Celebrities
Scott Disick Wants Kourtney Kardashian To Be ‘Happy,’ Even If It’s Not With Him
Scott Disick ‘thought a reconciliation’ with Kourtney ‘was a possibility’ but after her recent engagement to Travis Barker he’s ‘attempting to accept’ that her romantic future won’t be with him.
Scott Disick, 38, didn’t think a guy like Travis Barker, 46, would come along and sweep his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 42, off her feet, but now that the lovebirds have wedding plans in their future, he’s trying to come to terms with the fact that he may not ever get back together with her.
“Scott is handling this situation as best as he knows how,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s feelings on Kourtney and Travis’ engagement. “As much as Scott knows that Kourtney will always be in his life, it’s not the same as it was last year. After Scott and Sofia [Richie] broke up, he was closer than he’s been with Kourtney in a long time and a big part of him thought a reconciliation was a possibility.”
“He knew he still had a lot to prove to Kourtney if they were going to get back together, but he was willing to do whatever it took,” the source continued. “He never dreamed someone could come in between them like this, but he knows he has to accept it. At the end of the day, Scott may not be thrilled with how things turned out for him, but he really does care about Kourtney and he does want her to be happy despite everything that went down before.”
Since Scott shares three children, including Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with Kourtney, he wants to continue being close with her family. “To still be a part of the Kardashian family is important to Scott,” another insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed. “Slowly but surely, he is attempting to accept that Travis and Kourt are the future. He just has to live and deal with it and get to a place where the rest of the family supports him, and he supports them, to make it look like he isn’t the jerk in the situation.”
Scott and Kourtney’s cordial relationship was apparently on display recently when they both attended their friend Simon Huck‘s wedding last week. Travis was also at the event and according to a previous source, Scott was “polite” to them when they encountered each other.
“Scott is getting used to the idea of Kourtney and Travis because he knows that he has to,” the source explained after the wedding. “When Scott ran into Travis and Kourtney at Simon Huck’s wedding, he wasn’t rude or standoffish. He was actually really polite and didn’t try to start any drama or anything like that. He didn’t try to interject himself into their conversation, but he wasn’t impolite and he wasn’t about to make a scene at the wedding.”
Celebrities
Channing Tatum Enjoys A Bath With A Puppy In His New Movie ‘Dog’: Watch Trailer
Channing Tatum becomes a pet owner in the upcoming movie ‘Dog,’ caring for a Belgian Malinois named Lulu in the most unlikely of ways. Check out the heartstring-tugging trailer here!
Channing Tatum and an adorable canine make the perfect pair in the new movie Dog, whose trailer just dropped on Wednesday. In this buddy comedy, Channing stars as Army Ranger Briggs accompanied by a Belgian Malinois dog named Lulu for a trip down the Pacific Coast. The two are headed for a fellow soldier’s funeral and end up becoming more attached along the way, “[learning] to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness,” according to a press release.
The trailer shows the duo’s various shenanigans throughout the trip, including a scene toward the end where Channing’s Briggs gives the dog a bath while taking it with him. “You’re definitely not the girl I thought I’d be in the tub with,” he says in the clip. “But I’ll take what I can get at this point, I guess.”
Channing took on the flick as co-director with Reid Carolin, one of his partners in the Free Association production company (the other partner is Peter Kiernan). The partners signed a first-look deal with MGM for the project, and it stands as the directorial debut for both Channing and Reid. All three men described the collaboration with MGM film group chairman Michael De Luca and president Pamela Abdy as “diving intervention,” sharing how thrilled they were to bring the story to life.
“We deeply admire their taste, and truly could not be more excited by their vision for the studio,” the trio said in a statement, per Variety. “We’re still pinching ourselves that we get to call MGM home, and we can’t wait to work with the entire team there for years to come.”
Channing also took to his Instagram in Sept. 2020 to share details from filming and to celebrate how much he loved working on the project. “This photo is from our first day of production on the first movie that my partner Reid and I are directing. This is our story,” he wrote in the caption. “It’s taken us two years to get it to the starting line. The next eight weeks will be like riding a bull on sickmode in ludicrous speed. God be with us. In Dog we trust.”
Dog hits theaters on Feb. 18.
Celebrities
‘RHOBH’ Kyle Richards Offers Upsetting Update on Dorit Post-Robbery, Reveals Secret to 25-Yr Marriage With Mauricio
Kyle Richards offered an update on Dorit Kemsley while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.
Weeks after Dorit was robbed at gunpoint as her kids slept and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, was out of town, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member spoke to Andy Cohen about her co-star before opening up about her marriage to husband Mauricio Umansky in a separate interview.
