Tech
The Best iPad Apps – Netflix TV Show and Movie Streaming App
The Netflix iPad app is one of the best iPad apps available today and was one of the iPad’s first killer apps released last April. Netflix subscribers can instantly watch TV shows and movies which are streamed from Netflix to the Apple iPad using the free Netflix app. It works as magically as it sounds.
The Netflix app has always provided the ability to resume watching where you left off on your TV or Computer through the iPad as the Netflix cloud-based streaming solution inherently provides that ability. The iPad app also provides a pop-up window with a detailed description and photo of the DVD jacket for movies and TV shows subscribers are interested in and want to learn more about as well as the option to rate TV shows and movies you just watched. You can search for content, browse by category, check your account and view and manage your queues. The interface looks identical to the Netflix website.
In addition to the basic features, the Netflix iPad app has upgraded features since initially being released last April. When the iPad was first released, only Apple apps provided support for an external monitor hookup but shortly after launch, the Netflix app added this functionality giving subscribers the ability to use the iPod Dock Connector to VGA Adapter to watch Netflix on a TV, monitor, projector or LCD display that can use a VGA cable.
Streaming TV shows and movies to a handheld tablet? Can that possible work?
This seemingly Star Trek-ish technology does work and works well. Once you enter your Netflix account information into the Netflix app, you have total access to your Netflix account. When you click “Play” on a TV show or movie, the real magic begins as within mere seconds the video content begins playing. The video typically comes across amazingly well. You can perform high speed scrubs, pause and change aspect while watching the movie. Additionally, if you need screenshots of TV shows or movies, you can use the standard iOS screenshot method (holding down the Power button while clicking the “iPad button”.
The Netflix app does encounter issues when the network link is slow causing the audio and video to freeze or audio to disappear. More recently there have been issues with the Netflix streaming servers as there are more adopters of the instant streaming service.
Even with these minor issues that occur infrequently, the Netflix instant streaming service and the Netflix app combined with the iPad create a killer iPad app and is the reason the Netflix iPad app is one of the best iPad apps available.
Tech
How to Make a Train Pinata for a Child’s Train Party
Paper mache pinatas are easy to make and can be the highlight of your child’s party. With a few sheets of cardboard, old newspaper, and poster paint, you (with help from your children!) can make a train-shaped pinata that will put a smile on your birthday boy or girl.
The trick in making a train pinata is to first construct a shell that you will later cover with paper mache and paint. Break the shape of the train down into manageable components and build from cardboard, for example, a rectangular platform, a square cabin, and cylinder tube for the train nose.
Tape the components together with masking tape and visualise how the train will look and don’t forget to add a trap door for the lollies. Once your happy with the basic shell its time to get dirty!
Make paper mache glue by mixing one part flour and two parts water together to make a sloppy paste. The glue shouldn’t be as thick as children’s glue, nor too wet and runny.
Tear newspaper into strips of roughly 10cm x 4cm and wet the paper with the glue. Cover the shell with the paper mache, sections at a time, and allow the paper mache to dry completely between layers. Consider the weather when you’re making your pinata. If it’s cool and rainy, your pinata may take days to dry. If you’re running out of time, you can speed the drying process by baking your pinata in the oven at very low heat.
One trick with the paper mache is not to put too many layers on the cardboard shell at once as it may not hold its shape. Let the paper mache dry between thin layers. Otherwise the cardboard will get wet and heavy and will bend out of place. If this begins to happen, stuff the boxes with newspaper for added support.
Once the paper mache is dry, it’s time to paint! Consider your artistic abilities. If you don’t think you’re capable of pulling off a Thomas the Tank Engine replica, its probably best not to try. Stick to a basic colour theme, such as a red body with black wheels.
Don’t forget to add the chimney and for a special effect, use cotton wool for steam.
Your train pinata is almost complete! Tie string to the body, ensuring the pinata is evenly balanced and add the lollies. String the pinata up and let the kids go!
Tech
iPhone Developers, Attention!
Lord works in mysterious ways for sure.
It happened so that I met a purely nice person on the wide expanse of LinkedIn. He appeared to be the founder of a new app-reviews site and was so kind to answer my questions about his site aims, activities and future plans. Chris l’Anson gave some valuable advice to developers on how to improve their apps’ visibility and finally disclosed the magical essence of a 5-star iPhone app.
Curious? Go on reading!
Chris l’Anson, web-developer, founder of iPhoneapp-reviews.com
Newcastle upon Tyne, UK
CompoundConcept: Hello, Chris! Tell us about yourself?
Chris: I’m a full-time web developer based in Newcastle and currently have my hands busy running iPhoneApp-Reviews
CompoundConcept: What made you get into establishing an app reviews site?
Chris: I had a web client approach me with an app idea they had to compliment the website I’d built for them. We had a chat about what he wanted and with me being into programming and Apple Macs I thought I’d give it a go so developed an app for him.
