What is a Holistic Health Practitioner? (HHP)
“Holistic” is derived from the Greek word holos which means “whole”. And so the aim of a holistic health practitioner is to focus not on disease, but rather mind, body, emotional and spiritual wellness. The difference between what an Allopathic, conventional professional does and what a holistic practitioner does is simple to explain. Orthodox, allopathic medicine has its focus on treating the symptoms of disease whereas holistic therapies focus on preventing or getting to the cause of illness. The one treats sections or parts of the body whereas the latter treats the person as a whole; proper nutrition, healthy mental, emotional and spiritual aspects of self.
A holistic practitioner uses non-invasive, drugless healing methods to help facilitate in bringing a state of homeostasis to the client. The great benefit about being a holistic health practitioner is that you can never get bored of your practice because there are numerous methods in holistic medicine that aim at focusing on the whole person. It is an enjoyable process to keep adding to your knowledge base. Some of the methods used depending upon credentials; acupuncture, homeopathy, nutrition, self care, energy medicine, spiritual counseling, Reiki, meditation, sauna therapy, catalytic herbs, Chinese herbal medicine, hair analysis, using ancient wisdom principles, power of intention, quantum physics, brain reprogramming to name a few.
A holistic practitioner understands that the body has an innate capacity and intelligence to heal when given the proper tools – exercise, inner reflection, nutrition, rest and social interaction. When holistic medicine is used in conjunction with conventional, allopathic medicine, we normally call that Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM).
The key is to be able to balance the body – mind – spirit connection by integrating practices from all of these standpoints. Holistic health emphasizes prevention, health maintenance, longevity and wellness. A practitioner in a sense, also becomes an intuitive life coach, addressing the clients entire world including family, job, health and spiritual needs. A holistic practitioner knows that the client is fully responsible for their own healing and views them as an active participant in the healing process.
Allopathic medicine is reactive whereas holistic is proactive. Holistic medicine works best for prevention of disease as well as relieving and getting to the cause of chronic disease. A practitioner can check for toxicity levels and set a plan in place to help the body help itself by gently removing the toxins and then employing an entire program to help build the immune system.
What do holistic health practitioners find themselves doing once they complete a holistic health practitioner program? The ideas and opportunities are endless; from manufacturing or formulating nutritional supplements to holding health seminars, tele-classes, writing articles, books or workbooks, or educating others, owning their own business or consulting practice – you can see the list is endless depending upon how creative you want to get. The great thing about HHP’s is that they can successfully work from home and create their own hours, as well as cost per client session.
If you are interested in enrolling in a home study, correspondence HHP program and would like to apply for board certification as an HHP through the American Association of Drugless Practitioners, consider taking a look at our HHP preset programs or choose five courses to create and build your own HHP program. Visit here to browse our Natural Health, Energy Healing and Spiritual Counseling programs http://www.holistichealersacademy.com.
The Myths About Breathing Oxygen Versus Carbon Dioxide
Are you breathing correctly? You were taught to breathe slowly and deeply and this has made you feel more relaxed. Do you know what your C02 level is? Do you know your 0xygen saturation level? You may have heard that inhaling slowly is good? How do you exhale? Yoga breathing is supposed to be good for you. Did you know that acid-base balance is more a factor of proper breathing than the food you eat? Breathing is natural. You can tell by looking at someone whether they are hyperventilating or not?
I will in this article attempt to address the above issues and explain why they may be mythical. There are numerous teachers of breathing offering their kind services and know nothing of Carbon Dioxide. I will start out by saying that the only way to know if you are breathing in a healthy way for your body is to know intimately your level of Carbon Dioxide in the expelled breath.
For many years teachers of breathing have extolled the benefits of slow, deep breathing. While it may be extremely beneficial to someone who is chest breathing, it may also not be leaving in the blood the needed level of Carbon Dioxide. I have measured many a slow deep breather and in most cases their CO2 is better than a chest breather. However, it is possible to breathe in slowly, blow out equally and retain a low level of CO2. This would still be called hyperventilation or over-breathing. Yes, it can happen with slow, deep breathing.
Our text books throughout our years of education have told us that Carbon Dioxide is bad and told us to get rid of as much as possible by breathing it all out. This notion has led us to think Carbon Dioxide is a bad thing and we should get rid of it. It is more or less correct that we should breathe it out with each exhalation, but the benefits of keeping a certain blood level of Carbon Dioxide on board is critical to Oxygen availability. The real truth about exhalation is we exhale not to get rid of carbon dioxide but to regulate the amount left in our bodies. Habitually bad breathing occurs when the way one breathes disrupts the proper regulation of C02 allocation. Unfortunately, most teachers of breathing are paying attention to the mechanics of breathing, where and how, or slow and deep, rather than the behavior and emotions associated with breathing. How do you breathe while you are thinking, feeling or doing?
