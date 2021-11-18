News
Operation Vicious Cycle: Colorado AG indicts eight men in bike shop burglaries across state
Eight men were indicted by a state grand jury and accused of using stolen vehicles and large rocks to break into and burglarize bike shops across the Front Range, including several in Boulder County.
According to a release from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, the group was indicted on 227 total counts including violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
The indictments stem from an investigation called Operation Vicious Cycle that involved a series of crimes involving 29 bike shop burglaries, 22 auto thefts and multiple attempted burglaries and thefts from Fraser to the Denver metro area from December 2019 through June 2020.
According to the release, the men would plan the burglaries using Facebook Messenger. In groups of up to four, the men would then steal either a box truck or van and ram it into the front doors or windows of a bicycle shop, or they would break the front windows with large landscaping rocks or other tools.
Police said the men then stole high-end mountain bikes and transferred the stolen goods to be sold out of the country, possibly in Mexico.
“Working with our law enforcement partners, we broke up this multi-layered criminal enterprise that harmed several businesses and nonprofit organizations in the mountain communities and Denver metro and Boulder areas,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement. “We will hold these individuals to account for their actions and harm they caused to the victims and our communities.”
The defendants reportedly stole $985,000 in bikes and $258,000 in vehicles while causing $231,837 in property damage.
Six businesses were burglarized in Boulder County, including Boulder Cycle Sport in Boulder, Redstone Cyclery in Lyons and Cenna Custom Cycles in Longmont.
According to the release, all of the cases were filed in Boulder District Court.
“From speaking with bike store owners, I know that these break-ins and thefts have caused significant harm for the victims and our communities,” Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “This indictment is the direct result of a united, tireless effort to bring down a multi-jurisdictional theft operation. The District Attorney’s Office appreciates our strong partnerships with the Boulder Police Department, FBI, and the Attorney General’s Office.
“Our office remains committed to ensuring that the individuals involved in these property crimes are held fully responsible for their actions. I want to thank Attorney General Weiser for putting together this team effort and fighting for community safety.”
UFC Odds and Betting Lines Today
There is a certain sport that is building up a ton of attention and momentum in the sports betting world, and that is MMA. Mixed martial arts is a combat sport, but the violence and unpredictability is one of the main reasons that it has become so popular.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has sort of taken over this sport, and it’s hard to miss the rapid growth. This article will introduce you to the UFC and MMA, specifically when it comes to choosing UFC betting picks, odds and spreads.
The UFC is the top league or organization when it comes to the sport of MMA, but it’s not the only option. UFC fight nights draw plenty of attention, but you can also find MMA odds and spreads throughout the week as well.
UFC betting odds work differently than the other sports that you have probably spent time wagering on. If you are planning on betting on the UFC or other forms of MMA then you have to know what these odds and betting lines mean.
Here is our list of recommended bookies that are famous for their UFC odds coverage:
Hopefully, you’ll be able to stay awake while reading all of this information, but feel free to take some breaks if needed. If you’re ready to begin then buckle those chinstraps up and let’s get going.
How to Read UFC and MMA odds
If you are someone that already has a good handle on reading betting odds then feel free to skim over this section. If reading betting odds has always been a mystery to you then you’ll really want to focus on what you are about to read.
UFC and MMA odds work in the same way as odds with other sports, and here in Colorado, you are going to see American style odds being used. Other countries use fractional or decimal odds most of the time, but we simply stick to whole numbers.
Each type of UFC or MMA bet will have slightly different odds, or at least the odds will mean different things. As long as you know a couple of basic things then you should be able to figure the rest out.
American odds use a (+) or (-) sign to indicate which fighter is considered the betting favorite. Fighters that have a (-) before the odds are the favorites and a (+) sign is used for an underdog.
American odds also tell you how much the potential payout will be in relation to $100. You don’t have to throw a $100 bill down for each bet, but it’s the easiest way to know what the odds mean.
As we take a closer look at moneyline and over/under lines all of this will start to make more sense. This might seem like an impossible thing to learn, but it’s really pretty simple once you get the hang of it.
