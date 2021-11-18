HEALTH
The Myths About Breathing Oxygen Versus Carbon Dioxide
Are you breathing correctly? You were taught to breathe slowly and deeply and this has made you feel more relaxed. Do you know what your C02 level is? Do you know your 0xygen saturation level? You may have heard that inhaling slowly is good? How do you exhale? Yoga breathing is supposed to be good for you. Did you know that acid-base balance is more a factor of proper breathing than the food you eat? Breathing is natural. You can tell by looking at someone whether they are hyperventilating or not?
I will in this article attempt to address the above issues and explain why they may be mythical. There are numerous teachers of breathing offering their kind services and know nothing of Carbon Dioxide. I will start out by saying that the only way to know if you are breathing in a healthy way for your body is to know intimately your level of Carbon Dioxide in the expelled breath.
For many years teachers of breathing have extolled the benefits of slow, deep breathing. While it may be extremely beneficial to someone who is chest breathing, it may also not be leaving in the blood the needed level of Carbon Dioxide. I have measured many a slow deep breather and in most cases their CO2 is better than a chest breather. However, it is possible to breathe in slowly, blow out equally and retain a low level of CO2. This would still be called hyperventilation or over-breathing. Yes, it can happen with slow, deep breathing.
Our text books throughout our years of education have told us that Carbon Dioxide is bad and told us to get rid of as much as possible by breathing it all out. This notion has led us to think Carbon Dioxide is a bad thing and we should get rid of it. It is more or less correct that we should breathe it out with each exhalation, but the benefits of keeping a certain blood level of Carbon Dioxide on board is critical to Oxygen availability. The real truth about exhalation is we exhale not to get rid of carbon dioxide but to regulate the amount left in our bodies. Habitually bad breathing occurs when the way one breathes disrupts the proper regulation of C02 allocation. Unfortunately, most teachers of breathing are paying attention to the mechanics of breathing, where and how, or slow and deep, rather than the behavior and emotions associated with breathing. How do you breathe while you are thinking, feeling or doing?
Carbon Dioxide plays one of the most significant roles in body health and well-being. Our text books tell us that the normal blood level arterial PCO2 (PaCO2) of Carbon Dioxide should be 40mmHg. At this level the blood pH (H+ levels) will be normal at pH of 7.4. Improper, or over or under breathing, can cause these to change, causing the blood to become alkaline or acidic respectively. Eating to change blood pH is akin to a race between the tortoise and hare.
What does Carbon Dioxide do for the body? First and most important it regulates the distribution of Oxygen in the body. Second, it is the body’s relaxer. CO2 is the body’s way of dilating the arteries, especially those in the brain, the heart and the periphery (hands and feet). Thirty seconds of unaware over-breathing can cause the brain’s blood vessels to constrict up to 60%. In most cases, people who have cold hands and feet are hyperventilators and are giving off too much C02 with exhalation. Those with angina can effect the same result of taking nitroglycerine by exhaling correctly with two or more breaths done properly. I worked in a cardiology office and that cardiologist would refer all nitroglycerine patients to me to learn breathing. In Holland, legislation requires that all cardiac rehabilitation centers offer breathing training to cardiac patients. This has resulted in a documented savings of 45% savings over a 5 year period for heart attack patients.
In reality it is difficult to talk about the positive effects of the proper level of CO2 in the arterial blood as we are talking about ‘healthy and normal’. The list of effects of lower levels of CO2 in the blood is incredibly long and gets longer and with more and more serious consequences as arterial CO2 level drops even more. In summary, higher levels (40mmHg) lead to normalization of the brain and body’s functions, to relaxation, and to better blood flow throughout the body, especially the brain, the heart and the periphery.
Well, if you aren’t getting enough oxygen, how about going to an oxygen bar? The response will only be momentary as you will return to your normal low level of CO2 and consequently lack of oxygen availability as soon as you return to your unconscious habit of over breathing, which should be almost immediately, as O2 is not a relaxer.
I am a nurse and I can honestly say we were never properly trained in this area, nor are the doctors. I have given many a talk on teaching breathing around the world and have never had a doctor not totally appreciate my information. I have read the respiratory text books doctors are trained with in medical school. Breathing is an incredibly complicated issue, mediated by need, habits (good and bad), by stress, by emotions, by training (yoga), by TV programs, by climate, allergies and so on. It is not a simple issue. Therefore, being aware and continually improving on that awareness is truly a life journey. You don’t learn it and then “you’ve got it”. It is more likely that you have unlearned very early the good breathing you were born with if you were an average kid. In the United States most children by three years old are over-breathing.
