Bitcoin

Preview Of The Peak: November Rains Red For Bitcoin Holders

Published

35 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin price is struggling to maintain support at $60,000, having fallen more than 15% from the local record set earlier this month.

But could the November rain storm that has resulted in a short-term bloodbath in crypto, be merely the final shakeout before the cycle peak is in? And could past cycles provide a preview of what this sort of scenario looks like? Let’s take a closer look.

November Selloff Puts Four-Year Cycle Theory At Risk

History is often said to repeat. Markets are also highly cyclical in their behavior. Within each cycle there are also matching harmonics that appear to rhyme without a ton of reason.

That’s why price action often produces fractals that appear to match patterns from the past. The entire basis of technical analysis is the study of historical chart performance with the goal of predicting future outcomes.

But a current example playing out in Bitcoin price could prove once and for all if there is real weight to the four-year cycle theory based on the cryptocurrency’s hard-coded halving event.

Could November 2017 (left) be a preview of what's to come in 2021 (right)?  | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Will Bitcoin Price Follow The 2017 Finale Fractal?

The chart above is a comparison between current day Bitcoin price action and the Relative Strength Index. If the leading crypto by market cap can hold here and rebound to new highs, a bullish divergence will confirm and continue the building parabola.

What’s striking about this setup, is that there is only four days difference between when this same behavior appeared just four years ago. Both times after making new highs, Bitcoin saw a mid-November correction – but what comes next then? Does price action follow the same fractal with a dramatic December finale?

Despite the recent downside, the monthly technical picture began bullish, and could still close as such. But the excitement over new all-time highs to start the month led to too much leverage in the market, which was just cleansed, rinsed, and repeated.

Sentiment has also since swiftly switched, which could draw in enough short positions for a final squeeze higher – much like the abundance of longs led the market back to $60,000. The November selloff in 2017 reversed extremely quickly and only 30 days later saw a 250% price appreciation and the ultimate bull market peak. Is the chart above a chilling preview of what’s to come?

Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano Price Plummets, Will it Bounce Back?

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Bitcoin News
  • With rising liquidations, Ethereum has underperformed.
  • With the price nearing $1.8, a breakthrough is imminent.

Crypto traders seem to be unhappy following early Tuesday’s market fall. But the indications and reiteration of a historical trend scream ideal. Also, new data reveals significant institutional investments in the crypto market. Bitcoin had the highest weekly inflows of $97 million, followed by Ethereum and Cardano with $17.3 million and $16.4 million, respectively. Crypto expert Jason Pizzano identifies key entry and departure locations for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano.

Bitcoin Analysis:

The price fell sharply to $59.25k after significant rejection at the $66.14k resistance neckline. To confirm the double top pattern, the Bitcoin price is likely to drop another 15%. Likewise, given the price’s recent upward trend, the next step should take beyond $70k.

ETH Price Analysis:

With rising liquidations, Ethereum has underperformed the bulk of cryptocurrencies, losing over 5% daily. The price has lost 36%, 36%, and 34% in three consecutive bear markets in the last three months. A 15% dip in the current bear market looks to be the top altcoin’s trend. It would drop another 10% to $3,700. But a price spike is coming.

Cardano Analysis:

Cardano price has been moving in symmetrical triangles. A breakthrough is near. The ideal entry zones for buying cryptocurrency are $1.5-$2. With the price nearing $1.8, a breakthrough is imminent.

Bitcoin Growth Continues!

On Tuesday, the BTC price dropped from $66.2k to $59.303k, causing a strong sell-off. Moreover, the fear and greed index remained neutral. But the most important asset still has room to rise.

However, one of the whale addresses has verified the biggest Bitcoin collection, stated a crypto analytics platform Venture founder. He just tweeted about the purchase of 207 BTC for $62k, or $12.8 million USD.

Bitcoin

Cardano Leads Altcoins As Market Marks 13th Consecutive Week Of Inflows

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

Cardano has flexed its muscles in the latest iteration of inflows coming into the market. Inflows have been steady the past couple of months, currently at 13 consecutive weeks of inflows for the market. Bitcoin and altcoins alike have benefited from the inflows which have indicated institutional interest piquing in the market. However, Cardano looks to have enjoyed the most benefits amongst the altcoins from last week’s inflows.