So now that you have a better understanding of how to read these odds, what are you supposed to do with them?
Why is it Important to Compare UFC odds
Comparing UFC odds is the first thing you should do before you decide which of the top Colorado sportsbooks you are going to use. You’ll likely be surprised to find so much variation in the odds, especially on some of the more unique UFC betting markets.
The biggest reason that you should compare UFC odds is because it can save you money in the long run. Betting on a line of -115 as opposed to -105 is a big difference depending on how much you are planning on throwing down.
Hopefully, you aren’t one of the lazy bettors that just take whatever line your favorite betting site is offering. You need to be a bargain shopper when it comes to UFC odds and that should determine what sportsbook you are going to use.
Here is our selection of sportsbooks with extensive coverage on both betting markets and odds:
UFC betting lines
UFC fights are usually announced weeks in advance, but betting apps won’t waste any time in getting the UFC betting lines and odds out. The opening lines are likely going to change leading up to the event, but you’re free to wager as soon as you see the lines.
The two most common betting lines you will see for UFC fights are moneyline or over/under. There are other options available as well, but that’s usually what bettors tend to focus on.
You already know that these betting lines will show you which fighter is the favorite in the fight, and you can figure out how much money you will win as well. If you see a betting line being offered for a market that you don’t know about then it might be best to sit that one out.
Alright, you think you’re ready to learn more about over/under and moneyline UFC betting?
UFC over/under Lines
Over/under is a common term used in the sports betting industry, but it usually refers to the total number of points scored. While there are points when it comes to the UFC, that’s not what you are going to be wagering on with this type of bet.
Instead of betting on how many total points will be scored, you’re actually going to bet on how many rounds a fight will go. Before we go any further, there are just five rounds in the UFC, so there isn’t a ton of leeway here.
It can be common for sportsbooks to set the over/under at 4.5, which would seem like taking the under is the right move. If you aren’t familiar with the UFC then you’ll be surprised to know that many fights go all five rounds. Usually the UFC betting odds will be higher for the over 4.5 option.
Let’s use an over/under set at 2.5 rounds for this example. Here is what you would see at the BetRivers:
Connor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov
Over 2.5 Rounds -110
Under 2.5 Rounds -110
The first thing that you should note is that the potential payout is the same for each side of this wager. Since the total payout would be the same then you don’t have to worry about factoring that in.
If this fight would go at least three rounds then the over would be the right pick. A fight that lasts two rounds or less would make the under be the right play.
This might be a common UFC bet to make, but it’s not the easiest.
UFC Moneyline odds
UFC moneyline odds are the first odds that you are going to find, and these are clearly the easiest to understand. Moneyline odds are available for every single sport, and it is what you will see mentioned after the name of each fighter in a bout.
The reason that moneyline odds are the easiest to understand is that they tell you how much the potential payout will be. It’s also the easiest bet to make because all you are doing is simply picking the winner of the fight.
Let’s use the same two fighters as above with imaginary odds from BetMGM for this example:
- Khabib Nurmagomedov -180
- Connor McGregor +160
Khabib is clearly the favorite in this particular matchup judging by the odds, which means that the potential payout is much smaller. It would take a bet of $180 to win $100 in return.
McGregor is an underdog and a $100 bet on him would net a return of $160. There is clearly more value when looking for an upset, but that isn’t always the best strategy to use.
If you want something a bit more challenging or interesting, you still have some other options to look at.
UFC Prop odds
If you aren’t interested in betting on which fighter will win the fight then there are still some options available to you. Prop betting has made its way to the UFC as well, and this can add some fun to betting on a UFC fight.
Prop betting odds are going to be all over the board, and this is where you really need to shop around and find the best odds. Each sportsbook will do things differently and have different markets when it comes to UFC props.
Here are some examples of some possible prop bets available at Betway that might see for UFC fights:
- Will Connor McGregor break a leg during the fight?
- Will Stipe Miocic be knocked down before the third round?
- Will any fighter announce his retirement during the post-fight interview?
UFC Parlay odds
If you want to be in complete control of the UFC odds then you need to take a look at parlay betting. Creating a parlay involves adding at least three bets to one single wager, which does add some extra risk as well.