Carbon Dioxide plays one of the most significant roles in body health and well-being. Our text books tell us that the normal blood level arterial PCO2 (PaCO2) of Carbon Dioxide should be 40mmHg. At this level the blood pH (H+ levels) will be normal at pH of 7.4. Improper, or over or under breathing, can cause these to change, causing the blood to become alkaline or acidic respectively. Eating to change blood pH is akin to a race between the tortoise and hare.
What does Carbon Dioxide do for the body? First and most important it regulates the distribution of Oxygen in the body. Second, it is the body’s relaxer. CO2 is the body’s way of dilating the arteries, especially those in the brain, the heart and the periphery (hands and feet). Thirty seconds of unaware over-breathing can cause the brain’s blood vessels to constrict up to 60%. In most cases, people who have cold hands and feet are hyperventilators and are giving off too much C02 with exhalation. Those with angina can effect the same result of taking nitroglycerine by exhaling correctly with two or more breaths done properly. I worked in a cardiology office and that cardiologist would refer all nitroglycerine patients to me to learn breathing. In Holland, legislation requires that all cardiac rehabilitation centers offer breathing training to cardiac patients. This has resulted in a documented savings of 45% savings over a 5 year period for heart attack patients.
In reality it is difficult to talk about the positive effects of the proper level of CO2 in the arterial blood as we are talking about ‘healthy and normal’. The list of effects of lower levels of CO2 in the blood is incredibly long and gets longer and with more and more serious consequences as arterial CO2 level drops even more. In summary, higher levels (40mmHg) lead to normalization of the brain and body’s functions, to relaxation, and to better blood flow throughout the body, especially the brain, the heart and the periphery.
Well, if you aren’t getting enough oxygen, how about going to an oxygen bar? The response will only be momentary as you will return to your normal low level of CO2 and consequently lack of oxygen availability as soon as you return to your unconscious habit of over breathing, which should be almost immediately, as O2 is not a relaxer.
I am a nurse and I can honestly say we were never properly trained in this area, nor are the doctors. I have given many a talk on teaching breathing around the world and have never had a doctor not totally appreciate my information. I have read the respiratory text books doctors are trained with in medical school. Breathing is an incredibly complicated issue, mediated by need, habits (good and bad), by stress, by emotions, by training (yoga), by TV programs, by climate, allergies and so on. It is not a simple issue. Therefore, being aware and continually improving on that awareness is truly a life journey. You don’t learn it and then “you’ve got it”. It is more likely that you have unlearned very early the good breathing you were born with if you were an average kid. In the United States most children by three years old are over-breathing.
Because breathing chemistry is so tied to continually changing circumstances, feelings, thoughts and actions, the demand for 02 is constantly changing as well. Fear, anger and stress habitually lead to over-breathing. Awareness is the only key we have to staying “as best we can” on target with proper breathing. With awareness, we need the knowledge of what to do, and then how to change our habitual breathing response to that situation in that moment. This requires an on-going awareness and this is rather impossible unless we are sitting in a cave with nothing else to do and no one to disturb our consciousness. We will never totally master this as we are human and are constantly affected by and dealing with life’s challenges. It is my belief though that breathing is the primary avenue to a higher consciousness and the more we can be aware, the more conscious we are.
What is your O2 level and what does it mean? Hospitals today are innovated with oximeters to measure your O2 level. They are using this equipment today in lieu of the old fashioned way, i.e., the nurse coming around, counting your respirations and blood pressure. The number of respirations per minute was essentially determined to be good or bad. If you were between the text book numbers of 12-20 you were ok, if lower or higher often times you would be visited by the head nurse who would recheck your vitals and perhaps call your doctor.
The pulse oximeter is being used today to measure oxygen saturation and number of respirations. Oxygen saturation is the amount of oxygen bound to hemoglobin in the blood expressed as a percentage of the maximal binding capacity. Now hospitals are using the pulse oximeter to determine this percentage of oxygen that is bound to hemoglobin. Do they know how to interpret it? It is generally thought to be good if the reading on the oximeter is 99%. After all, we have learned that 99 is better than 98, or 97 or 96 or 95. I certainly did when it came to grades and the difference in school between an A or B.
