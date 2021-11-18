News
The loneliness of grief during the holiday season
Thanksgiving Day 2016 came two months after my mom died following a hard-fought battle with cancer. I don’t remember much about what happened that holiday. If I had to guess, I drank a bottle of wine and fell asleep on the couch watching the Dallas Cowboys game.
My memory is hazy about the events of Christmas Day that year, too. All I can really remember is how I felt going through the motions of the holidays, supposedly one of the “most wonderful” times of the year. Spoiler alert: It wasn’t cheerful.
Every time I looked at social media, I saw happy families beaming as they fed off the energy of being together. But every time I looked around in my own life, all I could see was the gaping hole left by my mother when she passed on from this Earth.
The holidays are, rightfully, a time to practice gratitude and spread positivity, but when I was deep in the throes of grief over my mom’s death, I couldn’t feel grateful or upbeat. I was strangely numb, simultaneously empty on the inside and overwhelmed by the effort it took to simply exist day to day. I was a certified Grinch, envious of anyone with the emotional means to celebrate the season.
Grief can be a lonely experience. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the feelings of isolation that come with grief when it forced Americans to say goodbye to their loved ones through plastic curtains and to attend memorial services virtually. In hindsight, I feel thankful I got to do both of those things in person, though it didn’t make the grieving process any easier.
“There are no rules to grief, and it will hit you when it wants to hit you. Not on your time or anyone else’s time,” said Morgan Dingle, a Wheat Ridge-based counselor and also the person I pay to help me dissect my issues.
She’s right — at least according to my experience, both in the past and as I sit here teary-eyed revisiting my trauma. This part of the process is cathartic and, yes, a little self-indulgent, but I’m hoping this retelling helps anyone else suffering through the holidays this year. So here we go.
Joanne Ricciardi’s life ended similarly to others who fall gravely ill. In September 2016, she went in for chemotherapy treatment and didn’t feel well, then ended up in the hospital near my apartment in downtown Dallas, where the doctor informed me the next step was to set up hospice care. I think she only opened her eyes once after that, when a nurse came in to change her bedsheets. I tried to reassure her — and myself — that everything would be OK.
These days, thanks to years of therapy, I don’t often picture my mom in those last moments. But in the immediate aftermath, the fact that she wasn’t cooking sides for Thanksgiving dinner or forcing us to decorate the Christmas tree “too early” were excruciating reminders of the shattered place in my heart where my mom’s love once resided.
JoJo, as we called her, was the nucleus of our family unit and, frankly, the holidays after her death were somewhat awkward as my father, brother, sister and I reconfigured our roles. Who decided what to eat besides prime rib on Thanksgiving Day? Who was going to play Santa at Christmas? When or why would we call each other or get together? That kind of stuff always revolved around mom.
Experts hope that the collective grief we as humans have experienced from the pandemic — whether from losing someone close, losing a job or losing a sense of normalcy — will change the way our society talks about it. And I hope so, too.
Grieving sucks, plain and simple. But in the spirit of open dialogue, I can attest that it won’t suck as badly forever.
Over the last five years, I have discovered meaningful new ways to connect with my family members. That includes (lovingly) forcing my brother and sister to help me cook the sides for Thanksgiving dinner. I’ve also been able to relate deeply with friends who have lost a parent. We were initiated into the worst club ever, but at least it brought us together to talk about the lingering suckiness.
It’s tough, but you shouldn’t feel ashamed if the usual traditions don’t inspire you this holiday season. And I’d encourage you not to hide your grief just because that kind of attitude doesn’t fit the archetype. I had an incredible support system and somehow my grief still always felt like a burden. At times I would go out with friends to escape my mental anguish, only to feel like all I really wanted was to be left alone. What I needed was someone to willingly “sit in the suck” with me, as Dingle put it, and not judge me for being such a damn bummer.
On-demand hugs and a lifetime supply of beer would have also helped. But time to process those emotions is really the only consolation prize.
“Just go with it when it hits you, however it hits you,” Dingle advised. “Let yourself feel it because it doesn’t have any rules or structure or why or reason.”
The good news: I don’t greet my grief over morning coffee anymore or spend nights scream-crying to the point of exhaustion. The bad news: That the daily struggle is in the rearview mirror doesn’t change the fact my mom didn’t see me get married or that she won’t be there to celebrate when my husband and I buy our first house. Those missed moments together really still get to me.
I’ll be traveling back to Texas soon to spend Thanksgiving with my family in my childhood home, gathered around the same table in the formal dining room where she used to sit at the head opposite my dad. It’s a familiar setting, but every year the tradition evolves. This year, for example, our celebration is expanding to include my in-laws, and that undoubtedly means new dishes and desserts to stuff our faces with.
