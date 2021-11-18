News
Wednesday’s state tournament scoreboard
FIELD HOCKEY
DIVISION 1
FINAL – TBA
Walpole (22-0) vs. Andover (20-0-1)
DIVISION 2
SEMIFINAL – Tuesday
Westwood 3, Falmouth 2 (2 ot)
SEMIFINAL – Wednesday
Nashoba 3, Masconomet 2 (so)
FINAL – TBA
Westwood (19-1-2) vs. Nashoba(17-2-2)
DIVISION 3
SEMIFINALS – Wednesday
Sandwich 2, Swampscott 0
Watertown 1, Pentucket 0
FINAL – TBA
Sandwich (18-3-2) vs. Watertown (22-0)
DIVISION 4
FINAL – TBA
Ipswich (18-1-1) vs. Uxbridge (19-0-2)
FOOTBALL
DIVISION 1 STATE SEMIFINAL – Friday
Central Catholic vs. St. John’s Prep, 7 (Cawley, Lowell)
DIVISION 1 STATE SEMIFINAL – Saturday
Franklin vs. Springfield Central, 11 (Shrewsbury)
FINAL – TBA
Central Catholic/SJP vs. Franklin/SC
DIVISION 2 STATE SEMIFINAL – Friday
Milford vs. King Philip, 7:30 (Brockton)
DIVISION 2 STATE SEMIFINAL – Saturday
Marshfield vs. Catholic Memorial, 4 (Brockton)
FINAL – TBA
Milford/KP vs. Marshfield/CM
DIVISION 3 STATE SEMIFINALS – Saturday
Marblehead vs. Westfield, 3 (Shrewsbury)
Billerica vs. North Attleboro, 4 (Quincy)
FINAL – TBA
Marblehead/Westfield vs. Billerica/NA
DIVISION 4 STATE SEMIFINALS – Saturday
Scituate vs. Grafton, 1 (Brockton)
Duxbury vs. Foxboro, 7 (Quincy)
FINAL – TBA
Scituate/Grafton vs. Duxbury/Foxboro
DIVISION 5 STATE SEMIFINALS – Friday
Pentucket vs. North Reading, 5 (Manning)
Swampscott vs. Bishop Fenwick, 8 (Manning)
FINAL – TBA
Pentucket/NR vs. Swampscott/BF
DIVISION 6 STATE SEMIFINAL – Friday
Abington vs. St. Mary’s, 7 (Quincy)
DIVISION 6 STATE SEMIFINAL – Saturday
Rockland vs. Blackstone Valley, 1 (Walpole)
FINAL – TBA
Abington/SM vs. Rockland/BV
DIVISION 7 STATE SEMIFINAL – Friday
Mashpee vs. Cohasset, 7 (Carver)
DIVISION 7 STATE SEMIFINAL – Saturday
Wahconah vs. Northbridge, 1 (Holyoke)
FINAL – TBA
Mashpee/Cohasset vs. Wahconah/Northbridge
DIVISION 8 STATE SEMIFINAL – Friday
Hoosac Valley vs. Hull, 6:30 (Shepherd Hill)
DIVISION 8 STATE SEMIFINAL – Saturday
Randolph vs. Oxford, 12 (Lincoln-Sudbury)
FINAL – TBA
Hull/HV vs. Randolph/Oxford
MVADA PLAYOFFS
LARGE SCHOOL SEMIFINALS – Friday
Shawsheen at Northeast, 6
Assabet at Greater New Bedford, 6
FINAL – TBA
Shawsheen/Northeast vs. Assabet/GNB
SMALL SCHOOL SEMIFINAL – Wednesday
Blue Hills 48, South Shore 8
SMALL SCHOOL SEMIFINAL – Friday
Old Colony at Nashoba Tech, 6
FINAL – TBA
Blue Hills (9-2) vs. Old Colony/Nashoba Tech
NEPSAC BOWLS
Ken Hollingsworth Bowl – Friday
Tilton (6-2) at St. George’s (6-2), 6
Dave Coratti Bowl – Saturday
Choate (6-2) at Lawrence Academy (6-2), 1
Kevin Driscoll Bowl – Saturday
BB&N (7-1) at Avon Old Farms (6-2), 1
Mark Conway Bowl – Saturday
Canterbury (7-1) at Pingree (8-0), 1
Mike Silipo Bowl – Saturday
Deerfield Academy (8-1) at Brunswick (7-2), 1
Moose Curtis Bowl – Saturday
