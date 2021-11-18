UFC Odds and Betting Lines Today

Make yourself comfortable as it’s time for another sportsbook review and this time Betway will be the topic of focus. The point of this review is to inform you about Betway Sportsbook promotions and current promo codes, odds, betting markets and all else Betway has to offer.

Betway is one of the newest sports betting sites in Colorado, and it still has a limited presence in the U.S. The company is working hard to change that, and it could soon become a household name in the U.S. online sports betting industry.

This Betway review will touch on all of the important features of the sportsbook and will of course discuss the welcome bonus and all other promotions. If you’re going to sign up for a new Betway account then you first want to know what’s in it for you.

If you make it all the way to the end of the review then you’ll know how to create an account at Betway Sportsbook, claim the promo code, make the most of the loyalty promotions and a lot more. There might be bigger names available in the state, but Betway Sportsbook is a great option as well.

Betway Promo Codes

If you know how the sports betting industry works then you know how important promo codes can be. Some of these promo codes are easy to find while other sportsbooks make you work to find them.

One of the first solid features you will notice with the Betway Sportsbook is that there’s no promo code needed when opening an account. You aren’t going to unlock some secret or special offer by entering a promo code when signing up as their welcome deal is available for anyone.

This could always change if Betway decides to come up with new promos, but that doesn’t appear to be the case at this time.

Betway – Welcome Bonus and How to Claim It

Betway Sportsbook is trying to play catch up in Colorado, and acquiring customers in a crowded and competitive market isn’t easy. Betway does want your business though and they do have a nice welcome bonus available to you.

The current promotion is a risk-free bet worth up to $250 at the sportsbook. This provides you with some insurance if for some reason you experience a bad beat and lose your first bet.

There’s no deposit bonus available at Betway Sportsbook, and you’re in control over how much you want to deposit and wager with your first bet. If you lose your first bet then you’ll be credited with a free bet worth your first losing wager.

The goal is always to get off to a good start and win right away, but not everyone is that fortunate.

Welcome Offer Terms and Conditions

Reading the fine print is never fun, and it’s probably not something that you regularly do. There are some terms and conditions attached to the welcome offer from Betway Sportsbook, but we’ve included all the relevant and important information right here for you.

The first thing to note is that the free bet must be used all at one time. You can’t break up the free bet into smaller wagers at Betway Sportsbook like you can at some other sportsbooks.

Another condition of the free bet promotion is that it must be used within one week of being issued. If you’re someone that sulks and pouts after losing a bet then you need to make sure you recover within seven days to be able to make your next wager.

Finally, the free bet doesn’t transfer over into monetary value, and you’ll only receive the winnings from the free bet. Even though this is a very strong promotion offer from Betway, you have to be sure to follow these terms if you want that protection.

Which Betway Bonus is Best for Me?

Since Betway Sportsbook only has one bonus offer, there really isn’t a decision to make here. This might come off as a disappointment, but you are rejoicing if you hate making important decisions.

The one aspect of the Betway bonus that you need to consider is how much money you are willing to bet with your first wager. If you can’t afford to lose $250 then you probably don’t want to make that big of a wager right off the bat.

Or you can make a deposit of $500, but just know that your first bet is only risk-free up to $250. You’re able to bet the entire $500, but you’ll only get half of that money back as a free bet if you lose.

Betway Sportsbook Pros & Cons

Pros:

Huge catalog of live betting markets

International experience

Long list of banking options

Cons:

Some features still limited

No deposit bonus

Betway Sportsbook Promotions

The welcome bonus offered by Betway is a way to attract you to the sportsbook, but the promotions don’t stop there. You can also find a long list of loyalty promotions on the site, and these are constantly being changed based on what season is underway.

Parlay insurance is one promotion that is currently being offered right now, especially on NHL and NFL betting markets. Before you place any wagers at Betway Sportsbook, you need to take a look at the list of available promotions each day.

Think of this practice as sort of like “couponing” as you can find some great deals from Betway if you look close enough.

Betway Special Offers

Outside of the daily and weekly promotions you can find at Betway Sportsbook, there are two special offers or features of the site. These two special offers are actually listed under the promotions tab, but they’re always offered to bettors.

If you’re looking for a reason or two to choose Betway Sportsbook over other options, here are some great reasons.

Early Cashout

If you are someone that was betting on sports before it became an online thing then this will be a completely new concept to you. Betway Sportsbook offers an early cash out option on all of the wagers you place.

You’re able to login to your Betway account and cash out early if your team is winning or losing, or if you just want the cash back to wager on different markets. This can come in handy if a star quarterback or starting pitcher suffers an early injury and you suddenly don’t feel good about how your bet is going to go.

Add to Bet

Another unique feature of Betway Sportsbook is what is known as add-on betting. This is a concept that you find often with international sportsbooks, but it’s pretty rare in Colorado.

If you’ve placed a parlay wager, but forgot to include a certain game then this is the feature for you. Betway Sportsbook will let you add on one or several legs to the parlay and it will adjust the potential payout as well.

