News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice with non-COVID illness; RB Latavius Murray, RT Patrick Mekari back
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and center Bradley Bozeman missed practice Wednesday with illnesses that aren’t related to the coronavirus, coach John Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh said Wednesday that Jackson and Bozeman were sent home sick from the team’s facility. “I guess it’s that time of year,” Harbaugh said.
Jackson has now missed three practices this season because of an illness, sitting out a workout in Week 3 and Week 6. He also missed two practices in Week 4 with back soreness. The Ravens won all three games, beating the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos, respectively.
Running back Latavius Murray and right tackle Patrick Mekari, meanwhile, returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering ankle injuries in Week 6 and Week 7, respectively. Both could be on track to play and start Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
In addition to Jackson and Bozeman, the Ravens were without wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder), outside linebacker Justin Houston and cornerbacks Tavon Young (foot) and Jimmy Smith for the open portion of practice.
This story will be updated.
News
Ravens linebacker Justin Houston, and his son, not ready to stop at 100 sacks: ‘He’s going to work the crap out of me’
Justin Houston had made no secret of his zeal for reaching 100 career sacks, a milestone the Ravens linebacker achieved in the team’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.
He collected the jersey of the quarterback he dropped, Jacoby Brissett, and made plans to frame it. But his son, Junior, allowed him little time to bask in the achievement.
“He had been on my head about getting to the 100-sack club,” Houston said. “He was happy. But I’ve still got more work to do, so he’s not too happy. He’s going to work the crap out of me. We’ve still got more goals to reach.”
How many sacks, exactly, is this grade-school taskmaster expecting from his 32-year-old father?
“One hundred and thirty,” Houston said, laughing. “He said you can’t retire until you get to 130. So I’m praying that somehow, God will make that happen.”
For a moment, Houston’s sack seemed to take on a darker tone as Brissett, his former teammate with the Indianapolis Colts, writhed on the field, clutching his knee. But Brissett walked off, and he and Houston connected, as friends, after the game.
“He knew I wasn’t the guy that hit his knee,” Houston said. “I actually tried to turn him away from it.”
News
Defendant takes stand in trial over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
By RUSS BYNUM
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The defendant who fired the shotgun that killed Ahmaud Arbery took the stand Wednesday as defense attorneys began presenting their case in the murder trial of three men, saying, “I want to give my side of the story.”
Travis McMichael told Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley he understands that he is not compelled to testify but said, “I want to explain what happened.”
McMichael’s testimony came as defense attorneys opened their case by building on arguments that their clients were lawfully trying to stop burglaries in their neighborhood in Georgia. The three defendants are white. Arbery was Black.
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley denied renewed requests for a mistrial and to grant a directed verdict acquitting all three defendants on murder charges. Defense attorneys argued that the prosecutors’ case was legally insufficient to support convictions.
The prosecution rested on Tuesday after eight days of testimony from 23 witnesses.
Walmsley also denied a request from defense attorneys to ban prominent civil rights leaders and other high-profile visitors from the courtroom and require instead that they view the trial proceedings on a video screen in another room that has been set up for additional spectators as part of COVID-19 precautions.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson sat with Arbery’s parents in the back row of the courtroom Wednesday for the second time this week. Attorneys for the defendants have said Jackson’s presence and that of others who have spoken out in support of convictions in the case could unfairly influence the jury.
“They represent part of a national conversation” on racial injustice that has advocated for “conviction of the defendants,” said Jason Sheffield, an attorney for Travis McMichael, the man who shot Arbery. “And for that reason I do not think they should be present in the courtroom.”
In an interview outside the courthouse during a lunch break on Wednesday, Jackson said that by bringing up the issue of his attendance and that of other Black pastors who have supported the Arberys, the defense attorneys are “looking for a diversion.”
“They don’t want a trial,” he said. “They want a mistrial.”
Jackson reiterated his “hope that the outcome will be one where the jury will condemn the killers, the jury will convict the killers.”
The trial is taking place before a disproportionately white jury at the Glynn County courthouse in the port city of Brunswick.
Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue Arbery after he ran past their home from a nearby house under construction Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck, telling police that he tried to run Arbery off the road and then recorded cellphone video as Travis McMichael fired three shotgun blasts before Arbery fell facedown in the street.
Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, argued on Wednesday that Arbery seemed suspicious to his client because he didn’t call out for help as the McMichaels chased him past Bryan’s front porch where Bryan was working.
“Mr. Arbery has the opportunity, before Mr. Bryan even understands what’s going on, to speak and say, ‘Help! Call 911!’”
Gough added: “That doesn’t happen.”
Gough also said Bryan never intended to harm Arbery and never tried to hide his involvement in the pursuit. He noted that Bryan openly shared his cellphone video — the key piece of evidence in the case — with police officers at the scene.
Gough suggested that Arbery was up to no good.
“When Mr. Arbery passes Mr. Bryan’s house, with all due respect, we know why,” he said. “And I think we can all discern that from the evidence.”
Arbery, 25, had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles when he was killed.
The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar because security cameras had recorded him several times in the unfinished house on their street. Defense attorneys said Travis McMichael opened fire in self-defense after Arbery attacked him by throwing punches and trying to grab his gun.
News
Rockies podcast: Hot stove chatter, Ryan McMahon’s potential at shortstop, prospects to protect in Rule 5 Draft and more analysis
In this edition of the On The Rox podcast, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Patrick Saunders break down an array of offseason topics.
What’s the current market like for right-hander Jon Gray and shortstop Trevor Story? What free agents could GM Bill Schmidt target? Will Ryan McMahon be Colorado’s shortstop in 2022? What prospects should the Rockies protect in the Rule 5 Draft? Will there be a lockout this year?
These questions, and more analysis, are addressed in a packed show.
Subscribe to the podcast
SoundCloud | iTunes | Stitcher | RSS
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice with non-COVID illness; RB Latavius Murray, RT Patrick Mekari back
Wait, What?! Georgia Ambulance Driver Allegedly Admitted To Drinking Alcohol, Taking Adderall & Smoking Marijuana Before Crash That Killed Patient
Ravens linebacker Justin Houston, and his son, not ready to stop at 100 sacks: ‘He’s going to work the crap out of me’
Ye (Kanye West) and Drake End Their Decade-Long Feud
$9 Billion In Ethereum Exited Exchanges In Last 3 Days As ETH Drops To $4.2k
‘MAFS’ Reunion Preview: Ryan’s Sister Claims Brett Was ‘Seeing Someone’ While On The Show
Defendant takes stand in trial over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Ramona Singer on Why Sonja’s Townhouse Won’t Sell, Reacts to Gizelle Bryant’s Latest Diss, Talks Black Shabbat
Rockies podcast: Hot stove chatter, Ryan McMahon’s potential at shortstop, prospects to protect in Rule 5 Draft and more analysis
Seriously Smitten: Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary With Private Dinner Date
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Celebrities4 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH5 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19