Once released to the app store the app had a brief amount of interest before quickly dropping into the abyss. It’s an interesting and unique app but because it doesn’t nest within the top 25-50 apps on the app store, unless you’re looking for it you wouldn’t know it’s there. This is the same problem for most apps, the review site was set up to help promote the little guys and make sure they get more exposure which will ultimately get people downloading them.
CompoundConcept: How long did it take you to start the site?
Chris: The site took about a month to set up the framework. Being a full time web developer did help with things, I now need to rope in my fellow design colleagues, see if they’ll give it a design ‘re-align’.
CompoundConcept: What is your vision and expectations on the future of the site?
Chris: I’m hoping to get more reviewers on board so we can get apps on the site quicker. I’ve also got some other ideas in the bag but can’t say too much at the moment, lets say this question’s to be continued…..
CompoundConcept: How do you plan to promote it?
Chris: The usual SEO tricks, link backs, good content, article submissions and blog comments. The good thing about a review site is if you rave about an app the developers are usually willing to link back to your site, helps you both out.
CompoundConcept: What do developers need to get their apps featured at iphoneapp-reviews.com?
Chris: Firstly, the app needs to be listed in the app store. If it’s listed then all developers need to do is upload it using our Review My App form. You can find all the details on the iPhone App Reviews page.
CompoundConcept: What is the ideal app you’d undoubtedly feature as a Top one?
Chris: It, varies but it could be an app that although not perfect (see points below), it does something useful no other apps can do.
CompoundConcept: What are the characteristics of a 5-star app to your mind and which of them are most important?
Chris: Firstly, it’s got to be easy to use. Usability is one of the things developers so often get wrong, it frustrates me. They can have a brilliant and unique idea but they fail to nail the implementation and you’re left with an app that doesn’t live up to its promise which is a shame.
Secondly, it’s got to look the part. This doesn’t mean a design masterpiece, but keeping things aligned, using clean fonts and complimentary colours, sticking to the basics, keep things simple.
Last but by no means least, the app has to be either unique, something new that hasn’t been covered before. If a similar app has been released before by another developer, the version reviewed must be better its competitors if it is to have a chance of receiving a top rating.
CompoundConcept: Do you write reviews on the apps you feature? How do you choose apps for review?
Chris: Yes, I love writing reviews and providing feedback on then, good bad or indifferent. Regarding selecting apps, we don’t really choose the apps, they’re chosen by the people who contact us and request a review of their app.
Maybe in the future as the site gets busier we’ll have to be more selective over the apps we review but we still think everyone deserves their apps reviewed and put up on the site.
CompoundConcept: Any advice you would give to developers desiring wide recognition and publicity?
Chris: I think it’s important to have a website that markets the app and develop and promote this in parallel with the app. It only needs to be a one page site, with some SEO optimization but could certainly help generate more downloads.
Oh, and most important of all, make sure you get listed in the iPhone Developer Directory!
Now I want to thank Chris again for our substantial discussion and encourage you who read this interview to visit iPhoneApp-Reviews.com, submit your developer details and be sure to spread the word out!
Got a question to Chris? Feel free to reach me out or contact him directly at http://www.iphoneapp-reviews.com/contact/
Tech
Subheads and Captions – Important Elements in Desktop Publishing
Subheads clue readers into the content organization within article. Subheads break text into manageable segments, improve the appearance of a page and enhance readership by providing a transition between headlines and text. They also provide visual contrast and identify the subject of the text. They let readers quickly locate information.
Compare these two examples.
In the left-hand example, you’re faced with a long expense of type. Because the page is so “dark” and you don’t have a clue to its contents, reading it is a chore. The right-hand example is more inviting because the page is more “open” and you can easily decide whether the text relates to your interests. Subheads can be set apart from text by using various techniques. For example, they can be placed inside or next to the next.
Subheads should always be closely associated with the next they introduce. There should be more space above the subheads than below it to link it with the text. like headlines, subheads tend to stand out when set in a larger type size and a different typeface than the texts Subheads can be set centered, flush-left or flush-right. Subheads can be emphasized by horizontal rules above or below the words. As with other organizing tools, uniformity is important. Subheads should be treated consistently throughout your documents.
Use captions to tie photographs and illustration into the rest of your publication.
Studies show that headlines and captions are more likely to be read than any other part of a publication. Accordingly, use captions summarize important points. Captions can be placed in a variety of ways. Captions can be placed next to the artwork they describe or they can be placed above the artwork. Most often, captions are placed below the artwork. When set above or below the artwork, captions can be centered, or aligned with the left- or right-hand edge of the visual. Caption width should be in a pleasing proportion to the width of the photograph or illustration, and to surrounding white space and text.
Regardless of their position or alignment, captions should be treated the same way throughout a publication. Thus, if you align captions with the left-hand edge of photographs, align them the same way.
