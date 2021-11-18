Operation Vicious Cycle: Colorado AG indicts eight men in bike shop burglaries across state

There are a couple of big names in the U.S. sports betting industry, but it seems as if BetRivers always gets left out of the conversation. This shouldn’t be the case at all as the BetRivers Sportsbook was one of the first major players in the U.S., and in Colorado as well.

Rush Street Gaming is the parent company of BetRivers, but it operates under the Rush Street Interactive name. This company is headquartered in Chicago, but they wasted little time in forming a large presence in the Centennial State.

Now that you’ve been introduced to the BetRivers Sportsbook, it’s time to introduce you to this review. You aren’t going to find this piece of writing on the New York Times bestseller list anytime soon, but you might find the content extremely useful.

This BetRivers sportsbook review will cover all of the top features of the bookmaker as well as explain how to claim the welcome bonus and other promotions. You might want to get comfortable somewhere before getting too deep into this as it isn’t going to be a quick read.

Comfortable yet? Let’s begin with our extensive Betrivers sportsbook review.

BetRivers Promo Codes

A promo code is a way for BetRivers to attract customers to the extremely competitive Colorado sports betting sites scene. Think of a promo code as a coupon, except that there aren’t many coupons willing to give out free cash.

BetRivers has continued to offer the same basic welcome bonus since it launched in Colorado, but the promo code has seemed to change more than usual. The current promo code is: 250Match, and that’ll unlock a great reward before you even place your first wager.

Not all sportsbooks have a promo code, but you’ll need one when signing up for an account at BetRivers Sportsbook. Ready to see what this magical promo code can do for you?

Betrivers – Welcome Bonus and How to Claim It

It seems as if every online sportsbook operator is trying to come up with a new welcome bonus offer or promo code, but BetRivers hasn’t got caught up in all of that. BetRivers has continued to have the same welcome bonus for years, and it’s a solid offer.

Using the promo code “250Match” will unlock a 100% deposit bonus up to $250. You might find that other sportsbooks are willing to match the deposit for a higher amount, but that usually isn’t a 100% match.

The only real steps you need to take when claiming the bonus code is to create an account at BetRivers and then put the promo code in when you make your first deposit. BetRivers isn’t trying to trick you as there’s clearly a spot for the promo code to go in.

After you’ve made your first deposit then you should see the additional money in your account thanks to the used promo code. If you’ve put in $250 then your money will double in the blink of an eye.

Another great aspect of this welcome bonus offer from BetRivers is that there is just a 1x playthrough requirement. This simply means that you must wager at least the amount of the bonus before you can make a withdrawal

Which BetRivers Bonus is Best for me

Since there’s just one welcome bonus available from BetRivers, this section is really just a chance to hype up the offer one more time. If you struggle to comprehend what you read then perhaps seeing it for a second time will make things click.

Before you complete your first deposit at BetRivers you need to be sure that you’ve entered the appropriate promo code. This will unlock a 100, yes, a 100% first deposit bonus.

After that money is in your account then you’re free to start making wagers at the sportsbook. Just remember that you’ll have to wager the amount that you received from the welcome bonus before you can make any withdrawals of that bonus money.

BetRivers Sportsbook Pros & Cons

Pros

Great welcome bonus & promo code with limited requirements

Plenty of promotions for current customers

Great selection of live or in-play betting

A lot of live streaming events

High odds

Easy navigation

Quick registration process

iOs & Android Mobile Betting app

Live Chat support

Enough payment methods

Cons

No available casino

Limited amount of international betting options

BetRivers Sportsbook Promotions

Now we’re going to cover some of the promotions offered by BetRivers, and these are available for current customers at the site. If you’re logged in to your BetRivers account then you can see a list of current offers by clicking on the “promotions” tab at any time.

If you’re a fan of the professional or college teams in Colorado then you’re going to like what you see offered from BetRivers. These aren’t the only offers from BetRivers, but it’s clear that the sportsbook wants to tug at the heartstrings of bettors a bit.

It’s hard to predict exactly what promotional offers will be available from BetRivers each day, but this operator is known for its odds boosts. This is a great way to take advantage of valuable odds and hit on a bet that can produce a pretty impressive payout.

You aren’t always going to find a promotion that works for you, and it’s best to stay away completely if you just aren’t feeling it. Always be sure to check the promotions tab before making a bet, but it’s okay to pass if needed.

Oh, and we aren’t done yet with the special offers from BetRivers.

BetRivers Special Offers

Not only can you get a nice bonus from signing up at BetRivers and the site offers daily promotions, but there’s another way to get rewarded from the Sportsbook. Since BetRivers is a product of Rush Street Gaming, sports bettors are also eligible to be enrolled in the iRush Rewards VIP Program.

Most of the sportsbooks you’re going to find will have some sort of rewards program, but few are as good as the one at BetRivers. Free bets, bonuses and odds boosts are just a few examples of the available rewards, but there’s a long list available on the site.

It’s easy to rack up rewards points at BetRivers and the points can add up in a hurry. The best way to boost your rewards account is to win a big bet, but you’ll also earn points for simply making a wager.