Because breathing chemistry is so tied to continually changing circumstances, feelings, thoughts and actions, the demand for 02 is constantly changing as well. Fear, anger and stress habitually lead to over-breathing. Awareness is the only key we have to staying “as best we can” on target with proper breathing. With awareness, we need the knowledge of what to do, and then how to change our habitual breathing response to that situation in that moment. This requires an on-going awareness and this is rather impossible unless we are sitting in a cave with nothing else to do and no one to disturb our consciousness. We will never totally master this as we are human and are constantly affected by and dealing with life’s challenges. It is my belief though that breathing is the primary avenue to a higher consciousness and the more we can be aware, the more conscious we are.
What is your O2 level and what does it mean? Hospitals today are innovated with oximeters to measure your O2 level. They are using this equipment today in lieu of the old fashioned way, i.e., the nurse coming around, counting your respirations and blood pressure. The number of respirations per minute was essentially determined to be good or bad. If you were between the text book numbers of 12-20 you were ok, if lower or higher often times you would be visited by the head nurse who would recheck your vitals and perhaps call your doctor.
The pulse oximeter is being used today to measure oxygen saturation and number of respirations. Oxygen saturation is the amount of oxygen bound to hemoglobin in the blood expressed as a percentage of the maximal binding capacity. Now hospitals are using the pulse oximeter to determine this percentage of oxygen that is bound to hemoglobin. Do they know how to interpret it? It is generally thought to be good if the reading on the oximeter is 99%. After all, we have learned that 99 is better than 98, or 97 or 96 or 95. I certainly did when it came to grades and the difference in school between an A or B.
Well, unfortunately, nurses are not well trained in this area of breathing chemistry. A reading of 99% on the oximeter is indicating that your 02 is bound to hemoglobin and you are hyperventilating or over-breathing. Remember that over-breathing means decreased PCO2 and increased pH predispose oxygen to bind itself to hemoglobin, and thus, O2 in its full capacity is not available to the tissues. The higher the percentage on the oximeter, the more likely this is happening. So, conversely, increased PCO2 and reduced pH cause a release of Oxygen and nitric oxide, a potent vasodilator, resulting in increased blood vessel diameter, more volume flow and thus more oxygen to the cells. The whole process is far more complicated, but for a basic understanding for those who teach breathing and medical personal who use an oximeter, this is sufficient. In summary, the higher the percentage on an oximeter reading the more you are hyperventilating and most of your oxygen is bound to hemoglobin and not available to the tissues. Perhaps a percentage around 97 might indicate better healthy?
How do you breathe? Do you inhale quickly or slowly? Does it matter? Yes, it matters very much. When you are calm and relaxed and not expending energy, as in meditation, inhaling slowly is not problematic. When you are hiking up Mt. Everest, or even a hill back home, you may want to get the next mouthful (supply) of oxygen as quickly as possible. Let your body be your guide in terms of inhalation.
Exhalation is a different matter. There are many ways to exhale, a sigh or rapid exhale (also a hyperventilation), even exhale-to-inhale (as in most Yoga movements), breath-holding followed by a rapid exhale, an average rapid chest exhalation and so on. So what? Does it make a difference? Yes, but how significant is it? Actually, it may mean the difference between getting enough oxygen on a consistent basis or not. Notice how nearly everybody will tell someone who is stressed, just take a deep breath and breathe out slowly. Why? Because it is calming and intuitively we seem to know that. Why is it calming? Because blowing out slower raises the blood level of PCO2, thus unloading more oxygen off hemoglobin for performance and repairs of the body. CO2 is the body’s natural relaxer of smooth and cardiac muscle. This means the blood vessels dilate and receive more blood flow and oxygen. Brain blood flow is mediated possibly entirely by blood level of CO2. The heart is directly affected by C02 level but also mediated at times by other body chemicals such as ACTH, adrenalin, cortisone, etc.
