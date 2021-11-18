Celebrities
Porsha Williams Reveals For The 1st Time Her Own Shocking Encounter With R.Kelly
The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star detailed the time she was brought to R.Kelly’s home when she was pursuing a music career.
Porsha Williams, 40, opened up about what happened when she met R. Kelly, 54, when she was just 25-years-old in a new interview with People, published on Wednesday November 17. The RHOA star said she wanted to “help anyone who’s been hurt by him,” and she wanted investigators to know about her experience with singer, who was convicted of sex-trafficking and racketeering on September 27.
The RHOA star also detailed her experience in her upcoming book The Pursuit of Porsha, which will be released on November 30. Porsha admitted that it was difficult to open up with the experience for the memoir, and that she’d hesitated to tell her mom. “I think for any woman or man who’s been in an abusive situation, you don’t want to tell your parents because you don’t want them to think that they had let you down in any way. I don’t want her to think that she had done anything wrong. And so I took it upon myself,” she told People.
Porsha claimed that she’d met the “Ignition” singer in 2007, while considering becoming a musician. After flying her out to Chicago, the reality star said she’d been taken to the singer’s home, and was taken to his bedroom and left there for hours by herself. She said that when Kelly finally came back, he told her to take off her clothes. She said that after the first encounter, she met twice more, as well as other women who stayed at his home. The reality star said that hearing another woman being hit was enough for her to avoid the singer from then on out. Over 10 years after Porsha’s experience, Kelly was convicted on eight sex-trafficking charges and one racketeering charge on September 27. The singer is scheduled be sentenced on May 4, 2022.
Ultimately, after she opened up to her mom about the experience, Porsha said she was “glad” to finally let her know. “She told me some of her experiences. And we just talked about how this should be told so other women don’t have to go through it,” she told People.
RIP: Memphis rapper Young Dolph dead at 36
Memphis rapper Young Dolph was killed inside a cookie shop by an unknown gunman, law enforcement officials confirmed. He was 36.
The shooting occurred at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard, according to WHBQ. He was a frequent visitor to the shop to buy cookies.
The assailant ran into the shop and shot Dolph twice. The rapper, born Adolph Thornton, Jr., reportedly returned fire before expiring.
Last month, Dolph performed at ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia (above).
Dolph, pictured in Atlanta in 2018, was best known for his debut studio album, King of Memphis, which peaked at number 49 on the Billboard 200 chart.
His second album, Rich Slave was released in 2020 and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Crowds gathered at the crime scene and filmed the aftermath with their cell phones.
“Bruh they done killed Young Dolph bro what the f***… bro ain’t no way these folks done just killed Dolph,” a bystander said. “Ain’t no way these folks just straight came and ran down on Dolph.”
Young Dolph was reportedly shot today in Memphis. Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/Ylb6gpUp4J
— Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 17, 2021
The rapper was previously shot outside a retail store in Hollywood, Los Angeles on September 26, 2017. He survived three gunshot wounds.
Angelina Jolie Shares Throwback Of Son Maddox To Fight For Change In His Home Country, Cambodia
Angelina Jolie rarely posts photos of her kids but she shared a throwback of her son, Maddox, to help fight for change in Cambodia, his home country.
Angelina Jolie, 46, has always been adamant about helping world issues and her latest venture is to help promote change in Cambodia. Cambodia is where her adopted son, Maddox, 20, is from, and to help fight for change, she shared a very rare throwback of Maddox as a baby. You can see the photo, HERE.
Angelina captioned the slideshow, “We’ve launched a biodiversity survey with Flora & Fauna International to map the plants and animals still in the forest of Cambodia’s Samlout district as a baseline for their protection and conservation in the future, since we do not yet know how much endangered wildlife remains. It’s just one example of the devastating impact of deforestation globally – and why world leaders must be held to their promises.”
She then posted a picture of herself wearing a low-cut, black spaghetti strap tank top while holding baby Maddox, as they both looked off into the distance.
In one of the photos from the slideshow, Angelina wrote, “In 2003, no long after meeting my son Maddox, I set up a foundation in the Samlout district of Cambodia. It’s entirely locally run, and we have been involved in forest protection and biodiversity conservation for nearly twenty years.”
Angelina continued, “Since then, we’ve seen tens of thousands of hectares of pristine forest lost to illegal logging, land encroachment, and poaching, as Cambodia experiences one of the fastest rates of forest loss in the world.”
The picture Angelina posted of Maddox when he was so young, and since then, he has grown into a mature adult.
So Sad: Young Dolph Shot & Killed In His Hometown Of Memphis Tennessee; Celebs Send Condolences
Memphis rapper Yong Dolph was shot and killed outside of a local bakery in Memphis, Tennessee.
Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed earlier today in Memphis Tennessee. News broke online from a local woman who went on Facebook live claiming to have been close as the tragedy occurred. While many hoped the woman was lying and the reports were false, the worst would be confirmed by local authorities within the hour.
Many details are unknown at the moment but from social media and photos, the shooting appeared to be the target and occurred outside of a local bakery. The bakery Makedas Cookies seemed to be a frequent choice for Dolph who was recently on their Instagram supporting the local business.
According to reports Dolph was ambushed as soon as he got out of his car to enter the business. Unconfirmed reports suggest Dolph returned fire but would pass away from his injuries. This is not the first time Dolph has been involved in a shooting incident earning one of his biggest records rapping about prior incidents on ‘100 shots‘. Prayers go out to Dolph’s family and his two children. Click after the next page to see celebrities give Dolph his flowers and share what he ment to them.
