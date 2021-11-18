The Meaning of Gifts – A Silk Tie

Share Pin 0 Shares

Red roses signify love; yellow roses signify friendship; earrings for a woman mean that she is cared for, but that he is not fully committed; a teddy bear for a birthday present means the relationship is new and it is the ‘safe’ option if you are not sure of your feelings yet… the list goes on.

So, when it comes to mens ties… what do they mean as a gift? What messages do they send? If you want a future with your man and can see yourself in a committed relationship with him, a mens tie is definitely the gift you want to aim for. However, the timing has to be right. If you’re going to give a man a silk tie, wait at least 1 year until you give it to him as a gift.

At the start of a relationship, most people stick to the ‘safe’ gifts that can’t be misinterpreted… a fluffy teddy bear, tickets to a sports game, a cool key ring or tickets to a concert are great gifts for a man within the first year of your relationship because they’re all fun and light.

From the 12 month mark of a relationship, however, you don’t want to be stuck in the ‘fun’ and ‘light’ phase so you have to change the types of gifts you give him. If you don’t, then your relationship will only ever be light and fun… or it will end because he will want someone more serious.

After 12 months of dating, it is time to start thinking about a silk tie. What does this gift mean? Well, it shows that you are serious and committed for a start. If you didn’t care about him, his future or his self esteem, you wouldn’t buy him a gift like this. Therefore, you are saying through this gift that you see him as a longer term part of your life and someone you can be in a committed relationship with. It sends a subtle, sub-conscious message that you are ‘wife’ material because you care about his work, his appearance, confidence, self-esteem and happiness. Of course, this can only be said by giving him a high quality mens tie – never fall short and buy a low-grade polyester tie because this will send out a negative message.

A silk tie shows that you care about him, love him and want him to be happy and successful in whatever he chooses. But timing is integral. Only give him a silk tie after 12 months into your relationship because he will really appreciate it from you at that time. It won’t be intimidating or ‘full-on’ but will subtly show him that you are serious… and when it’s all said and done, a man wants a woman who cares about him and can see a future with him. The women he can’t see a future with always ‘fall at the wayside’… so be sure to set yourself apart and do it proactively.