Rivers (6-2) at Dexter Southfield (7-1), 1
Todd Marble Bowl – Saturday
Milton Academy (8-0) at Loomis Chaffee (8-1), 2:30
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
SEMIFINALS – Wednesday
Brookline 1, Lexington 0
Newton North 1, Concord-Carlisle 0 (ot)
FINAL – Saturday at Manning Field
Newton North (16-2-4) vs. Brookline (13-3-6), 3
DIVISION 2
SEMIFINALS – Wednesday
Canton 2, East Longmeadow 1 (so)
West Springfield 1, Longmeadow 0 (so)
FINAL – Saturday at Doyle, Leominster
Canton (14-4-4) vs. West Springfield (13-6-3), TBA
DIVISION 3
SEMIFINAL – Tuesday
Norwell 2, Medway 0
SEMIFINAL – Wednesday
Belchertown 5, Cardinal Spellman 0
FINAL – Saturday at Medway
Norwell (20-0-2) vs. Belchertown (17-1-4), 11
DIVISION 4
SEMIFINALS – Wednesday
Easthampton 3, Rockland 2
Frontier 1, Hampshire 0
FINAL – Saturday
Frontier (20-0-1) vs. Easthampton (14-4-3), TBA
DIVISION 5
SEMIFINAL – Tuesday
Bromfield 3, Sutton 1 (Assabet)
SEMIFINAL – Wednesday
Douglas 3, Westport 0
FINAL – Saturday at Doyle, Leominster
Bromfield (18-2-1) vs. Douglas (14-5-2), 10
GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
SEMIFINALS – Wednesday
Hingham 4, Newton South 0
Natick 2, Bishop Feehan 0
FINAL – Saturday at Whitman-Hanson
Hingham (20-0-1) vs. Natick (15-1-5), 3
DIVISION 2
SEMIFINAL – Tuesday
Silver Lake 2, Plymouth North 1
SEMIFINAL – Wednesday
Whitman-Hanson 2, Westborough 1
FINAL – Saturday at Hingham
Silver Lake (14-4-4) vs. Whitman-Hanson (16-5-1), 6
DIVISION 3
FINAL – Saturday at Medway
Dedham (16-0-6) vs. Norwell (19-1-2), 1:30
DIVISION 4
FINAL – Saturday at Manning Field
Cohasset (16-2-2) vs. Hamilton-Wenham (17-1-1), 12
DIVISION 5
SEMIFINAL – Tuesday
Sutton 2, Monson 1
SEMIFINAL – Wednesday
Palmer 6, Carver 2
FINAL – Saturday
Sutton (18-4-1) vs. Palmer (20-1-1), TBA
VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
SEMIFINAL – Tuesday
Newton North 3, Haverhill 0
SEMIFINAL – Wednesday
Needham 3, Franklin 2
FINAL – TBA
Newton North (18-2) vs. Needham (21-1)
DIVISION 2
FINAL – TBA
Hopkinton (24-0) vs. Westborough (21-0)
DIVISION 3
SEMIFINAL – Tuesday
Old Rochester 3, Tewksbury 2
SEMIFINAL – Wednesday
Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Bedford 1
FINAL – TBA
Old Rochester (22-2) vs. Dennis-Yarmouth (20-2)
DIVISION 4
SEMIFINALS – Wednesday
Ipswich 3, AMSA 2
Medway 3, Lynnfield 2
FINAL – TBA
Medway (19-3) vs. Ipswich (21-1)
DIVISION 5
SEMIFINAL – Tuesday
Frontier Regional 3, Mt. Greylock 0
SEMIFINAL – Wednesday
Paulo Freire 3, Bourne 0
FINAL – TBA
Frontier Regional (20-4) vs. Paulo Friere (24-0)
WEDNESDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS
GIRLS SOCCER
For the better part of the 2021 girls soccer season, the competitive landscape within the Patriot League was fierce, so it should come as a surprise to no one that a few of its representatives remain in the hunt for state titles.