How do most experts on breathing breathe? Some are diaphragmatic, slow exhalers and probably are doing well when they are conscious of their breathing. How do most Yoga practitioners breathe? Interestingly, very evenly. They have learned the habit of ‘even’ breathing from their practice of yoga. Even breathing produces over-breathing. Do nurses and doctors and just normal people breathe well? For the most part, statistics garnered from medical professionals, using a capnograph, are telling us that most people are not breathing well. Sixty percent of ambulance runs in the United States are a direct consequence of hyperventilation; thirty three percent of visits to a doctor’s office are because of symptoms generated usually long-term by hyperventilation. Having had a biofeedback/stress management practice, teaching breathing for many years, and working as a nurse, I can say with some assurance that migrainers, those with anxiety, most cardiac patients, those with cold hands, sleep apnea, pain, sleep problems, phobias, most pregnant women, asthmatics, and yoga teachers are nearly all hyperventilating or over-breathing. We have found the best breathers are babies and Tibetan lamas that chant san-scrit. These lamas spend hours per day chanting on a long exhalation. Their long exhalation becomes their habit of good breathing. This long exhalation keeps their C02 level elevated.
The ONLY way to know if you are breathing correctly is to use a capnograph to measure your blood level of CO2 or PCO2. Anything else is by inference only. Having measured many people, mostly normals and not patients,to our great surprise, most of the time one can not see hyperventilation. It is not like the movies with rapid chest heaving. Usually the person appears very calm. This myth of being able to detect by observation is one that is most important to dispel. With this myth exposed I feel breathing teachers can open to a new possibility. The only way to know or tell if a person is hyperventilating, excluding observing rapid chest breathing, is by using a capnograph to measure a person’s C02 level. The capnograph will tell you breath by breath your blood level of CO2. A capnograph displayed on a computer breath by breath over time is an invaluable tool. Modified for training it can serve to teach good breathing as well. If your CO2 level is 40 mmHg you are in good breathing health. Anything lower should be an incentive to learn more about breathing. In this article I have barely touched on the subject, trying to keep it simple, understandable and pertinent. I hope this has tweaked your interest and you will visit my website to read more articles in depth. Also, if you are a breathing teacher, please avail yourself of an instrument to measure CO2 level. Without it you are really shooting in the dark when teaching breathing to your clients.
30 False Beliefs About Addiction
The key to being successful in every aspect of your life is making the right decision. And good decision making depends on reliable beliefs. Getting rid of addiction is impossible, if we have false beliefs about addiction problem, because, the defining a problem is the first step for problem solving. These false beliefs are major obstacle for seeing addiction problem.
- I never become addicted to drugs, alcohol, nicotine etc.
- My friend gave up his or her addiction in one week; whenever I want I can give up my addiction in one week too.
- To give up addictions is easy.
- My friend tried all methods, but he could not overcome his problem, therefore, I can not overcome my problem too.
- To overcome an addiction is impossible.
- Addiction is a brain disease, and there’s nothing I can do about it.
- Addiction is a long time disease, that I just can manage it.
- The only way to recover from my problem is attending twelve-step addiction recovery groups.
- The only way to recover from my problem is attending Non-twelve-step addiction recovery groups.
- The best way for getting rid from my problem is to register for a 28 day rehab program.
- Relapse means that treatment has failed.
- I am powerless over my addiction, because I have a relapse.
- I am worthless, because I have an addiction.
- Overcoming addiction has to be without discomfort.
- Giving up addiction is so hard.
- I didn’t have to get addiction.
- Stupid and crazy people are most susceptible to becoming addicted to drugs, alcohol, nicotine etc.
- People who become addicted have mental issues that lead them to this problem.
- It’s too late for me to quit my problem. The damage is done.
- Relapse can happen without warning.
- Recovery is an event, not a process.
- Addiction is treated with cognitive behavior therapy, so it must be a behavioral problem.
- Treatment is one size fits all.
- There should be one magic solution for this problem.
- You can’t treat addicts with medications because medications are drugs.
- Since treatment didn’t work before, it’s probably hopeless, and there’s no point trying again.
- Once detoxification ends, if the addict does not return to addictive behaviors, changes in the pathways of the brain will return to their original healthy state.
- Once recovery ends, if the addict does not return to drugs, brain damage caused by addiction usually remaining for the rest of a person’s life.
- Individuals must “hit bottom” in order to recover successfully.
- There should be no drug relapses after completing a drug rehabilitation program.
