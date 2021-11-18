Bitcoin
Top 3 Outstanding Projects To Watch From Solana’s Breakpoint Conference
This year just keeps getting better and better for Solana. Since Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, famously tweeted an offer to buy SOL at a price well above its market value in January, SOL is up 12,000% for the year, and it recently broke into the crypto Top 5 as measured by market cap.
The price of $SOL began soaring to new all-time highs as the Solana community met in Lisbon for the network’s first-ever international conference, Breakpoint. After nearly two years of enduring a global pandemic that kept everyone at home, Breakpoint was the first time many people in the Solana community met in person to discuss the future of their projects.
Presentations from project leaders in DeFi, NFT metaverses, and social media helped build the buzz around Solana at the sold-out conference. As the meeting drew to a close, the optimism behind these projects was contagious, knowing that Solana’s high-speed and low-cost blockchain network was giving each of these sectors a leg up in technology.
This article takes a look at three outstanding projects presented at Solana Breakpoint. Each of these projects should help lay the foundations for onboarding a new generation of a billion blockchain users seeking the rewards of participating in DeFi, exploring NFT metaverses, and keeping in touch with social media.
Hubble Protocol Explores the Universe of DeFi 2.0 on Solana
DeFi has experienced exponential growth since it began heating up in 2020. The total value locked in DeFi now stands shy of $300 billion with around $15 billion of that TVL attributed to Solana, which sits in third place behind Binance Smart Chain ($21 billion) and Ethereum ($183 billion).
Hubble Protocol, developed and launched by a former programmer at Bloomberg, is on a mission to capture even more value for Solana DeFi. By creating sustainable DeFi 2.0 services focusing on democratizing user participation and sharing revenues with the community, Hubble has a stated goal of “exploring the DeFi universe on Solana.”
The first product to launch on Hubble is a borrowing platform that lets users deposit multiple assets like SOL, BTC, and ETH to mint USDH at a capital-efficient collateral ratio of 110%. Comparisons have been made calling Hubble “the Maker DAO of Solana,” and USDH should become an integral part of DeFi on the network as a Solana native crypto-backed stablecoin.
What’s impressive about Hubble is that nearly all of the protocol’s revenue is shared with the community. Users who stake HBB, Hubble’s DAO governance token, receive the majority of the 0.5% fee for minting and redeeming USDH, and these fees are distributed in USDH.
Liquidations are collected 100% by the protocol’s users, and the arbitrage opportunities that keep USDH on peg are also significant revenue streams for those who love to arb. In addition, users who deposit their crypto on Hubble can earn yields on these deposits while they mint and borrow USDH. Yielding on deposits creates a zero-cost borrowing proposition, as these gains can cover the minting fee, and no interest is charged on loans.
The project has listed an ambitious roadmap that should take DeFi 2.0 on Solana to the next level by introducing structured products (pre-packaged DeFi strategies) and under-collateralized lending. Both of these developments are tremendous additions to DeFi as a whole, and successfully pulling them off should bring new DeFi users to Solana in droves.
Star Atlas Launches an Unrivaled Blockchain Gaming Experience
Electronic gaming has been hailed as the entry point for crypto and blockchain technology’s mass adoption. The New York Times reports that the gaming metaverse could change the face of commerce in general.
The advent of play-to-earn (P2E) gaming and GameFi has led to people quitting their jobs in some countries to start making a living from playing blockchain games. P2E games are exploding in popularity, and Axie Infinity chalked up an excellent year for adoption with a token price that has blown through the roof again and again.
However, most of the offerings that have driven the crypto gaming boom up until now, like Axie Infinity, can be described as turn-based card games. Now, pair a “grand strategy game of space exploration, territorial conquest, political domination, and more” with the 3D power of Unreal Engine 5, and you get the revolution in blockchain gaming that is Star Atlas.
If Star Atlas’s gameplay graphics are even half as mesmerizing as its spine-tingling trailer, then wow. The technological leap into 3D that powered games built with Unreal Engine will finally bring the immersion and open-world gameplay of massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs) to blockchain gaming and P2E.
Star Atlas is set in the year 2620, a future where three warring factions battle for resources across the universe. Gameplay is driven by NFTs, which means real assets with monetary value will be won and lost as gamers participate in battle. Still, players can enter safer levels to train and learn how the game works before entering the “Wild Frontier,” where anything goes.
Players in the Star Atlas metaverse will find many possibilities for things to do and ways to play to earn. There’s a long list of roles players can choose from, and Star Atlas has planned out a massive in-game economy where users can mine for a profit and even secure DeFi loans and insurance policies on ships.
Star Atlas has begun releasing mini-games pre-launch, and their Discord server has already attracted 100,000 users. Once full gameplay is launched, it will be interesting to see how many people quit their jobs to P2E full time!
Breakpoint Announces a Revolution in Social Media
Social media took center stage at Breakpoint on several occasions. During Sam Bankman-Fried’s participation in a talk about Solana that was piped in on the big screen, he mentioned that Solana was the only blockchain capable of delivering any social media presence.
