What Is Web Hosting & Which Web Hosting Suits You the Best?
With the increasing trend of online shopping and e-businesses, it is not a surprise that the increase in the popularity of web hosting services is more than ever before. Even more interestingly, the rate at which small businesses are signing up for various kinds of web hosting services is breaking its own record every year. If you are new to online business, this might be a confusing thing to understand. This is why I felt the need to write this article where I can talk about what web hosting is and how you can benefit from its enormous features in order to promote your business and be successful.
First let’s discuss a little bit of history. We live in an era, where door-to-door marketing isn’t really possible in today’s ever-expanding societies and settings. With millions of households in even a small city, you can’t even think of successfully marketing your business unless you use online means. Hence, it doesn’t matter how great is the idea, product, or service that you are trying to sell, you can’t succeed without leveraging the power of internet and social media. You need to have an online presence where you can market your products and service and give them an exposure they deserve. This is where web-hosting services come into play.
There are quite a few services available in the market today to choose from. The question is: which one suits you best. Your business ideas and goals are most likely be different from other businesses and hence not any web hosting service can cater your needs and your demands. Therefore, you need to ask yourself a few questions before purchasing the subscription of any web hosting platform. The first question should be the storage space that is available at your disposal. You don’t want me to struggling in storing the high-quality photos and videos of your products. Hence you should choose a service that offers unlimited storage for your valuable content.
In terms of security of your intellectual property, you also need to ask how secure the service provider is and how long they are in business for. Don’t got for new-comers as they might disappoint you sooner rather than later. Always go with the names that are in business since a long time and hold a good reputation. Lastly, you should be questioning about the bandwidth that a particular service provider includes in your subscription. Bandwidth here is the amount of data your website visitors will be consuming by visiting your website. Once you run of allocated bandwidth, the visitors might face trouble accessing your website.
If you keep these key factors in your mind before buying a hosting service, you should be in good business.
How to Make Money With IZEA
Ways to generate income with IZEA
IZEA functions as a system that connects publishers with significant brand names trying to find sponsorship possibilities. In the ever-changing environment of web promo and marketing, brand names acknowledge and value the worth of online influencers– their greatest concern is finding the suitable people to deal with! This’s where IZEA is functioning to fit the very best influencers with a suitable brand name.
There are numerous approaches to obtain sponsorship alternatives after one register with IZEA: sponsored article on Word Press and Tumblr blog site websites, sponsored Tweets, sponsored Instagram updates, and sponsored online videos on YouTube.
Even when you are not a blog site author, you might earn money utilizing sponsored short articles on the various platforms!
Substantial quantities of web designers and blog site authors are looking for all the convenient ways to create earnings from their sites. Pay for posts are amongst the most rewarding methods generating income utilizing a blog website that gets a significant circulation of web traffic.
Paid posts will make one $10 to $400 for each post, the more web traffic you get, the more one may ask.
What Is IZEA?
Website: izea.com
Strategies: These people have 3 strategies:
FREE
BASIC: $1 monthly
PRO:$ 5 monthly
IZEA is a genuine sponsorship market location, where one can produce your profile page and contact online marketers which will pay one to drive more results to their business.
Izea is for each individual which wants to create earnings from their social profile pages or earn money for posts.
– One have total control of exactly what you release on your site or social media’s profile page
– Ensure that your profile page is well created to obtain bidding.
– As quickly as you set all your profile pages, you are prepared to start your bidding procedure
– Through choosing tags as well as classifications for your different profile pages, you will see possibilities that relate your particular niche.
– You can bid on chances inning accordance with the client’s least expensive and greatest rate.
– Izea has Email message notifies function hence one need not to visit to your profile to hunt for brand-new chances.
– Easy payments are made through PayPal
IZEA is an exceptional generating income from option for your blog website and supplies website posts, sponsored tweets, branded Instagram and Facebook posts.
Standard Tips with Getting Gigs.
-Be genuine worrying your experience.
-Ensure to just bid deals that are one Hundred Percent appropriate to your site’s topic, this will assist everything to feel and look natural.
-Do not over or under quote yourself. Ask what your time is worth.
How Long After Green Card Can I Divorce?
“How long after green card can I divorce,” is a phrase that is frequently searched for by foreign nationals who find themselves in troubled marriages. While you may have gotten married for love and intended to establish a life with your U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident spouse (LPR), things do not always go as planned.
The short answer to the question: “how long after green card can I divorce” is: there is no set time to get a divorce, after being issued a green card! Although there are no time limits on when a green card holder can get a divorce, if you file for a divorce shortly after getting your green card, the government may view your marriage with suspicion and allege that you entered into a fraudulent marriage. Entering into a sham marriage, just for immigration purposes, violates U.S. immigration laws. The government is cracking down on these types of marriages and will place foreign national spouses, who violate this principle, into deportation/removal proceedings.
If, however, your marriage is genuine and it is headed for a dissolution, you may be wondering what will happen to your immigration status if the marriage ends. As long as you entered into a real marriage and have solid documentation to prove it, you should not worry about getting a divorce.
2-Year Conditional Permanent Residents
If you were granted 2-year conditional permanent residence, you are required to file an I-751 Petition to Remove Conditions or Residence, beginning 90 days before the expiration of the 2-year green card. If your U.S. citizen or LPR spouse refuses to sign the petition, you may apply for a waiver of the joint filing requirement. If you have already obtained a divorce, you do not need to follow the 90-day rule. You may file the I-751 petition as soon as your divorce has been finalized. You should check the divorce waiver box on form I-751 and submit a copy or your divorce decree along with the application and supporting evidence of a bona fide marriage.