In Which States Does Betway Operate?

After you’ve fallen in love with the Betway Sportsbook app, you’re probably wanting to know where else you can use it in the United States. At this time there are just four other states that have Betway as an option: Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Betway officially launched in Colorado in April 2021, becoming the first time this sportsbook was live in the United States. Colorado was chosen due to the growth and overall success of the market, and it was a great way to test the app before trying other states.

The Betway Sportsbook app launched in both Indiana and Pennsylvania shortly after, making it three available states by the end of July. Betway wasn’t done there yet though, as New Jersey was added to the list in August and Iowa joined in October.

The U.S. sports betting industry is extremely competitive, but Betway is starting to become a major player.

Betway Sportsbook Registration Requirements

The number one registration requirement at Betway Sportsbook in Colorado is that you are at least 21 years of age. Betway is going to run a check on your identity in an effort to prove that you are at least 21 years old.

When you sign up for a new account at Betway Sportsbook you are going to have to provide a long list of personal information. This includes:

Name

Date of Birth

Email Address

Phone Number

Physical Address

Social Security Number (Last four digits)

Again, this might seem like a hassle, but Betway must ensure that you are eligible to create an account and can wager at the site. You are also going to have to create a username and password that you will use to login each time.

Betway ensures your personal information is safe and secure at all times. Part of their license hinges on constantly updating their cybersecurity practices, so you can rest easy knowing Betway has your data protected.

Colorado also restricts certain people from betting on sports, and hopefully you don’t fall into this category or you’re out of luck. If you can affect the outcome of a sporting event in any way then you are not allowed to register.

The list of those people might include:

Coaches

Athletes

Referees

School Personnel

Gameday crew

Casino employees

Betway Sportsbook Languages, Currencies and Odds Formats

Since Betway Sportsbook is the product of an international company, it should come as no surprise that it offers a long list of languages. Betway itself says that the company offers services in English, Italian, Spanish, French, Portuguese and more, and this list will likely continue to grow in the coming years.

In Colorado, the most common form of currency is the U.S. Dollar, but Betway actually prefers the Pound. The banking transactions in the U.S. will default to the dollar, but you can make a request to use another form of currency if you so choose. Please note that the currency you choose will not affect the welcome bonus promotion.

If you are someone that has invested in cryptocurrency, you won’t be able to use that to fund your account in Colorado yet. That’s likely coming at some point, but Betway Sportsbook CO is now ready to accept Bitcoin.

When you log on to the Betway Sportsbook app in Colorado you are going to see American or moneyline odds. As you know, we do things a bit differently than the rest of the world and sports betting odds are no different.

You can change the odds layout on the site or mobile app to list either fractional or decimal odds as well. Unless you’re a math whiz and enjoy staring at fractions or decimals then you probably shouldn’t make that change.

Still, decimal odds are great if you plan to make smaller bets. If you’re betting on an outcome that’s at 3.45, then you simply multiply your stake with 3.45. You might want to check the calculator on your phone, though, just to be sure.

Betway – Sports Coverage

You’ve read far enough that you’re probably wondering if we’re ever going to talk about what sports are available at Betway. Well you’re in luck, because we have reached that point of the Betway review.

Colorado has specific rules about what sports can be offered by sportsbooks, but it’s a pretty wide-open list. The fact that Betway Sportsbook has experience in international sports gives it a leg up on the competition.

If you can’t find a sport to wager on at Betway Sportsbook then you probably shouldn’t be betting on sports at all. It’s going to be hard to find a sportsbook that has this many available sports.

Here is a list of some of the sports offered by Betway Sportsbook:

American Football

Australian Rules Football

Badminton

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Curling

Cycling

Darts

Football

Golf

Hockey

Motorsports

Olympics

Rugby

Soccer

Table Tennis

Tennis

Volleyball

Knowing what sports are available at Betway is important, but are you wondering what types of bets you can use?

Betway – Betting Markets

There used to be three main betting types when it came to sports and those were: moneyline, spread, and totals. That is no longer the case, and it seems as if new betting types are invented or modified each month.

If you’re someone that simply can’t watch a game without placing a wager then you’ll love the live betting options offered from Betway. If you prefer to make all of your bets before a game begins then you’ll love the pre-game betting options available.

Not all of these options will be available for every single sport, but you’ll still have enough options to find some variety. Have some fun with these markets and try something new at Betway Sportsbook.

Here is a list of some of the types of wagers offered at Betway Sportsbook in Colorado:

Moneyline

Spread

Totals

Parlay betting

Teasers

Futures

Individual Props

Team Props

Round Robin

Live or In-Play Betting

Betway Sportsbook Payment Methods

Before we get any further in this review, it’s probably best that you got up off the couch and did a little stretching. It’s time to gear up for the stretch run and you need your mind and body to be focused on the information that comes next.

Banking at Betway Sportsbook is next on our list to cover, and this is an extremely important part of the sports betting experience. Learning about how to withdraw your winnings is more fun than talking about making a payment but they go hand in hand.

