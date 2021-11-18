Tech
The Amazing Flaxseed And Diabetes Natural Treatment Connection Revealed
A simple seed, but so many benefits. If flaxseed is not part of your diet, you are missing out whether you have diabetes or not. For diabetics, there is an amazing connection between flaxseed and diabetes for those looking for a natural cure (type 2 diabetes) or a way to manage blood sugar levels naturally.
The many health benefits of flaxseed
Before cotton became affordable, flax (Linum usitatissimum) also known as linseed, has a fibrous stem which was woven into cloth and is still used in this way today despite the prevalence of cotton, but the oil which was produced from the flaxseed has been used medicinally for thousands of years. It wasn’t until about a thousand years ago that people started eating flaxseed for health and well being. The health benefits of flaxseed include but are not limited to;
1. Cancer
Flaxseed contains the most amount of lignans when compared to other plants. The amount of lignans in flaxseed is about 7 times more than that in its closest competitor (sesame seeds) and as much as 3,200 more than peanuts.
Lignans contain very powerful antioxidants which are crucial for preventing the damaging effects of free radicals in the body. Free radicals are unstable oxygen molecules that in order to stabilize or “heal” themselves, “steal” particles from healthy cells but this only ends up creating more free radicals. The effects of free radicals on the body are thought to increase the risk of developing various chronic diseases and conditions including cancer.
Lignans are particularly beneficial for reducing the risk of breast cancer. Estrogen which is the female hormone can stimulate the growth of cancer but lignans in addition to antioxidant benefits also contain phyto(plant)estrogens, which mimic the action of the estrogen produced by the body but are less potent.
These chemically weaker phytoestrogens bind to estrogen receptors in the body and this helps to stop the effects on the body of the much stronger estrogen produced by the body which allows excessive amounts of this much stronger estrogen to be eliminated from the body which helps to reduce the risk of breast cancer.
Studies have shown that women who consumed lignan reduced their risk of developing breast cancer by about 62 percent when compared to women who did not consume lignan.
Lignans are also beneficial for fighting against prostate cancer as has been shown in various research studies.
Other cancer fighting properties of flaxseed emanate from the polyunsaturated fats including omega-3 fatty acids as well as fiber that it contains. These compounds in addition to lignans help to promote health and well-being and reduce the risk of developing various diseases including cancer. The anti-inflammatory properties of flaxseed also help to protect against cancer and many other chronic diseases.
2. Heart attack
Lignans not only provide antioxidant benefits but as mentioned previously are also a rich source omega-3 fatty acids of which alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) is the main type and ALA is able to lower the risk of suffering a fatal heart attack.
3. Cholesterol
Flaxseed is also able to lower the levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol which is dangerous and can lead to heart disease. Flaxseed is rich in a type of soluble fiber that is beneficial for the body which is known as mucilage. This mucilage is tied to the cholesterol lowering properties of flaxseed.
4. Kidney disease
Research has shown that the lignans and omega-3 fatty acids contained in flaxseed are able to reverse the damage to the kidneys caused by lupus which is an autoimmune disease.
5. Hot flushes
The lignans or phytoestrogens contained in flaxseed can be beneficial for women dealing with the various symptoms of menopause such as hot flashes. The estrogen levels of women going through menopause usually start to decrease and instead of going through hormone therapy, phytoestrogens are a natural alternative as they can be used to replace some of this estrogen that is no longer produced by the body because estrogen can help to reduce the severity of hot flashes and phytoestrogens can help with this.
Flaxseed and diabetes
Soluble fiber galore
The connection between flaxseed and diabetes is related to the mucilage that was discussed previously which is the soluble fiber that is available in high amounts in flaxseed. This soluble fiber has been shown by various studies to be able to reduce blood sugar levels which is important to not only manage diabetes but to also cure it naturally.
Diabetes results when the body does not produce any or enough of the hormone insulin or the insulin produced becomes inefficient and/or ineffective (insulin resistance) leading to the accumulation of glucose or sugar in the blood. Insulin is supposed to remove this glucose from the blood and transfer it to the various cells in the body where it is used for fuel or energy for day to day activities.
When insulin is unable to perform its duties, this glucose accumulation in the blood can increase the risk of developing diabetes or leading to diabetes related complications (heart and kidney disease, limb amputations, diabetic coma, etc).
One aspect of managing diabetes naturally is by following a customized diabetic diet to help control the amount of glucose deposited into the blood.
This is what is so amazing about flaxseed and why it is so important for diabetes natural treatment. The soluble fiber in flaxseed helps to slow down digestion which means that the digestion of the carbs and sugars in the food that we eat and conversion of this into glucose to be deposited into the bloodstream will be slowed down which helps to prevent blood sugar spikes. This shows the importance of flaxseed for diabetes natural treatment.
If you are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, one of the ways of preventing you from developing type 2 diabetes is to increase your intake of this soluble fiber.
Weight loss
Another connection between flaxseed and diabetes is weight loss. Many people with diabetes especially those with type 2 diabetes are overweight. Getting your weight under control is an important aspect of natural diabetes treatment and this is another area that flaxseed can help.