The reason for making a UFC parlay bet is because there is a chance that you could have a huge payout. You had better do some research if you are going to put together a UFC parlay, because even one loss will ruin the entire wager.
UFC odds This Week
The UFC continues to do a great job of putting together a loaded fight card seemingly every week, but that doesn’t mean that there are title fights in every class. Title fights always draw the most attention, but each weight class has a long list of up and coming contenders.
You will find UFC odds each week for all weight classes that are set to have an important bout. Be sure to watch the UFC odds each week to see if the odds are moving and try to figure out why that is.
MMA Welterweight odds
Kamaru Usman is the current welterweight champion, but this is a class loaded with some top competitors.
Here are the odds to hold the welterweight title belt at the end of 2021:
- Kamaru Usman +125
- Colby Covington +300
- Gilbert Burns +600
- Khamzat Chimaev +650
MMA Light Heavyweight odds
Glover Teixeira is the current light heavyweight champion in UFC, and this is a weight class that doesn’t always have a ton of fights. UFC 267 was the most recent title fight, but you should keep an eye on the odds for the next time a fight takes place.
MMA Bantamweight odds
The bantamweight division of UFC has had a champion since March 2021 and Aljamain Sterling currently has the belt. This weight class doesn’t always draw a ton of attention at the major events, but there will be odds available when title fights take place.
MMA Lightweight odds
This is where things get a bit confusing and that is sometimes a common theme in MMA. There are currently two players that lay claim to the lightweight champion, but one is currently “retired.”
Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in 2021 with a perfect record and he obviously held the lightweight belt at that time. Since Nurmagomedov gave up his belt when he retired, Charles Oliviera has stepped into that role.
MMA Heavyweight odds
Francis Ngannou is the current MMA heavyweight champion after defeating Stipe Miocic in March 2021. This weight class obviously features the biggest fighters and it also features some violent clashes.
Conclusion
If you spend time on a sportsbook app then you simply can’t ignore all of the UFC betting lines and odds that are thrown in your face. You might have stayed away from these bets in the past, but you now should have the knowledge and confidence to make some wagers.
The best UFC fights usually take place late at night on a Saturday, and it’s a perfect chance to wrap up a long day of wagering. Be sure to shop around and do a UFC odds comparison before you decide which bet you want to pursue.
Even if you can’t stomach the violence and blood that usually comes with a UFC fight, you should still explore the available betting options. The UFC and MMA in general is only going to get more popular, and you might as well win some money on the sport.
NFL is requiring players and staff to wear masks indoors at team facilities — regardless of vaccination status — in an update to COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thanksgiving
The NFL is requiring players and staff to wear masks inside team facilities regardless of vaccination status for a week starting on Thanksgiving, and they must be tested twice for COVID-19 after the holiday.
The league’s protocols were updated as a result of increasing rates of COVID-19 across the country. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger each missed a game in consecutive weeks because of COVID-19.
There were 34 new confirmed positive tests among players and 47 new confirmed positives among club personnel in the latest testing period from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a conference call Wednesday the league had its highest number of cases last week.
“This upward trend, coupled with the onset of colder weather driving individuals indoors, has resulted in an increased risk of infection among players and staff,” the league said in a memo sent to teams Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press. “Our experts and data confirm that getting vaccinated remains our strongest defense against contracting and transmission of the virus within club facilities.”
As of Wednesday, 94.3% of NFL players and nearly 100% of NFL personnel are vaccinated. Overall, 30 of the league’s 32 teams have an overall vaccination rate of 95% or higher.
“Because we have a heavily vaccinated population, we are seeing fewer cases than in society, and those who test positive have milder illness,” Sills said. “We’re not seeing an uncontrolled spread among teams.”
Sills also said vaccinated players who contract COVID-19 are testing back in sooner than the 10-day window in a substantial number of cases. Those players are permitted to return after six days of quarantine if they have two negative tests 24 hours apart and no symptoms.