If divorce proceedings are pending, then submit a copy of the divorce petition with your I-751 immigration application and also check the box that you are applying for a divorce waiver. Once the divorce has been finalized, mail a copy of your divorce decree to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) office, where your application is pending.
In most cases, applicants who request a divorce waiver are interviewed by an immigration officer to verify whether their marriage was real. It is strongly advised that you hire an experienced immigration attorney to assist you in this process.
10-Year Green Card Holders
If you obtained a 10-year green card, there are no additional immigration applications to file. You may continue to renew your green card or apply for U.S. citizenship. If you are renewing your green card, information about your divorce is not required, unless you legally changed your name during the divorce process. If you are applying for U.S. citizenship, you must include a copy of your divorce decree with your application.
U.S. immigration law anticipates that marriages will break down. You will not be penalized if your marriage falls apart. You are not required to stay in an abusive or otherwise failing relationship because you obtained your green card through your spouse. Sometimes a divorce is the best decision to move forward with your life.
Dr. Strange – Marvel Comics Great Mystical – Occult Champion (and More About Strange Tales Comics)
“Realms Between — The inter-dimensional exploits of Dr. Stephen Strange.”
A Deeper Foundational Beginning Than Previously Imagined.
Dr. Strange was always a good guy Mystical Super Hero type but Dr. Stephen Strange wasn’t.
Coming from Atlas Comics (Pre-Marvel — post Timely) of the 1950’s — the fantasy series by Ditko and Kirby appealed greatly to most of my friends and acquaintances (in my Comic / SF circles) growing up. The natural evolution of this form — Strange Tales the fantasy comic series– became Strange Tales the Super Hero series.
Once Thing and Human Torch took over it wasn’t long until Dr. Strange became a wondrous back up event. (For me the main course).
But Stan Lee originally called Dr. Strange master of black magic. Unfortunately black magic is evil (consequences of those who practice it are intensely severe ((the evil they do comes back to them at least 3 times — they can hide but not forever))). Luckily Stan changed Dr. Stephen Strange’s nomenclature to The Master of the Mystic Arts.
Stephen Strange was a greedy surgeon who lost his ability to operate on patients after a tragic car accident. He then sought help from the Ancient One living in the Himalayan mountains. Finally he becomes a metaphysical metaphysician.
Dr. Strange’s practice of the occult* (it means hidden knowledge*) leads him on many wonderful fun adventures.
Without the inspiration of Steve Ditko and Gene Colan and others Strange would not have been as great as he was and is. Truly a marvelous creation.
The short TV series did not do him justice. (But was better than nothing — and at some levels it captured a small percentage of the feel of some of the early Dr. Strange comics.
Still if I had a desire it would be to create a Dr. Strange film and bring him to life in a combo of animation, special effects and as an actual live action movie).
Dr. Strange discovered God in Eternity and merged with him (Later the character, Eternity, was cheapened, I feel).
Dr. Strange only practiced White Magic during the 1960’s. In the 1990’s he practiced techno magic (whatever that is).
The Master of Mystic Arts is a great character. Be sure to start with Ditko’s version for full appreciation of this astounding character.
Marvel comic artist Marie Severin says the Kabala (Cabala –Jewish Mystical System) was a source of material for certain issues of Dr. Strange that she worked on.
But what did Stan Lee, Steve Ditko & Gene Colan tap into? What made Marvel & Dr. Strange so great?
Dr. Strange meditates and sits in a lotus position. (Dr. Strange 3rd series #49 see cover and many other issues.)
Dr. Strange and rock stars often hold their hands in the gesture of the anti-evil eye. In sign language it means: “Love.” (Probably depends on which hand one holds up).
So if you need advice on where to begin reading or collecting send me an email. I recommend starting with Strange Tales #110 — 146 (most of) which contain Steve Ditko’s original version of Dr. Strange!
***
Guru, Teacher, Ancient One, Union, You, All
Beyond Fanasy and SF:
Note: A Guru is a darkness dispeller…(If your Spiritual leader does not dispel darkness then he or she is not a spiritual leader.)
One must be wary of glorification in the little self (ego — aka persona).
Harvey Kurtzman was a Yogi (I think). Yoga means Union.
There are many forms of Yoga and Meditation.
Meditation means God Contact in Stillness Deep with focus upon the Divine One (aka) “I die daily.”
Side note: There is a Psychic and Mystical side to unusual performances in sports.
Then of course there is the idea and then there is the practice of it. Some things cannot be attained via intellectualizing about it. They must be experienced first hand.
To emulate the teachings of the great masters is superior to preaching about it, obviously. In this world of maya (illusion) where we live — this then is the battle. Do you choose ego (and the slavery that comes with it) or Spiritualized Soul (that which you really are).
Truth Will Set You Free. Spirit is Truth (naught else is).
strange-tales-comics
This article © Copyright 1-13-2002, 12-2002, 10-2003, 10-2006, 3-28-06 Robert Gustaveson all rights reserved.
Religion was made by Man for Man.
http://graphic-illusion.com
***
About Marvel Comics Strange Tales Comic Books:
This great silver age Marvel title STRANGE TALES was very exciting both for the continuity of storyline and the use of the artist. Coloring and even placement of word balloons is an art! Exceptional inking & pencils. Incredible stories!
Both Dr. Strange (by Ditko or Gene Colan) and Nick Fury (which I especially loved when illustrated and written by Kirby, Steranko and Lee) are among my favorite comics — ever. Surprisingly this series remains undervalued.
