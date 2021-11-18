Teresa Giudice ‘Felt Nothing’ for Joe During Kiss, Source Shares RHUGT Star’s Wedding Plans

Teresa Giudice opened up about her relationship with Joe Giudice after being freed from prison on Peacock’s The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. Turks and Caicos’ relaxing atmosphere is allowing one of the most secretive Housewives to unload her feelings, and viewers are here for it.

In 2013, both Joe and Teresa were indicted for filing a false bankruptcy report. Joe had other charges brought against him, including being indicted for failing to file tax returns between 2004 and 2008. Fans will recall that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was sentenced to 15 months behind bars, but she was released from federal prison after only having served 11 months.

After 20 years of marriage, the couple called it quits, and their divorce was finalized in September 2020. Joe was deported back to Italy and has been traveling back and forth between his home country and the Bahamas, where he is currently training as an MMA fighter.

While speaking to Cynthia Bailey, the Skinny Italian author shared some insight about her feelings toward Joe, divulging that she “felt nothing” toward the father of her four daughters.

In a TMI moment, Teresa revealed how she knew their love had fizzled out, saying, “I hate to even say this, but one night, he laid on top of me but with our clothes on, and he was trying to kiss me, and I just couldn’t even open my mouth.”

Bravo conducted a few checkups while Teresa was behind bars, and fans could see there was tension within their marriage. The RHONJ star blamed Joe for taking time away from her mother, Antonia Gorga, who passed away shortly after her release from the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut.

The 49-year-old confided in Cynthia, saying that she knew she would be tested when she walked free, bluntly saying, “And I didn’t feel anything. I was so disconnected.”

Thankfully, Teresa has moved on as she recently announced her engagement to Luis Ruelas in October. A source close to the couple told Hollywood Life that Teresa was looking forward to planning her big day and that her four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, “would definitely be bridesmaids.”

Teresa spoke out in her confessional and said that she thought her marriage to Joe would be unbreakable. She conceded that just wasn’t the case, saying, “I thought we’d be together forever, but our marriage could not survive that.” Along with talking about Joe, Teresa is up to her old tricks as she has already started shading Melissa Gorga.

Photos Credit: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimage, Paul Emmans/startraksphoto