Bitcoin
Social Trading Platform Bingbon Completes Rebrand to BingX
Singapore, Singapore, 18th November, 2021,
Popular social trading and cryptocurrency platform Bingbon has completed a revamp of its entire corporate structure while taking on a new name – BingX.
The adoption of the new trademark follows a period of significant growth for the exchange, which has in recent years built a reputation as one of the best copy trading platforms in the digital asset industry.
Now known as BingX, the company hopes to continue accelerating open value transfer and empowering an accessible and engaging crypto trading experience, via innovative social trading solutions.
As well as a new moniker, the platform has unveiled a fresh logo that represents the legacy of Bingbon to this point. With the updated logo, BingX seeks to foretell the next chapter of cryptocurrency trading while positioning itself as the best venue to enjoy an enhanced user experience.
“A lot of thought processes and planning went into the creation of the name, BingX,” says Communications Manager Elvisco Carrington. “It’s a name that resonates and is capable of transcending through time; one that can adapt to the ever-changing crypto climate and is easy for the international community to digest, especially for our target community – all kinds of users from beginners to crypto OGs.
“What is important to note is that BingX signals seriousness. We want our exchange to be one of the top exchanges, without leaving any doubts or uncertainties in the minds of users and interest groups like top crypto media, crypto journalists, stakeholders, and potential investors.”
Having obtained the relevant licenses in North America (the US and Canada), Australia, and several other regions, BingX will continue to emphasize its unique social trading feature which allows users to connect with elite traders and leverage smarter investment strategies.
The exchange will soon be launching new trading pairs, giving users more options to interact with. Improvements to BingX’s copy-trading feature are also being made, and an upcoming series of innovative new products promises to take users on an unforgettable trading expedition.
The next chapter of BingX will introduce an open social trading network platform in the buoyant crypto-economy for everyone to associate, connect, and interact on the platform.
About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a global digital asset, spot, and derivatives trading platform that provides a user-centric and open ecosystem with intuitive social trading features. Created to enrich the entire cryptocurrency industry, BingX is a safe, reliable and user-friendly venue for users to trade their favorite assets.
Contacts
Communications Manager
Bitcoin
SportsIcon Steps Into The Future Of Sports Entertainment With NFT Based Platform
One of the hottest trends in the crypto industry, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have ushered in a new wave of crypto adoption. As nascent class created for the digital world, NFTs are yet to exhaust their use cases. The sports entertainment sector has been particularly keen to embrace this new technology supported by the blockchain.
In this outlook, with an increasing demand for NFTs and a generation of people eager to own digital assets, SporsIcon offers users a way to experience the sports they love on a whole new level. Designed to be the best platform for sports NFTs, the project will work with the greatest athletes of several disciplines to provide fans with a unique look into their careers and their most important moments.
Developed with support from Dapper Lands, its CEO Roham Haregozlou, and recently deployed on the Flow network, the blockchain supported by NBA Top Shot. SportsIcon has been created with the objective of becoming the main hub for sports NFTs.
Its gasless and low-cost transactions make it a perfect place for big players and especially retail investors looking to access never before seen and high-quality content about top athletes. These legendary sports figures have joined forces with SportsIcon to curate a collection that will look upon their lives and careers as no other production has done it before.
Filmed with cinematic standards with a team of directors and professionals from the entertainment industry. In addition, SportsIcon will let teams, athletes, and sporting organizations design, create, and drop their own collections to commemorate a milestone or celebrate a sporting event. Chris Worsey, Founder of SportsIcon claimed,
The coming decade will be remembered as the Age of Digitization, and as if often the case with technological innovations, it will be led by the sports industry. NFTs provides the most passionate fans (the ability) to own a unique piece of sporting history in a manner previously unavailable.
Connecting Fans To Their Sport Heroes
Upon its launch, fans will have access to a collection comprised of 27 NFTs, each divisible into 9 different chapters. They will tell the story of key sports figures and will have more rarity as the chapters are launched on the platform.
As Worsey said in an interview for TechCrunch, SportsIcon stands out from the competition because it “invest in the content”. It has the objective of providing fans with real value while developing a relationship with athletes and the platform’s community for the long run.
SportsIcon has received support from major figures in the sports industry, such as former NBA stars like Nihal Mehta and Andrew Bogut. Other investors include legendary rapper Nas, very well known for his multi-million profits as an earlier investor in companies such as Coinbase, FOX Sports’ Mike Vick, Romelu Lukaku, Mexican soccer team Pumas.