Breast Cancer The Cure
Breast Cancer The Cure
There is no known cure for breast cancer. More than 1.5 million people will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year worldwide. Scientists don’t know why most women get breast cancer, yet breast cancer is the most frequent tumor found in women the world over. A woman who dies of breast cancer is robbed of an average of nearly 20 years of her life. Breast cancer knows no social boundaries. Its a disease that can affect anyone. Some prominent women whos lives that have been touched by breast cancer include Jill Eikenberry actress age 52; Peggy Fleming age 49 figure skater; Kate Jackson age 50 (Charlies Angels); Olivia Newton-John age 50 actress singer; Nancy Reagan age 77 former first lady; Melissa Etheridge age 43 singer; and the beautiful Suzanne Summers actress. These high rates of breast cancer are not acceptable to the women of the world and must be met with scientific research that provides results.
Despite over a decade of research, and more than $1.7 billion spent, hundereds of women worldwide are dying from breast cancer every day. Yet doctors dont know how breast cancer starts or how to cure it. Doctors are still approaching treatment for breast cancer in the same old fashioned ways: surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. Barbarick treatments And scientists keep doing the same old redundant research thats simply not working. It doesnt have to be that way. Gen Cells Cures is a scientific biotechnology company that is focused on a cure for breast cancer. The company is dedicated to curing breast cancer before its too late for you. Were not interested in a cure in five, ten, or twenty years from now. We want your cure for breast cancer within a year or two. We dont want you to have to under go surgery, radiation, chemotherapy or take toxic drugs.
Why Gen Cells Cures? You can search the medical journals; you can search the internet until your blue in the face. You will find the same old news which is no new news about breast cancer research and treatments. Breast cancer research is locked up in a black whole. Gen Cells Cures is approaching the cure for breast cancer from different angles and using tomorrows scientific technologies today. Our expertise is in stem cell research and genomics. Malfunctioning stem cells have already been linked to the development of breast cancer. Were not talking about using generic stem cells from an egg and sperm cell. There is no genetic match for you with the politically controversial generic stem cells that are always in the news. The isolation of cancer stem cells, coupled with our understanding of genetic mutations causing cancer, and our knowledge of genomics will result in ways to eliminate cancer cells while sparing normal breast tissues.
Genetics and Breast Cancer
People will tell you to accept what you cant change Your genetics, your genes, the genes your mother and father handed you when you were born that came with their particular genetic make-up. Most inherited cases of breast cancer have been associated with two genes: BRCA1 and BRCA2. The past five years has been a period of unparalleled discovery in the field of genetics, genomics, and stem cell research, but these discoveries are not being applied to breast cancer treatments. A job that Gen Cells Cures definitely wants to get our hands dirty in. Recently researchers have found that by blocking a gene called beta1-integrin the growth of tumor cells can be stopped. When this gene was removed the tumor cells quit growing. You dont have to accept the genes that you were given at birth. Gen Cells Cures will be able to manipulate your genes to cure your breast cancer.
Our Cancer Stem Cell and Genomics Program will bring together the top scientific minds in the world under one tin roof to maximize the use of diverse approaches to the understanding of cancer genomics fused with stem cell solutions. Gen Cells Cures isnt looking for a multi-million dollar biomedical research center like the Stowers Institute in Kansas City, which is a medical center to be admired. A rented tin shack will do just fine. Of course, we would accept hand-me down michroscopes from the Stoweres (billionaires who bought their own multi-million dollar biomedical research center) if they would be gracious enough to grant them to us or we would accept a small prime the pump check to move forward with our research. The Stowerses and all the scientists from the Stowers Institute have an open invitation to visit our lab in the Caribbean. What we are looking for is a cure for breast cancer to stop the humiliation, pain and suffering this menace to society causes millions of women and thousands of men worldwide, and not a new biomedical center Every dollar invested with us goes into pure medical research and equipment. The same offer goes out to all the millionaires and especially the billionaires of the world. People that come to mind are: Paul Allen, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jon Huntsman, William and Alice Goodman, Ann Lurie, Jamie and Karen Moyer, Harold C. Simmons, Alfred Mann, Sumner M. Redstone, Michael Milton and the Palm beach billionaires, there are simply too many to mention. The combined wealth of the three Microsoft billionaires alone is more than ten times the amount spent by the U.S. Federal Government on research to fight cancer and other deadly diseases. We know were in the wrong business to become billionaires ourselves. This kind of biotechnology has never produced even one billionaire. Its the cure for breast cancer that we want.
