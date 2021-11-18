Celebrities
Teresa Giudice ‘Felt Nothing’ for Joe During Kiss, Source Shares RHUGT Star’s Wedding Plans
Teresa Giudice opened up about her relationship with Joe Giudice after being freed from prison on Peacock’s The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. Turks and Caicos’ relaxing atmosphere is allowing one of the most secretive Housewives to unload her feelings, and viewers are here for it.
In 2013, both Joe and Teresa were indicted for filing a false bankruptcy report. Joe had other charges brought against him, including being indicted for failing to file tax returns between 2004 and 2008. Fans will recall that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was sentenced to 15 months behind bars, but she was released from federal prison after only having served 11 months.
After 20 years of marriage, the couple called it quits, and their divorce was finalized in September 2020. Joe was deported back to Italy and has been traveling back and forth between his home country and the Bahamas, where he is currently training as an MMA fighter.
While speaking to Cynthia Bailey, the Skinny Italian author shared some insight about her feelings toward Joe, divulging that she “felt nothing” toward the father of her four daughters.
In a TMI moment, Teresa revealed how she knew their love had fizzled out, saying, “I hate to even say this, but one night, he laid on top of me but with our clothes on, and he was trying to kiss me, and I just couldn’t even open my mouth.”
Bravo conducted a few checkups while Teresa was behind bars, and fans could see there was tension within their marriage. The RHONJ star blamed Joe for taking time away from her mother, Antonia Gorga, who passed away shortly after her release from the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut.
The 49-year-old confided in Cynthia, saying that she knew she would be tested when she walked free, bluntly saying, “And I didn’t feel anything. I was so disconnected.”
Thankfully, Teresa has moved on as she recently announced her engagement to Luis Ruelas in October. A source close to the couple told Hollywood Life that Teresa was looking forward to planning her big day and that her four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, “would definitely be bridesmaids.”
Teresa spoke out in her confessional and said that she thought her marriage to Joe would be unbreakable. She conceded that just wasn’t the case, saying, “I thought we’d be together forever, but our marriage could not survive that.” Along with talking about Joe, Teresa is up to her old tricks as she has already started shading Melissa Gorga.
Photos Credit: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimage, Paul Emmans/startraksphoto
Police Search For Answers In The Murder Of Young Dolph, Fear Grows Retaliation Is Imminent
Police in Memphis, Tennessee are already hard at work trying to find those responsible for the murder of Young Dolph hoping to prevent any retaliation.
Yesterday the world lost a true icon, rapper, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and all-around hustler Young Dolph. Dolph was violently murdered while stopping by a local bakery in his hometown of Memphis Tennessee to pick up cookies for his mother.
Many are quick to always suggest rappers should leave their hometown when they get wealthy but that’s what Dolph did. Dolph reportedly was an Atlanta resident and was back in his hometown for his annual turkey drive to give back to his community. In the aftermath of his passing police are using all their resources to crack the case and apprehend those who are responsible.
The urgency is mostly about putting the criminals behind bars responsible for Dolph’s murder but also to help prevent more senseless violence from retaliation. NewsOne reports, Hours after Dolph was murdered another killing happened in the area and police fear it may have been retaliation. Police began pleading with the public to “remain calm” as they try to solve the case as soon as possible. Police have very little information to work with but have admitted they are aware of Dolph’s ongoing beef with fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti. This prompted police to shut down his family-owned restaurant Privè as a precaution. The community is also worried about the violence that could come from the murder of Dolph. You can hear it directly from one resident who didn’t hold back her thoughts in the video below.
Christina Aguilera Performs In Plunging Top At Latin Recording Academy Event — Photos
The ‘Fighter’ singer took the stage at the Latin Recording Academy’s ‘Person of the Year’ gala and slayed as part of a tribute to singer Rubén Blades.
Christina Aguilera looked absolutely gorgeous as she performed in Las Vegas on Wednesday November 17. The former The Voice coach rocked a black outfit, complete with leather pants, gloves, high-heeled boots, and a sexy plunging top, with a sparkling red trim. The 40-year-old singer looked like she was giving an emotional performance as part of a salute to Latin music legend Rubén Blades, 73.
Christina’s performance at Mandalay Bay was part of the “Person of the Year” gala for the Latin Recording Academy, which is also responsible for the Latin Grammy Awards. Christina was performing Rubén’s classic song “Camaleon.” Rubén has been a singer since the 1970s, and has won tons of awards, including both Grammys and Latin Grammys. Rubén has won 9 Grammys, most recently in 2018 for Best Tropical Latin Album. His most recent Latin Grammy was in 2020 for Best Tropical Song.
While Christina has been a staple of the music and entertainment industry since the 90s with breakout hits like “Genie in a Bottle” and “What A Girl Wants,” she’s been expanding her audience even more recently with singles released in Spanish. She dropped “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” on October 22, and she rocked a sexy leather catsuit for the music video. She’s also teased that she’s going to release another single, called “Somos Nada” on Thursday November 18.
The plunging black top was also only one of many stunning outfits that the singer has sported onstage for recent concert performances. During another Vegas show in June, Christina looked totally fierce in an all-leather jumpsuit that made her look like a superhero or secret agent. She wore a similar plunging black top under a puffy white robe, at a Hollywood Bowl performance back in July. The “Ain’t No Other Man” popstar was also spotted rocking an all-leather suit, as she headed to rehearsal for a Hollywood Bowl rehearsal earlier in July.
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Plumper Lips As She Celebrates 11 Year Engagement Anniversary With Husband
Jessica Simpson marked 11 years since she accepted hubby Eric Johnson’s proposal by sharing a cute selfie of the couple on Nov. 17.
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are celebrating the latest milestone in their fairytale relationship. Jessica, 41, shared a cute selfie of the couple to Instagram on November 17, in honor of 11 years passing since they got engaged in 2010. In the snapshot, Jessica posed beside her hubby while wearing a blue sweater, sunglasses, and several gold necklaces. The “With You” singer’s plumped-up lips were also fully visible in the photo.
Meanwhile, Eric looked like a silver fox thanks to his gray hair in the pic. The former NFL tight end wore a gray shirt, heavy jacket, and Boston Red Sox hat while smiling next to his famous wife. Jessica captioned the sweet photo, “San Ysidro Ranch celebration of 11 years being engaged and saying YES, I will marry YOU.”
Jessica and Eric got engaged just a few months after they started dating. The pair initially met in 2010 at a mutual friend’s house party, roughly four years after Jessica got divorced from Nick Lachey. “We connected on all levels,” Jessica wrote in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, about meeting Eric. “We both were ready for the real deal.”
While the couple was engaged, Jessica gave birth to their first two children: daughter Maxwell, 9, and son Ace, 8. They eventually tied the knot in July 2014 in Montecito, California at the San Ysidro Ranch in front of roughly 275 guests. It was a nondenominational ceremony officiated by Jessica’s dad, Joe Simpson. Over four years later, on March 19, 2019, Jessica and Eric welcomed their third child, daughter Birdie, 2.
The family of five has enjoyed so many sweet moments this year. Ace’s championship baseball game, Maxwell’s ninth birthday, you name it! While Jessica and Eric are busy caring for three young kids, they still make time for each other. In fact, the couple got all dressed up for a date night in late August that Jessica documented on IG. “Happy wife. Happy life. Ladies and Gents it’s date night,” the star wrote in her caption.
