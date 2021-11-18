Celebrities
Teresa Giudice Admits She ‘Didn’t Feel Anything’ For Ex-Husband Joe After He Left Prison
Teresa Giudice opened up about her former marriage to Joe Giudice on ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,’ revealing how ‘disconnected’ she became from her ex-husband after he was released from prison.
On the recent Peacock series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Teresa Giudice opened up about her divorce from Joe Giudice after over 20 years of marriage. During the second episode of the show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared how she and Joe’s respective jail sentences for fraud charges ultimately splintered their marriage, causing her to become “disconnected” from her former longtime partner.
“The first time I left my kids is, like, when I went away when I went to jail. That was like the hardest thing. … [I was there for] 11 and a half months,” the 49-year-old — who shares daughter Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15 and Audriana, 12 with Joe, 49 — told her costar Cynthia Bailey. “I came home, three months later, Joe went in and then he never came home.”
“I hate to even say this. He laid on top of me [one night] but, like, with our clothes on, and he was trying to kiss me, and I just couldn’t even open my mouth,” she revealed. “I was just … disconnected.” Then, during a confessional, Teresa said she and Joe’s marriage ultimately “could not survive” after the difficulties they endured.
The split between the husband and wife came amidst Joe’s deportation to his native Italy following his time in prison for fraud. Although she tried putting on a good face for the girls, Teresa ultimately had to follow her heart and separate from Joe, turning to a new relationship with businessman Luis Ruelas, 46, which resulted in a romantic proposal in Greece on Oct. 19.
Queen Elizabeth’s Great Grandchildren: Meet The 12 Next Generation Royals
Queen Elizabeth II is the proud matriarch of a large royal family, including 12 great grandchildren. Here’s everything to know about the adorable dozen!
Since taking the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II has ruled the United Kingdom with the title of “Her Majesty.” But to her 12 great grandchildren, she has much simpler monikers, such as “Gan Gan,” which Prince George affectionally calls her, according to the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, per Hello. While some of the next generation royals are in the spotlight more than others, all have their own special place in the monarch’s heart. Keep reading to learn more about the adorable dozen, below!
Savannah Phillips
At 10 years old, Savannah Phillips is the oldest great grandchild of Queen Elizabeth. The daughter of Peter Phillips and his ex wife, Autumn Kelly, Savannah is 19th in line for the throne, although she doesn’t have a royal title. Her grandparents are Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.
Isla Phillips
Isla Phillips, born March 29, 2012, is the younger sister of Savannah. Like her sister, Isla doesn’t have a royal title, as her grandparents, Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, declined the Queens offer to give her father Peter Phillips a title, for fear it would be a “hindrance in the child’s future career,” according to the Washington Post. She is 20th in line for the throne.
Prince George
As the third in line for the throne, behind father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles, Prince George will likely be King one day. At 9 years old and the first born of Prince William and Kate, the adorable tyke has had much of his young life in the spotlight. His grandmother is the late Princess Diana.
Mia Tindall
Born January 17, 2014, Mia Tindall is daughter to former rugby player, Mike Tindall, and Zara Tindall, the only daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips. As Zara wasn’t given a royal title when she was born, Mia does not hold one as well. However, she appears close to her royal cousins, as she has been snapped alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte at various events. She is 22nd in line for the throne.
Princess Charlotte
The only daughter of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charlotte has taken the world by storm at the ripe old age of six. Already off to school, the young charmer is making history as the first female royal to retain her claim to the throne even though she has a younger brother, thanks to the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act. Therefore, Princess Charlotte is fourth in line to rule.
Prince Louis
Born April 23, 2018, Prince Louis is the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Fifth in line for the throne, Louis Arthur Charles is just starting his life out as a royal member, although he hasn’t been afraid to join in on fun family events.
Lena Tindall
Like her older sister Mia, Lena Tindall doesn’t have a royal title. Mike and Zara’s second daughter was born on June 18, 2018. Although the expecting parents had the name originally chosen as “Elena”, they switched it days before the birth. “I liked the name Elena but I didn’t want her initials to be ‘ET’ so she’s Lena,” Zara told The Telegraph at the time.
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor
The first child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was welcomed on May 6, 2019. In a statement made around his first birthday, the parents revealed how their son’s name was connected with their Archewell foundation. “Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’” read the statement. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”
August Brooksbank
Born last February, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was welcomed as the first child of Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank. He is also the first grandchild of Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson. When August first arrived, Princess Eugenie and Jack shared a sweet snap of the baby, with the caption, “Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express.”
