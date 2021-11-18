Racquetball – The Many Don’ts of the Game

Share Pin 0 Shares

Since its invention in the 50s as an indoor sport, racquetball has had advocates and enthusiasts who had contributed so much to its lore, popularity, the refinement of its rules, and a great many other things.

Through the years, too, there came a compilation of sorts on the many points to look at out during games of racquetball.

For novices, this list can serve as your guide to play and enjoy the game. For the pros, it can serve as reminders and to unlearn some acquired traits through the years. This list had been compiled through the years that racquetball had metamorphosed to the popular that it is nowadays.

The Don’ts list

Don’t move backwards while swinging. Step forward ( to lower the focus of gravity of your body) and use your legs to pull your hips, rotating them around. If the ball is relocating to the back, get so far ahead of it ( at least a pace) so you will have time and room to step forward into your setup position.

Don’t begin your forward swing with only the hands and arms. (There will be not much power to them.)

Don’t keep one knee straight when bending your knees. You need to bend the two, or else you are merely leaning over.

Do not move your hips and shoulders in a straight line. They ought to both be rotating in a circular motion (start with the hips first prior to the shoulders).

Don’t hold any tension in your arms. They ought to be limp and loose.

Don’t force using more muscles if you are not hitting the ball hard sufficient. Instead, analyze your swing and check where the kinetic link lost its power and did not reach your arms and wrist joints.

You ought not to be unbalanced after your swing. If this happens, g back and review your sequence of moves.

Don’t rise during your swing. It will make the ball come up elevated for an easy setup for you opponent. Instead, keep your knees bent throughout the swing until you hit the ball. You do this unconsciously, so be alert and alarmed why your shots are not staying low.

Do not face the front wall in your swing. Stand parallel to the correct side wall if you’re doing forehand. For backhand, stomach 45 degrees to the side wall.

Don’t forget to raise your elbow to shoulder height. (Most players always forget this.)

Don’t move your non-hitting arm in the opposite direction as your hitting arm. The two should more in the identical direction.

Don’t pivot both feet together. The front foot pivot is for coiling hips and the back foot pivot is for uncoiling the hips.

Do not raise your racquet to swing at the eleventh hour. Use ERP (early racquet preparation) always.

Don’t stomach too close to the ball. There will be a tendency for you to slice the ball. Don’t chop down at the ball. Swing parallel to the floor.

Don’t hit the ball if it is still to back you up. Race back and hit it only when it is even with your lead (or front) foot.

And finally, don’t just read all these. You need to get about and play racquetball like what you were supposed to do initially.