You’re going to find a long list of banking options at Betway Sportsbook, and the list is only going to continue to grow. Betway Sportsbook wants your money, and they have a number of ways for you to handle transactions.

How to Deposit

If you aren’t standing in the Famous Bonanza Casino, you’re going to have to make an online payment to Betway Sportsbook somehow. You can always visit the Famous Bonanza to fund your account, but that requires travel.

The first thing you have to do when making a deposit is to log into your account. This might seem like an unnecessary step to list, but you’d be surprised at how many people tried to make a payment without logging in first.

Your next step is to click on the banking portion of the app or mobile site and from there you just need to follow the prompts. Choose the deposit method that works best for you, and make sure you meet the minimum requirements that are listed.

After you have made a payment then you should immediately see those funds in your account. If that isn’t the case then something went wrong and you will need to try it again.

Here is a list of available payment options at Betway Sportsbook in Colorado:

ACH/e-check

Cash at Casino Cage

Credit card: American Express, Mastercard, Visa

Online banking transfer

PayNearMe

PayPal

Skrill

How to Withdraw

Outside of your kid being born, there are few greater feelings than withdrawing money from a sportsbook. It’s like your own personal Super Bowl win as you have beaten the book and are ready to cash out.

Even though sportsbooks never like to lose, you will be happy to know that withdrawing money is a fast and easy process. Some of the withdrawal methods might take some time to complete, but you won’t have to fight Betway to get your winnings.

The deposit method that you choose will usually indicate how you can collect your winnings. If you connected your PayPal or bank account to your Betway account then this will be a hassle-free process.

If you are someone that is “old-school” then you can also request that a check be mailed to you. That will take some additional time, but it will also be a nice surprise when you open the mailbox and see that check waiting for you.

Betway Customer Support

Now we get to the part of the review that you hope you never need: customer service. No one likes dealing with customer service of any kind, especially at a company that is founded outside of the United States.

Have no fear though as the Betway customer support team is tremendous and they will take care of your problems in a flash. There are a number of different ways to contact customer support, and you won’t be speaking to an automated system either.

The first step is to check out the FAQ or “Help and Support” sections on the mobile app or site. As long as you know how to read then you are likely going to find the answers to your questions.

If you need further assistance then there is a live chat feature and someone will be ready to help you 24/7. This is a great way to get an answer quickly as long as there isn’t a long line of other customers needing assistance as well.

Betway Sportsbook Mobile App

It wasn’t long ago that all sports betting was done either in-person or through a website. Now, nearly all of the betting is done on the mobile app, and Betway Sportsbook has one available.

This mobile app can be found by doing a quick search at the App store for iPhone users or through a link for Android users. You might have to adjust some permissions on your mobile device for the app to be installed, but it should be ready to use in seconds.

The mobile app mirrors what you can find online, and it’s extremely easy to use and navigate. There are quick navigational tools on the app that can help you find what you’re looking for.

The mobile app might be harder for the “older generation” of sports bettors to use, but it’s a great tool.

FAQ

Is Betway Legal?

Yes, the Betway sportsbook is 100% legal as it holds a current sports betting license in Colorado. It might seem as if Colorado has turned into the Wild West when it comes to sports betting, but there is an application process that takes place. Betway is also legal in Indiana and Pennsylvania, and plans to expand elsewhere.

Does Betway Offer Live Streaming on Sports?

Absolutely it does. Betway makes the live betting experience extremely fun and engaging for customers with a long list of live streaming options. The biggest sports (basketball and football) are the most common live streams available, but that’s not all Betway Sportsbook features.

Does Betway Have an App I Can Download?

You mean you don’t want to fire up the desktop computer to wager on sports? Yes, Betway Sportsbook has a mobile app available that can be found on the App Store or the Google Play store.

The mobile app is powered by Microgaming software and it’s highly rated and user-friendly.

Can I Bet from My Mobile Device at Betway?

The sole purpose of the mobile app is to allow you to place wagers on your phone or other mobile device. Not only can you wager from your mobile device but you can also sign up and do all of your banking transactions on the mobile app as well.

Can I Register at Betway from Another State?

The short answer is yes, but it’s not quite that easy. Betway is going to track your physical location every time that you access the app, and it will want you to be in Colorado, Indiana, or Pennsylvania.

You don’t have to be a resident of Colorado to bet at Betway, but you do have to be in the state. You can technically sign up for a new account from anywhere, but it won’t do you much good unless you are in Colorado.

Can I Withdraw from Betway After I Leave the State?

Yes, you can make banking transactions at Betway Sportsbook even if you are no longer in Colorado. This includes making a withdrawal request or adding money to your Betway Sportsbook account.

What Do I Do if I Have Trouble Depositing on Betway?

The first thing to do if you are having trouble making a deposit is check to ensure that you have sufficient funds to do so. Some banks won’t let you make deposits at online sportsbooks and credit cards might block these transactions as well.

If you continue to have a problem making a deposit then you will want to reach out to the customer service at Betway Sportsbook.