The league is conducting genetic sequencing tests on positive cases to determine exact strains of the virus. Sills said that showed that one club had eight positive cases within a two-week span but each case was unrelated, meaning the individuals were exposed to the virus from someone outside the facility.
“That shows our protocols are working and they’re doing what they’re designed to do, which is to prevent the virus from spreading in an uncontrolled manner throughout teams,” Sills said.
Additional masking will not be required outdoors or in the practice bubble when the mandatory mask policy is in place next week. Testing will take place on Monday Nov. 29 and Wednesday Dec. 1.
Also, the league is encouraging teams to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing for friends and family of players and staff if they’re visiting or staying with them for Thanksgiving. The testing should be conducted before friends and family interact with players and staff, and should be arranged at times separate from when players and staff are testing.
Teams were reminded to strictly enforce protocols at their facilities. The NFL is offering to send league staff to assist with the enforcement of the protocols at club facilities. The league did this previously in training camp.
Last week, the NFL fined the Packers $300,000 and issued $14,650 fines to Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard for violations of league and players’ union protocols.
Betrivers Promo Codes [2021] – #Bonus Message
There are a couple of big names in the U.S. sports betting industry, but it seems as if BetRivers always gets left out of the conversation. This shouldn’t be the case at all as the BetRivers Sportsbook was one of the first major players in the U.S., and in Colorado as well.
BetRivers Current Promotion – 100% FIRST DEPOSIT BONUS UP TO $250!
Rush Street Gaming is the parent company of BetRivers, but it operates under the Rush Street Interactive name. This company is headquartered in Chicago, but they wasted little time in forming a large presence in the Centennial State.
Now that you’ve been introduced to the BetRivers Sportsbook, it’s time to introduce you to this review. You aren’t going to find this piece of writing on the New York Times bestseller list anytime soon, but you might find the content extremely useful.
This BetRivers sportsbook review will cover all of the top features of the bookmaker as well as explain how to claim the welcome bonus and other promotions. You might want to get comfortable somewhere before getting too deep into this as it isn’t going to be a quick read.
Comfortable yet? Let’s begin with our extensive Betrivers sportsbook review.
BetRivers Promo Codes
A promo code is a way for BetRivers to attract customers to the extremely competitive Colorado sports betting sites scene. Think of a promo code as a coupon, except that there aren’t many coupons willing to give out free cash.
BetRivers has continued to offer the same basic welcome bonus since it launched in Colorado, but the promo code has seemed to change more than usual. The current promo code is: 250Match, and that’ll unlock a great reward before you even place your first wager.
Not all sportsbooks have a promo code, but you’ll need one when signing up for an account at BetRivers Sportsbook. Ready to see what this magical promo code can do for you?
Betrivers – Welcome Bonus and How to Claim It
It seems as if every online sportsbook operator is trying to come up with a new welcome bonus offer or promo code, but BetRivers hasn’t got caught up in all of that. BetRivers has continued to have the same welcome bonus for years, and it’s a solid offer.
Using the promo code “250Match” will unlock a 100% deposit bonus up to $250. You might find that other sportsbooks are willing to match the deposit for a higher amount, but that usually isn’t a 100% match.
The only real steps you need to take when claiming the bonus code is to create an account at BetRivers and then put the promo code in when you make your first deposit. BetRivers isn’t trying to trick you as there’s clearly a spot for the promo code to go in.
After you’ve made your first deposit then you should see the additional money in your account thanks to the used promo code. If you’ve put in $250 then your money will double in the blink of an eye.
Another great aspect of this welcome bonus offer from BetRivers is that there is just a 1x playthrough requirement. This simply means that you must wager at least the amount of the bonus before you can make a withdrawal
Which BetRivers Bonus is Best for me
Since there’s just one welcome bonus available from BetRivers, this section is really just a chance to hype up the offer one more time. If you struggle to comprehend what you read then perhaps seeing it for a second time will make things click.
Before you complete your first deposit at BetRivers you need to be sure that you’ve entered the appropriate promo code. This will unlock a 100, yes, a 100% first deposit bonus.
After that money is in your account then you’re free to start making wagers at the sportsbook. Just remember that you’ll have to wager the amount that you received from the welcome bonus before you can make any withdrawals of that bonus money.
