kiss the young lady, she cringed and leaned away from him.
The young lady wasn’t alive when Simpson was accused of fatally stabbing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. But she apparently knew enough about the infamous murder case to be afraid — very afraid.
The video was first uploaded to TikTok by user @mackenziegd1998.
Teresa Giudice opened up about her relationship with Joe Giudice after being freed from prison on Peacock’s The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. Turks and Caicos’ relaxing atmosphere is allowing one of the most secretive Housewives to unload her feelings, and viewers are here for it.
In 2013, both Joe and Teresa were indicted for filing a false bankruptcy report. Joe had other charges brought against him, including being indicted for failing to file tax returns between 2004 and 2008. Fans will recall that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was sentenced to 15 months behind bars, but she was released from federal prison after only having served 11 months.
After 20 years of marriage, the couple called it quits, and their divorce was finalized in September 2020. Joe was deported back to Italy and has been traveling back and forth between his home country and the Bahamas, where he is currently training as an MMA fighter.
While speaking to Cynthia Bailey, the Skinny Italian author shared some insight about her feelings toward Joe, divulging that she “felt nothing” toward the father of her four daughters.
In a TMI moment, Teresa revealed how she knew their love had fizzled out, saying, “I hate to even say this, but one night, he laid on top of me but with our clothes on, and he was trying to kiss me, and I just couldn’t even open my mouth.”
Bravo conducted a few checkups while Teresa was behind bars, and fans could see there was tension within their marriage. The RHONJ star blamed Joe for taking time away from her mother, Antonia Gorga, who passed away shortly after her release from the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut.
The 49-year-old confided in Cynthia, saying that she knew she would be tested when she walked free, bluntly saying, “And I didn’t feel anything. I was so disconnected.”
Thankfully, Teresa has moved on as she recently announced her engagement to Luis Ruelas in October. A source close to the couple told Hollywood Life that Teresa was looking forward to planning her big day and that her four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, “would definitely be bridesmaids.”
Teresa spoke out in her confessional and said that she thought her marriage to Joe would be unbreakable. She conceded that just wasn’t the case, saying, “I thought we’d be together forever, but our marriage could not survive that.” Along with talking about Joe, Teresa is up to her old tricks as she has already started shading Melissa Gorga.
Police in Memphis, Tennessee are already hard at work trying to find those responsible for the murder of Young Dolph hoping to prevent any retaliation.
Yesterday the world lost a true icon, rapper, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and all-around hustler Young Dolph. Dolph was violently murdered while stopping by a local bakery in his hometown of Memphis Tennessee to pick up cookies for his mother.
Many are quick to always suggest rappers should leave their hometown when they get wealthy but that’s what Dolph did. Dolph reportedly was an Atlanta resident and was back in his hometown for his annual turkey drive to give back to his community. In the aftermath of his passing police are using all their resources to crack the case and apprehend those who are responsible.
The urgency is mostly about putting the criminals behind bars responsible for Dolph’s murder but also to help prevent more senseless violence from retaliation. NewsOne reports, Hours after Dolph was murdered another killing happened in the area and police fear it may have been retaliation. Police began pleading with the public to “remain calm” as they try to solve the case as soon as possible. Police have very little information to work with but have admitted they are aware of Dolph’s ongoing beef with fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti. This prompted police to shut down his family-owned restaurant Privè as a precaution. The community is also worried about the violence that could come from the murder of Dolph. You can hear it directly from one resident who didn’t hold back her thoughts in the video below.
The ‘Fighter’ singer took the stage at the Latin Recording Academy’s ‘Person of the Year’ gala and slayed as part of a tribute to singer Rubén Blades.
Christina Aguilera looked absolutely gorgeous as she performed in Las Vegas on Wednesday November 17. The former The Voice coach rocked a black outfit, complete with leather pants, gloves, high-heeled boots, and a sexy plunging top, with a sparkling red trim. The 40-year-old singer looked like she was giving an emotional performance as part of a salute to Latin music legend Rubén Blades, 73.
Christina’s performance at Mandalay Bay was part of the “Person of the Year” gala for the Latin Recording Academy, which is also responsible for the Latin Grammy Awards. Christina was performing Rubén’s classic song “Camaleon.” Rubén has been a singer since the 1970s, and has won tons of awards, including both Grammys and Latin Grammys. Rubén has won 9 Grammys, most recently in 2018 for Best Tropical Latin Album. His most recent Latin Grammy was in 2020 for Best Tropical Song.
While Christina has been a staple of the music and entertainment industry since the 90s with breakout hits like “Genie in a Bottle” and “What A Girl Wants,” she’s been expanding her audience even more recently with singles released in Spanish. She dropped “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” on October 22, and she rocked a sexy leather catsuit for the music video. She’s also teased that she’s going to release another single, called “Somos Nada” on Thursday November 18.
The plunging black top was also only one of many stunning outfits that the singer has sported onstage for recent concert performances. During another Vegas show in June, Christina looked totally fierce in an all-leather jumpsuit that made her look like a superhero or secret agent. She wore a similar plunging black top under a puffy white robe, at a Hollywood Bowl performance back in July. The “Ain’t No Other Man” popstar was also spotted rocking an all-leather suit, as she headed to rehearsal for a Hollywood Bowl rehearsal earlier in July.