Lucas Tindall
Savannah and Lena got a little baby brother on March 21, 2021. The first son of Mike and Zara, Lucas Tindall was actually delivered in the bathroom of the couple’s Gloucestershire home. “Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor,” Mike revealed on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.
Lili Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, 2021. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.” Lili is now eighth in line for the throne.
Sienna Mapelli Mozzi
On September 18, 2021, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child, daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Two weeks after the birth, Edoardo posted a sweet tribute to Sienna on Instagram, writing, “These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart.”
Whitney Port Reveals Her Pregnancy Is No Longer ‘Viable’: ‘We Are Pretty Upset’
Whitney Port and husband Tim Rosenman shared a sad pregnancy update amid their first trimester in an emotional new YouTube video.
Whitney Port shared a tough update about her pregnancy in a new video. The 36-year-old TV personality and her husband Tim Rosenman uploaded a new reaction YouTube to a season six episode of The Hills on Wednesday, Nov. 17. The couple wrote that it was a “tough video today” in the “about” section of the video, revealing that they recently found out that their pregnancy “is not viable.”
“We are pretty upset but have been through this before and will be ok,” the bio continued. “We did not know at the time of filming and still wanted to get this out to you guys today.” About five minutes into the clip, Tim, 42, says they don’t have any baby updates but will once the video airs. The clip then cuts to the added update, where Tim reveals that their doctor did not hear their baby’s heartbeat amid the first trimester.
“Last week the baby had doubled and he heard the heartbeat and then this week, there was no beat,” a visibly distraught Whitney explained. The Hills alum said a recent ultrasound made it seem like there was “no embryo” and her yolk sac had been thin, indicating that the baby had not been “healthy in the beginning.” Whitney added, “We were obviously really hopeful and I thought it was just going to continue to grow.”
Whitney announced she and Tim were expecting in a YouTube video shared on Nov. 3. The two also share son Sonny, 4, together. She told her viewers it was “likely another unhealthy pregnancy” due to her past miscarriages in the emotional video. Whitney has experienced two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy, an early form of a miscarriage that occurs when a fertilized egg doesn’t fully implant on the uterus. While the two were initially “scared” for the baby’s health, the video featured a promising update from several days later: a detected embryo and heartbeat.
In an interview with PEOPLE published on Nov. 16, Whitney admitted it was difficult to accept pregnancy congratulations considering her past experiences. “It’s so hard for me to even accept a ‘congratulations’ just because I’m still so early in the game,” she said. “I’m still in my first trimester, which I know is something that not a lot of people really share this early on. Everything is still touch and go week by week as women know when they’re going through pregnancy. The first trimester, really anything can happen.”
#BOSSIPSounds: Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters Announces $15K ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Song Submissions Contest
For your red or blue pill pleasure…
Ahead of the December 22 release of “The Matrix Resurrections” in theaters and on HBO Max, a music technology company is announcing an exciting contest.
UnitedMasters, the “record label in your pocket” for independent artists, is giving artists a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by announcing a song submission content with a $15,000 prize. The label is looking for songs created and submitted by UnitedMasters Select artists for the opportunity to earn the cash and have the possibility to be included in the “Matrix Resurrections” upcoming promotional campaign.
Specifically, the label says it’s looking for tracks that “represent The Matrix themes, creativity, production quality, lyrical content, dynamics, mood, and emotion.”
To be considered, your song must be uploaded through the UnitedMasters app, contain vocals, be clear of any and all samples, and above all else – get people excited about “The Matrix Resurrections” release.
Submissions are open now and run until November 28, 2021. You can see full details on the UnitedMasters Exclusives Section in the app or on desktop.
Will YOU be entering UnitedMasters’ “The Matrix Resurrections” submission contest?
From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.
ABOUT UNITEDMASTERS
UnitedMasters gives creators access to premium music distribution services, a suite of tools to help directly connect with their fans, and opportunities to connect with brands that want access to premium music produced and owned by independent artists. UnitedMasters artists maintain full ownership over their master recording rights while being introduced to millions of new fans worldwide through direct brand partnerships.
Launched in 2017 by Translation founder and music industry veteran Steve Stoute, UnitedMasters is a music technology company that gives creators access to premium music distribution services, a suite of tools to help them directly connect with fans, and opportunities for unique partnerships with some of the world’s biggest brands all while allowing them to maintain full ownership over their master recording rights.