BetRivers Sportsbook Pros & Cons
Pros
- Great welcome bonus & promo code with limited requirements
- Plenty of promotions for current customers
- Great selection of live or in-play betting
- A lot of live streaming events
- High odds
- Easy navigation
- Quick registration process
- iOs & Android Mobile Betting app
- Live Chat support
- Enough payment methods
Cons
- No available casino
- Limited amount of international betting options
BetRivers Sportsbook Promotions
Now we’re going to cover some of the promotions offered by BetRivers, and these are available for current customers at the site. If you’re logged in to your BetRivers account then you can see a list of current offers by clicking on the “promotions” tab at any time.
If you’re a fan of the professional or college teams in Colorado then you’re going to like what you see offered from BetRivers. These aren’t the only offers from BetRivers, but it’s clear that the sportsbook wants to tug at the heartstrings of bettors a bit.
BetRivers Current Promotion – 100% FIRST DEPOSIT BONUS UP TO $250!
It’s hard to predict exactly what promotional offers will be available from BetRivers each day, but this operator is known for its odds boosts. This is a great way to take advantage of valuable odds and hit on a bet that can produce a pretty impressive payout.
You aren’t always going to find a promotion that works for you, and it’s best to stay away completely if you just aren’t feeling it. Always be sure to check the promotions tab before making a bet, but it’s okay to pass if needed.
Oh, and we aren’t done yet with the special offers from BetRivers.
BetRivers Special Offers
Not only can you get a nice bonus from signing up at BetRivers and the site offers daily promotions, but there’s another way to get rewarded from the Sportsbook. Since BetRivers is a product of Rush Street Gaming, sports bettors are also eligible to be enrolled in the iRush Rewards VIP Program.
Most of the sportsbooks you’re going to find will have some sort of rewards program, but few are as good as the one at BetRivers. Free bets, bonuses and odds boosts are just a few examples of the available rewards, but there’s a long list available on the site.
It’s easy to rack up rewards points at BetRivers and the points can add up in a hurry. The best way to boost your rewards account is to win a big bet, but you’ll also earn points for simply making a wager.
Tracking your rewards status at BetRivers is easy, and you can also find a list of available offers to cash in on. It’s tough for sportsbooks to stand out in the Colorado industry, but the iRush Rewards VIP program gives BetRivers a huge boost.
In Which States Does BetRivers Operate?
Even though this review is focused on BetRivers Colorado, you might also be wondering what other states have this sports betting option. The answer is eight states currently, but it’s a list that could grow in the coming years.
BetRivers has been in the state of Colorado since May 1, 2020, which happened to be the first day that sports betting became legal. The latest state to see a BetRivers Sportsbook is Arizona, but that’s going to be changing at some point.
Since BetRivers is under the Rush Street Gaming name and based out of Chicago, it makes sense that most of the states come from the Midwest.
Here is a list of states in which BetRivers currently has a sportsbook live and ready to go:
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Michigan,
- Pennsylvania
- Virginia
Now that you know the states in which BetRivers operates, you’re probably wondering how you go about getting signed up at the sportsbook and taking advantage of Betrivers promo code. Read on to find out.
BetRivers Sportsbook Registration Requirements
Signing up for anything can feel like a hassle at times, but you aren’t going to have that experience when creating an account at BetRivers Sportsbook. The entire registration process can be completed in a matter of minutes, and there aren’t a ton of requirements from the site.
You’ll have to provide BetRivers with some basic personal information, but that’s common throughout the sports betting industry in Colorado. As long as you know your name, date of birth, and social security number then you should be all set.
While we understand the concern about using your social security number to register, you can rest assured that your information is secure. BetRivers is required to keep your data secure or they can lose their operating license. They won’t cut any corners when it comes to cybersecurity.
BetRivers is going to require you to create a username and password to use when you log into the site each time. Remembering a password seems like an impossible task sometimes, so it’s probably best that you write down that information.
Colorado does have some specific groups of people that are excluded from betting on sports. The first group of people is anyone that is under the age of 21.