After last night, three programs from the conference are still standing, one of which is Whitman-Hanson. Junior forward Kayla Cassidy got the scoring started early Wednesday, while senior midfielder Olivia Borgen sniped the eventual game-winning goal as the third-seeded Panthers punched their ticket to the Div. 2 title game with a 2-1 victory over No. 7 Westborough.
Locked in a scoreless game early on, Cassidy stole the ball from a defender, spun around on a dime, then fired a shot on net. The attempt skipped off the hand of Westboro goalkeeper Yael Bugaev, then slipped under the crossbar and into the netting as Whitman-Hanson (16-5-1) took a 1-0 advantage.
Just a few moments later, Borgen added her name to the scoresheet, as the Penn State commit sniped the corner of the net from close range, providing the Panthers a 2-0 edge with 12:37 to play in the first half.
Sydney Allen netted the lone goal in the 50th minute for Westborough (14-1-6).
The trip to the state title match is the first for Whitman-Hanson since 2009 (when it fell to West Springfield in the Div. 1 final). Ironically, the Panthers will face longtime league rival Silver Lake, which is making its first-ever appearance in a girls soccer final.
Mikayla Henderson scored with 13 minutes to break a scoreless tie as No. 6 Natick (15-1-5) went on to defeat second-seeded Bishop Feehan, 1-0.
Maddy Theriault scored five goals as No. 3 Palmer (20-1-1) defeated No. 15 Carver 6-2 in a Div. 5 semifinal.
BOYS SOCCER
Aidan Ferguson scored twice as No. 3 Douglas (14-5-2) advanced to the Div. 5 state finals with a 3-0 win over No. 7 Westport.
Charlie McKinney tallied the winning goal in the shootout as No. 21 Canton (14-4-4) continued its incredible ride with a 2-1 win over top-seeded East Longmeadow in a Div. 2 state semifinal.
In a Div. 3 semifinal, Joseph Bianco and Jack Holt scored early on as No. 1 Belchertown (17-1-4) handled No. 5 Cardinal Spellman, 5-0.
Javier DeNucce-Simms scored twice as No. 2 Easthampton (15-4-3) held off Rockland, 3-2, in a Div. 4 semifinal. … Tyler Dubreil had the game’s only goal as No. 4 Frontier (16-2-4) ousted top-seed Hampshire. 1-0.
FIELD HOCKEY
Paige Hawkins and Lily Tobin scored, while Sarah Currey recorded the shutout as No. 1 Sandwich advanced to the Div. 3 state final with a 2-0 win over No. 5 Swampscott. … Adrianna Williams had the game’s only goal as No. 2 Watertown (22-0) edged Pentucket, 1-0.
VOLLEYBALL
In the Div. 3 state semifinal, Lucy Swanson recorded 16 kills and nine digs, while Grace Presswood contributed 14 kills and 16 digs, lifting second-seeded Dennis-Yarmouth to a 3-1 victory over sixth-ranked Bedford.
News
Bay State Conference rivals Newton North, Brookline punch tickets to Div. 1 boys soccer final
LYNN — After a scoreless 80 minutes, Newton North got a prime opportunity early on in overtime to set up a solid scoring chance.
Senior Tony Oliveira, after missing the first three tournament games with a concussion, cashed in on a throw-in 3:35 into overtime to push the third-seeded Tigers into the Div. 1 state final with a 1-0 victory over No. 18 Concord-Carlisle at Manning Field.
“They’ve lived through a really hard period as kids,” said Newton North coach Roy Dow. “I couldn’t imagine not having real school for a year and a half to two years and to have this at the end of it as a reward — I’m happy for them. It shows their resilience and that they have developed as people over a really, really, really hard time to be alive, not alone be a soccer player.”
Oliveira took the Matty Gillen throw-in with a flick over the Concord-Carlisle (11-5-5) defender before settling the ball and scoring the lone tally of the contest.
“(Concord-Carlisle is) a really good team,” Oliveira said. “The game was really tight. We were saying in the huddle, ‘First goal and that’s it, we are in the final.’ We all came together as a group and we had to let that happen and we are in the final.”