In the future, SportsIcon will work to bring more athletes and organizations from all over the world to offer their NFTs on the platform. In addition, the team behind the project has announced the launch of an IDO, more details and the Q4 specific rollout date will be revealed via their official channels.
SportsIcon seems poised to increase the utility of this nascent asset class in an attempt to definitely cement it into the mainstream.
Bitcoin
Inflation fears sparks Bitcoin rally before Taproot – Crypto Roundup, Nov 15, 2021
First major upgrade in four years set to accelerate Bitcoin innovation
After briefly eclipsing all-time highs on shocking inflation figures, Bitcoin settled down to finish the week with 2% losses as the long-awaited Taproot upgrade was activated
At its peak on Wednesday, Bitcoin flirted with the $69K level. Within a few hours however, fresh fears of an Evergrande-induced financial collapse swept over the market, dragging cryptoassets down alongside the S&P 500. Adding to the blow, the Securities and Exchange Commission then denied another spot Bitcoin ETF application on Friday.
This volatility capped gains in the altcoin market, with most smaller cryptoassets finishing the week in the same place they started. However, Zcash, and Litecoin, which both share DNA with Bitcoin, enjoyed double-digit gains as their big brother got an upgrade.
This Week’s Highlights
- Taproot upgrade set to accelerate Bitcoin innovation
- Bitcoin hits record high on inflation fears
- eToro lists SushiSwap, Axie Infinity, Quant, and Chiliz
Taproot upgrade set to accelerate Bitcoin innovation
Bitcoin’s first major upgrade in four years rolled out on Sunday, introducing Schnorr signatures and scripting capabilities to the flagship cryptoasset.
Known as Taproot, the upgrade will allow for greater levels of privacy, cheaper transaction costs (particularly for more complex transactions), and improved programmability for simple applications such as multisignature schemes.
The additional functionality is expected to accelerate Bitcoin innovation over the coming years, and could boost valuations too. SegWit, Bitcoin’s last major upgrade, took place in August 2017 and was followed by a monster rally that saw prices quadruple.
Bitcoin hits record high on inflation fears
Ever since legendary investor Paul Tudor Jones said Bitcoin was the “fastest horse in the race”, the cryptoasset been more widely considered an inflation hedge and a viable alternative to gold.
This safe haven appeal was showcased on Wednesday, when Bitcoin bolted out the stable on hot inflation data, leaving gold behind as it surged beyond record highs near $69K.
Although the price fell shortly afterwards on fears of an Evergrande default, Bitcoin’s reaction to the news cemented its newfound role as an inflation hedge. This reflects the view of Bloomberg analysts, who found in a recent study that “the importance of inflation and hedging against uncertainty” have become more important drivers for Bitcoin, “accounting for 50% of price moves in the latest cycle relative to 20% in 2017.”
eToro lists SushiSwap, Axie Infinity, Quant, and Chiliz
eToro has listed SushiSwap (SUSHI), Axie Infinity (AXS), Quant (QNT), and Chiliz (CHZ), taking the total number of cryptoassets available on the investment platform to 40.
SushiSwap is a decentralized exchange based on the automated maret market model (AMM), Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired blockchain-based game, and Quant is an enterprise-grade interoperability solution for connecting public blockchains.
Last but not least, Chiliz is the leading blockchain for sports and entertainment — an industry close to eToro’s heart as one of Europe’s biggest football club sponsors.
Note: These new cryptoassets are not yet available in the US.
Week ahead
As Bitcoin consolidates around all-time highs, traders are keenly awaiting a catalyst to tip prices towards $70K, or the much-anticipated meme level of $69,420.
In the week ahead, prices could be buoyed by talk of inflation, which is likely to remain a hot topic amid earnings reports in traditional markets.
Elsewhere, Stellar could be in the spotlight as the altcoin hosts its annual community conference on Wednesday and Thursday.
Bitcoin
Titan Hunters: A Brave New NFT Gaming Project That is Poised to Capture Millions of Gamers
Titan Hunters’ CEO Vu Duy Tiep unveils his plan to create a video game that many will love while attempting to challenge the top leaders in the gaming industry with the latest Non-Fungible Token (NFT) implementation.
Titan Hunters – a GameFi Test for the Veteran Mobile Studio Topebox
Topebox is a mobile gaming studio behind critically acclaimed titles like Sky Dancer and Gun N Dungeons. Many major publishing powerhouses, such as Bytedance (the company behind TikTok) and Miniclip (the world’s largest privately-owned online gaming website), have collaborated with Topebox and acquired the right to publish their games.