Tracking your rewards status at BetRivers is easy, and you can also find a list of available offers to cash in on. It’s tough for sportsbooks to stand out in the Colorado industry, but the iRush Rewards VIP program gives BetRivers a huge boost.

In Which States Does BetRivers Operate?

Even though this review is focused on BetRivers Colorado, you might also be wondering what other states have this sports betting option. The answer is eight states currently, but it’s a list that could grow in the coming years.

BetRivers has been in the state of Colorado since May 1, 2020, which happened to be the first day that sports betting became legal. The latest state to see a BetRivers Sportsbook is Arizona, but that’s going to be changing at some point.

Since BetRivers is under the Rush Street Gaming name and based out of Chicago, it makes sense that most of the states come from the Midwest.

Here is a list of states in which BetRivers currently has a sportsbook live and ready to go:

Arizona

Colorado

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan,

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Now that you know the states in which BetRivers operates, you’re probably wondering how you go about getting signed up at the sportsbook and taking advantage of Betrivers promo code. Read on to find out.

BetRivers Sportsbook Registration Requirements

Signing up for anything can feel like a hassle at times, but you aren’t going to have that experience when creating an account at BetRivers Sportsbook. The entire registration process can be completed in a matter of minutes, and there aren’t a ton of requirements from the site.

You’ll have to provide BetRivers with some basic personal information, but that’s common throughout the sports betting industry in Colorado. As long as you know your name, date of birth, and social security number then you should be all set.

While we understand the concern about using your social security number to register, you can rest assured that your information is secure. BetRivers is required to keep your data secure or they can lose their operating license. They won’t cut any corners when it comes to cybersecurity.

BetRivers is going to require you to create a username and password to use when you log into the site each time. Remembering a password seems like an impossible task sometimes, so it’s probably best that you write down that information.

Colorado does have some specific groups of people that are excluded from betting on sports. The first group of people is anyone that is under the age of 21.

You also can’t sign up for an account if you’re someone that can have any influence over the outcome of a sporting event. This would include referees, officials, umpires, coaches, or athletes.

If you’re just a casual fan, then BetRivers will gladly accept your registration and use the welcome bonus provided by the sportsbook.

BetRivers Sportsbook Languages, Currencies and Odds Formats

The majority of bettors at BetRivers are going to speak English, and will want to use the U.S. Dollar as the form of currency. If you’re among that group then you can likely skip this section unless you want to see how inclusive BetRivers actually is.

The BetRivers Colorado website or mobile app doesn’t have any quick links to change the language or currency, but a request can be made to the sportsbook. BetRivers doesn’t have experience in the international sports betting industry, but there’ll be players in Colorado that would prefer using a new language.

BetRivers will also default the odds format to American or moneyline odds, but this can be changed. Other countries use fractional or decimal odds, and this is an option that can be accessed at BetRivers as well.

You aren’t going to find “better” odds by switching the format, but it’s an option for those that prefer looking at decimals and fractions.

BetRivers – Sports Coverage

Colorado has specific rules for the different types of sports that can be offered by sportsbooks in the state. BetRivers features betting markets on most of the sports offered, but it has a pretty clear focus on American sports.

BetRivers does offer some betting on international sports, especially soccer and table tennis. Yes, table tennis is one of the options at BetRivers and sports bettors in Colorado continue to bet on that unique sport, often supported with various bonuses.

Here’s a list of some of the top sports available at BetRivers in Colorado:

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Darts

Football

Golf

Ice Hockey

MMA

Motor Racing

Olympic Sports

Rugby

Soccer

Tennis

Table Tennis

This is not a complete list, far from it, but you can find all of the sports available for that day by visiting the BetRivers Sportsbook app.

BetRivers – Betting Markets

Now that you know some of the top sports to bet on at BetRivers, it’s time to explore the different bets that you can make. This is one area that won’t have a ton of variation between sportsbooks in Colorado as you are going to see many of the same options.

BetRivers Sportsbook is going to have the most betting options when it comes to moneyline, spread, or totals betting options. Those three betting markets are typically available for most sports.

Live betting is also available at BetRivers, and there’s a long list of live betting action each day for which you can also use some promotions and bonuses. This is another area where sportsbooks tend to have some freedom to create new betting options, and BetRivers has tried to push the limits at times.

There aren’t any “new” or “unique” betting markets available at BetRivers, but you won’t be disappointed in the available options.

Here are the betting markets that you’re going to find:

Moneyline

Spread

Totals

Parlay betting

Futures

Teasers

Props

Live or In-Play Betting

Before you make any wagers, you’re going to need some money in your account. Read on to the next section to see how this process works, and what payment options can be used.

BetRivers Sportsbook Payment Methods

The BetRivers Sportsbook hasn’t changed much since it first launched a couple of years ago, but there has been one area of significant improvement. The banking options at BetRivers Sportsbook has continued to improve, and there are now a long list of options.