In addition to soluble fiber, flaxseed also contains insoluble fiber (roughage). Both types of fiber are important for weight loss because they help you feel fuller faster and keep hunger pangs away for longer which can help you eat less and help with your weight loss goals. Overweight diabetics who are attempting to lose weight should always increase their fiber intake for the reasons discussed and flaxseed can help with this.
It is also important to remember that many people with type 2 diabetes also deal with high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, heart disease, etc, and as discussed previously, flaxseed can also help with these various health issues.
The connection shown above between flaxseed and diabetes makes this amazing seed crucial and an important part of any diabetic diet.
Getting the most
1. Flaxseed oil and diabetes
Flaxseed oil is produced from the seeds and many people skip out on the seeds and reach for the oil but you may want to think again. You may want to consider passing by the oil firstly because you will not get the all important fiber and secondly because while the oil may contain some health properties, most of the lignans, protein and minerals are found in the actual seeds and not the oil. Since you need fiber as a diabetic, pass on the oil and reach for the seeds instead.
Flaxseed oil is also easily perishable and must be stored in the refrigerator once opened.
2. Must be processed
Flaxseed is available in two varieties i.e. brown flax and golden flax (also known as yellow flax) which generally have similar nutritional compositions.
While some people love to sprinkle whole flaxseed on salads or fresh baked bread, the body cannot process whole flaxseeds. They will simply pass through the body undigested which means that you will not get the full benefits of flaxseed including soluble fiber.
Flaxseed must be processed but the ground flaxseed goes rancid very quickly so store it in the fridge but do not use after 30 days or so. While you can easily find ground flaxseed in grocery stores, it is not as fresh as freshly ground flaxseeds so think about getting a cheap spice or coffee grinder or other seed grinding tool so that you can grind two tablespoons or more of whole flaxseed and have it fresh to use each day to add to smoothies, oatmeal, sprinkled on hot or cold cereal, sprinkled on salads, etc.
While ground flaxseed (flaxseed meal) does not last more than 30 days or so when stored in the refrigerator, whole flaxseed can last 6 to 12 months or 1 to 2 years if stored in the refrigerator.
Safety precautions
Flaxseed is generally safe but it does contain a minute amount of cyanide which is not enough to harm an adult but could possibly harm a fetus or infant so avoid flaxseed if you are pregnant or nursing and do not give it to children under the age of two.
The minute amount of cyanide in flaxseed should not be harmful to most people if you only consume the recommended daily amount which is 2 to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed. It is also important to remember that there are usually very small amounts of cyanide that are constantly present in human tissue which are constantly being metabolized so the cyanide in flaxseed should not really be a cause for concern. Other plants such as cruciferous vegetables also contain small amounts of cyanide.
A tablespoon of flaxseed contains about 5 to 6 milligrams of cyanide but for cyanide to be dangerous to the human body, it would have to be in amounts of at least 1,000 milligrams.
Other precautions with flaxseed relate to allergic reactions. Some people may be allergic to flaxseed and if so, stop using it or reduce the dose.
Some people may also experience bloating and flatulence when they first start consuming flaxseed. If so, start with small amounts and gradually build up.
Tech
Today’s Evolution of Music Media
Through the years, music evolved into generation along with humans. With the advancement of technology, previous music sources become obsolete and replaced with new and improved gadgets. With the desire of creating a new type of music media, many sort into modification of previous devices. This time, music devices are better, which cover not only local radio stations, but more of International distance coverage.
Lots of people find music significant to their lives. Some people divert their attention by listening to music as their way of healing process. Others spend longer time having radio devices at side for relaxation. Although new devices such as iPods, mp3’s, ranked as top music media sources today, the way music is delivered is just the same. People still have their own taste of music. Music genre such as classical, rock, R&B, country, and many more are those that distinguish one music from the other. There are some people that love country songs rather than ballads, while other find rock music better than love songs. The only way people appreciate music is through listening to any type of song, either through radio or online. The latest trend teenagers are using these days are those USB radio tuner. This type of software can be used only to those PC’s that has Internet access. This works primarily by getting access to Internet server and search thousands of online radio music station. Through this software, users are capable of getting access to top list music Internet stations from various countries. Some of these are talk radio stations, wherein you can listen to any live news fresh from its country of origin.
The availability of live radio on Internet makes people easier to tune in to their favorite music station, both in local and International arena. Internet radio station is broadcast online through live streaming. Local radio stations that use frequencies may also be heard to other countries. The good thing about online radio is that, it supports various radio channels no matter where you are located. While there are some radio stations that work without DJ’s, most of its songs are recorded or pre-saved. People can tune into music stations that are broadcast by thousands of available FM channels. Aside from music, there are also radio stations that only covers sports events or latest news happenings. Internet radio station is available for 24 hours, which means that people can have access to music stations and listen to their preferred songs anytime of the day.