You also can’t sign up for an account if you’re someone that can have any influence over the outcome of a sporting event. This would include referees, officials, umpires, coaches, or athletes.
If you’re just a casual fan, then BetRivers will gladly accept your registration and use the welcome bonus provided by the sportsbook.
BetRivers Sportsbook Languages, Currencies and Odds Formats
The majority of bettors at BetRivers are going to speak English, and will want to use the U.S. Dollar as the form of currency. If you’re among that group then you can likely skip this section unless you want to see how inclusive BetRivers actually is.
The BetRivers Colorado website or mobile app doesn’t have any quick links to change the language or currency, but a request can be made to the sportsbook. BetRivers doesn’t have experience in the international sports betting industry, but there’ll be players in Colorado that would prefer using a new language.
BetRivers will also default the odds format to American or moneyline odds, but this can be changed. Other countries use fractional or decimal odds, and this is an option that can be accessed at BetRivers as well.
You aren’t going to find “better” odds by switching the format, but it’s an option for those that prefer looking at decimals and fractions.
BetRivers – Sports Coverage
Colorado has specific rules for the different types of sports that can be offered by sportsbooks in the state. BetRivers features betting markets on most of the sports offered, but it has a pretty clear focus on American sports.
BetRivers does offer some betting on international sports, especially soccer and table tennis. Yes, table tennis is one of the options at BetRivers and sports bettors in Colorado continue to bet on that unique sport, often supported with various bonuses.
Here’s a list of some of the top sports available at BetRivers in Colorado:
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Boxing
- Cricket
- Darts
- Football
- Golf
- Ice Hockey
- MMA
- Motor Racing
- Olympic Sports
- Rugby
- Soccer
- Tennis
- Table Tennis
This is not a complete list, far from it, but you can find all of the sports available for that day by visiting the BetRivers Sportsbook app.
BetRivers – Betting Markets
Now that you know some of the top sports to bet on at BetRivers, it’s time to explore the different bets that you can make. This is one area that won’t have a ton of variation between sportsbooks in Colorado as you are going to see many of the same options.
BetRivers Sportsbook is going to have the most betting options when it comes to moneyline, spread, or totals betting options. Those three betting markets are typically available for most sports.
Live betting is also available at BetRivers, and there’s a long list of live betting action each day for which you can also use some promotions and bonuses. This is another area where sportsbooks tend to have some freedom to create new betting options, and BetRivers has tried to push the limits at times.
There aren’t any “new” or “unique” betting markets available at BetRivers, but you won’t be disappointed in the available options.
Here are the betting markets that you’re going to find:
- Moneyline
- Spread
- Totals
- Parlay betting
- Futures
- Teasers
- Props
- Live or In-Play Betting
Before you make any wagers, you’re going to need some money in your account. Read on to the next section to see how this process works, and what payment options can be used.
BetRivers Sportsbook Payment Methods
The BetRivers Sportsbook hasn’t changed much since it first launched a couple of years ago, but there has been one area of significant improvement. The banking options at BetRivers Sportsbook has continued to improve, and there are now a long list of options.
Making a payment at BetRivers Sportsbook is the first step towards being able to make a wager or take a welcome bonus. Without money in your account, you aren’t going to be able to submit a bet at all.
Not only will you find plenty of deposit options at BetRivers, but you can also find a long list of withdrawal options available. If you connect some other banking accounts to your BetRivers account then this can make this process even easier.
Here are some of the banking options you’ll find in Colorado at BetRivers:
- Credit Card (Discover, Mastercard, Visa)
- Online Bank Transfer
- PayPal
- Play+
- VIP Preferred
- Wire Transfer
- PayNearMe
- Cash at the casino/retail sportsbook
How to Deposit
To make a deposit at BetRivers Sportsbook, you must first be logged into your account. You might think that this seems like an obvious statement, but you’d be surprised at how many people try this without first logging in.
You’ll then click on the banking link once in your account and that will start the process. From there you’ll want to choose the deposit method that works best for you.
Linking a PayPal account to your BetRivers account is a great way to go, but we’re not here to tell you what to do. As long as you are able to fund your account somehow then you’ll be able to legally wager at the sportsbook.