Making a payment at BetRivers Sportsbook is the first step towards being able to make a wager or take a welcome bonus. Without money in your account, you aren’t going to be able to submit a bet at all.

Not only will you find plenty of deposit options at BetRivers, but you can also find a long list of withdrawal options available. If you connect some other banking accounts to your BetRivers account then this can make this process even easier.

Here are some of the banking options you’ll find in Colorado at BetRivers:

Credit Card (Discover, Mastercard, Visa)

Online Bank Transfer

PayPal

Play+

VIP Preferred

Wire Transfer

PayNearMe

Cash at the casino/retail sportsbook

How to Deposit

To make a deposit at BetRivers Sportsbook, you must first be logged into your account. You might think that this seems like an obvious statement, but you’d be surprised at how many people try this without first logging in.

You’ll then click on the banking link once in your account and that will start the process. From there you’ll want to choose the deposit method that works best for you.

Linking a PayPal account to your BetRivers account is a great way to go, but we’re not here to tell you what to do. As long as you are able to fund your account somehow then you’ll be able to legally wager at the sportsbook.

How to Withdraw

Withdrawing money from BetRivers is an experience that everyone should have in their lifetime. Beating the sportsbook is hard work, and it’s a great sense of accomplishment when it happens.

You must have at least $10 in your BetRivers account before you make a withdrawal request, but that’s really the only requirement. You’ll once again be able to choose how you want to receive your winnings, and it’s not going to take a long time for this money to hit your account.

If you’ve linked your PayPal account at BetRivers then you can see that money available almost immediately. The same can be true if you’re trying to get the money reloaded back onto a Play+ card.

The old way of sending a check through a mail is something that you shouldn’t even consider as there are just so many better ways to make a withdrawal.

BetRivers Customer Support

If you ever run into a problem when betting at BetRivers Sportsbook then you’ll be happy to know that there’s a great customer support team ready and willing to help out. You can find ways to contact the customer support team by clicking on the “Help Center” tab at the online site or through the mobile app.

The best way to get in touch with a live human being is to utilize the live chat feature on the site. You might get stuck in the “queue” if there are other people needing some help, but it shouldn’t take long to connect with someone that can help.

There’s also an email address that you can use to explain a question if you don’t need an immediate answer. BetRivers has made it clear that you’ll receive a response within 24 hours.

There’s one negative when it comes to the BetRivers customer support team and that’s that there are only set hours for live help. If you enjoy betting on sports at two or three in the morning then you aren’t going to find immediate help.

Hopefully you don’t run into any issues at all, but you can get some help if needed.

BetRivers Sportsbook Mobile App

BetRivers offers a mobile sportsbook app that’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices, but you won’t find this app in the app store. Instead BetRivers offers a download link on its website and you can choose which operating system you have.

The mobile app is easy to navigate and there are quick links available so that you don’t have to do too much searching to find what you’re looking for. The color scheme on the mobile app is a bit plain, but it doesn’t take away from the usefulness of the app.

One unique (annoying) feature about the BetRivers Sportsbook mobile app is that there’s a different one for each state. This means that you can’t expect your BetRivers CO app to work in Illinois, and that could create a potential headache at times.

When you’re visiting the BetRivers website to look for the mobile app, make sure that it directs you to the right state. This is easier when done on a mobile device as the sportsbook will be able to track your location.

FAQ

Is BetRivers Legal?

Yes, BetRivers Sportsbook is a product of Rush Street Interactive, and it holds a legal sports betting license in Colorado. BetRivers was able to partner with Triple Crown Casinos in Cripple Creek to break into Colorado.

Does BetRivers Offer Live Streaming on sports?

Yes, BetRivers offers live streaming of certain sporting events, and this list is pretty easy to find. When accessing the mobile app or online site, simply click on the “More Sports” tab and live streaming will be one of the options that’s available to you.

Does BetRivers Have an App I Can Download?

Yes, BetRivers has an app that’s free to download on the Apple and Android app stores.

Can I Bet From My Mobile Device at BetRivers?

Yes, you’re able to bet on sports through your mobile device at BetRivers. Most of the betting is done on a phone, but you can access the sportsbook on any mobile device that lets you download the app or call up their page in a web browser.

Not only can you bet from your mobile device but you can also make any banking transactions or stream sporting events live as well.

Can I Register at BetRivers From Another State?

You’re able to register at BetRivers from another state, and you can even make a payment to the site as well. The sportsbook app will open up to let you view the odds, but you won’t be able to make any wagers unless you’re physically in the state of Colorado.

Can I Withdraw Winnings From BetRivers After I Leave the State?

Yes, if you’re waiting on the final leg of a parlay to hit but happen to leave the state, that money is still going to be yours. You’re able to get far enough on the mobile site from another state that you can make a withdrawal request.

What Do I Do If I Have Trouble Depositing on BetRivers?

BetRivers is a proven brand of sportsbook, and it doesn’t usually cause many problems at all, especially with banking. BetRivers also offers a customer service department that is ready and willing to help solve any problems, such as a failed deposit attempt or help with using the promo code.

