Celebrities
Vanessa Hudgens’ Boyfriends: Every Guy She’s Dated From Zac Efron To Now
Since her romance to actor Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens has had a slew of serious boyfriends and minor flings with names in Hollywood and sports. Find out more about her dating history here!
Vanessa Hudgens, 32, is a well-known actress and singer who got her start in 2003 in the teen drama film Thirteen. It wasn’t until her debut as Gabriella Montez in High School Musical that she began to become a household name. While auditioning for the hit Disney musical, Vanessa met her soon-to-be co-star Zac Efron, 34, and the two began a romance shortly thereafter. After their split in 2010, the Knight Before Christmas star went on to date numerous actors and athletes. Find out more about Vanessa’s most recent loves here!
Zac Efron
Zac and Vanessa first met and began dating after co-starring together on the hit Disney musical High School Musical — a franchise that catapulted both of their careers and made them into one of the most beloved Disney couples of all time. Opening up on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast in 2019, Vanessa shared how “grateful” she was to have dated Zac early in her career. “It’s just a really weird foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, I feel like it kind of kept me stabilized and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well,” she said.
The couple ultimately went their separate ways in 2010, with a source telling E! online at the time that the relationship simply “ran its course.” After Vanessa broke things off with her next serious boyfriend, Austin Butler, in 2019, HSM fans rooted for her to reunite with Zac — even causing their nickname “Zanessa” to trend on Twitter. As nostalgia-inducing and sweet as it might be for them to find love again a decade after splitting, a reunion is unlikely. During a 2017 appearance on Access Hollywood Live, when asked if she talked to Zac much, Vanessa replied, “Um no. I’ve completely lost contact with him.”
Josh Hutcherson
Vanessa was linked to actor Josh Hutcherson in early 2011, after the pair had co-starred together in Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. “I don’t know if ‘dating’ is the right word,” Josh told Seventeen magazine later that year when describing his relationship to the Spring Breakers actress. Although their relationship wasn’t officially confirmed, they did awkwardly and indirectly announce their split on Australia’s TODAY while promoting their film in early 2012. “We were [going out] at one point,” Josh said in the clip, “but she broke my heart — no I’m just kidding.” The Hunger Games star then clarified that they were romantically linked “at one point,” but now remain “just friends.”
Austin Butler
Austin Butler was Vanessa’s next serious boyfriend after Zac, as the two dated for nearly nine years. Vanessa and the Carrie Diaries star were first linked in Sept. 2011 and then made their debut as a couple at the Journey 2: The Mysterious Island premiere in Feb. 2012. Vanessa, however, didn’t officially confirm their relationship until 2014 — nearly two years later — when she posted a sweet Instagram tribute to her beau, calling him “the love of my life.”
The pair sparked breakup speculation in 2019 after not spending the holidays together. One month later, they officially parted ways. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” a source revealed to Us Weekly at the time of the split.
Kyle Kuzma
The Princess Switch star was briefly linked to Kyle Kuzma, 28, in Jan. 2020, as the two were spotted out on a Brooklyn dinner date just seven days after she split from Austin. Kyle is a basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers, and Vanessa was also photographed watching him play courtside at a home game in LA. Their romance was short-lived, however, and didn’t really manifest into anything beyond a brief fling.
Cole Tucker
Cole Tucker is Vanessa’s current boyfriend, and the two seem happier than ever. The pair made things Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021 when Vanessa posted a photo of the two kissing and wrote, “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us.” Cole is a professional baseball shortstop and outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. On April 22, the MLB player shared a series of sweet photos with friends and family, including Vanessa, showing how close the pair had gotten since they were first photographed getting cozy in Nov. 2020.
An insider also dished EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about Cole and Vanessa back in April. “Cole treats Vanessa like a queen, he adores her. People were a little skeptical of him at first. I mean, a pro athlete and he’s only in his early twenties, no one really expected it to last,” the source shared with HL. “But he has been very serious about her from the get-go and that has not wavered. He adores her and says all the time that she is his dream girl, it’s sweet.”
The insider went on, “Vanessa is very taken with him too. Last month she went to see him while he was at Spring training in Florida. All the other wives and girlfriends were very welcoming, she had a blast,” they shared. “It’s a new experience for her, she’s used to guys that are in the business, so she really loves that Cole is different that way. It’s a whole new world for her to join. She’s definitely in love and very, very happy.”
Celebrities
Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee’s Sex Tape Scandal Erupts In 1st ‘Pam & Tommy’ Trailer
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s infamous sex tape is the intense focus of the highly anticipated Hulu miniseries ‘Pam & Tommy,’ starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, in the wild first official trailer. See it here.
The first official trailer for Hulu’s Pam & Tommy is here and it’s giving us serious flashbacks of when Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee‘s sex tape went viral! The network released the sneak peek of the limited series, which is set to be released on Feb. 2, 2022, on Nov. 18 and it gives viewers a glimpse into the focus of the feature as well as Lily James and Sebastian Stan‘s incredible transformations into the former power couple.
The entire one minute and 55 second trailer shows the moment that Pam and Tommy’s sex tape, which was made on their honeymoon in 1995, got into the hands of others after an electrician stole it from their home, leading to it getting leaked and becoming one of the most famous sex tapes in history. Seth Rogan, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, and Andrew Dice Clay can be seen in their epic roles throughout the trailer and of course, Lily and Sebastian show off their head-turning similarities to the Baywatch and Motley Crue star.
