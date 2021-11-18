Supplements for Fertility

Share Pin 0 Shares

After years of doing your best not to get pregnant, suddenly you find yourself ready to have a baby. Ironically, it turns out that preventing it from happening turned out to be a lot easier than actually conceiving. When it comes to infertility, a lot of different factors can come into play including genetics, age, disease and even stress. However, one of the major contributing factors can be found in your diet and lifestyle. Just because you are know mentally ready to take on the diaper challenge, it does mean that your body is physically ready to either conceive or carry a child to term. But making the right diet and lifestyle changes, you can actually correct this problem and increase your fertility odds.

Where are some great supplements that couples can try to help conceive:

Essential Fatty Acids: Found in flax oil, cold water fish, sunflower seed, soybean, borage, walnut and safflower oil, EFA’s can help your body effectively produce the prostaglandins needed to encourage proper hormonal balance. A stabilized hormone system is essential to ensure that your body is ready for pregnancy

NAC (N-Acetyle Cysteine): This powerful antioxidant can help reduce testosterone and homocysteine levels in a woman’s body, thereby increasing fertility. It is also great for general immune system and lung function.

Vitamin A: This is another beneficial antioxidant that can help with conception. It can help the body produce the right amounts of cervical mucus and protect male sperm from damaging effects of free radicals. Vitamin A deficiency is also shown to cause low sperm counts in men. The best natural sources for Beta Carotene are orange and yellow fruits and vegetables like, carrots, sweet potatoes, and cantaloupe. Other good sources are eggs, spinach and diary products

B Vitamins such as B6 and B12 can help keep woman’s ovaries in good working order. Beans, nuts, eggs, meats, fish and whole grains are all great sources of B Vitamins.

d-Pinitol 600: This natural occurring compound has been found to be very beneficial for overall ovarian health. It is also shown to reduce insulin resistance: one of the leading causes of infertility

Chase Tree Extract:: This extract helps women maintain healthy levels of prolactin during monthly menstrual cycles. This can help trigger the production of progesterone which can help with ovulation and overall fertility

Vitamin C: Not only great for combating those nasty colds, this powerful antioxidant is also great for helping out with sperm motility. It is also great for enhancing the function of the thymus, neutralizing toxins and reducing stress (all factors in infertility). Great sources of C are citrus fruits, strawberries, watermelons, and peppers.

Vitamin E: Another powerful antioxidant that performs many roles including helping with fertility. It can help speed up the healing process and enhance thymus function. Avocados, Brussels sprouts, soy beans and unadulterated honey are all great natural sources of Vitamin E.

Coenzyme Q-10: This supplement can help improve overall cellular function and help maintain egg quality as you get older. It can also help repair cell damage caused by free radicals which can help increase the chances of implantation.