“[Dorit]’s doing, not so great now to be honest,” Kyle admitted on the November 16 episode of the WWHL: After Show. “When it first happened she was unbelievably strong and I was so impressed by how she handled the situation when it actually happened. And then the days after, I think the shock wore off and it hit her and I think it’s going to take her a long time to get over that.”
Dorit was robbed at the end of October of a reported $1 million worth of items.
“I don’t know if you ever get over something like that, you know, having two men in your bedroom in the middle of the night and one man downstairs and just to be home alone with your kids is absolutely terrifying,” Kyle continued, adding that Dorit is “for sure” suffering from “PTSD.”
After celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in January, Kyle and Mauricio graced the cover of The Knot magazine’s 25th-anniversary issue, and shortly thereafter, they spoke to E! News about their thoughts on renewing their vows and shared some tips for a happy marriage.
“I don’t think we want to do that. Why mess with something good?” Mauricio asked of a vow renewal. “I think everything works great right now. Why go do it again and change the mojo? We got good mojo going on.”
“We don’t want to mess with anything,” Kyle agreed.
As for their marriage secrets, Kyle said she and Mauricio benefit from surrounding themselves with “other strong couples” who are “a positive influence” and respecting “each other as individuals.” Mauricio also named respect as the “most important thing.”
“And obviously, having fun. And what I mean by that is laughing with each other, sharing and being open with each other, sharing stories and telling stories,” he continued, adding that his favorite thing about Kyle is “her sense of humor.”
“I’m laughing all the time with her. If someone can make you laugh, I don’t know if there’s anything better than that in the world. And obviously, she’s gorgeous and beautiful, but that’s the easy part,” he noted.
Meanwhile, Kyle said that when it comes to Mauricio, she loves that he is a “very sensitive guy.”
“He’s tall, strong and tough when it comes to business. But my girls and me, he’s very sensitive. He’s an emotional person and my daughters love and appreciate that about him,” she shared.
Kyle and her castmates are currently in production on season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Photos Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/DFree/Shutterstock
Celebrities
Happy Founders’ Day! The Most Panty-Pulverizing Omega Men On The Gram
Happy Founders’ Day!
It’s FOUNDERS’ DAY and very necessary that we celebrate the mighty men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. on their momentous day marking 110 years of service, aggressive tongue flicks, vicious neck rolls, world-shaking stomps and bae-stealing shenanigans as the beloved bad boys of the Divine 9.
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is the first international fraternal organization founded on the campus of a Historically Black College.
Founded by undergraduates Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper, and Frank Coleman at Howard University, the storied fraternity continues to shine as the gold booted standard with countless high-profile members including Michael Jordan, Steve Harvey, Shaquille O’Neal, and Tom Joyner.
The name Omega Psi Phi was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase “friendship is essential to the soul” that was selected as the motto.
“Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, and Uplift” were adopted as Cardinal Principles.
“Being part of a fraternity has given me the foundation for everything I do in my career from the loyalty to the determination; it laid the foundation for everything I’ve been able to enjoy. I’m heavily involved with Omega Psi Phi,” said Terence J who reps for the storied org as the national ambassador for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
“It is an honor to be the new Thurgood Marshall College Fund National Ambassador. As a product of a publicly-supported HBCU, I look forward to using my platform to highlight, promote and put a big spotlight on TMCF, and the 47 member-schools they represent because I know first hand the value of HBCUs.”
How are you celebrating the Omega men today? Tell us in the comments and peep the most panty-sizzling Omega men on the flip.
Scott Disick Wants Kourtney Kardashian To Be ‘Happy,’ Even If It’s Not With Him
4 Best MLB Betting Sites and Sportsbooks [Colorado 2021]
Auction Houses Have Welcomed NFT Sales! Find Out Why!
Channing Tatum Enjoys A Bath With A Puppy In His New Movie ‘Dog’: Watch Trailer
4 Best NFL Betting Sites and Sportsbooks
‘RHOBH’ Kyle Richards Offers Upsetting Update on Dorit Post-Robbery, Reveals Secret to 25-Yr Marriage With Mauricio
Joe Flacco is in the unvaccinated QB club
Happy Founders’ Day! The Most Panty-Pulverizing Omega Men On The Gram
4 Best NHL Betting Sites and Sportsbooks
Tamar Braxton Reveals ‘Bum’ Burglar Broke Into Her House & Stole Her Safe: ‘Get Ready’
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Celebrities4 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH6 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19