In general, anyone can listened to music in various ways. Whatever type of music you’re playing, it gives another experience that enhances inner feelings, physical condition, and expression. Having these available music media sources, music would be much appreciated even to people who are not music enthusiasts. Its one way of entertaining yourself aside from other activities. By simply going to a specific website, or tuning in to your own radio software, one can experience live radio listening at no cost.
Tech
5 Personally Beneficial Ways To Spend Down/ Free Time!
Each of us, often, seek some personal benefits, and enjoyment, which relaxes and enhances our life, and, how we spend our down/ free – time, may make a significant difference, in terms of the results, and ramifications! Will your free – time, benefit you, and have the desired results, or, significantly – less, beneficial impacts? How we choose, to proceed, and why, often, makes a significant difference, in this regard! How will you, and what, will you do, to use these opportunities, to your best, personal advantage? With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 possible ways, to spend these moments, and the potential benefits, etc.
1. Reading: Besides, the obvious, educational benefits, for many, reading provides, a great opportunity, to escape their mundane, day – to – day, lives, and situations, as well as providing, significant, personal enjoyment, etc! What, one reads, depends, on his interests, etc, so, it is not, a one – size – fits – all, situation/ case! Rather, if your escape, is this approach, choose, what you feel, will balance your personal interests, life – style, and reduces stress, etc!
2. Listening to music: Music calms the savage – beast! How often, have we heard this, but, paid little attention, to it? Many find, absorbing – themselves, in the music, they enjoy, etc, relaxes, calms, and makes them feel better, in the shorter – run, and more productive/ efficient, when you need, to be! The more productively, and in a satisfying – way, one proceeds, often, differentiates, between being effective/ self – satisfied/ fulfilled/ happier, and unable to reduce one’s personal stress levels!
3. Taking a walk/ exercise: Exercise is beneficial, for a variety of reasons! Obviously. there are the health benefits, cardio – vascular, and otherwise. In addition, taking some personal time, and taking a walk, especially, somewhere, we you might enjoy nature/ scenery, etc, and/ or, other exercise regimen, often, invigorates, energizes, and makes us, feel better, and self – satisfied!
4. Improving skills: Some people are not happy/ satisfied, with the level of their abilities/ skills, etc, in certain areas. If, being, more adept/ capable, would ease their life, perhaps, dedicating certain periods, to enhancing/ improving these, would, probably, be beneficial!
5. Developing and/ or enjoying a hobby: Some people find developing, enhancing, improving, and/ or, enjoying some hobby, is enjoyable, and satisfying, Becoming a better photographer, and, thus, enjoying one’s surroundings, to a larger – degree, or, taking cooking classes (if that is attractive to you), or any other hobby, may be a personally, productive way, to enjoy your down – time!
It takes a combination of ingredients, actions, activities, discipline, commitment, and objective introspection, to transform, down/ personal – time, to beneficial, self – satisfying, experiences/ usage! Will you commit to spending these periods, in a way, which you find, personally, beneficial, etc?
Tech
The Benefits of Audio Conference Calls for Business Clients
With the improvements in technology, teleconference, or audio conference, calls are quickly being replaced with video conferencing and meeting with colleagues using internet applications. However, audio conferencing is still an important business tool for many companies and business professionals. Here are five reasons for businesses to use audio conferencing.
What is a Conference Call?
A conference call is a telephone call involving several people at the same time. In some cases, meeting participants may be in different locations around the world. During the call, those who are participating will dial a specific telephone number at a certain time and be connected to the virtual meeting. They can either listen or they may be able to talk with others during the call so they can ask questions or present information.
Reliability
One of the main advantages to an audio conference call is they are more reliable than using video conferencing or web meetings. Due to varying internet speeds, especially during times of peak usage, the video may buffer, which can cause some participants in the video conference to miss part of what is said.
Also, if you’re trying to have a video conference between participants in different countries, the time differences and internet access can present their own challenges. Regular telephone service doesn’t present the same problems and most audio conferences are easy to connect to, participate in and they are rarely disrupted.
Easy Participation
Audio conference calls do not need to be major productions. While they can be used for departmental meetings for medium to large companies with multiple locations, they can be used on a much smaller scale as well.
If there is a delivery and production issue for a company, the manager in charge of logistics can contact the production floor and the warehouse manager using audio conferencing to try to figure out the problem. The participants in the meeting can be given a number to call into as needed to discuss the problem and come up with a solution.
Less Expense
Audio conferences are more cost efficient for smaller companies and business professionals than video conferencing or some web meeting applications. There isn’t any special equipment needed to hold cheap audio conference calls like there is with video or web conferencing.
With video conferencing, a projector and screen is needed for participants to see each other. Web meetings are different because participants pull up a website and enter their scheduled meeting individually, which can increase the expense for companies who may need an entire department to participate in a web meeting.
With audio conferencing, there is a flat rate per minute charge for each participant. Most video conference and web meeting applications require a subscription fee, which is paid each month whether you use the service and there are usually different services available depending on which package you’ve selected.
Cheap audio conference calls can help your business keep in contact with other locations around the world or hold meetings with clients and other participants on an as needed basis.