While no one project stood out during the conference’s three days of presentations, social media was on the tip of everyone’s tongue. One of Reddit’s Co-Founders, Alexis Ohanian, filled a slot on the last day of Breakpoint to talk about why he and his venture firm Seven Seven Six were pledging $100 million to develop social media on Solana.
This investment doubles the original $50 million pledged by Ohanian in partnership with the Solana Foundation. Ohanian echoed SBF’s claims that Solana would become the home for social media as he added that Web3, in general, would flourish on the network.
Ohanian is quoted as saying, “There is an unprecedented opportunity to fuse social and crypto in a way that feels like a Web2 social product but with the added incentive of empowering users with real ownership,” and that Solana would be the network that makes this possible.
It’s too early to tell which project will rise as a leader in providing social media services for the future of Web3 on Solana. However, with $100 million in funding set aside to develop the sector, watch out for social media platforms as they build on Solana soon.
Speedy Solana’s Growth Continues Its Parabolic Rise
Solana’s network advertises speeds of up to 65,000 transactions per second (TPS), with block times clocking in at 400 milliseconds per block, making Solana the fastest public blockchain available today.
Furthermore, with an average transaction price of $0.00025, Solana is also one of the cheapest blockchains for users and developers on the market.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that there are reports of many users switching over to use Solana from Ethereum. The network that invented smart contracts, Ethereum, advertises around 15-30 TPS with transactions costing approximately $50 each.
Raj Gokal, Co-Founder of Solana, took the stage with Alexis Ohanian and at one point stated at the Breakpoint conference that his network plans to onboard over a billion people in the next few years. If Breakpoint serves as an indicator of Solana’s success, the DeFi, NFT, and social media projects lining up to build Solana’s future might make that billion-user figure a reality.
Social Trading Platform Bingbon Completes Rebrand to BingX
Singapore, Singapore, 18th November, 2021,
Popular social trading and cryptocurrency platform Bingbon has completed a revamp of its entire corporate structure while taking on a new name – BingX.
The adoption of the new trademark follows a period of significant growth for the exchange, which has in recent years built a reputation as one of the best copy trading platforms in the digital asset industry.
Now known as BingX, the company hopes to continue accelerating open value transfer and empowering an accessible and engaging crypto trading experience, via innovative social trading solutions.
As well as a new moniker, the platform has unveiled a fresh logo that represents the legacy of Bingbon to this point. With the updated logo, BingX seeks to foretell the next chapter of cryptocurrency trading while positioning itself as the best venue to enjoy an enhanced user experience.
“A lot of thought processes and planning went into the creation of the name, BingX,” says Communications Manager Elvisco Carrington. “It’s a name that resonates and is capable of transcending through time; one that can adapt to the ever-changing crypto climate and is easy for the international community to digest, especially for our target community – all kinds of users from beginners to crypto OGs.
“What is important to note is that BingX signals seriousness. We want our exchange to be one of the top exchanges, without leaving any doubts or uncertainties in the minds of users and interest groups like top crypto media, crypto journalists, stakeholders, and potential investors.”
Having obtained the relevant licenses in North America (the US and Canada), Australia, and several other regions, BingX will continue to emphasize its unique social trading feature which allows users to connect with elite traders and leverage smarter investment strategies.
The exchange will soon be launching new trading pairs, giving users more options to interact with. Improvements to BingX’s copy-trading feature are also being made, and an upcoming series of innovative new products promises to take users on an unforgettable trading expedition.
The next chapter of BingX will introduce an open social trading network platform in the buoyant crypto-economy for everyone to associate, connect, and interact on the platform.
About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a global digital asset, spot, and derivatives trading platform that provides a user-centric and open ecosystem with intuitive social trading features. Created to enrich the entire cryptocurrency industry, BingX is a safe, reliable and user-friendly venue for users to trade their favorite assets.
SportsIcon Steps Into The Future Of Sports Entertainment With NFT Based Platform
One of the hottest trends in the crypto industry, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have ushered in a new wave of crypto adoption. As nascent class created for the digital world, NFTs are yet to exhaust their use cases. The sports entertainment sector has been particularly keen to embrace this new technology supported by the blockchain.
In this outlook, with an increasing demand for NFTs and a generation of people eager to own digital assets, SporsIcon offers users a way to experience the sports they love on a whole new level. Designed to be the best platform for sports NFTs, the project will work with the greatest athletes of several disciplines to provide fans with a unique look into their careers and their most important moments.
Developed with support from Dapper Lands, its CEO Roham Haregozlou, and recently deployed on the Flow network, the blockchain supported by NBA Top Shot. SportsIcon has been created with the objective of becoming the main hub for sports NFTs.
Its gasless and low-cost transactions make it a perfect place for big players and especially retail investors looking to access never before seen and high-quality content about top athletes. These legendary sports figures have joined forces with SportsIcon to curate a collection that will look upon their lives and careers as no other production has done it before.