How to Withdraw
Withdrawing money from BetRivers is an experience that everyone should have in their lifetime. Beating the sportsbook is hard work, and it’s a great sense of accomplishment when it happens.
You must have at least $10 in your BetRivers account before you make a withdrawal request, but that’s really the only requirement. You’ll once again be able to choose how you want to receive your winnings, and it’s not going to take a long time for this money to hit your account.
If you’ve linked your PayPal account at BetRivers then you can see that money available almost immediately. The same can be true if you’re trying to get the money reloaded back onto a Play+ card.
The old way of sending a check through a mail is something that you shouldn’t even consider as there are just so many better ways to make a withdrawal.
BetRivers Customer Support
If you ever run into a problem when betting at BetRivers Sportsbook then you’ll be happy to know that there’s a great customer support team ready and willing to help out. You can find ways to contact the customer support team by clicking on the “Help Center” tab at the online site or through the mobile app.
The best way to get in touch with a live human being is to utilize the live chat feature on the site. You might get stuck in the “queue” if there are other people needing some help, but it shouldn’t take long to connect with someone that can help.
There’s also an email address that you can use to explain a question if you don’t need an immediate answer. BetRivers has made it clear that you’ll receive a response within 24 hours.
There’s one negative when it comes to the BetRivers customer support team and that’s that there are only set hours for live help. If you enjoy betting on sports at two or three in the morning then you aren’t going to find immediate help.
Hopefully you don’t run into any issues at all, but you can get some help if needed.
BetRivers Sportsbook Mobile App
BetRivers offers a mobile sportsbook app that’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices, but you won’t find this app in the app store. Instead BetRivers offers a download link on its website and you can choose which operating system you have.
The mobile app is easy to navigate and there are quick links available so that you don’t have to do too much searching to find what you’re looking for. The color scheme on the mobile app is a bit plain, but it doesn’t take away from the usefulness of the app.
One unique (annoying) feature about the BetRivers Sportsbook mobile app is that there’s a different one for each state. This means that you can’t expect your BetRivers CO app to work in Illinois, and that could create a potential headache at times.
When you’re visiting the BetRivers website to look for the mobile app, make sure that it directs you to the right state. This is easier when done on a mobile device as the sportsbook will be able to track your location.
FAQ
Is BetRivers Legal?
Yes, BetRivers Sportsbook is a product of Rush Street Interactive, and it holds a legal sports betting license in Colorado. BetRivers was able to partner with Triple Crown Casinos in Cripple Creek to break into Colorado.
Does BetRivers Offer Live Streaming on sports?
Yes, BetRivers offers live streaming of certain sporting events, and this list is pretty easy to find. When accessing the mobile app or online site, simply click on the “More Sports” tab and live streaming will be one of the options that’s available to you.
Does BetRivers Have an App I Can Download?
Yes, BetRivers has an app that’s free to download on the Apple and Android app stores.
Can I Bet From My Mobile Device at BetRivers?
Yes, you’re able to bet on sports through your mobile device at BetRivers. Most of the betting is done on a phone, but you can access the sportsbook on any mobile device that lets you download the app or call up their page in a web browser.
Not only can you bet from your mobile device but you can also make any banking transactions or stream sporting events live as well.
Can I Register at BetRivers From Another State?
You’re able to register at BetRivers from another state, and you can even make a payment to the site as well. The sportsbook app will open up to let you view the odds, but you won’t be able to make any wagers unless you’re physically in the state of Colorado.
Can I Withdraw Winnings From BetRivers After I Leave the State?
Yes, if you’re waiting on the final leg of a parlay to hit but happen to leave the state, that money is still going to be yours. You’re able to get far enough on the mobile site from another state that you can make a withdrawal request.
What Do I Do If I Have Trouble Depositing on BetRivers?
BetRivers is a proven brand of sportsbook, and it doesn’t usually cause many problems at all, especially with banking. BetRivers also offers a customer service department that is ready and willing to help solve any problems, such as a failed deposit attempt or help with using the promo code.