Newton North (16-2-4) and Concord-Carlisle had several chances throughout the game, but senior Henry Baker notched four of his six saves in the second half to preserve the shutout for the Tigers. Ben Wasserman made seven saves for the Patriots.
Heffess’ goal lifts Brookline
In the other Div. 1 state semifinal, senior Isaac Heffess connected with five minutes left to give No. 9 Brookline the 1-0 victory over No. 13 Lexington.
“(Lexington) knew what they wanted to do and it was us being smart and engaged the entire time,” said Brookline coach Kyle Beaulieu-Jones. “Waiting for them to make that one mistake we could capitalize on and put the ball in the back of the net when we got the chance.”
With only a combined four shots on net until the 75th minute, Heffess was able to snipe a tally into the back of the net to give Brookline (13-3-5) its fourth straight one-goal win in the postseason.
“(Heffess) is an incredibly hard-working kid that has a big soccer future coming up,” Beaulieu-Jones said. “He’s one of the hardest working kids out there and he wants to every day work hard and make his teammates better.”
Senior Max Kuriyel made only three saves on the night, but he made those in the second half to keep Lexington (14-3-3) off the scoresheet.
The two Bay State Conference rivals will play on Saturday for the Div. 1 state title. The Warriors won the season series over the Tigers, 1-0-1.
Business
How to choose the best payment gateway for your mobile apps or web application
The process of receiving payments for your products or services online requires thorough planning, integration, and implementation to ensure a seamless payment process for your users and make sure that you are incurring the lowest charges from the payment gateway yourself. In addition, the privacy and safety of your buyers will be essential if you want to guarantee that your business is going to be a success. These factors make it crucial to hire the right mobile app development company in Dubai or web development company in Dubai to build your E-commerce platform.
Therefore, you need to take your time with the selection process to guarantee that you are choosing the right payment gateway for your mobile apps or web application. In this blog, we will be talking about your options and the main factors you would need to consider when selecting the payment gateway for your platform.
Some of the most popular payment gateways in the middle east include:
- Stripe
- PayTabs
- PayFort
- MyFatoorah
- Moyasar
- Paymentwall
We mention these payment gateway providers because they are some of the most popular ones in the middle east and have proven to provide a good service. Nevertheless, we will be looking into several essential factors that will be essential for your decision regarding E-commerce payment options.
What should you be looking for when selecting your payment gateway?
Before we get into the details on what you should consider when making a decision, you need to remember that a payment gateway is a software application that helps process credit card information and enables online payments.
This means that the payment gateway requires a certain level of security with practical features to be a viable option. Deciding which gateway to use is something as relevant as choosing your E-commerce website development company.
With that said, now we can go over the main reasons and the primary considerations to keep in mind when selecting the right kind of payment gateway service. You should make sure that either of the options you consider will provide these essential features.
The main features and services to expect include:
- Optimal security standards and certifications
- Multi-currency support
- Simple and intuitive checkout process
- Easy process of integration
- Customer service availability
- Accessible prices and free estimates
Optimal security standards and certifications
There has never been anything more important for E-commerce than enhanced security. You need to note that you will be dealing with highly confidential information provided by your customers, such as credit card numbers, addresses, contact details, etc. As such, the last thing you want is to use a payment gateway that is not taking all required precautions and measures to secure your client’s data.
The certifications that a payment gateway requires include the Payment Card Industry (PCI) standard accreditation, which is a mandate by credit card brands. This means that without this certification, the payment gateway will not be able to operate with most credit card brands.
Any web development company in Dubai that you work with would advise you to ensure that the security measures taken by the payment processing service are optimal. This is expected when an E-commerce website development company starts to work with you on any E-commerce project.
Multi-currency support
Another critical factor that needs to be mentioned here is the currency support that various payment gateways offer. This is a crucial point to consider while selecting the right payment gateway partner for your platform, as it would directly impact your costs. If you plan to take your E-commerce business to various countries, you must keep in mind that users usually prefer to purchase products in their local currency. It is proven through a study conducted by Penton Research and E4X, where it was found that at least one-third of the users showed a reluctance to purchase when the E-commerce platform was tailored to a single currency. They either abandoned their shopping cart, bought fewer products, or left the E-commerce site to check for conversion rates and never returned.