Filmed with cinematic standards with a team of directors and professionals from the entertainment industry. In addition, SportsIcon will let teams, athletes, and sporting organizations design, create, and drop their own collections to commemorate a milestone or celebrate a sporting event. Chris Worsey, Founder of SportsIcon claimed,
The coming decade will be remembered as the Age of Digitization, and as if often the case with technological innovations, it will be led by the sports industry. NFTs provides the most passionate fans (the ability) to own a unique piece of sporting history in a manner previously unavailable.
Connecting Fans To Their Sport Heroes
Upon its launch, fans will have access to a collection comprised of 27 NFTs, each divisible into 9 different chapters. They will tell the story of key sports figures and will have more rarity as the chapters are launched on the platform.
As Worsey said in an interview for TechCrunch, SportsIcon stands out from the competition because it “invest in the content”. It has the objective of providing fans with real value while developing a relationship with athletes and the platform’s community for the long run.
SportsIcon has received support from major figures in the sports industry, such as former NBA stars like Nihal Mehta and Andrew Bogut. Other investors include legendary rapper Nas, very well known for his multi-million profits as an earlier investor in companies such as Coinbase, FOX Sports’ Mike Vick, Romelu Lukaku, Mexican soccer team Pumas.
In the future, SportsIcon will work to bring more athletes and organizations from all over the world to offer their NFTs on the platform. In addition, the team behind the project has announced the launch of an IDO, more details and the Q4 specific rollout date will be revealed via their official channels.
SportsIcon seems poised to increase the utility of this nascent asset class in an attempt to definitely cement it into the mainstream.
Inflation fears sparks Bitcoin rally before Taproot – Crypto Roundup, Nov 15, 2021
First major upgrade in four years set to accelerate Bitcoin innovation
After briefly eclipsing all-time highs on shocking inflation figures, Bitcoin settled down to finish the week with 2% losses as the long-awaited Taproot upgrade was activated
At its peak on Wednesday, Bitcoin flirted with the $69K level. Within a few hours however, fresh fears of an Evergrande-induced financial collapse swept over the market, dragging cryptoassets down alongside the S&P 500. Adding to the blow, the Securities and Exchange Commission then denied another spot Bitcoin ETF application on Friday.
This volatility capped gains in the altcoin market, with most smaller cryptoassets finishing the week in the same place they started. However, Zcash, and Litecoin, which both share DNA with Bitcoin, enjoyed double-digit gains as their big brother got an upgrade.
This Week’s Highlights
- Taproot upgrade set to accelerate Bitcoin innovation
- Bitcoin hits record high on inflation fears
- eToro lists SushiSwap, Axie Infinity, Quant, and Chiliz
Taproot upgrade set to accelerate Bitcoin innovation
Bitcoin’s first major upgrade in four years rolled out on Sunday, introducing Schnorr signatures and scripting capabilities to the flagship cryptoasset.
Known as Taproot, the upgrade will allow for greater levels of privacy, cheaper transaction costs (particularly for more complex transactions), and improved programmability for simple applications such as multisignature schemes.
The additional functionality is expected to accelerate Bitcoin innovation over the coming years, and could boost valuations too. SegWit, Bitcoin’s last major upgrade, took place in August 2017 and was followed by a monster rally that saw prices quadruple.
Bitcoin hits record high on inflation fears
Ever since legendary investor Paul Tudor Jones said Bitcoin was the “fastest horse in the race”, the cryptoasset been more widely considered an inflation hedge and a viable alternative to gold.
This safe haven appeal was showcased on Wednesday, when Bitcoin bolted out the stable on hot inflation data, leaving gold behind as it surged beyond record highs near $69K.
Although the price fell shortly afterwards on fears of an Evergrande default, Bitcoin’s reaction to the news cemented its newfound role as an inflation hedge. This reflects the view of Bloomberg analysts, who found in a recent study that “the importance of inflation and hedging against uncertainty” have become more important drivers for Bitcoin, “accounting for 50% of price moves in the latest cycle relative to 20% in 2017.”
eToro lists SushiSwap, Axie Infinity, Quant, and Chiliz
eToro has listed SushiSwap (SUSHI), Axie Infinity (AXS), Quant (QNT), and Chiliz (CHZ), taking the total number of cryptoassets available on the investment platform to 40.
SushiSwap is a decentralized exchange based on the automated maret market model (AMM), Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired blockchain-based game, and Quant is an enterprise-grade interoperability solution for connecting public blockchains.
Last but not least, Chiliz is the leading blockchain for sports and entertainment — an industry close to eToro’s heart as one of Europe’s biggest football club sponsors.
Note: These new cryptoassets are not yet available in the US.
Week ahead
As Bitcoin consolidates around all-time highs, traders are keenly awaiting a catalyst to tip prices towards $70K, or the much-anticipated meme level of $69,420.
In the week ahead, prices could be buoyed by talk of inflation, which is likely to remain a hot topic amid earnings reports in traditional markets.
Elsewhere, Stellar could be in the spotlight as the altcoin hosts its annual community conference on Wednesday and Thursday.