At one point, Sebastian’s Tommy rolls up in a car and flaunts his tattoos and piercings and another moment shows Lily’s Pam running in her iconic Baywatch swimsuit while filming the series of the same name. The clip also shows the lovebirds’ concerned reactions when they realize their sex tape got into the wrong hands and could potentially be leaked. “Every second that passes, this tape could be spreading,” Lily’s Pam says before Sebastian’s Tommy replies with, “Baby, we will get it back.”
After Pam and Tommy’s sex tape leaked, they fought back and in 1998, they won a copyright-infringement suit against Internet Entertainment Group, the company that sold it online. The Hulu series is reportedly “a comedic take” on the headline-making situation but apparently not everyone is in support of it. Pam, herself, reportedly isn’t too happy about the show and thinks it’s “a joke and cheap knock-off,” according to The Sun.
“She’s never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy, and doesn’t care to know them. She and her family think the show is a cheap knock-off,” a source told the outlet. “The whole thing is a joke to them.”
As far as Tommy goes, he spoke out about his own reaction to the series during an interview with ET Online at the MTV Video Music Awards in Sept. “I know Sebastian, he’s playing me. From what he’s told me, it’s a really beautiful story,” he said. “I think a lot of people would think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There’s different laws now. The story is actually cool, but what actually happened wasn’t. But he tells me it’s pretty wild.”
Check out the full Pam & Tommy trailer above.
Celebrities
Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Akins Welcome 4th Baby Girl Together — See 1st Photo
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are now a family of six! The couple just welcomed their fourth child together.
Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins are now officially parents of four! The country music singer’s wife announced the birth of their fourth child, a baby girl named Lillie Carolina Akins, on Instagram, on Nov. 17. “Our little miss Lillie Carolina Akins was born on November 15th and our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy,” Lauren wrote alongside a photo of their baby girl. Thomas and his nurse wife, both 31, also share daughters Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 1, together.
Thomas and Lauren, who wed in 2012, both revealed that they were expecting baby no. 4 together back in May. The couple shared the happy news on their respective Instagrams. The country singer even divulged that he announced the pregnancy to the crowd at his show in Fort Worth, Texas just before diving into a rendition of his song, “To The Guys That Date My Girls.”
“Well… we are pregnant again!” Thomas captioned the May 8 post. “Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ‘to the guys that date my girls’ my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said ‘you can tell them if you want’ so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl.” He added that the two have “always wanted a big Thanksgiving table.” Cue the chorus of awwws.
While the pregnancy came as a surprise, Thomas told People in June that he was wholly prepared to become a girl dad again. “I feel like I’ve got the ropes down as to what that looks like, being a dad to a girl. So when I found out we were having a fourth, I was like, well, we’ve already got the clothes, I know how to do this, this is just round four of it,” he said. “My girls are my whole world and there truly is nothing more special than being a dad of beautiful little girls and something that I take a lot of pride in.”
His girls, on the other hand, initially wanted a baby brother. “Lauren was showing them the pregnancy test and she was like, ‘This means that you’re going to have another sister.’ And they both were just like, ‘But we wanted a brother!’” Thomas said. “And they looked at me like it was my fault, and I was like, ‘No, this is going to be awesome. Maybe one day we’ll have a boy.’”
Celebrities
Ciara’s Son Win, 1, Adorably Crashes Her COVID-19 Talk At The White House — Watch
Ciara was delivering a press conference about COVID-19 vaccines for kids in the White House briefing room when her cute one-year-old son Win crawled behind her on the carpet.
Ciara, 36, gave White House officials a glimpse at her busy life as a mom on Nov. 17 when she gave a speech about COVID-19 vaccines for kids, ages 5-11, and her adorable son Win, 1, unexpectedly showed up behind her! The singer looked gorgeous in a white suit that included a long blazer as she talked about the importance of the vaccine in the White House briefing room and the little tot began crawling on the carpet behind the podium. He appeared to be enthralled with the star print on the dark blue carpet and made many reporters and photographers laugh.
Superstar @Ciara, here to promote vaccines for kids 5-11, delivers an impromptu press conference in the White House briefing room with cameos from her sons Future (7) and Win (1) pic.twitter.com/8AypmQF888
— Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) November 17, 2021
CBS News’ Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes shared a video of the sweet and funny moment to Twitter. Superstar “@Ciara, here to promote vaccines for kids 5-11, delivers an impromptu press conference in the White House briefing room with cameos from her sons Future (7) and Win (1),” she wrote in the caption.
Seven-year-old Future, who seemed to be sitting in the crowd while watching his mom, helped her reveal that he was vaccinated “two days ago” and “excited” about it. “My son Future actually got vaccinated, what two days ago, Future?” Ciara asked while looking at him in the video. “Yeah,” he could be heard saying behind the camera.
“He walked in excited, a little nervous, but he was excited cause a lot of his classmates all got vaccinated so it was really cool to be on that journey with him,” the proud parent continued. “Being a mom and seeing it through his eyes I think was amazing as well. I think the ultimate goal is to end this thing.”
Before Ciara and her kids made headlines for their White House appearance, she did so at the 2021 ACE Awards on Nov. 2. She stepped out on the carpet of the event in a sparkly brown high-slit dress that looked incredible on her. She also added matching pointy heels and flaunted her stylish curly hair as she looked into cameras with a serious and confident facial expression.
