RIP: Memphis rapper Young Dolph dead at 36

Published

2 mins ago

on

RIP: Memphis rapper Young Dolph dead at 36
Prince Williams/Wireimage

Memphis rapper Young Dolph was killed inside a cookie shop by an unknown gunman, law enforcement officials confirmed. He was 36.

The shooting occurred at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard, according to WHBQ. He was a frequent visitor to the shop to buy cookies.

The assailant ran into the shop and shot Dolph twice. The rapper, born Adolph Thornton, Jr., reportedly returned fire before expiring.

Last month, Dolph performed at ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia (above).

1637181361 736 RIP Memphis rapper Young Dolph dead at 36

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Dolph, pictured in Atlanta in 2018, was best known for his debut studio album, King of Memphis, which peaked at number 49 on the Billboard 200 chart.

His second album, Rich Slave was released in 2020 and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Crowds gathered at the crime scene and filmed the aftermath with their cell phones.

“Bruh they done killed Young Dolph bro what the f***… bro ain’t no way these folks done just killed Dolph,” a bystander said. “Ain’t no way these folks just straight came and ran down on Dolph.”

The rapper was previously shot outside a retail store in Hollywood, Los Angeles on September 26, 2017. He survived three gunshot wounds.

