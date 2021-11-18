“Peace Of Mind With Taraji” Exclusive: Comedienne Nicole Byer Details Her Adult ADHD Diagnosis And How Her Meds Are A Must!

Did you guys know that adults suffer from ADHD too?

We’re still a few days away, but Monday’s episode of “Peace of Mind with Taraji” is all about adult ADHD.

Do you ever look for your phone with your phone in your hand? Maybe you have Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). On Monday’s episode of “Peace of Mind with Taraji,” #NailedIt’s Nicole Byer opens up about not being diagnosed with ADHD until she was an adult and how it affects her life and mental health. We’ve got an exclusive clip from Monday’s episode where Nicole describes living with ADHD and how her medication has helped her. Check it out below:

<br />

Also on the episode, 25-year-old Christina Brown shares her traumatic experience growing up with ADHD and how she struggles with it today. Psychiatrist Dr. Eraka Bath shares tools and insight about the diagnosis, treatment and how it’s often mislabeled in the Black community.

This is incredible. So many people are probably dealing with this same illness without being aware of what the actual issue is! We’re so glad Taraji is having these important conversations.

Peace of Mind with Taraji, debuts new episodes every Monday at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch. Episodes can be found on Facebook Watchsd

and Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook page