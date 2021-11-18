HEALTH
Prostate Cancer Symptoms: The Signs of Prostate Cancer
There are some signs of prostate cancer that you need to look for as you are caring for your health and working to prevent serious issues. Most men will show some symptom of prostate cancer before their doctor will give them an official diagnosis. Knowing what to look for can help you to determine if you need to contact your doctor and to have your prostate health examined.
Prostate Cancer Symptoms
If you have prostate cancer it is likely that you will have some issues with incontinence. Since the prostate is below the bladder it is responsible for helping the bladder to release urine using the urethra. When you have prostate problems, it is common for this gland to become swollen or enlarged making it painful for you to pass urine or you could end up having involuntarily urine loss. When the prostate is swollen and the urine has a harder time passing it will cause you to have urge incontinence (the sudden urge to urinate). Other individuals report that they feel the need to get up and urinate throughout the night several times or they are feeling that they need to urinate more frequently.
While the enlarged prostate is the leading indication that you may have prostate cancer there are some other symptoms that you need to be aware of like blood in the urine or semen, erectile dysfunction, bladder control problems, and pain in the lower back or hips.
What Will My Doctor Check For?
In order to know if you have prostate cancer your doctor will discuss the various symptoms that you have been struggling with. Then they will need to examine your prostate and will also do some urine tests and other laboratory tests. If you have had a loved one that had prostate cancer or prostate health problems you need to make sure you are getting checked out as you have a higher risk of getting prostate cancer. The prostate specific antigen (PSA) test is used to help the doctor determine if you have cancer of the prostate or not. This is a blood test that will look for a specific antigen and in some cases it will detect prostate health problems before you start having any of the common symptoms of prostate cancer.
Treatments to Consider
Depending upon your age, your doctor may not recommend that you jump into surgery or chemotherapy and instead opt for active surveillance. This is common for elderly males that likely will not be able to recover well from the surgery as their bodies are not healthy. When you are monitoring your condition you will check for any signs that the cancer is growing or changes in your prostate health. You may notice an increase in your incontinence episodes, which will require the help of some incontinence products like adult diapers to help you manage your condition. For many males with prostate cancer, it is a slowly growing form of cancer. So using active surveillance is the best route to avoid dealing with expensive surgery and other treatments that could end up shortening their lifespan.
Surgery is common for younger patients that are in good health. It is an invasive surgery that can take 6 weeks to 3 months before you recover from it. You will likely deal with incontinence after the surgery as you usually need to wear a catheter for a few weeks following the surgery. Wearing adult diapers can help to capture any urine that does leak from the body. There are other male incontinence products you can choose from that will make it easier for you to manage your problems with incontinence after the surgery.
Supplements for Fertility
After years of doing your best not to get pregnant, suddenly you find yourself ready to have a baby. Ironically, it turns out that preventing it from happening turned out to be a lot easier than actually conceiving. When it comes to infertility, a lot of different factors can come into play including genetics, age, disease and even stress. However, one of the major contributing factors can be found in your diet and lifestyle. Just because you are know mentally ready to take on the diaper challenge, it does mean that your body is physically ready to either conceive or carry a child to term. But making the right diet and lifestyle changes, you can actually correct this problem and increase your fertility odds.
Where are some great supplements that couples can try to help conceive:
Essential Fatty Acids: Found in flax oil, cold water fish, sunflower seed, soybean, borage, walnut and safflower oil, EFA’s can help your body effectively produce the prostaglandins needed to encourage proper hormonal balance. A stabilized hormone system is essential to ensure that your body is ready for pregnancy
NAC (N-Acetyle Cysteine): This powerful antioxidant can help reduce testosterone and homocysteine levels in a woman’s body, thereby increasing fertility. It is also great for general immune system and lung function.
Vitamin A: This is another beneficial antioxidant that can help with conception. It can help the body produce the right amounts of cervical mucus and protect male sperm from damaging effects of free radicals. Vitamin A deficiency is also shown to cause low sperm counts in men. The best natural sources for Beta Carotene are orange and yellow fruits and vegetables like, carrots, sweet potatoes, and cantaloupe. Other good sources are eggs, spinach and diary products
B Vitamins such as B6 and B12 can help keep woman’s ovaries in good working order. Beans, nuts, eggs, meats, fish and whole grains are all great sources of B Vitamins.
d-Pinitol 600: This natural occurring compound has been found to be very beneficial for overall ovarian health. It is also shown to reduce insulin resistance: one of the leading causes of infertility
Chase Tree Extract:: This extract helps women maintain healthy levels of prolactin during monthly menstrual cycles. This can help trigger the production of progesterone which can help with ovulation and overall fertility
Vitamin C: Not only great for combating those nasty colds, this powerful antioxidant is also great for helping out with sperm motility. It is also great for enhancing the function of the thymus, neutralizing toxins and reducing stress (all factors in infertility). Great sources of C are citrus fruits, strawberries, watermelons, and peppers.
Vitamin E: Another powerful antioxidant that performs many roles including helping with fertility. It can help speed up the healing process and enhance thymus function. Avocados, Brussels sprouts, soy beans and unadulterated honey are all great natural sources of Vitamin E.
Coenzyme Q-10: This supplement can help improve overall cellular function and help maintain egg quality as you get older. It can also help repair cell damage caused by free radicals which can help increase the chances of implantation.
Commercializing Stem Cell Therapy
So far, we have got to know about the positive applications of these therapies, which are transplanted into the body with living cells to treat, or eliminate the disease from the patient’s body. The most common type of cell therapy is the hematopoietic therapy. Harvested from the donor’s body for the host to develop bone marrow, it is a well-known cell based therapy, with its self-renewal and differentiation capabilities into many cell types.
Stem cell based therapies have the potential to treat numerous disorders, especially blood and immune related disorders. A wide range of these therapies including allogenic cell therapies, autologous therapies, and mesenchymal these therapies has shown a major breakthrough for curing many medical conditions such as sclerosis, spinal cord injury, diabetes and strokes in the clinical trials. More recently, we have the boon of induced pluripotent stem cells, having the same characteristic as adult embryonic stem cells that can be cultured to produce embryonic stem cells. These cells are important for another key reason- tissue engineering.
Over the last few decades, cell therapies have received medical and commercial successes for emerging as a novel therapeutic option for many cellular dysfunctional diseases. If data are to be believed, the global market of stem cell therapy had touched an average of $410 million revenues by 2009, and the market was expected to grow double and reached a total of 100 million people in the US.
And due to its numerous medical benefits, medical companies and research institutes want to bring its clinical applications from bench to bedside.
Although open to many controversies and debate, we have enough evidence to prove that therapy is indeed an effective therapeutic application to address a range of diseases, including cosmetic procedures like hair regrowth, skin redefining and etc.
In addition to this, the growing number of cell based clinical trails hold true to the potential for stem cell efficacies and its applications. A recent study as of June 2010 highlighted the capabilities of cell therapies through 2000 (approx.) clinical studies on biomedical research.
While the manipulation of embryonic cells is limited and controversial, a greater chance to develop engineered tissues from iPSC is viable for the medical interventions in serious conditions. And this is the underlying reason, why public and society demand for more clinical trials of stem cell based therapies and their applications in the medical fields.
Hence, it is important to commercialize the use of stem cells for rapid development of biomedical research, and improve public health through awareness. Some important aspects of the commercialization of stem cell therapy are as follows as below.
- Commercialization aids the development of novel technologies and intellectual property for certain stem cell research, augmenting their value in the therapeutic market.
- It aims at stimulating economic growth as well as improving the public health.
- It advocates for grants or funds to be used in the clinical research to generate more commercially viable services and products in the market.
- It is indeed important for the translation of public knowledge.
Despite these growth factors of commercialization of stem cell therapies, it faces many challenges from specific governing bodies, which hinders its positive endeavors from creating effective and curative treatments for many incurable diseases.
In order to take advantage of scientific, economic and medical potential of these cell research; commercialization is indeed a basic requirement, and of course in a compliance with regulators of certain authorities. And when this happens, we would expect to get sustainable and constructive medical benefits through commercialization in the field of this therapy, while respecting the public trusts.
Type 2 Diabetes and Healthy Eating – Are Bananas Good For You?
One food many people with Type 2 diabetes find themselves avoiding is the banana as they are thought to be very high in sugar and calories and, as such, a fruit to avoid. This, however, is not necessarily the case. The fact of the matter is the banana can be a very healthy food to include in any diabetic’s diet for several reasons. The critical thing to remember is to pair it with a protein source or a fat source. Adding protein will slow down the release of sugar into the bloodstream, ensuring you are not going to get the sugar spike you otherwise would.
Here are why bananas are not food to fear…
1. Calorie Controlled. First, bananas are a relatively low-calorie food, contrary to popular belief. One medium banana contains about 90 to 100 calories, with a large banana coming in slightly above. Comparing this to other foods you could be eating – a few slices of bread or a bagel, and it is quite low in calories.
2. Rich in Dietary Fiber. Bananas are rich in dietary fiber. Fiber is the indigestible portion of food a person with Type 2 diabetes needs to help regulate their blood sugar level and help prevent spikes.
When you pair this fruit with a protein or fat, you get the fat/protein-fiber combo helpful for keeping your blood sugar in check.
Dietary fiber is also vital for keeping you feeling full during the day and for regulating your bowel movements.
3. Loaded With Potassium. The next interesting point about bananas? They are high in potassium: this is important because potassium will help to counteract any sodium you may be taking in with your diet, which can lead to a rise in blood pressure readings.
The more potassium you have in your diet, generally speaking, the less-at-risk you will be for heart health concerns. Most people need to be including more potassium in their diet plan and less sodium. Bananas help you do just that.
People who are taking beta-blockers…
- propranolol (Inderal LA, InnoPran XL),
- atenolol (Tenormin),
- metoprolol (Lopressor, Toprol-XL),
are not advised to increase their intake of bananas suddenly. Check with your medical practitioner beforehand as high potassium foods need to be consumed in moderation when beta-blockers have been prescribed.
4. Great For Pre-Exercise. Finally, bananas are an ideal pre-workout food. Eat them before you hit the gym and you will have a fast acting source of energy that will not fizzle out 20 minutes into your session. This is because they contain a nice blend of complex carbohydrates (starch) with simple sugars, which is precisely what your body needs.
Keep these points in mind and consider picking up a banana next time you are out grocery shopping. They really can be part of any Type 2 diabetic’s diet.