However, Topebox has not settled with these consecutive successes. Instead, the company is always adaptive and flexible toward the industry’s latest trends.
“We believe that when talented people have creative freedom and work together, they will make extraordinary video games that achieve the unexpected and move the industry forward. We just knew we wanted to make great games that people would play for years” said by Tiep Vu – CEO of Titan Hunters
Titan Hunters – Topebox’s latest GameFi project – is the company’s most recent effort to combine traditional video gaming with blockchain technology flawlessly.
The NFT gaming market is something of a trial by fire due to the growing number of competitors, but the endeavor of Titan Hunters has captured many believers. Notably, numerous established and prominent venture capital (VC) firms, including Icetea Labs, Rikeisoft, DAOmaker, GameFi, Evangelion Capital, and many more, have taken an interest in Titan Hunters, and offered to either invest in the project or provide strategic partnerships. As a result, Titan Hunters’ presale round has raised more than $2 million in funds.
What is Titan Hunters?
Titan Hunters is a shoot ’em up MMORPG with an incredible voxel graphic style combined with a simple, pure and innovative gameplay. In Titan Hunters, people role-play as the Hunters to discover the mysterious yet exciting world of the Titans and immerse in heroic battles against epic bosses.
Hunters can play solo or with teammates in Co-op Mode to collect materials from fallen foes and craft new gears to subdue even deadlier Titans. As an easily accessible but high-quality NFT game, Titan Hunters aims to bring everyone a friendly and safe environment via the free-to-play and invest-to-earn model.
Why is Titan Hunters a Serious GameFi Contender?
Topebox has carefully analyzed the top-performing video game series globally and hand-picked only the best aspects that would set their success in stone. As a result, the team has condensed the following features into Titan Hunters:
- Colorful voxel graphic: Inspired by Minecraft’s blocky world and Roblox colorful universe, Titan Hunters is seeking a potentially massive audience from all over the world.
- Easy to pick-up gameplay: Titan Hunters’ gameplay is easy to learn while popular genres such as MOBA (e.g., League of Legends), FPS (e.g., CSO), Card Battles (e.g., Hearthstone) and are far too complex and require gamers to invest their time to learn correctly.
- Multi-platforms support: Cross-platform support has appeared in many blockbuster games, such as Minecraft and Roblox. Titan Hunters will follow these games’ successful path and introduce as many players as possible to NFT gaming.
- Low-entry barrier: Frequently appearing on news and social media, NFT is somewhat a buzzword that may confuse new users. Titan Hunters will simplify, educate and make learning about NFT as entertaining as possible.
- Free-to-play: Not everyone can pay a steep upfront fee to access a video game. For instance, Axie Infinity’s $500 entrance fee for a playable team of Axies has turned off many people wanting to set foot in the NFT space. Meanwhile, Titan Hunters believed free-to-play is the way to go for the most significant audience reach and enjoyment.
On the other hand, Titan Hunters targets the conventional mobile gaming space, a highly competitive platform, and currently is the hub for more than 2.2 billion gamers. With a hypothetical calculation, Titan Hunters is competing with:
- Brawl Stars: a 3 vs. 3 team battle mobile game with 87 million players.
- Roblox: Video game development platform with more than 250 million users.
- Minecraft: Cross-platform sandbox video game exceeding 200 million players.
- Titan Hunters: Combining all of the above characteristics, hundreds million players would hypothetically be possible.
Plans for the future
Titan Hunters is announcing its dual IDO on the most prominent crypto launchpads in the market, DAO Maker, GameFi and Gate.io on November 18, 2021. Follow the company’s official Twitter or Telegram for more details.
Social Trading Platform Bingbon Completes Rebrand to BingX
The Myths About Breathing Oxygen Versus Carbon Dioxide
Mind Games Women Play – And How to Fight Back Like a True Casanova
What Does A Data Science Course Encompass?
Other voices: Justice delayed for murdered and missing Indigenous women
30 False Beliefs About Addiction
What Do Colorado’s ‘Move Over’ Laws Mean for You?
Love croissants? Me too. Here are six of my local favorites.
Vedanta Air Ambulance In Delhi – Great Assistance To Help People In An Emergency Case
Choose Skateboard Wheels With Confidence
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities5 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Tech4 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH6 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19