JoJo will be there in spirit. And now when I try to time the rolls perfectly with the prime rib to avoid derailing dinner and watch my mom’s favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys, play on the holiday, I welcome the memories of her fondly.
And little by little, it’s helping to mend that once broken spot in my heart.
News
St. Charles County family gets $4,000 stimulus check after months of waiting
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles County family recently received $4,000 in stimulus payments after waiting for months.
Dawn Leppert contacted FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team in July when she and her husband did not receive the money owed to them.
They received their first stimulus payment — but the second one, which would have been worth $1,200, never came. The third payment of $2,800 didn’t arrive either.
FOX 2’s Elliott Davis reached out to Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Charles County) for answers.
“Well, this is our job we look forward to the opportunity of being able to help our constituents,” said Luetkemeyer. “We were able to call the Treasury Department and sit down with them and say, ‘Look we got a whole bunch of cases here. You guys are dropping the ball on this.’”
Leppert and her family received their payments after Luetkemeyer contacted the Treasury Department, though it’s unclear what caused the delay.
Luetkemeyer said he has resolved about 79 stimulus cases.
News
Brioche chestnut stuffing recipe: A Thanksgiving classic
Melissa Clark’s buttery brioche dressing with roasted chestnuts proves how much better stuffing turns out when it’s baked inside a casserole dish instead of a bird. Spread out in an even layer and exposed directly to the heat, it gets a gorgeously crisp top and a piping hot, delicate center.
Brioche Chestnut Stuffing
By Melissa Clark
Stuffing with made from eggy brioche and roasted chestnuts is a Thanksgiving classic. This one, seasoned with celery, onion and sage, and a little diced fennel for sweetness and depth, sticks relatively close to tradition. Use it to stuff a turkey, if you like, but it’s even better baked separately in a shallow casserole dish, so the top can get nice and crisp. If you’d like to bake it ahead, you can do so up to 6 hours in advance. Just before serving, reheat it in a 350-degree oven.
Yield: 8 to 10 servings
Total time: 1 1/2 hours, plus drying
Ingredients
- 1 (14- to 16-ounce) brioche loaf, torn into 1-inch pieces
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter (1 stick), plus more for the pan
- 1 large onion, diced
- 2 large celery ribs, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup diced fennel (about 1/2 small fennel bulb)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more as needed
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped
- 5 ounces roasted, peeled chestnuts, roughly chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 1/2 cups turkey or chicken stock
- 2 large eggs
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
Preparation
1. Arrange brioche pieces in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Let them dry out overnight, or place them in a 200-degree oven for an hour or two. (They’ll be ready when they feel stale to the touch but haven’t taken on any color.)
2. Heat oven to 375 degrees, and butter a shallow, 2-quart casserole or gratin dish. On a pot on the stove or in the microwave, melt 4 tablespoons butter. Put bread in the prepared baking dish and toss with melted butter. Bake until golden and toasted, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool, then transfer toast to a large bowl. (Don’t wash the baking dish; you’ll use it again for the stuffing.)
3. In a 12-inch skillet, melt remaining 4 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Stir in onion, celery, fennel and 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook until soft and just starting to brown, about 12 minutes. Stir in thyme and sage, and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat and transfer to bowl with brioche. Gently fold in chestnuts and pepper and let cool.
4. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 1/2 cups stock, eggs, parsley and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Fold gently into bread mixture, then scrape it all back into prepared baking dish. Drizzle on remaining 1 cup stock until the mixture is moist but not squishy; you may not need all the stock.
5. Cover dish with foil and bake until lightly springy, about 25 minutes. Remove foil and continue to bake until golden brown, another 20 to 30 minutes.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
News
Schools, pediatricians look to make up lost ground on non-COVID vaccinations
By Kate Ruder, Kaiser Health News
WESTMINSTER — Melissa Blatzer was determined to get her three children caught up on their routine immunizations on a recent Saturday morning at a walk-in clinic in this Denver suburb. It had been about a year since the kids’ last shots, a delay Blatzer chalked up to the pandemic.
Two-year-old Lincoln Blatzer, in his fleece dinosaur pajamas, waited anxiously in line for his hepatitis A vaccine. His siblings, 14-year-old Nyla Kusumah and 11-year-old Nevan Kusumah, were there for their TDAP, HPV and meningococcal vaccines, plus a COVID-19 shot for Nyla.
“You don’t have to make an appointment and you can take all three at once,” said Blatzer, who lives several miles away in Commerce City. That convenience outweighed the difficulty of getting everyone up early on a weekend.
Child health experts hope community clinics like this, along with the return to in-person classes, more well-child visits and the rollout of COVID shots for younger children, can help boost routine childhood immunizations, which dropped during the pandemic. Despite a rebound, immunization rates are still lower than in 2019, and disparities in rates between racial and economic groups, particularly for Black children, have been exacerbated.