Simply put the cancer research organizations are funding the wrong researchers. Its time to go outside the normal research channels. Do something different. The same story year after year after year and no cure. These unmotivated researchers just arent getting results. Let someone else have a shot at it. Its time to try something new and different. A different approach. There are races for the cure, golf tournaments for the cure, there are walks for the cure, there are foundations for the cure. These foundations have been funding the same ineffective research for more than twenty years now. These foundations have been betting on the wrong horse. Joining the crusade wont help if the research being done doesnt take on a twenty-first century scientific approach. Its been time to move forward scientifically for five years now. But todays breast cancer researchers are stuck in a twentieth century mind-set. The Excuse is someday well find the cure, but someday doesnt help todays victims of breast cancer. We need top notch scientific action today.
The genetics are out of the bottle and stem cell research is moving forward whether the U.S. government likes it or not. Gen Cells Cures has moved off-shore to the Caribbean to avoid the political controversy over stem cell research. I am sure you wont mind a walk on the beach with me to talk about your cure for your breast cancer. Once we have the cure we can take the cure from the bench to the patient without a long and costly wait for FDA approval. There are many advantages to not having big brother breathing down your neck. The governments of the United States and Western countries have nothing to offer except road blocks, red tape and detours. Our patients dont have time for political smoke and mirrors. With a little luck we could have your cure before the time comes that you need that dreaded surgery and chemo.
Our gifted world-class researchers are visionary and have been schooled in winning and have courage, creativity, can-do attitudes, burning desires, unfaltering belief and an obsession that they will be there first. By first we mean years ahead of the other biotechnology companies. Like determined, fighting NASCAR drivers our scientists are living to take the chequered flag of biotech and win the coveted race for the cure for breast cancer.
Focused on breakthrough discoveries, Gen Cells Cures nurtures a culture that encourages high standards of excellence, original thinking, hard work and a willingness to take risks. Our world-renowned scientists believe in themselves and its belief that gets us there. The company will seek to develop a work environment that is results focused and team-orientated. We compete against time. Though we compete intensely we maintain high ethical standards and trust and respect for each other. Quality is the cornerstone of all our activities. We seek the highest quality information, decisions and people. Our success depends on superior scientific innovation. We see the scientific method as a multi-step process which includes designing the right experiment, collecting and analyzing data and rational decision making. It is not subjective or emotional but rather a logical, open and rational process.
Our success comes from one simple fact; we are committed to being a science-based, patient-driven company, driven by that one special breast cancer patient you.
Gen Cells Cures lost most of our one million dollar start-up money in offshore bank scandal and currency devaluation last year. We are now actively pursuing financial support. Unfortunately, the Gen Cells Cures team is made up of great scientific minds and not great marketers, salesmen, or fund raisers. Yes, we are looking for a millionaire or billionaire without a cause to support our work, but if you are not our wealthy saviour, we welcome any help, be it financial or a donation of your time. The scientific team is on stand-by. What were lacking is the funding to go forward. We could use motivated salesmen to sell our research, fund raisers, skilled internet marketers or someone just to pass out flyers or mail out promotional material. We could use help from the media with publicity stories, ads and promotions to get the word out. We are particularly interested in looking for assistance from the billionaires of the world; there are approximately 600 in the world. Billionaires like Sergey Brin and Larry Page (Google billionaires), Rupert Murdoch, Ted Turner, and Oprah Winfrey and others who control the media could get our life-saving message to the world fast. We are also hoping that some of my celebrities friends will come forward and spread their wings to help support our breast cancer research: Steven Seagal, Charlie Sheen, Wesley Snipes, Danny Glover, Erik Estrada, Tom Arnold, Dolph Lundgren, Roger Clinton, Bill Clinton, Usher, Hulk Hogan, Ivana Trump, John Secada, Sylvester Stalone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mike Reno, Richard Branson, Cindy Crawford, Cher, Demi Moore, Michelle Pfeiffer, and other stars that I have had the good fortune of meeting in person and others celebrities that I hope to meet in the future. (Photos of Gerald and the stars can be viewed at his promotional group listed below.) I am waiting to get my photo with Suzanne Summers!
Gen Cells Cure offers more than hope. We can do the job. If youre going to eradicate cancer you have to have the right people doing the right research. One thing is for sure. We couldnt do any worse than what the scientists before us have done. Which is virtually nothing! Help us alleviate the pain and suffering. Together, with your help, we can cure breast cancer.