Well, unfortunately, nurses are not well trained in this area of breathing chemistry. A reading of 99% on the oximeter is indicating that your 02 is bound to hemoglobin and you are hyperventilating or over-breathing. Remember that over-breathing means decreased PCO2 and increased pH predispose oxygen to bind itself to hemoglobin, and thus, O2 in its full capacity is not available to the tissues. The higher the percentage on the oximeter, the more likely this is happening. So, conversely, increased PCO2 and reduced pH cause a release of Oxygen and nitric oxide, a potent vasodilator, resulting in increased blood vessel diameter, more volume flow and thus more oxygen to the cells. The whole process is far more complicated, but for a basic understanding for those who teach breathing and medical personal who use an oximeter, this is sufficient. In summary, the higher the percentage on an oximeter reading the more you are hyperventilating and most of your oxygen is bound to hemoglobin and not available to the tissues. Perhaps a percentage around 97 might indicate better healthy?
How do you breathe? Do you inhale quickly or slowly? Does it matter? Yes, it matters very much. When you are calm and relaxed and not expending energy, as in meditation, inhaling slowly is not problematic. When you are hiking up Mt. Everest, or even a hill back home, you may want to get the next mouthful (supply) of oxygen as quickly as possible. Let your body be your guide in terms of inhalation.
Exhalation is a different matter. There are many ways to exhale, a sigh or rapid exhale (also a hyperventilation), even exhale-to-inhale (as in most Yoga movements), breath-holding followed by a rapid exhale, an average rapid chest exhalation and so on. So what? Does it make a difference? Yes, but how significant is it? Actually, it may mean the difference between getting enough oxygen on a consistent basis or not. Notice how nearly everybody will tell someone who is stressed, just take a deep breath and breathe out slowly. Why? Because it is calming and intuitively we seem to know that. Why is it calming? Because blowing out slower raises the blood level of PCO2, thus unloading more oxygen off hemoglobin for performance and repairs of the body. CO2 is the body’s natural relaxer of smooth and cardiac muscle. This means the blood vessels dilate and receive more blood flow and oxygen. Brain blood flow is mediated possibly entirely by blood level of CO2. The heart is directly affected by C02 level but also mediated at times by other body chemicals such as ACTH, adrenalin, cortisone, etc.
How do most experts on breathing breathe? Some are diaphragmatic, slow exhalers and probably are doing well when they are conscious of their breathing. How do most Yoga practitioners breathe? Interestingly, very evenly. They have learned the habit of ‘even’ breathing from their practice of yoga. Even breathing produces over-breathing. Do nurses and doctors and just normal people breathe well? For the most part, statistics garnered from medical professionals, using a capnograph, are telling us that most people are not breathing well. Sixty percent of ambulance runs in the United States are a direct consequence of hyperventilation; thirty three percent of visits to a doctor’s office are because of symptoms generated usually long-term by hyperventilation. Having had a biofeedback/stress management practice, teaching breathing for many years, and working as a nurse, I can say with some assurance that migrainers, those with anxiety, most cardiac patients, those with cold hands, sleep apnea, pain, sleep problems, phobias, most pregnant women, asthmatics, and yoga teachers are nearly all hyperventilating or over-breathing. We have found the best breathers are babies and Tibetan lamas that chant san-scrit. These lamas spend hours per day chanting on a long exhalation. Their long exhalation becomes their habit of good breathing. This long exhalation keeps their C02 level elevated.
The ONLY way to know if you are breathing correctly is to use a capnograph to measure your blood level of CO2 or PCO2. Anything else is by inference only. Having measured many people, mostly normals and not patients,to our great surprise, most of the time one can not see hyperventilation. It is not like the movies with rapid chest heaving. Usually the person appears very calm. This myth of being able to detect by observation is one that is most important to dispel. With this myth exposed I feel breathing teachers can open to a new possibility. The only way to know or tell if a person is hyperventilating, excluding observing rapid chest breathing, is by using a capnograph to measure a person’s C02 level. The capnograph will tell you breath by breath your blood level of CO2. A capnograph displayed on a computer breath by breath over time is an invaluable tool. Modified for training it can serve to teach good breathing as well. If your CO2 level is 40 mmHg you are in good breathing health. Anything lower should be an incentive to learn more about breathing. In this article I have barely touched on the subject, trying to keep it simple, understandable and pertinent. I hope this has tweaked your interest and you will visit my website to read more articles in depth. Also, if you are a breathing teacher, please avail yourself of an instrument to measure CO2 level. Without it you are really shooting in the dark when teaching breathing to your clients.