“We’re still not back to where we need to be,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, a pediatric infectious-disease doctor at Children’s Hospital Colorado and a professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
Routine immunizations protect children against 16 infectious diseases, including measles, diphtheria and chickenpox, and inhibit transmission to the community.
The rollout of COVID shots for younger kids is an opportunity to catch up on routine vaccinations, said O’Leary, adding that children can receive these vaccines together. Primary care practices, where many children are likely to receive the COVID shots, usually have other childhood vaccines on hand.
“It’s really important that parents and health care providers work together so that all children are up to date on these recommended vaccines,” said Dr. Malini DeSilva, an internist and pediatrician at HealthPartners in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. “Not only for the child’s health but for our community’s health.”
People were reluctant to come out for routine immunizations at the height of the pandemic, said Karen Miller, an immunization nurse manager for the Denver area’s Tri-County Health Department, which ran the Westminster clinic. National and global data confirm what Miller saw on the ground.
Global vaccine coverage in children fell from 2019 to 2020, according to a recent study by scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and UNICEF. Reasons included reduced access, lack of transportation, worries about COVID exposure and supply chain interruptions, the study said.
Third doses of the diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough (DTP) vaccine and of the polio vaccine decreased from 86% of all eligible children in 2019 to 83% in 2020, according to the study. Worldwide, 22.7 million children had not had their third dose of DTP in 2020, compared with 19 million in 2019. Three doses are far more effective than one or two at protecting children and communities.
In the United States, researchers who studied 2019 and 2020 data on routine vaccinations in California, Colorado, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin found substantial disruptions in vaccination rates during the pandemic that continued into September 2020. For example, the percentage of 7-month-old babies who were up to date on vaccinations decreased from 81% in September 2019 to 74% a year later.
The proportion of Black children up to date on immunizations in almost all age groups was lower than that of children in other racial and ethnic groups. This was most pronounced in those turning 18 months old: Only 41% of Black children that age were caught up on vaccinations in September 2020, compared with 57% of all children at 18 months, said DeSilva, who led that study.
A CDC study of data from the National Immunization Surveys found that race and ethnicity, poverty and lack of insurance created the greatest disparities in vaccination rates, and the authors noted that extra efforts are needed to counter the pandemic’s disruptions.
In addition to the problems caused by COVID, Miller said, competing life priorities like work and school impede families from keeping up with shots. Weekend vaccination clinics can help working parents get their children caught up on routine immunizations while they get a flu or covid shot. Miller and O’Leary also said reminders via phone, text or email can boost immunizations.
“Vaccines are so effective that I think it’s easy for families to put immunizations on the back burner because we don’t often hear about these diseases,” she said.
It’s a long and nasty list that includes hepatitis A and B, measles, mumps, whooping cough, polio, rubella, rotavirus, pneumococcus, tetanus, diphtheria, human papillomavirus and meningococcal disease, among others. Even small drops in vaccination coverage can lead to outbreaks. And measles is the perfect example that worries experts, particularly as international travel opens up.
“Measles is among the most contagious diseases known to humankind, meaning that we have to keep very high vaccination coverage to keep it from spreading,” said O’Leary.
In 2019, 22 measles outbreaks occurred in 17 states in mostly unvaccinated children and adults. O’Leary said outbreaks in New York City were contained because surrounding areas had high vaccination coverage. But an outbreak in an undervaccinated community still could spread beyond its borders, he said.
In some states a significant number of parents were opposed to routine childhood vaccines even before the pandemic for religious or personal reasons, posing another challenge for health professionals. For example, 87% of Colorado kindergartners were vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella during the 2018-19 school year, one of the nation’s lowest rates.
Those rates bumped up to 91% in 2019-20 but are still below the CDC’s target of 95%.
O’Leary said he does not see the same level of hesitancy for routine immunizations as for COVID. “There has always been vaccine hesitancy and vaccine refusers. But we’ve maintained vaccination rates north of 90% for all routine childhood vaccines for a long time now,” he said.
Malini said the “ripple effects” of missed vaccinations earlier in the pandemic continued into 2021. As children returned to in-person learning this fall, schools may have been the first place families heard about missed vaccinations. Individual states set vaccination requirements, and allowable exemptions, for entry at schools and child care facilities. Last year, Colorado passed a school entry immunization law that tightened allowable exemptions.
“Schools, where vaccination requirements are generally enforced, are stretched thin for a variety of reasons, including COVID,” said O’Leary, adding that managing vaccine requirements may be more difficult for some, but not all, schools.
Anayeli Dominguez, 13, was at the Westminster clinic for a TDAP vaccine because her middle school had noticed she was not up to date.
“School nurses play an important role in helping identify students in need of immunizations, and also by connecting families to resources both within the district and in the larger community,” said Denver Public Schools spokesperson Will Jones.
Kaiser Health News is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.
