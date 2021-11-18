Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Akins Welcome 4th Baby Girl Together — See 1st Photo

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are now a family of six! The couple just welcomed their fourth child together.



Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins are now officially parents of four! The country music singer’s wife announced the birth of their fourth child, a baby girl named Lillie Carolina Akins, on Instagram, on Nov. 17. “Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born on November 15th and our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy,” Lauren wrote alongside a photo of their baby girl. Thomas and his nurse wife, both 31, also share daughters Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 1, together.

Thomas and Lauren, who wed in 2012, both revealed that they were expecting baby no. 4 together back in May. The couple shared the happy news on their respective Instagrams. The country singer even divulged that he announced the pregnancy to the crowd at his show in Fort Worth, Texas just before diving into a rendition of his song, “To The Guys That Date My Girls.”

“Well… we are pregnant again!” Thomas captioned the May 8 post. “Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ‘to the guys that date my girls’ my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said ‘you can tell them if you want’ so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl.” He added that the two have “always wanted a big Thanksgiving table.” Cue the chorus of awwws.

While the pregnancy came as a surprise, Thomas told People in June that he was wholly prepared to become a girl dad again. “I feel like I’ve got the ropes down as to what that looks like, being a dad to a girl. So when I found out we were having a fourth, I was like, well, we’ve already got the clothes, I know how to do this, this is just round four of it,” he said. “My girls are my whole world and there truly is nothing more special than being a dad of beautiful little girls and something that I take a lot of pride in.”

His girls, on the other hand, initially wanted a baby brother. “Lauren was showing them the pregnancy test and she was like, ‘This means that you’re going to have another sister.’ And they both were just like, ‘But we wanted a brother!’” Thomas said. “And they looked at me like it was my fault, and I was like, ‘No, this is going to be awesome. Maybe one day we’ll have a boy.’”