30 False Beliefs About Addiction
The key to being successful in every aspect of your life is making the right decision. And good decision making depends on reliable beliefs. Getting rid of addiction is impossible, if we have false beliefs about addiction problem, because, the defining a problem is the first step for problem solving. These false beliefs are major obstacle for seeing addiction problem.
- I never become addicted to drugs, alcohol, nicotine etc.
- My friend gave up his or her addiction in one week; whenever I want I can give up my addiction in one week too.
- To give up addictions is easy.
- My friend tried all methods, but he could not overcome his problem, therefore, I can not overcome my problem too.
- To overcome an addiction is impossible.
- Addiction is a brain disease, and there’s nothing I can do about it.
- Addiction is a long time disease, that I just can manage it.
- The only way to recover from my problem is attending twelve-step addiction recovery groups.
- The only way to recover from my problem is attending Non-twelve-step addiction recovery groups.
- The best way for getting rid from my problem is to register for a 28 day rehab program.
- Relapse means that treatment has failed.
- I am powerless over my addiction, because I have a relapse.
- I am worthless, because I have an addiction.
- Overcoming addiction has to be without discomfort.
- Giving up addiction is so hard.
- I didn’t have to get addiction.
- Stupid and crazy people are most susceptible to becoming addicted to drugs, alcohol, nicotine etc.
- People who become addicted have mental issues that lead them to this problem.
- It’s too late for me to quit my problem. The damage is done.
- Relapse can happen without warning.
- Recovery is an event, not a process.
- Addiction is treated with cognitive behavior therapy, so it must be a behavioral problem.
- Treatment is one size fits all.
- There should be one magic solution for this problem.
- You can’t treat addicts with medications because medications are drugs.
- Since treatment didn’t work before, it’s probably hopeless, and there’s no point trying again.
- Once detoxification ends, if the addict does not return to addictive behaviors, changes in the pathways of the brain will return to their original healthy state.
- Once recovery ends, if the addict does not return to drugs, brain damage caused by addiction usually remaining for the rest of a person’s life.
- Individuals must “hit bottom” in order to recover successfully.
- There should be no drug relapses after completing a drug rehabilitation program.
Vedanta Air Ambulance In Delhi – Great Assistance To Help People In An Emergency Case
Vedanta has announced the new project to help people in shifting the patient from the local region to different region. It is very mandatory every time in journey hour that the patient feels relax and due to this reason much medical flight provides services, but they are very costly. And you may presume that you are availing those amenities which are not fulfilling the whole requirements.
Here we, the Vedanta Medical Shifting Support in Delhi and Patna have provided those amenities which are used to provide the care of the patient in the voyage. If you are in serious condition, you can hire the services provided by Vedanta Medicinal Rescue Services in Patna and Delhi both.
Why Choose Vedanta Air ambulance services?
Our Company is not only providing the services of medical evacuation but also the support of home nursing also. It is helping the people who require urgent replacement with the patient in a good hospital to acquire the best results in serious condition.
Sometimes you feel that the patient is too serious. And at that moment you will afraid to get as early as possible for the best treatment. It is the time when you don’t have much time to think and in such a situation Vedanta take the step for hand poke and cater the solution to get rid of such problem very fast.
The Support provided by us has the evidence to offer the best help in an emergency case because many patients get transported from Patna and Delhi. So, you can also get the solution here after hiring it in serious condition.
What are the advantages of booking the services of Vedanta Sky Rehabilitation Services in Delhi and Patna?
Vedanta Air Ambulance in Delhi and Patna is very famous to offer you every the facility inside it. We have found there are many patients whose trip needs the best care and due to which we have provided them with the benefits like:
Commercial stretcher: the commercial stretcher is that helper which carries the patient to shift one position to another.
Bed to bed service: Medical Restoration Support in Patna and Delhi render to such facilities which help the patient to relocate hospital to hospital or hospital to home.
Low fare: Emergency Rescue Team in Delhi and Patna provides a cost-effective way to hire the Air Ambulance Services quickly in an emergency case.
Expert medical team: the doctor is always present in Air Ambulance in Patna and Delhi.
24/7 hours call: you can hire the best medical flight i.e. the Vedanta Patient Shifting Facility from Patna and Delhi anytime.
