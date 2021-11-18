News
Ronnie’s Cinema to offer some vaccination-required shows
ST. LOUIS – Starting Friday, Marcus Theaters is offering vaccination-required shows at select theaters. In the St. Louis area, the shows will be offered at Ronnie’s Cinema.
The vaccination-required shows will be available on two films twice a day for two weeks at a time. There will also be regular showtimes available for the same movies where you don’t have to show proof of vaccine.
Ronnie’s Cinema will offer showtimes for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “King Richard” and “House of Gucci” over the next couple of weeks.
Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card.
The theater chain says a negative test prior to the date of the showing will not be accepted.
You can get more information about the vaccination-required shows here.
Suggest a Correction
News
Meghan King-Owens reveals her new ‘cozy’ St. Louis County Home
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former Real Housewife of Orange County has been through a lot over the past few years. Now Meghan King Owens, 37, has announced she has moved to another St. Louis County home.
Meghan divorced Cardinals centerfielder Jim Edmonds in 2019 after a scandal. They had three kids together and lived near Plaza Frontenac. In October she married President Biden’s nephew Cuffe Ownes at a small ceremony in Pennsylvania.
Edmonds, 51, reportedly still lives at the home they built together. In August he became engaged to Kortnie O’Connor, 36, after the divorce with King became final.
Now, we know more about where Meghan is currently living. Property records indicate that she owns a modest $840,000 home in Kirkwood. She shared a story to her Instagram page over the weekend to tell fans about what it meant to purchase this home.
“These photos were taken on a dreary day one year ago when I bought this house all by myself. A year to date before that was when my world was rocked and I was forced to endure the most humiliating public split I’d ever have the displeasure of experiencing. I learned to single-parent three preschoolers during Covid and managed to save enough money to leave my former family home and proudly provide a much smaller, much cozier perfect home for my kids
In my first year of homeownership, I continued putting myself back together and learned how to balance single motherhood with self-care. And at roughly the one-year anniversary of buying my house, I got married. So much can change in one year, in two years. You are strong, you are worthy, and you can do what I did. It will hurt and you will cry, but you will prevail. You have no other choice to make the decision every single day to find happiness. I believe in you.”
On Tuesday Meghan returned to Instagram to offer a reaction to all the support. She writes, “Reflecting on my last post… now I’m all like…” And then sings, “When you know your worth now and you’re just like: ‘I remember when, I remember when I lost my mind.”
Suggest a Correction
News
Billions wasted by not calling ahead of construction, Missouri top offender
ST. LOUIS – There is a number that many in Missouri do not call before they begin construction projects and it is causing costly waste and excess bills.
The nation’s 811 system is used to prevent damage to underground utility lines and people choosing not to call the number before they dig is costing $61 billion a year in waste and excess according to the Infrastructure Protection Coalition, a group of associations representing broadband, electric, natural gas, pipeline, transportation, sewer, and water industries.
Results from the study show Missouri as a low performer. The data was shown with a color-coded map.
“Ultimately, ratepayers are picking up the tab for this waste and bearing the public safety risk. Some states have figured out how to work this system safely and efficiently, and there’s no reason others cannot do the same,” a coalition member and president and CEO of the Power & Communication Contractors Association Tim Wagner said.
Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia make up more than 20 percent of the national waste which is approximately $13 billion. The study said this is due to 811 policies in these places that do not require mandatory reporting of damage to utility lines.
“The important message here is that this is an imminently fixable situation. We can dramatically improve the system to improve public safety and cut waste with a combination of law, regulation, and process changes mirroring what the best performing states are already doing,” Wagner said.
Suggest a Correction
News
2 teens escape St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are searching for two teenage boys, ages 15 and 17, who escaped the Juvenile Detention Facility in Grand Center late Tuesday night.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the facility around 7 p.m. Tuesday after the teens escaped. It is unknown how they got out of the facility, which is located at 3847 Enright Avenue.
The 15-year-old boy is facing several charges, including resisting or interfering with an arrest and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.
Meanwhile, the 17-year-old is charged with murder. Police said the teen was involved in a September shooting that left one person dead. The victim’s body was found in a vehicle on the steps leading to the Gateway Arch grounds, near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Second Street.
Residents who live near the facility are on edge knowing the teens remain on the loose.
I just hope they are caught and taken off the streets,” said resident Anthony Ross.
As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday the teens had not been located. The 22nd Circuit Judicial Court is responsible for the facility and said the center houses about two dozen juveniles ages 17 and younger.
Suggest a Correction
Ronnie’s Cinema to offer some vaccination-required shows
Meghan King-Owens reveals her new ‘cozy’ St. Louis County Home
Billions wasted by not calling ahead of construction, Missouri top offender
2 teens escape St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center
Bitcoin Consolidates Losses, Why Recovery Could Fade Near $62.5K
Queen Elizabeth’s Great Grandchildren: Meet The 12 Next Generation Royals
Fireball streaks by St. Louis Arch during Leonid meteor shower in EarthCam video
Fidelity Will Be Canada’s First-Ever Bitcoin Custodian
Whitney Port Reveals Her Pregnancy Is No Longer ‘Viable’: ‘We Are Pretty Upset’
Kiszla: As apathy grips Broncos Country, every empty seat at stadium is vote to fire coach Vic Fangio
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Celebrities4 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH6 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19