Cardano Leading The Pack

Cardano saw positive inflows for last week which put it ahead of other altcoins. Total inflows for the week had come out to $151 million and Cardano inflows totaled $16 million in the same time period. The total year-to-date inflows for the market have now hit a record $9billion. However, the record for the previous year had been broken three weeks back after hitting the $7 billion mark.

Related Reading | What Went On In The Secret Meetings Between Cardano Developer IOHK And Zanzibar Officials?

Cardano was not the only altcoin that saw positive inflows. According to the CoinShares report, Ethereum had also continued its hot streak of market inflows. Competitor Solana recorded inflows totaling $9.8 million. Likewise, Polkadot and XRP, which saw $5.2 million and $3.1 million of inflows respectively.

ADA price struggles at $1.8 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com

Ethereum’s inflows saw the digital asset’s total asset under management break a new record. AuM in Ethereum had surged past $21 billion for the first time ever. The inflows suggest a positive outlook from institutional investors toward altcoins, especially smart contract platforms. These platforms led ahead of all other altcoins for the week.

Bitcoin Maintaining The Lead

Although the altcoins gained ground in last week’s inflows, bitcoin has continued to maintain the lead. Of the total $151 million of inflows recorded, bitcoin made up the majority with a total of $98 million flowing into the digital asset. This speaks to bitcoin’s place as a market leader and continues to cement its spot as the most valuable cryptocurrency in the market.

Related Reading | Cardano Founder Addresses Price Speculations As ADA Struggles

Cardano’s $16 million worth of inflows comes out to less than 20% of the total bitcoin inflows but is nonetheless a significant figure for the altcoin. Bitcoin’s inflows have been mostly contributed to by trading in the ETF funds that have been approved by the SEC. With the VanEck ETF kicking off trading on Tuesday, this number is expected to grow for the coming week.

Bitcoin’s total year-to-date inflows now sit at a record $6.5 billion. Total assets under management for the digital currency are also at an all-time high with a total of $56 billion currently under management.

Featured image from Capital.com, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin

Top 3 Projects Locked in Polygon Ecosystem in Terms of TVL

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 18, 2021

By

  • SushiSwap is an automated market maker (AMM).
  • Aave stands out from its rivals in an increasingly saturated market.

Let us take a look at the top 3 Projects Locked in the Polygon Ecosystem in terms of TVL as of November 17.

AAVE

Aave is a decentralized crypto lending and borrowing system. Digital assets deposited into specifically established liquidity pools receive interest. Borrowers may then use their crypto as collateral to get a quick loan.

AAVE is a governance token that gives owners a vote in the future development of the system. Aave stands out from its rivals in an increasingly saturated market. It was one of the top projects in total crypto locked in its protocol during the DeFi mania in summer 2020.

The project enables users to borrow and lend in over 20 cryptocurrencies, giving them more options. Aave’s “flash loans” are advertised as the first uncollateralized lending alternative in the DeFi industry. But they must be repaid inside the same transaction. According to CoinMarketCap, the Aave price today is $278.67 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $365,330,211 USD. Aave is down 1.27% in the last 24 hours.

QuickSwap (QUICK)

QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, the developer of Automated Market Makers in the cryptocurrency’s rapidly developing DeFi sector. Both are magical. Instead of unicorn magic, it chose dragon magic. It’s a speedier kind of magic only found in a remote region known as Layer 2, as per the team behind the project.

According to CoinMarketCap, the QuickSwap price today is $365.71 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $30,807,188 USD. QuickSwap has been down 0.25% in the last 24 hours.

SushiSwap (SUSHI)

SushiSwap is an automated market maker (AMM). AMMs are decentralized exchanges that employ smart contracts to generate markets for any given pair of tokens. It is a fork of Uniswap, the AMM synonymous with decentralized finance (DeFi) and the resulting trading boom in DeFi coins.

Furthermore, SushiSwap wants to broaden the AMM market and introduce new features, including enhanced benefits for network users through its own token, SUSHI. According to CoinMarketCap, the SushiSwap price today is $9.87 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $212,987,715 USD. SushiSwap is up 2.13% in the last 24 hours.