Even if you decided to go ahead with a single currency like USD, you must be mindful of the additional charges your users would incur while making a purchase and the charges you would incur through your bank for the frequent conversions. This could lead to a bad experience for your users and must be addressed at the beginning.
The simple and intuitive checkout process
It may seem like the checkout process for a payment getaway is always going to be simple, but there are many cases when it can be confusing and frustrating for the customer. The biggest issue when this happens is that many potential buyers could end up abandoning their shopping carts before checking out if they get frustrated with the process.
Easy process of integration
Sometimes the biggest issue with a payment gateway is that they may have a highly complex integration process due to a lack of proper documentation. Proper documentation for any payment gateway is essential for your web development partner to integrate the payment gateway with your E-commerce platform. This can lead to additional development efforts spent by your web development agency to troubleshoot and integrate the necessary features of the payment gateway and thereby increase the overall cost of your E-commerce platform.
The less complicated the integration, the easier it is for any mobile app development company in Dubai to help you with the process. This also means that the development costs are going to be much lower.
Customer Service Availability
The reliability and availability of a customer service department with any payment gateway vendor are going to be essential features. You don’t want to be in a situation requiring immediate attention only to find that the payment gateway service is only available at certain hours or days of the week.
Customer service should be available at all times when it comes to a service like E-commerce. You need to consider this a critical factor while deciding the best payment gateway vendor for your E-commerce website.
Transparent pricing
There are many payment gateways services available in the market, and it is important to have relevant details regarding their terms, conditions, and pricing readily available to ensure you are making an informed decision regarding your payment gateway partner for your E-commerce platform.
Our services include professional payment gateway consultation.
We at Innobayt, can help you choose the best payment gateway option based on your business model, target market, etc. and develop your mobile or web application at competitive prices. We have enormous experience when it comes to web development and mobile app development, and this is the reason why we have become a respected E-commerce website development company in Dubai.
There are several things that you need to keep in mind when starting an E-commerce business with a web application or mobile application. Always remember that hiring a quality mobile app development company in Dubai is going to help you to ease the entire process as they would come with relevant suggestions or ideas that could save you valuable time and thereby increase your speed to market.
This is why you can rely on us to be the partner you need to succeed with your business!
How Can We Help!
Innobayt is the home of innovation where your desired ideas are transformed into designs, software, and applications! Right from logo designs to reality apps, we deliver quality work.
Our services range from building and offering stunning website designs, web application development, IoT software, and mobile app development, social media marketing (SMM), Google Ads, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and more.
News
Pitching tents actually fine on Boston sidewalks, city attorney says in court
Tent-living homeless can stay out of trouble by simply moving around, city attorneys said in court, as having tents is briefly allowed.
ACLU attorney Ruth Bourquin’s assertion that homeless people in Boston are now forbidden to “put a tent over their heads” under the new anti-encampment Mass and Cass rules drew that response from City of Boston lawyer Lisa Maki.
“You can have a tent on the sidewalk in the city,” Maki asserted during a hearing about the ACLU’s suit aimed at stopping the city’s tent-removal efforts. “When it’s noticed for removal and the protocol steps are followed and it’s still there, it’s subject to removal. It doesn’t say you can’t.”
Judge Janet Sanders asked, “So you can have a tent up for 48 hours?”
“That’s right,” Maki responded, adding that then you just have to move once noticed to avoid the city removing it.
So, Sanders continued, all the dozens of people who’ve trekked a couple of blocks south to the Newmarket Square triangle — much to the chagrin of the businesses there, as the Herald has reported — “can go over there at least for a little while?”
“Yes,” Maki responded.
The statements drew a surprised reaction from Bourquin, who said, “So that’s now what the city is saying — is that people are free to be nomads throughout Boston.” She said that “creates risk” for the homeless, and isn’t what the outreach workers are telling them.
Bourquin, declared a sort of victory in defeat after the judge sided with the city in the broader matter of whether tent enforcement should be allowed to continue.
“Today, the city made clear to the court that they are free to put a tent up and protect themselves in the streets of Boston,” Bourquin told the assembled media outside the courtroom.
